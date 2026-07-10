Where to watch Crystal Palace today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Crystal Palace July TV Schedule

The landscape for Premier League broadcasting in the UK shifted significantly with the new rights cycle. Amazon Prime Video no longer has live games meaning for the 2026-27 season, the 267 televised matches are split strict between two broadcasters.

Sky Sports have a minimum of 215 live matches including including Friday, Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday slots. Elsewhere, TNT Sports has 52 live matches including two full rounds of midweek fixtures and all Saturday 12:30 kick-offs.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League

Cheapest Sky TV Premier League deals

Below you can find a quick snapshot of the cheapest ways you can currently watch Sky Sports here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Crystal Palace matches today?

Depending on which broadcaster is showing the Eagles, you can stream matches live via:

- TNT Sports which is available via HBO Max, accessible on Prime Video or through BT.com

- Sky Sports through the Sky Go app (for Sky subscribers) or via a NOW TV Sports Membership.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

TNT Sports is the primary broadcaster for the FA Cup, showing every match from the third round onwards (excluding 3pm Saturday kick-offs), which can be streamed on HBO Max or on BT.com. The BBC also shares rights, showing a select number of free-to-air matches per round via BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

READ MORE: 3pm TV blackout explained

Carabao Cup fixtures are broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and can be streamed using Sky Go and NOW TV.

How do I listen to Crystal Palace games on the radio?

The most reliable and comprehensive way to listen to live commentary for every Crystal Palace Premier League and cup game is through the official Crystal Palace App (available on iOS and Android) or the club's website.

Access to live audio commentary is included as part of a Palace TV+ subscription. However, it is also included as a standard perk if you hold any tier of club membership (Gold, Junior Gold, or International Membership) or a Season Ticket+.

If you are living in or travelling through the capital on matchday, you can often catch live, free-to-air commentary on local radio, BBC Radio London (94.9 FM or via DAB digital radio).

However, because London has so many football clubs, BBC Radio London often has to split its coverage or choose a "featured" match. If Palace is playing at the same time as several other London teams, full commentary might be pushed to a digital sub-channel or they may just provide live updates while focusing on another match.

Lastly, national radio rights are split between talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

How do I watch highlights of Crystal Palace games?

If you missed the live action, catching up on Palace's game is incredibly easy. Depending on how much detail you want and how quickly you want to watch, you have several reliable (and free) options.