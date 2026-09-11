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  2. Keith Andrews BrentfordGetty
    K. AndrewsPremier League

    ‘Lots of clubs higher up sniffing around’ - Andrews prediction

    Keith Andrews has done a fine job at Brentford, in his first head coaching post, and former Bees striker Clinton Morrison has told GOAL that “a lot of other clubs higher up” will soon be “sniffing around” the 45-year-old Irishman. His present lies in west London, with a big job to oversee there, but tempting offers from afar are expected to be tabled in the near future.

  5. Harry Kane England goal 2026 World CupGetty
    H. KaneEngland

    Would 100 England goals for Kane be a record that stands forever?

    Harry Kane is well on course to reach 100 goals for England. If he does did hit that milestone, will that be a record that stands forever? Former Three Lions striker Andy Cole has answered that question during an exclusive interview with GOAL. The ex-Manchester United star believes that somebody else is capable of posting “frigenting” numbers in the future.

  6. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2026-27Getty
    B. SakaArsenal

    ‘Gets away with murder’ - Saka told stats aren’t ‘world-class’

    Bukayo Saka “gets away with murder” on the statistical front, ex-Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant has told GOAL, with the Gunners winger being told that his numbers do not justify “world-class” hype. The Hale End academy graduate is considered to form part of the global elite, as a Premier League title winner and England international, but is capable of delivering much more.

  9. Mikel Arteta Vinicius Junior Bradley Barcola 2026Getty/GOAL
    ArsenalPremier League

    No Vini Jr or Barcola! Arsenal ‘superstar’ transfer prediction

    Arsenal were linked with Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola during the summer transfer window of 2026, but missed out on both. Jermaine Pennant has told GOAL that the Gunners will sign a superstar left winger at some point, as they have actually got “weaker” in that department. Mikel Arteta has pieced together a Premier League title-winning squad, but there is still room for improvement at Emirates Stadium.

  10. Haji Wright Coventry 2025-26Getty
    H. WrightPremier League

    What USMNT star Wright must do after injury delays EPL dream

    Haji Wright has suffered an unfortunate injury, delaying the start of his Premier League dream at Coventry, with Clinton Morrison telling GOAL what the USMNT star must do once back to full fitness. The versatile frontman represented his country at the 2026 World Cup, gracing a major tournament on home soil, but is currently ruled out of action for several weeks.

  11. Alexander Isak Hugo Ekitike LiverpoolGetty/GOAL
    LiverpoolA. Isak

    Two No.9s? £125m Isak too good to be ‘sitting on your bench’

    Alexander Isak has benefited from the injury-enforced absence of Hugo Ekitike at Liverpool, with Jermaine Pennant explaining to GOAL what Andoni Iraola is likely to do when both big-money forwards are fit and firing. Questions have been asked of Isak’s contribution to the collective cause, with a £125 million ($169m) price tag hanging around his neck, but the Swedish striker is too good to be “sitting on your bench”.

  12. Thomas Frank Tottenham 2025-26Getty
    T. FrankTottenham Hotspur

    Why Frank remains out of work after 38-game Spurs flop

    Thomas Frank impressed many Premier League observers at Brentford, but then suffered a 38-game flop as head coach of Tottenham. He has been out of work since severing ties with Spurs, but Clinton Morrison has explained to GOAL why the Danish tactician’s reputation has not been tarnished. He is expected to return to the dugout at some point in the not too distant future.

  1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 2026-27 clapGetty
    E. HaalandManchester City

    ‘Why go anywhere else?’ - Haaland’s future at City addressed

    Erling Haaland will continue to generate transfer talk at Manchester City for as long as remarkable goalscoring numbers are posted, but during an exclusive interview with GOAL former Blues striker Andy Cole has pondered why the Norwegian would want to go “anywhere else”. He is also not convinced that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner will be concerning himself with “records”.

  2. Ismaila Sarr Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal PalaceGetty/GOAL
    I. SarrJ. Mateta

    ‘Badly advised’ - Sarr & Mateta sagas puzzle Palace legend

    The behaviour of Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta at Crystal Palace has Clinton Morrison puzzled, with the Eagles legend telling GOAL that the latter has been “badly advised” and the former must earn any transfer to Liverpool in the “right way”. Two proven Premier League performers have been pushing their way towards the exits at Selhurst Park.

  3. Liam Delap Harry Kane 2026Getty/GOAL
    L. DelapH. Kane

    Next Kane? Ex-England striker ‘not sure’ Delap is heir to throne

    Liam Delap has been billed as the “next Harry Kane” for some time, but former England striker Andy Cole has told GOAL why he is “not sure” that the £50 million ($68m) Nottingham Forest new boy can become the heir to that throne. The Three Lions are crying out for a suitable successor to their record-shattering captain to step up, with an iconic No.9 shirt set to become available at some point in the not too distant future.

  4. Taiwo Awoniyi Victor Osimhen Coventry NigeriaGetty/GOAL
    T. AwoniyiV. Osimhen

    Osimhen challenge! Awoniyi looks‘hungry’ in Nigeria recall bid

    Taiwo Awoniyi became something of a Premier League relegation specialist at Nottingham Forest and, following his transfer to Coventry City, Clinton Morrison has told GOAL why the powerful striker looks “hungry” in his bid to secure top-flight survival and rejoin Victor Osimhen in the Nigeria national team fold. A £9 million ($12m) move has taken him from the East to West Midlands.

  5. Harry Kane Ballon d'Or 2026 BayernGetty/GOAL
    H. KaneBayern Munich

    Kane has ‘hat in ring’ for BdO but isn’t guaranteed Golden Ball

    Harry Kane has his “hat in the ring” when it comes to Ballon d’Or recognition, ex-England striker Andy Cole has told GOAL, but the prolific Bayern Munich striker is not considered to be a guaranteed pick for Golden Ball glory in 2026. The Three Lions captain does figure on the list of nominees, but faces fierce competition from the likes of Rodri, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  8. Jurrien Timber Arsenal 2025-26Getty
    J. TimberArsenal

    World’s best right-back? Timber’s key qualities highlighted

    Has Jurrien Timber become the best right-back in world football? A man who once filled that position for Arsenal, Bacary Sagna, has explained the Dutch defender’s best qualities to GOAL - while admitting to seeing similarities with his own game. The Gunners are looking forward to welcoming another proven performer back into their ranks following a brief injury absence.

  11. Zion Suzuki David Raya Gianluigi DonnarummaGetty/GOAL
    Z. SuzukiD. Raya

    Unsung EPL goalkeepers: Newcomer billed as ‘absolute gem’

    Alisson, Gianluigi Donnrumma and David Raya generate plenty of goalkeeping headlines in the Premier League, but who are more unsung heroes in that department? Ex-Newcastle and West Ham star Shaka Hislop has picked out one “absolute gem” for GOAL, with a new arrival in English football - that starred at the 2026 World Cup - expected to make quite the impact.

  14. Luis Diaz Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Bayern Munich PSG 2026-27Getty/GOAL
    L. DiazK. Kvaratskhelia

    Diaz vs Kvaratskhelia: Who is the world’s best left winger?

    There are a number of iconic left wingers plying their trade at the very highest level, but who is the best of the bunch? With Luis Diaz in the frame, former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has answered that question during an exclusive interview with GOAL. He sees Paris Saint-Germain enigma Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior forming part of that conversation.

  16. Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Neymar 2026Getty/GOAL
    NeymarL. Messi

    Neymar transfer: ‘One rule for MLS & another for Inter Miami’

    Amid the speculation suggesting that Neymar could reform Barcelona’s fabled ‘MSN’ strike partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Gus Poyet has told GOAL “there is a rule for MLS and one for Inter Miami”. The former Uruguay international is among those keen to see if a legendary fellow countryman will be joined in the United States next season by a Brazilian icon.

  18. Emi Martinez Chelsea 2026-27 celebrationGetty
    E. MartinezChelsea

    Why ‘win at all costs’ Martinez is perfect signing for Chelsea

    Emi Martinez is still in the process of finding his feet at Chelsea, but Robert Huth has told GOAL why the World Cup-winning goalkeeper’s “win at all costs” mentality will ultimately serve the Blues well. The Argentina international has been taken to Stamford Bridge as an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, as he boasts the kind of “character” that his shot-stopping predecessor lacked.

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