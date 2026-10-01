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WSL

WSL Overview

FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-PARIS FC-ARSENAL

'Not ideal' - Russo laments late Arsenal collapse in Paris FC draw

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo has voiced her frustration after a bizarre defensive mix-up saw the Gunners throw away a two-goal lead against Paris FC in the Women's Champions League. Leah Williamson conceded a late penalty following a misunderstanding over a goal-kick restart, allowing the French hosts to snatch a 2-2 draw in the 87th minute of the contest.

A. RussoArsenal Women
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TV Schedule
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WSL, fixtures & results

Saturday 26 September
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
2
Everton Women badge
Everton Women
EVE
0
FT
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
4
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
0
FT
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
1
Arsenal Women badge
Arsenal Women
ARS
0
FT
Friday 2 October
Manchester United Women badge
Manchester United Women
MAN
Liverpool FC Women badge
Liverpool FC Women
LIV
BBC One

Watch live on

BBC One
BBC iPlayer
BBC Sport Website
Saturday 3 October
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
Sky Sports Football
Aston Villa Women badge
Aston Villa Women
AVL
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
Sky Sports+
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City Women crestManchester City Women4400124812
W
W
W
W
2Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women43101521310
W
W
D
W
3Chelsea FC Women crestChelsea FC Women431091810
W
W
W
D
4London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses43019459
W
W
L
W
5Liverpool FC Women crestLiverpool FC Women42119547
W
L
D
W
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Wetten im Fokus

Barcelonas Offensive zeigt keine Schwächephase
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Frequently asked questions

The most reliable and cost-effective method of buying Women’s Super League match tickets is through the official club sites. It’s worth checking them regularly for ticket sales information and ticket release dates.
Season tickets and individual match tickets are readily available for the majority, if not all, of the Women’s Super League teams, although of course it’s worth purchasing tickets as soon as you can for some of the standout matches during the season involving the big sides and some of the derby encounters.
Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

2016Manchester City
2017Chelsea
2017–18Chelsea
2018–19Arsenal
2019–20Chelsea
2020–21Chelsea
2021–22Chelsea
2022–23Chelsea
2023–24Chelsea
2024–25Chelsea