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LaLiga

LaLiga Overview

GFX Florentino Perez Joan Laporta

Real Madrid issue statement as UEFA reopen Negreira case investigation

European football's governing body have officially reopened disciplinary proceedings concerning the Negreira case after receiving thousands of documents from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are demanding urgent action regarding the historic payments made by Barcelona to a former refereeing official, which could potentially lead to severe sporting sanctions for the Catalan club.

Real MadridBarcelona
Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27

Livakovic agent reveals bold Barcelona plan to USURP Garcia

Dominik Livakovic did not move to Barcelona to simply make up the numbers, with his representative confirming a long-term plan to seize the starting role at Camp Nou. The Croatian international arrived as a low-cost reinforcement, but he has set his sights on displacing Joan Garcia as the club's preferred number one by the time the 2027 season kicks off.

BarcelonaD. Livakovic
Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27

'Hopefully!' - Brighton's Arsenal-slayer opens door to Real Madrid return

Brighton’s latest sensation Chema Andres has wasted no time in making his mark on the Premier League, but the 21-year-old midfielder already has one eye on a potential return to his former home. After a blistering start to life at the Amex Stadium, Andres - already being dubbed the 'new Rodri' - has openly admitted that he harbours ambitions of wearing the famous white shirt of Real Madrid once again.

Real MadridBrighton & Hove Albion
imago-sport-1083188176.jpg

Endrick considers January Real Madrid exit after Mourinho snub

Endrick is reportedly weighing up a January exit from Real Madrid after struggling for playing time under Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian starlet was persuaded to stay at the Bernabeu following talks with the manager in the summer, but a lack of minutes has reopened the door to a loan move away. Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan are among the top European clubs closely monitoring the forward's situation.

TransfersEndrick
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

LaLiga, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
FT
Valencia badge
Valencia
VAL
2
Real Sociedad badge
Real Sociedad
RSO
3
FT
Tuesday 20 October
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Premier Sports Player
Thursday 8 October
Malaga badge
Malaga
MAL
Espanyol badge
Espanyol
ESP
Friday 9 October
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Barcelona crestBarcelona77003172421
W
W
W
W
W
2Atletico Madrid crestAtletico Madrid7511167916
W
W
W
L
W
3Real Betis crestReal Betis751197216
D
W
W
W
L
4Real Madrid crestReal Madrid75021881015
L
W
W
L
W
5Sevilla crestSevilla7412109113
L
W
W
D
L
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Zoom sur les paris

Pronostic Grèce vs Pays-Bas 01/10/2026 : un nouveau coup de tonnerre en préparation ?
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Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. 

To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. 

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats at La Liga matches on the secondary market on channels and aggregators such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy La Liga match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Real Madrid are the most successful Spanish club, with 36 league titles, followed by Barcelona with 29. Barcelona has won the Spanish double (domestic league and cup success in the same season) a record nine times, ahead of Athletic Bilbao's five.