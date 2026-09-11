Brenden Aaronson has been told, by former Whites winger Jermaine Pennant, why he does not “have to be Lionel Messi” in order to become a key performer for Leeds. The USMNT star is considered to embody as an individual what his current employers are as a club. He may not be the most talented player on the planet, but he can always be relied upon to work hard.
Keith Andrews has done a fine job at Brentford, in his first head coaching post, and former Bees striker Clinton Morrison has told GOAL that “a lot of other clubs higher up” will soon be “sniffing around” the 45-year-old Irishman. His present lies in west London, with a big job to oversee there, but tempting offers from afar are expected to be tabled in the near future.
Manchester United need to start drawing up a succession plan for the day that Bruno Fernandes leaves Old Trafford, so could Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White form part of that process? Red Devils legend Andy Cole, who also spent time at the City Ground in his playing days, has explained to GOAL why the England hopeful boasts the right qualities.
If Elliot Anderson can move for £116 million ($157m) and Enzo Fernandez generates a £125m ($169m) transfer fee, how much is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton worth? Eagles legend Clinton Morrison has told GOAL that the England international will be another in the nine-figure “ballpark”, with a bold prediction for 2027 being made when it comes to the classy 22-year-old.
Harry Kane is well on course to reach 100 goals for England. If he does did hit that milestone, will that be a record that stands forever? Former Three Lions striker Andy Cole has answered that question during an exclusive interview with GOAL. The ex-Manchester United star believes that somebody else is capable of posting “frigenting” numbers in the future.
Bukayo Saka “gets away with murder” on the statistical front, ex-Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant has told GOAL, with the Gunners winger being told that his numbers do not justify “world-class” hype. The Hale End academy graduate is considered to form part of the global elite, as a Premier League title winner and England international, but is capable of delivering much more.
Striker-needy Premier League clubs missed a trick when it comes to “big player” Troy Parrott, former Republic of Ireland international Clinton Morrison has told GOAL. The Tottenham academy graduate spread his wings in 2024 when heading to the Netherlands and now finds himself in Spain - and the Champions League - with La Liga outfit Real Betis.
Bradley Barcola will “adapt quicker than Florian Wirtz” when it comes to Premier League life, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has told GOAL, with the France international forward considered to be tailor-made for the English top-flight. The Reds have spent big on another attacking talent, with a £123 million ($166m) fee changing hands during the summer transfer window of 2026.
Arsenal were linked with Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window of 2026, but missed out on both. Jermaine Pennant has told GOAL that the Gunners will sign a superstar left winger at some point, as they have actually got “weaker” in that department. Mikel Arteta has pieced together a Premier League title-winning squad, but there is still room for improvement at Emirates Stadium.
Haji Wright has suffered an unfortunate injury, delaying the start of his Premier League dream at Coventry, with Clinton Morrison telling GOAL what the USMNT star must do once back to full fitness. The versatile frontman represented his country at the 2026 World Cup, gracing a major tournament on home soil, but is currently ruled out of action for several weeks.
Alexander Isak has benefited from the injury-enforced absence of Hugo Ekitike at Liverpool, with Jermaine Pennant explaining to GOAL what Andoni Iraola is likely to do when both big-money forwards are fit and firing. Questions have been asked of Isak’s contribution to the collective cause, with a £125 million ($169m) price tag hanging around his neck, but the Swedish striker is too good to be “sitting on your bench”.
Thomas Frank impressed many Premier League observers at Brentford, but then suffered a 38-game flop as head coach of Tottenham. He has been out of work since severing ties with Spurs, but Clinton Morrison has explained to GOAL why the Danish tactician’s reputation has not been tarnished. He is expected to return to the dugout at some point in the not too distant future.
Erling Haaland will continue to generate transfer talk at Manchester City for as long as remarkable goalscoring numbers are posted, but during an exclusive interview with GOAL former Blues striker Andy Cole has pondered why the Norwegian would want to go “anywhere else”. He is also not convinced that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner will be concerning himself with “records”.
The behaviour of Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta at Crystal Palace has Clinton Morrison puzzled, with the Eagles legend telling GOAL that the latter has been “badly advised” and the former must earn any transfer to Liverpool in the “right way”. Two proven Premier League performers have been pushing their way towards the exits at Selhurst Park.
Liam Delap has been billed as the “next Harry Kane” for some time, but former England striker Andy Cole has told GOAL why he is “not sure” that the £50 million ($68m) Nottingham Forest new boy can become the heir to that throne. The Three Lions are crying out for a suitable successor to their record-shattering captain to step up, with an iconic No.9 shirt set to become available at some point in the not too distant future.
Taiwo Awoniyi became something of a Premier League relegation specialist at Nottingham Forest and, following his transfer to Coventry City, Clinton Morrison has told GOAL why the powerful striker looks “hungry” in his bid to secure top-flight survival and rejoin Victor Osimhen in the Nigeria national team fold. A £9 million ($12m) move has taken him from the East to West Midlands.
Harry Kane has his “hat in the ring” when it comes to Ballon d’Or recognition, ex-England striker Andy Cole has told GOAL, but the prolific Bayern Munich striker is not considered to be a guaranteed pick for Golden Ball glory in 2026. The Three Lions captain does figure on the list of nominees, but faces fierce competition from the likes of Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
The “shared legacy” that exists between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi means that both men will want to reach 1,000 competitive career goals, former MLS star Shaka Hislop has told GOAL. CR7 is closest to hitting that milestone at present, while turning out for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, but a fellow GOAT on the books of Inter Miami is not far behind.
JJ Gabriel is playing a patient waiting game at Manchester United, with the 15-year-old wonderkid hoping to make his senior breakthrough at some point in the not too distant future. He did figure in a friendly fixture during the summer of 2026, but Red Devils legend Andy Cole has told GOAL that a competitive bow for the talented teenager “might not be this season”.
Has Jurrien Timber become the best right-back in world football? A man who once filled that position for Arsenal, Bacary Sagna, has explained the Dutch defender’s best qualities to GOAL - while admitting to seeing similarities with his own game. The Gunners are looking forward to welcoming another proven performer back into their ranks following a brief injury absence.
Marcus Rashford has become something of a prodigal son at Manchester United, but Red Devils legend Andy Cole has explained to GOAL why the 28-year-old forward will not be “desperate” to register his first goal back at Old Trafford. The England international has 138 efforts for the Premier League heavyweights to his name, but none for the best part of two years.
Son Heung-min represents “money very well spent” for MLS and LAFC, Shaka Hislop has told GOAL, with the former Tottenham star helping to open up new markets for North American soccer. The South Korea international moved to the United States in August 2025 and has made a positive go of making it big in Hollywood while operating under the brightest of spotlights.
Alisson, Gianluigi Donnrumma and David Raya generate plenty of goalkeeping headlines in the Premier League, but who are more unsung heroes in that department? Ex-Newcastle and West Ham star Shaka Hislop has picked out one “absolute gem” for GOAL, with a new arrival in English football - that starred at the 2026 World Cup - expected to make quite the impact.
There is “only” one move that Trent Alexander-Arnold would consider if he fancied heading back to the Premier League, ex-Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock has told GOAL, with the Real Madrid defender seeing an Italian job in Serie A speculated on. The buccaneering England international is into his second season at Santiago Bernabeu, having bid farewell to Anfield in 2025.
Ayyoub Bouaddi can “reach world-class Rodri level easily”, former Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has told GOAL, with the teenage wonderkid expected to become a global superstar on the back of his £86 million ($116m) transfer to the Etihad Stadium. At just 18 years of age, the Morocco international is already being likened to World Cup-winning Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.
There are a number of iconic left wingers plying their trade at the very highest level, but who is the best of the bunch? With Luis Diaz in the frame, former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has answered that question during an exclusive interview with GOAL. He sees Paris Saint-Germain enigma Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior forming part of that conversation.
Aston Villa’s forced refresh during the summer transfer window of 2026 may prove to be a “blessing in disguise”, Stephen Warnock has told GOAL, with Liverpool considered to have been trumped in one notable department. Unai Emery has had to rebuild much of his Europa League-winning side, but plenty of pedigree and potential has been added to the collective ranks.
Amid the speculation suggesting that Neymar could reform Barcelona’s fabled ‘MSN’ strike partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Gus Poyet has told GOAL “there is a rule for MLS and one for Inter Miami”. The former Uruguay international is among those keen to see if a legendary fellow countryman will be joined in the United States next season by a Brazilian icon.
Bayern Munich will not be afraid of mounting interest in Michael Olise, Bacary Sagna has told GOAL, as the Bundesliga giants “don’t shake when they see money”. The talented France international is said to have attracted admiring glances from Real Madrid, among others, but those at the Allianz Arena have no intention of sanctioning a big-money sale.
Emi Martinez is still in the process of finding his feet at Chelsea, but Robert Huth has told GOAL why the World Cup-winning goalkeeper’s “win at all costs” mentality will ultimately serve the Blues well. The Argentina international has been taken to Stamford Bridge as an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, as he boasts the kind of “character” that his shot-stopping predecessor lacked.