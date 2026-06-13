Leeds United Overview
Standings
Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|12
|Newcastle United
|38
|14
|7
|17
|53
|55
|-2
|49
|13
|Everton
|38
|13
|10
|15
|47
|50
|-3
|49
|14
|Leeds United
|38
|11
|14
|13
|49
|56
|-7
|47
|15
|Crystal Palace
|38
|11
|12
|15
|41
|51
|-10
|45
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|38
|11
|11
|16
|48
|51
|-3
|44
Frequently asked questions
In most cases, you have to be a Leeds United member if you want to buy tickets for Premier League matches, though non-members will occasionally be able to access tickets for cup fixtures.
There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.
Below are the prices for the 2025-26 campaign:
Adult
- My Leeds+: £75
- My Leeds: £50
Junior (U-16s)
- My Leeds+: £45
- My Leeds: £30
If you want to get your chance at a Leeds season ticket, your best bet is to keep an eye on updates and news on the official Leeds website.
A Leeds season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Elland Road during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.
However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.
Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Leeds United matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.
Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.
The best way to get tickets for Leeds matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.
You can book a tour around Elland Road; tours are limited in number and tend to be restricted to the off-season.
Tickets to tour the stadium are available on the official Leeds website, where you can book your preferred time and date.
Keep an eye on the club’s social media channels to discover when they will next be offered to the public.