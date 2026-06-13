Leeds United Overview

In most cases, you have to be a Leeds United member if you want to buy tickets for Premier League matches, though non-members will occasionally be able to access tickets for cup fixtures.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Below are the prices for the 2025-26 campaign:

Adult

My Leeds+: £75

My Leeds: £50

Junior (U-16s)