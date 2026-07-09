Best Sky Sports deals and offers for the 2026-27 football season

Whether you want a traditional TV package or a flexible streaming pass, here are the best current deals and offers available in the UK right now:

Sky 2026-27 Broadcasting Rights

The 2026-27 season sits squarely in the middle of Sky's expanded broadcast cycle, meaning they hold the rights to more live domestic football than ever before. The standout change in this cycle is that all 10 Premier League matches on the final day of the season are broadcast live simultaneously.

Competition Broadcasting Rights & Coverage Premier League Minimum 215 live matches, including all 10 final-day fixtures English Football League (EFL) Over 1,000 live matches across all divisions, Carabao Cup, and EFL Trophy Scottish Premiership Up to 60 live matches per season Women's Super League (WSL) 35 live matches per season German Bundesliga Exclusive live coverage of top-flight German football

Upcoming Sky Sports Premier League schedule

Long-term access

If you want a complete home setup without a satellite dish, Sky Stream currently offers the most aggressive entry price. New customers can bundle the base Sky Stream service, Netflix, and the complete Sky Sports package for £35 a month on a 24-month contract. Existing Sky TV customers aren't left out and can add the sports channels to their current plan for £20 a month. For the ultimate football fan wanting every televised Premier League game plus European football, Sky offers a combined package including TNT Sports starting from £60 a month. If you refuse to be tied down to a two-year deal, Sky also offers a 31-day rolling contract to add Sky Sports from £27 a month.

Short-term access

For those who prefer avoiding lengthy contracts entirely, NOW is the best streaming alternative. Their current pre-season offer is a 6-Month Saver Membership at £28 a month, which conveniently covers the busiest half of the football calendar. If you only plan to tune in for specific derbies or the final day of the season, the NOW Sports Day Membership provides 24 hours of unlimited access to all channels, including the Sky Sports+ streams, for £14.99.

Broadband bundles

Finally, if you happen to be switching internet providers, you can secure select broadband and TV packages that often work out cheaper than maintaining separate internet and sports subscriptions.

EE TV & Broadband (Formerly BT)

EE has completely taken over BT's broadband and TV offerings, and their packages are built entirely around flexibility. Rather than traditional satellite broadcasting, EE TV integrates streaming apps directly into a single TV guide using a Wi-Fi-enabled set-top box.

Their dedicated sports bundles are designed for fans who want everything in one place. The "Big Sport" package bundles the NOW Sports membership (which gives you all 12 Sky Sports channels) alongside all of the TNT Sports channels for £51 a month (plus the cost of your chosen EE broadband tier). Because EE uses NOW for its Sky Sports delivery, you also get the flexibility to downgrade to a standard entertainment package on a month-to-month basis when the football season ends.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media remains unique because it operates on its own independent cable network, meaning it can offer incredibly fast speeds even in areas where Openreach (Sky and EE's network) hasn't laid full fibre yet.

While their entry-level broadband and TV bundles start around £28.99 a month, you'll need to step up to a dedicated sports tier for the football season. Their "Sport Bundle" includes their superfast broadband and the complete Sky Sports TV package natively. Alternatively, Virgin offers a "Flex TV" service. This lets you take a base broadband package and add the Sky Sports Collection as a 30-day rolling add-on. As a bonus, Virgin gives you a 10% bill credit back on any premium streaming subscriptions you add through Flex TV.

Sky Broadband & TV Bundles

Getting your broadband directly from Sky is often the most seamless option, as everything lives on one bill and streams through a single interface (like the Sky Stream puck or Sky Glass TV). Sky is currently aggressively pricing its high-speed fibre tiers when bundled with TV.

For instance, their Full Fibre Gigafast (900Mbps) broadband bundled with Essential TV is currently running at £35 a month. If you add the complete Sky Sports pack to that (£20 a month), you are looking at roughly £55 a month for blisteringly fast gigabit-capable internet and every sports channel. A major perk here is that Sky will also give you up to £300 in switching credit to pay off any early exit fees if you are stuck in a contract with your old provider. Scroll down for more information.

Want to know how to claim the £300 switching credit?

The up to £300 switching credit is designed to buy you out of your current contract if you are facing early cancellation fees, but it's important to understand that it operates as a reimbursement, not an upfront cash payment.

You will need to pay your old provider's exit fees first, and Sky will credit that money back to your new Sky account to cover your upcoming bills.How the Tiers Work

How to tiers work

Switch Type Maximum Credit Amount Sky TV & Broadband Up to £300 Sky Broadband Only Up to £200 Sky TV Only Up to £100

How to Claim the Credit

1. Order your new Sky package:

Do not cancel your old service yourself.

Sign up for your chosen Sky TV or Broadband package. Thanks to the UK's "One Touch Switch" rules, Sky will contact your current provider to arrange the switch and transfer your service.

2. Pay your final bill:

You must have the cash upfront.

Your old provider will generate a final bill that includes your early termination charges (ETC). You must pay this bill in full using your own money.

3. Gather your evidence:

You need two documents: a copy of the final bill from your old provider showing the itemised exit fees, and evidence that you paid it (such as a PDF or screenshot of your bank or credit card statement).

4. Email the Switching Team:

Must be done within 90 days of activation.

Once your Sky service is active, email switchingcredit@sky.uk with the subject line "Switch credit request". Include your full name, address, new Sky account number, and attach both pieces of evidence from Step 3.

5. Receive your account credit:

Sky usually processes successful claims within 14 days. You will receive an email confirmation, and the exact amount you were charged will be added to your Sky account. This credit will automatically pay for your upcoming Sky monthly bills until it runs out.