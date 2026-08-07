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Premier League

Premier League Overview

Harry Kane MLS David Beckham

MLS transfer & return to England: Kane future predictions

Harry Kane could move to MLS “when he’s 35”, former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL, while a return to England is also expected to form part of the record-setting striker’s future. For now, the prolific frontman - on the back of two Bundesliga title wins in Germany - is expected to extend a contract at the Allianz Arena that has just 12 months left to run.

H. KaneExclusive
Gateshead v Newcastle United - Pre-Season Friendly

Newcastle reject Man Utd move for Hall

Manchester United's search for defensive reinforcements has hit a significant roadblock after Newcastle United flatly rejected an enquiry for Lewis Hall. The Red Devils have identified the 21-year-old England international as a priority target to solve their ongoing crisis on the left flank.

L. HallManchester United
Lewis Hall Manchester United crest 2026

‘Double my salary’ - Why Hall is considering Man Utd transfer

Lewis Hall has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United, with Chris Waddle telling GOAL why the opportunity to “double” his salary will hold obvious appeal to the Newcastle left-back. A mass exodus of talent, on and off the field, has been taking place at St James’ Park. There is a chance that an England international defender will form part of that process.

ExclusiveL. Hall
Michael Carrick Manchester United crest

Win or bust! Carrick sent Man Utd trophy warning

Michael Carrick has helped to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around, but Lee Sharpe has sounded a trophy-winning warning to the Red Devils’ new permanent boss. A return to the Champions League party will be enjoyed in 2026-27, but pressure will build on the man at the helm if major silverware falls out of reach across domestic and continental competition.

Manchester UnitedExclusive
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Premier League, fixtures & results

Thursday 20 August
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Value in der Ungewissheit: Wett-Tipps zum Auftakt der 2. Bundesliga
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Frequently asked questions

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.