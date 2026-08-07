Sky Vegas Welcome Offer - August 2026

Claiming the Sky Bet new customer offer - How to get involved

Join Sky Bet today and place any sports bet of 5p to get £40 in free bets. You can then use the free bet tokens to wager on your favourite sports, teams, and players, including the English Premier League and Champions League.

Ready to claim your free bet in plenty of time for the next round of fixtures? Follow the steps below to register as a new customer, grab your betting account, and qualify for the bonus.

Click any link on this page to Sky Bet Hit the Join button at the top right of the homepage Complete the registration form and add your details Create a username and password that’s memorable but secure Deposit funds and place a qualifying bet of 5p or more on football at odds of 1/1 or higher Complete the qualifying steps, and £40 in free bets will appear in your account The free bets will appear in your balance, expire after 30 and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

New customers only. Football BuildABet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 5 x £10 Bet tokens. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets for Football BuildABets only. Free Bets non withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org #ad

This Week's Football Action with Sky Bet

There are 219 FA Cup ties this weekend, which tells you most of what you need to know about the state of English football in early August. The extra preliminary round runs from Friday through to Sunday and involves only clubs from the lower reaches of the non-league pyramid, every one of them facing the prospect of nine wins to make it to Wembley next May.

Adding to the volume below the EFL, the National League also opens its season on Saturday across all three divisions.

The Carabao Cup carries the recognisable names, its first round also spread over the three days with most fixtures on Saturday. Home draws have gone to all three sides relegated from the Premier League, meaning West Ham face Portsmouth at the London Stadium, Wolves take on Port Vale and Burnley host Notts County. Middlesbrough are drawn against Wrexham, Swansea meet Birmingham, QPR welcome Millwall and Plymouth entertain Exeter in a Devon derby, with Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton offering more besides.

Preston's home tie with Huddersfield has been relocated to Goodison Park, while Watford and Bradford take on preliminary round winners.

With the Premier League a fortnight away and the EFL not back until next Friday, the two cups shoulder the entire competitive burden south of the border. Scotland has league football across all three days. Partick Thistle host Livingston in the Championship on Friday evening, Saturday delivers Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone in the Premiership at 3PM alongside Dunfermline v Ayr and Queen's Park v Raith Rovers, and Sunday produces the weekend's best card as Kilmarnock face champions Celtic, Rangers host Hibernian at Ibrox, Hearts meet Dundee United and Motherwell take on Falkirk.

Friendlies account for the rest, and there is no shortage of them. Aston Villa play Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday, then Saturday brings the summer's standout warm-up as Manchester United face Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. Leeds host RB Leipzig, Brighton welcome Roma, Newcastle are away at Valencia, Everton at Stuttgart and Bournemouth in Seville against Real Betis.

Brentford visit Rennes, Hull meet Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich entertain Rayo Vallecano, Coventry host Espanyol, Chelsea take on AC Milan in Jakarta, Tottenham play Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland face Lens twice in one day and Nottingham Forest tackle both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday closes out the week with Arsenal against Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool against Monaco at Anfield, Manchester City against Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea finishing their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Sky Bet's Offer of the Week - League Cup BuildABet Boost

The Carabao Cup first round has a particular charm to it.

Ninety-odd clubs, a nation's worth of unfamiliar pairings, and the season's first proper competitive football served up on a Saturday afternoon when the Premier League is still a fortnight away.

Sky Bet have picked exactly the right moment to hand punters a 25% BuildABet Booster.

The claiming process barely deserves the word "process". Click opt in, and the Booster is yours. That's it. There's no qualifying bet to place first, no deposit requirement, no minimum stake to satisfy and no waiting period before you can use it. Two taps and you're holding a quarter-uplift on any BuildABet you fancy across the opening round.

That 25% figure is a meaty enhancement by any measure. Applied to a BuildABet already carrying a decent price — and first round cup ties, with their unpredictable line-ups and rotated squads, tend to throw up some generous ones — the difference in potential returns becomes substantial rather than cosmetic. Take a £10 BuildABet returning £60 and the Booster pushes it towards £75. That's real money for a promotion that costs you nothing to claim.

The flexibility is what makes it particularly enjoyable. BuildABet lets you construct your own market from within a single match, combining shots, cards, corners, goalscorers and match outcomes to build something genuinely personal.

Applying a Booster to a bet you've assembled yourself feels considerably more satisfying than accepting whatever enhanced price happens to be on offer elsewhere.

The timing works nicely too. With ties spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there's a full weekend of fixtures to choose from. West Ham against Portsmouth, Middlesbrough versus Wrexham, Plymouth's Devon derby with Exeter and Sheffield Wednesday facing Bolton all offer plenty to work with, and lower-league cup football is fertile ground for card and corner markets in particular.

Worth noting is that the Booster is tied to the opening League Cup matches specifically, so this isn't one to save for later in the season. Use it while the first round is on.

As with any offer of this kind, a quick look at the full terms before you build is time well spent. An exclusive enhancement, no qualifying spend, and a weekend of cup football to point it at. That's a very easy promotion to recommend.

This Week's Pre-Season Preview with Sky Bet - PSG vs Manchester United

Nya Ullevi has staged a European Cup Winners' Cup final and a World Cup semi-final in its time.

On Saturday afternoon it gets Manchester United against the reigning champions of Europe, which is not a bad way for Gothenburg to spend an August weekend. Whether Paris Saint-Germain resemble European champions is another matter entirely. Wednesday night in Palma suggested otherwise. Mallorca, a side that finished eighteenth in La Liga last season and now find themselves in the Segunda División, dismantled Luis Enrique's team 3-0, generating close to two expected goals and forcing six saves. PSG mustered three shots on target.

It was their first outing since Budapest at the end of May, when they beat Arsenal on penalties to retain their grip on the Champions League, and the ninety minutes underlined just how little football has been played in between.

The explanation is straightforward enough. A World Cup summer meant the squad did not reconvene until 27 July, several internationals remain on extended leave, and Enrique has scheduled only two friendlies before competitive action resumes.

That comes on Wednesday against Aston Villa in the Super Cup at Salzburg, with the Trophée des Champions against Lens and the start of the Ligue 1 defence following swiftly.

Departures have thinned the group further — Gonçalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in have all gone, with only teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni arriving — leaving Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the focal point of the attack.

United's summer has followed a happier arc. Michael Carrick's first pre-season in permanent charge began with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham in Helsinki, quickly forgotten after Rosenborg were beaten 5-0. Last weekend produced the most instructive ninety minutes yet, Atletico Madrid seen off 2-1 in Stockholm despite Arnau Ortiz scoring inside five minutes, Bryan Mbeumo converting a penalty and then finishing from close range. Mason Mount and Andrey Santos, a £48m signing from Chelsea, looked increasingly comfortable together.

Context flatters United too. Carrick took charge in January with the club seventh and delivered a third-place finish, restoring Champions League football after two seasons away and beating every domestic rival along the way. Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko led the scoring with eleven league goals each.

Absences persist, mind. Matthijs de Ligt has not played since November's back surgery, Manuel Ugarte will miss most of the coming season after damaging a knee at the World Cup, and Sesko is nursing a shin complaint.

Analysing the Sky Bet New Customer Offer - How Does it Compare?

Sky Bet offers a fantastic free bet on this weekend’s action, but it’s not the only UK bookmakers with a generous welcome bonus. How does the Sky Bet offer compare to the rest?

As you can see from the table below, Sky Bet’s £40 free bet is a great deal and a standard offer in the industry. The main difference between Sky Bet’s sign up offer and the others is that rival betting apps require you to deposit and gamble £20 or more to qualify, just 5p is required with the iconic Blue and Red site.

That’s not the case at Sky Bet. You can register an account, deposit funds, and gamble on sports for any stake. When your first bet results, £40 worth of free bets will appear.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1.Sky Bet Bet 5p Get £40 88000 % No Code 2. Coral Bet £5 Get £30 60 0% No Code 3. William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% No Code 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code

Sky Bet Welcome Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons 30 Day Expiry Window New players only £40 free bet available

4. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and Registration required.

The Sky Bet welcome bonus is unique in the sports betting industry and has proven a major draw for online gamblers and sports fans.

Join Sky Bet and complete the qualifying steps to secure a £40 free bet. You can then use your free bet tokens to gamble on anything and everything from football to horse racing, tennis, boxing, rugby, and other attractions.

You can gamble at home using your laptop or bet on the move with the reliable Sky Bet app. The app means you are always just a click away from a bet on the next match, something you can read more about in our expert's Sky Bet review.

Deposit just £5 at Sky Bet and wager from as little as 5p on a qualifying sportsbook market. It doesn’t matter if your pick wins or loses: you’ll still get the £40 free bet.

Sky Bet New Customer Offer Summary

You’ve now arrived at the end of my article on the Sky Bet new customer offer. You know what it is, where to find it, and how to use the £40 free bets.

It’s now time to collect your bonus and have fun using it on the Sky Bet website or app where thousands of markets wait to impress you.

The thing that makes the Sky Bet promo so unique compared to other bookmakers is the low stake. Other merely firms offer a £30 free bet, oftentimes much less, and you must deposit and gamble £20 or more. With Sky Bet, any wager for 5p stake or higher qualifies you for the bonus.

Ready to claim your share. Click any link on this page or site to Sky Bet, and you’ll move to a secure registration page. You can then create an account, secure the welcome bonus, and start gambling on sports.

Bookmaker Offer Bet 5p Get £40 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Minimum Deposit £5 New Customer Offers 5/5 Payment Methods 5/5

What sports can I bet on with Sky Bet?

Sky Bet are one of the UK's leading bookmakers and have been for some time, thus it's not a surprise to see them offer such a huge range of sports markets for bettors to wager on, with 39 in total available.

This is one of the higher amounts when it comes to UK bookies, with all of the ones offered by Sky Bet listed below:

American Football

Athletics

Aussie Rules

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Bowls

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

eSports

Football

Formula 1

Gaelic Games

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Handball

Horse Racing

Ice Hockey

Lotto

Motor Sport

Netball

Politics

Pool

Rowing

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Speedway

TV Music and Film

Table Tennis

Tennis

UFC and MMA

Volleyball

Virtual Sports

Winter Sports

Wrestling

Our Experience with Sky Bet

I am a fan of Sky Bet, especially their mobile app. Download to your Android or iOS device and bet from anywhere in the country on the biggest sports, competitions, and teams.

With the Sky Bet app, you can turn everyday situations, like the journey home from work, into an opportunity to gamble. Browse upcoming sports fixtures, browse the markets, find the right odds, set your stake, and confirm.

The trading team at Sky Bet go above and beyond when covering major football. They offer over 100 pre-match markets, including both teams to score, totals, and handicap. Stick with your favourite or try something a little different.

The Sky Bet welcome bonus gives you a £40 free bet when you join and wager just 5p or more. Winnings are paid into your player account quickly and securely.

Sky Bet Payment Methods

Let’s now focus on how you pay for your bets and receive your winnings.

Sky Bet offers several secure, fast, and popular payment methods. The table below highlights the main deposit options available today.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time VISA Free £5 Varies Instant PayPal Free £10 Varies Instant ApplePay Free £5 Varies Instant

I’ll now highlight some of the withdrawal options you’ll need to know when you’ve landed a winner and made a profit.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Mastercard Free £10 Varies 1-3 days Sky Bet Voucher Free £10 Varies Instant Bank Transfer Free £10 Varies 1-5 days

Top 3 Sky Bet Existing Customer Football Offers

In addition to their phenomenal sign up offer Sky Bet also have a tonne of existing customer promotions, bonuses and offers, for any and all players to take advantage of. Here are three of the premier promotions available at Sky Bet today.

2 Up - Early Payout

The Sky Bet 2 Up - Early Payout isn’t unique in the gambling industry, but it’s certainly popular with football fans and bettors.

Back a team to win the game, and if they take a two-goal lead, Sky Bet will settle your wager as a winner, regardless of the final score.

It doesn’t matter if your pick races into a 2-0 lead or moves to 3-1 or 4-2 on 80 minutes. As soon as the team you picked to win enjoys a two-goal cushion, your bet’s a winner.

The 2 Up - Early Payout applies to singles and multiples, including football accas.

Prize Drop

If the welcome bonus, free bets, odds, and markets aren’t enough to keep you coming back to the Sky Bet app, the Prize Drop promotion certainly will draw a crowd.

Sky Bet parachutes prizes into random accounts, including tickets, shirts, sporting memorabilia, perks, free bets, and more. There’s something for everyone.

There’s no limit to the prizes you can win, and it’s worth checking your account regularly for updates on prizes.

You’ll find a complete list of the Sky Bet Prize Drop on your app and laptop.

Enhanced Each/Way

The team at Sky Bet will enhance the each way terms of at least one major race in the UK and Ireland every day. The busier the schedule, the more enhancements.

The traders and marketing teams will unite to boost the place terms of a race, moving it from 1/5 the odds a place 1-2-3 to 1/4 the odds a place 1-2-3. They may add an extra place, moving from paying three finishers to four.

Increasing the place terms improves your chances of making a profit and may encourage you to take a chance on an outsider, knowing you have a better chance of landing a return.

Read the terms and conditions on the Sky Bet app and site before accepting the promo.

Sky Bet New Customer Offer FAQs

Can I get a free bet from Sky Bet today?

To claim a free bet from Sky Bet, click any link to the bookmaker on this page, create an account, deposit funds, and gamble on sports. When your first bet and qualifying wager has been settled and you’ve satisfied the few qualifying steps, £40 in bet credits will appear in your balance.

Can I use my free bet on football markets?

Yes, you can use the Sky Bet new customer offer to gamble on all major football competitions, games, and markets worldwide. Bet on a first goalscorer in a Premier League derby or the total goals in a La Liga showdown.

How do I receive my winnings?

All winnings are paid directly into your Sky Bet player account balance when your bet is a winner. You can then choose to withdraw your cash balance back to your bank account or use the funds to place more bets.

Can I withdraw my my free bets?

Free bets are non-transferable and can’t be swapped or withdrawn for the cash value. You must use the bet credits to wager on sports with the bookmaker.

Can I cash out my qualifying bets?

No, you can’t cash out any bets used to qualify for the welcome bonus. Qualifying bets must run to a finish, win or lose.

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