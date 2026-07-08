Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

Football is built on smart decisions. The best teams don’t just play for today - they build for tomorrow. It’s time to take that exact same mindset on and off the pitch and make your next move count.

Goal has partnered with multi-asset investment platform eToro to bring you a standout investment offer designed for fans ready to start building long-term wealth.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

💰 The Deal

Every fan has a next move. Make yours a massive one with this high-value offer: Deposit £100 and get £50 worth of assets added directly to your portfolio.

From matchday to market day, your next move starts here.

📋 How to claim your £50 bonus

Sign Up: Create a new account using the eToro sign-up link. Verify: Fully verify your profile through eToro's standard security setup. Invest: Deposit a minimum of £100 into the platform Score: Unlock your investment journey and receive your £50 bonus.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

🔒 Key Ts & Cs

See full T&Cs at eToro, with a summary below:

Eligibility Criteria (not mentioned above)

You can’t be an existing eToro customer with an eToro Account and not be a customer whose eToro Account has been closed within the past 30 days.

You must be a UK resident.

You must select interest in trading stocks and/or cryptocurrencies as part of the registration.

You must have your account fully verified by completing your profile pursuant to eToro procedures and policies.

You must NOT be an employee of eToro or of an eToro subsidiary, parent company or a company under common control with eToro.

Promotion T&Cs are governed by the laws of the jurisdiction of the relevant eToro entity, as determined by the participant’s country of residence or the entity with which the participant’s eToro account is registered.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.