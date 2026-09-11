Next Kane? Ex-England striker ‘not sure’ Delap is heir to throne

Liam Delap has been billed as the “next Harry Kane” for some time, but former England striker Andy Cole has told GOAL why he is “not sure” that the £50 million ($68m) Nottingham Forest new boy can become the heir to that throne. The Three Lions are crying out for a suitable successor to their record-shattering captain to step up, with an iconic No.9 shirt set to become available at some point in the not too distant future.