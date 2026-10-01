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Premier League

Premier League Overview

Manchester City FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Man City plan to clear their name with irrefutable evidence

Manchester City are preparing to mount a robust legal defence to clear their name following a bombshell guilty verdict. The club intend to present what they describe as irrefutable evidence to prove that over £830 million in controversial sponsorship agreements were legitimately funded by the Abu Dhabi government rather than their private ownership group.

Manchester City
Manchester City FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League

Premier League stars seek legal advice over Man City bonuses

Rival players and their representatives are exploring potential legal claims against Manchester City for lost bonuses. After the reigning champions were found guilty of more than 100 financial breaches, affected stars who missed out on league titles or European qualification between 2009 and 2018 are now seeking compensation for massive financial losses.

Manchester City
imago-sport-1082825519.jpg

'I want to play' - Gyokeres makes clear stance on Arsenal exit

Viktor Gyokeres has broken his silence regarding his future at Arsenal following a difficult period that has seen him lose his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI. Despite persistent rumours linking the Swedish international with a move away from north London, the forward insists he remains committed to the Premier League champions.

V. GyoekeresArsenal
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga 2026/27

Neuer's heir? Bayern eye shock move for former Arsenal goalkeeper

Bayern Munich are reportedly stepping up their efforts to secure a long-term succession plan for Manuel Neuer, with a former Arsenal star emerging as a shock candidate. The Bundesliga giants are scanning the market for experienced reinforcements to stabilise their goalkeeping department as their legendary number one approaches the twilight of his career.

TransfersBayern Munich
FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-ASTON VILLA

Newcastle unveil new club crest ahead of fresh visual era

Newcastle United have officially unveiled an evolved club crest following an extensive two-year consultation process with supporters and design specialists. The refreshed emblem maintains deep connections to the city coat of arms, introducing refined lines to the castle and iconic shield ahead of its competitive matchday debut in May.

Newcastle United
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

Premier League, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FT
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
5
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
3
FT
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Friday 9 October
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
More

Betting spotlight

Manchester City emerge as the value pick to win the Premier League
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.