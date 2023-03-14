The Sky Bet new customer offer lets you claim £30 in free bets when you place a 5p qualifying stake without the need for a promo code.

Sky Bet New Customer Offer - March 2023

How to claim Sky Bet’s new customer offer

The process you need to go through to claim Sky Bet’s new customer offer is a very simple one, with you just needing to follow a few steps in order to do so.

No promo code is needed when setting up your account to claim your new customer offer, making it just that little bit easier to do so.

To claim your £30 in free bets with Sky Bet, you just need to following these steps:

Head to Sky Bet’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Join’ button in the top right of their homepage Enter your email and choose your username and passowrd Next, enter your personal information such as your full name, date of birth, home address and email No bonus code is required to claim Sky Bet’s new customer offer Hit ‘Join’ to complete the account creation process Make a £5 deposit Place a 5p bet on any market Once settled, you’ll be able to claim three x £10 free bets tokens Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and don’t come with an expiry date

Sky Bet’s performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 20th Market Selection 11th Customer Service 12th Banking 8th Betting Experience 3rd Welcome Bonus 5th Existing Customer Offers 9th Overall 6th

The UK Bookmaker Awards is an event held yearly that helps celebrate industry leading bookmakers and their success in a variety of categories.

Sky Bet performed well at the 2022 awards, finishing sixth overall thanks to their strong showings in categories such as ‘betting experience’ and ‘welcome bonus’.

They managed a top-12 finish in all but one category, with Sky Bet’s performance at the awards showing exactly why they’re regarded by many as one of the top bookmakers around.

How does Sky Bet’s New Customer Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code Sky Bet Bet 5p Get £30 60000% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL Key Terms and Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet’s welcome offer is arguably the best you’re going to come across amongst UK bookmakers.

The £30 bonus amount offered is generous, with only a small number of other bookmakers offering more than the £30 that’s on offer with Sky Bet.

The area which Sky Bet’s new customer offer excels in is the qualifying stake, with you needing to place just 5p on any market to qualify for your bonus.

None of their competitors come close to Sky Bet in this area, with the next lowest qualifying stake you’ll find being £5, exactly 100x more than the qualifying stake needed with Sky Bet.

There’s no minimum odds requirement for this qualifying bet either, with you able to place your 5p stake on any market to claim you £30 in free bets.

All of their competitors will require you to place your qualifying stake on a market with minimum odds of between 1/5 (1.2) and 1/1 (2.0), however this is far from the case with Sky Bet.

This qualifying bet doesn’t need to win either, with you being able to get your hands on your £30 bonus no matter if your bet wins or loses.

Your free bets don’t come with an expiry date either, allowing you to use them however and whenever you please.

Sky Bet’s performed well in the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category in the most recent UK Bookmaker Awards, finishing fifth, and it’s absolutely clear to see why given the strength of this particular offer.

Key Terms and Conditions of Sky Bet’s New Customer Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Sky Bet £30 £5 Key Terms and Conditions: New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

Sky Bet’s offer is one of the easiest to claim amongst UK bookmakers, with you not needing to deposit or stake a large amount to claim your bonus.

You won’t need to enter a promo code during the sign-up process to be eligible for their new customer offer, with you just needing to sign-up and make a minimum £5 deposit.

Once done, you just need to place a 5p bet on any market, with you then being able to claim £30 in free bets no matter whether this bet wins or loses.

Your free bet will be issued in the form of three x £10 free bet tokens, with there being no expiry date attached to these free bets.

You just need to make sure your account is active at least once every 24 months, with your free bets set to expire should your account remain inactive for this long.

Sky Bet Offers for Existing Players

Sky Bet have a number of offers that both new and current bettors can take advantage of each week, with these ranging from early payout offers to huge cash offers.

2up Early Payout Offer

Sky Bet will payout bets placed on specific markets for a large selection of football matches each day should either team go two goals up during the game.

The matches that are eligible for this offer will have an ‘Early Payout’ market that you’re able to bet on.

Full time result bets will not count towards this promotion, with you needing to bet on the ‘Early Payout’ market in order to be eligible.

No matter whether the team you’ve bet on loses the game, your bet will paid out as a winner as long as your team were two goals up at some point during the match.

Sky’s Super 6

Super Six is one of the most well-known and popular existing customer offers around, with Sky Bet allowing you to win up to £250,000 by correctly guessing the scores of six pre-selected games.

Each week, Sky will select six games that you’ll need to correctly predict the scores of in order to win, with these games usually being either Premier League or Championship games.

Should you correctly guess the score from all six games, you’ll win the grand prize of £250,000.

You’ll also need to make your ‘Golden Goal’ prediction, with this needing you to predict the time at which the first goal will be scored in any of the six games.

Your ‘Golden Goal’ prediction will only be used should any other players make the same predictions as you, with the player whose time was closest being the winner.

If no one manages to correctly predict the scores for all six games, the player whose predictions are the closest will win £5,000.

This will be determined by how many points you accrue that week, with each player getting five points for a correct score and two points for a correct result.

The player with the most points will win the £5,000 consolation prize, with their Golden Goal prediction also being used if two or more players’ points totals are tied.

Odds Boosts

Sky Bet will also offer up a selection of odds boosts each week, with the strength of these boosts largely being determined by the games that are taking place during that week.

Should the games taking place that week be highly anticipated e.g. Manchester United vs Arsenal, the boosts will often be stronger and more generous.

The markets that are boosted will usually be shot on target and player to score markets, with the odds being doubled or increased to the next nearest whole number e.g boosted from ¼ (1.25) to 1/1 (2.0).

Sky Bet New Customer Offer Review

Pros Cons Extremely generous qualifying stake Existing offers selection could be better No minimum odds for qualifying bet Bonus amount could be higher Free bet have no expiry date





Sky Bet’s football markets are very strong across the board, with you being given a great selection of markets to use your free bet on.

You won’t come across a more generous qualifying stake amongst UK bookmakers, with the 5p you need to wager with Sky Bet to claim their new customer offer being the lowest around.

The £30 bonus amount is also very good, with this being on par with the likes of Parimatch and bet365, bettering the amounts offered by sites such as Coral and Ladbrokes.

It must be said that the bonus amount offered by Sky Bet isn’t the best around, with you able to claim up to £40 via the likes of BetFred and William Hill.

There aren’t any minimum odds requirements when placing your qualifying bet, with you also able to place your qualifying stake on any market you please.

This isn’t the case with their competitors, with all other bookmakers requiring you to place your qualifying stake on a market with a price of at least 1/5 (1.2).

They do have a range of existing customer offers to take up each week, however the amount offered isn’t as strong as those offered by some of their competitors such as bet365.

Sky Bet’s welcome offer shines in a number of key areas, with the qualifying stake needed easily the strongest factor, whilst the offer itself is very easy to claim as a whole.

Seeing them finish inside the top five in the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards shouldn’t come as a surprise given this, with their welcome offer easily being one of the best around.

Personal Experience with SkyBet

As someone that’s used Sky Bet for a number of years now, I feel very comfortable assessing their sportsbook and all of the pros and cons that come with it.

Overall, my experience using Sky Bet over the years has been very positive, with their sports betting site easily being one of the strongest in the UK.

Their welcome offer is, in my opinion, the best around, with you struggling to find many bookmakers offering more than the £30 offered by Sky Bet.

In addition to this, the offer itself is very easy to claim, with the 5p qualifying stake you need to place easily being head-and-shoulders above the competition.

Their existing customer offers are good, with these allowing you to get early payouts on select bets, as well as win loads in cash thanks to their Super Six promotion.

Their bet builder markets are very strong, with these allowing you to get creative when putting together your huge bets for a specific game.

Their sixth-place finish in the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards is definitely deserved, with there even being a case for them to be placed higher in the future given the overall quality of their sportsbook.

Sky Bet New Customer Offer FAQs

How do I claim my free bets with Sky Bet?

Claiming your free bets with Sky Bet has never been easier, with you just needing to go to their sports betting site and create an account to get started.

Once done, you then just need to deposit £5 into your account and place a 5p wager on any market.

After this bet has settled, you’ll then be able to claim your £30 in free bets, with these being issued in the form of three x £10 free bet tokens.

Do I need a promo code to claim Sky Bet’s new customer offer?

No. You are not required to enter a promo code at any point during the account creation process with Sky Bet to claim your free bets.

You simply just need to sign up, make your deposit and place a 5p bet on any market to become eligible for your welcome bonus.

How long do I have to use my Sky Bet free bets?

One of the best parts of Sky Bet’s free bet tokens are that they don’t come with an expiry date.

You’ll be able to use them whenever you like, with you just needing to make sure your account is active once every 24 months to avoid losing any free bets acquired.

Am I able to withdraw my free bets with Sky Bet?

No. You are not able to withdraw any free bets you receive from Sky Bet for real cash, with you needing to wager them beforehand.

Should the bets you use your free bets on win, you’ll then be able to withdraw the winnings accrued from these bets.

Are Sky Bet legit?

Absolutely. Sky Bet are one of the most reputable and trusted bookmakers in the UK, with millions of players having signed up to them previously.

They’re one of the most popular sportsbooks in the country for a reason, something that wouldn’t be the case if they weren’t completely legal and legit.