Learn about the best each way betting sites with our expert’s guide to the top bookies for each way betting in the UK in July 2025.

bet365

The innovative British-based bookmaker offers a wide range of each-way betting options, attracting thousands of bettors each month.

bet365’s stellar reputation as one of the industry’s most well-rounded each-way betting providers is understandable.

On the Stoke-on-Trent bookmaker’s cleanly presented website – or its sleek 4.7-star rated mobile app – punters can make each-way selections on dozens of top-tier horse races.

Each-way terms vary based on field size: 16+ runner handicaps pay ¼ odds on 1st–4th, 12–15 runners on 1st–3rd, 8+ in other races also on 1st–3rd, and 5–7 runners on 1st–2nd.

Each-Way Extra – a highly-rated feature offered by bet365 that promotes a personalised betting experience – allows bettors to increase or decrease the number of places in a race on an each-way wager.

While bet365's horse racing service includes Best Odds Guaranteed on standard each-way wagers, customised each-way extra bets are exempt from the promotional feature.

Nonetheless, there's plenty for horse racing fanatics – and football and golf fans, who are also well catered for – to enjoy and profit from on bet365's each-way option.

Nonetheless, there’s plenty for horse racing fanatics – and football and golf fans, who are also well catered for – to enjoy and profit from on bet365’s each-way option.

Betfred

Betfred is an equally reliable and cost-effective option for each-way betting. The 58-year-old bookmaker has always emphasised horse racing, and it continues to do so in today’s digital betting market.

The British-based bookmaker follows industry-standard practice by varying place terms based on the number of runners.

For example, races with four or fewer runners only pay win bets; five to seven runners pay two places at ¼ odds; eight or more runners pay three places at 1/5 odds; handicaps with 12 to 15 runners pay three places at ¼ odds; and handicaps with 16 or more runners pay four places at ¼ odds.

Additionally, with the highly-regarded sportsbook, each-way bets don’t have to be singles, either. Each-way doubles, trebles, and accumulators are also offered.

They promote extra places on selected each-way bets. On the sport's most anticipated race, the bookmaker occasionally offers three places instead of two on a six-runner race, along with numerous other promotions.

Sky Bet

Sky Bet – the high-performing bookmaker of the UK’s biggest broadcaster of football and horse racing, Sky Sports – offers a commendable each-way betting system.

Punters are treated to an extensive range of horse racing events to place each-way bets on. Sky Bet offers each-way bets on an industry-leading number of events, including domestic and international events.

Similar to the formats deployed by bet365, Betfred, and other giants of the betting world, Sky Bet varies place terms depending on the number of runners.

For both handicap and non-handicap races, win-only terms apply to fields of two to four runners; races with five to seven runners pay 1/4 odds on the first two places; and non-handicap races with eight or more runners pay 1/5 odds on the first three.

In handicap races, place terms expand further: eight to eleven runners pay 1/5 odds on the first three places, twelve to fifteen runners pay 1/4 odds on the first three, and sixteen or more runners pay 1/4 odds on the first four places.

All standard each-way wagers include the sportsbook’s much-admired Best Odds Guaranteed feature; however, Extra Place – a selection that enables customisation on each-way wagers – is excluded from the promotion.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power’s green and white branding is synonymous with many of the UK and Ireland’s biggest horse racing events. The humorous bookmaker offers an each-way betting feature that’s befitting of its domestic popularity and recognition.

Their sportsbook regularly offers each-way promotions on specific races and events. While Paddy Power does not provide one specific, standardised promotion, they typically entail extra place finishes for each-way wagers.

In the absence of an Extra Place promotion, Paddy Power settles traditional each-way bets in line with long-established industry terms.

For handicaps with 16 or more runners, place terms pay ¼ odds on the first four finishers. Handicaps with 12–15 runners return ¼ odds on the first three, while all other races featuring eight or more participants pay 1/5 odds on the first three places.

For fields of 5–7 runners, punters receive ¼ odds on the top two finishers. If a race has fewer than five runners, all place stakes are treated as win bets.

Each-way wagers placed after 8am on race day – but before the race gets underway – qualify for the sportsbook’s Best Odds Guaranteed offer.

Paddy Power also permits each-way accumulators, including doubles, trebles, and beyond. However, punters should note that these still count as two separate bets: one covering all selections to win, and the other covering them all to place.

As a result, a single losing leg – whether on the win or place side – will void that entire portion of the accumulator.

Betfair

While Betfair, a large and reputable British bookmaker, does not offer Best Odds Guaranteed, the industry giant provides several user-friendly features that ensure its place among the most efficient each-way betting platforms.

Betfair, unlike many of its market rivals, offers a separate betting exchange app for desktop and mobile platforms.

On the exchange, each-way horse racing bets are settled at fixed fractions of the win odds based on the market’s set number of places, which aren’t affected by the number of runners; if the runners match or exceed the places offered, the place part of the bet is void and the stake is refunded.

In contrast, Betfair’s sportsbook follows a similar each-way structure to many of its most competitive rivals. Races with four or fewer runners are win-only, while fields of five to seven runners pay ¼ odds on the first two places.

For eight to eleven runners, place terms return 1/5 odds on the top three finishers; for twelve to fifteen runners are ¼ odds on the first three; and for sixteen or more runners, bettors receive ¼ odds on the first four.

Punters can enjoy each-way betting on Betfair's regular and exchange mobile apps; the user-friendly platforms both hold 4.7-star ratings on the IOS app store.

Each Way Betting Explained

Predicting the winner of the Grand National – an annual event with 34 runners – or the Premier League’s top goalscorer, a consistently unpredictable market, is troublesome.

While most events include recognisable favourites, the margins between winning and losing a race in horse racing or the golden boot in football are minuscule.

Naturally, many bettors avoid backing an outright winner due to the risks of competitive and unpredictable markets.

So, bookmakers offer an alternative, with a broader range of winnable outcomes: each-way betting.

Each-way bets consist of two separate punts: one backing an outright winner and another equal stake on the competitor to finish within a selected place range.

For example, a risk-averse football fan might back Arsenal to win the Premier League each-way. The North London club are undeniably a strong competitor, but placing an outright bet that only secures a return if Arsenal win the title is precarious, given the strength of its challengers.

With each-way bets, if Arsenal finish 2nd – as they have done for each of the previous three campaigns – bettors win the each-way place portion of their bet, but lose the win portion.

Each-way betting is logical in a difficult market; many would predict with a degree of certainty that Arsenal will compete for the title, but assuming they’ll lift the trophy is more speculative. So, covering both outcomes balances risk and reward effectively.

How we Rate the Best Each Way Betting Sites

Range of Markets

When determining the UK’s best each-way betting sites, the range of available markets for horse racing, football, and other popular sports was undoubtedly among the most influential criteria.

For example, bet365, a highly rated sportsbook that performs highly in several areas, includes an unrivaled range of sports, markets, and events for bettors to place each-way wagers on.

Additionally, the sportsbook’s inclusion of Each-Way Extra, an innovative feature that enables bettors to adjust place ranges on horse racing and golf events, strengthened the personalisation of its already commendable range of markets.

Strength of Odds

Personalisation, user-friendly displays, and engaging brand imagery contribute to the overall betting experience, but the strength of each-way odds defines it.

Several of our highest-rated each-way betting platforms, including bet365, Paddy Power, Betfred, and Sky Bet, offer Best Odds Guaranteed.

Best Odds Guaranteed ensures that if bettors take a price on a horse and the starting price ends up being higher, they’ll be paid out at the better odds.

Elsewhere, Betfair, which does not offer Best Odds Guaranteed, has a competitive, fair, and transparent pricing system that enables savvy bettors to earn substantial returns from relatively modest wagers.

Each Way T&C’s

Given the complexity and interchangeability of horse racing events, which can have anywhere from 3 to 35 competitors, the terms and conditions of each-way bets vary.

After all, it’s substantially easier to determine if a runner will finish inside the top 2 in an 8-horse race than one that includes over 30 competitors.

Sky Bet and Betfred – a duo that also receives plaudits for several non-each-way betting-related features – had arguably the market’s most generous terms and conditions, helping the bookmakers rank among other established names.

Meanwhile, Betfair’s ⅕ odds on top three finishes during races of 8 to 11 runners is a condition that will undoubtedly help thousands of bettors secure more substantial returns.

Best Each Way Betting Sites FAQs

How can I place an each-way bet on football?

While it’s untypical for each-way betting to have a designated section on mobile and desktop platforms, particularly for football markets, where the option is less prevalent than it is in horse racing, placing each-way bets is effortless.

For football markets, simply make your outright selection, e.g., Manchester City to win the Premier League at 3/1. On most major bookmakers, you’ll then be taken to a page that displays your bet slip and provides an option to make the bet an each-way wager.

After reviewing the each-way wager’s terms and conditions, tick the each-way selection and confirm your final selection. The overall process of turning a traditional wager into an each-way bet takes seconds.

Players will be able to place each-way bets via their sportsbook's site or betting app.

Which football markets is each-way betting eligible for?

In most cases, each-way betting is only available in football on outright markets that include a ranking where each competitor could finish. For example, Premier League winner, Ballon d’Or winner, and top goalscorer are usually eligible for each-way bets.

In contrast, in occurrences where there’s a winner but no confirmed 2nd or 3rd place runners-up, such as the PFA Player of the Year or FWA Footballer of the Year, each-way betting is not offered.

Are Best Odds Guaranteed on Each Way Extra?

bet365’s Each Way Extra – along with comparable promotions offered by rival bookies – does not include Best Odds Guaranteed.

Most major bookmakers only include Best Odds Guaranteed on standardised each-way wagers, rather than those that have been personalised.

Is each-way betting strategic?

Many industry experts, along with experienced and novice bettors alike, enjoy each-way betting for its strategic benefits.

The feature enables punters to act on hunches that an unlikely underdog might secure a historic victory, while not being reliant on it happening in actuality to secure returns.

Likewise, competitors that regularly finish towards the top of standings, such as Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool in the Premier League, are almost certain to challenge for the title, but may be reliant on luck or external factors to win it.

In such cases, an each-way bet is strategic, no matter whether you use free bets or your own funds.