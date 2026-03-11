Where to watch Manchester City today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

Upcoming Man City UK TV schedule

Where to watch and live stream Man City in the Premier League

Sky Sports remains the primary home for the Premier League, broadcasting a record 215 live matches per year. This includes the majority of City’s high-profile fixtures on Super Sunday, Monday Night Football, and Friday nights. If you are looking for a flexible way to watch without a long-term satellite contract, a NOW Sports Membership provides full access to all Sky Sports channels on a daily or monthly basis.

The remaining live fixtures are broadcast by TNT Sports, which typically holds the rights to 52 matches per season. These are primarily the Saturday 12:30 PM kick-offs and select midweek rounds. You can access TNT Sports through various TV providers or via a discovery+ Premium monthly pass.

For highlights, the iconic Saturday night show Match of the Day (and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays) remains the home for free-to-air highlights.

Where to watch and live stream Man City in the UEFA Champions League

Following Manchester City’s European journey in the UK requires navigating a broadcast landscape that is shared between a few key providers. As of the current 2024-2027 rights cycle, TNT Sports remains the primary home for the competition, broadcasting the vast majority of matches. For those who prefer to stream the action, all TNT Sports coverage is available via discovery+, which offers a Premium monthly pass for contract-free access on smart TVs, tablets, and mobile devices.

In addition to TNT Sports, Amazon Prime Video now exclusively broadcasts the "top-pick" Tuesday match each week. This means that if City is selected for the marquee Tuesday slot, the game will be available only to Prime members. It is important for fans to check the specific matchday designations, as a Wednesday fixture will remain on TNT Sports, while a Tuesday "top-pick" will shift to Amazon.

For fans who prefer free-to-air coverage, the BBC provides a dedicated Champions League highlights show. Airing every Wednesday night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, this program covers all the goals and key incidents from the week's matches involving English clubs. Additionally, you can find condensed highlights shortly after the final whistle on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel and the official Man City app, ensuring you stay up to date with every step of the club's pursuit of European glory.

How to watch and live stream Man City from anywhere

For Manchester City fans who find themselves traveling abroad or dealing with local broadcast restrictions, such as the traditional Saturday 3:00 PM blackout in the UK, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a vital tool for staying connected to the action. A VPN allows you to virtually relocate your device to your home country, ensuring you can access the legitimate streaming subscriptions you already pay for, regardless of your physical location.

To get started, you’ll need a reliable service that prioritises high-speed connections to avoid the frustration of buffering during a crucial Erling Haaland run. Leading providers like NordVPNand ExpressVPN are frequently recommended for their ability to consistently bypass geo-blocks on platforms like Peacock, Paramount+, and Sky Go. For a deeper dive into which service might be right for your setup, you can read our guide on the best VPN services for sports.