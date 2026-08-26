Premier League on demand: How to watch soccer highlights and full match replays

The 2026/27 Premier League season got underway on Friday August 21, with reigning champions Arsenal hosting newly-promoted EFL Championship winners Coventry City, who returned to English soccer's top flight for the first time in 25 years.

While matches can be watched live on television, most supporters will want to watch highlights or full replays of games they are unable to catch live that involve the clubs they support and rival teams.

But where can you find official highlights and full match replays? GOAL gives you a full breakdown of the various channels and streaming services that allow fans to catch up on the Premier League this season.

Which networks hold Premier League TV rights in the US?

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) and its sister networks hold exclusive TV rights to the Premier League in the United States.

NBC won rights to the top tier of English soccer from Fox Sports and ESPN, and began broadcasting Premier League matches at the start of the 2013/14 season.

The NBCUniversal-owned network extended its broadcasting agreement with the Premier League in November 2021, agreeing to a six-year deal spanning 2022/23 to 2027/28, with it entering into the penultimate season of that deal this term.

NBC Sports broadcasts live coverage of all 380 Premier League matches a season, with games airing across the primary over-the-air NBC channel, basic cable channel the USA Network, the relaunched NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and subscription streaming platform Peacock. Selected fixtures are also broadcast in the Spanish language on Telemundo and Universo, while NBCSN Extra offers additional matches via overflow platforms online when multiple fixtures take place at the same time.

While NBC Sports offers extensive live coverage of the Premier League, for United States-based soccer fans who aren't in front of a screen to watch the action as it happens, it also offers multiple ways in which fans can check out the action on demand.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream Premier League soccer

Where can I watch full match replays on demand?

Peacock subscribers can watch full match replays of Premier League games that were televised by NBC or NBCSN and were streamed live on Peacock on demand, with these replays being uploaded "shortly after the livestream ends."

Selected Premier League matches are streamed live in Peacock's "Browse" and "Sports" sections plus in the Premier League Hub on Peacock's app and website. On-demand full match replays can be found by going to the Sports section after a game has finished.

Full replays of live Premier League matches televised by NBC, Telemundo and Universo can be streamed through the Premier League page of the NBC website. These can be found under the "Replays" section of the page, although you will first need to link your TV provider to access these games.

Matches that are exclusive to the USA Network are no longer available on Peacock following its spinoff by NBCUniversal's parent company Comcast into a new company called Versant.

In order to watch full replays of games that are broadcast by the USA Network, go to the USA Sports page of the network's website, scroll down to the "Premier League | Full Match Replays" section and select the game you want to watch a replay of. As with the matches available on the NBC website, you'll first need to link your TV provider before you can access these replays.

Alternatively, you'll need to go to a streaming platform that offers the channel that broadcast the game you want to see a full match replay of to watch it on demand.

READ MORE: Where to watch USA Network

Do the US broadcasters upload Premier League highlights to YouTube?

NBC regularly uploads a variety of Premier League clips and highlights packages to its NBC Sports YouTube channel.

The channel offers extended highlights edits of every Premier League game, which typically run between 10 and 15 minutes, plus shorter clips of individual goals, key incidents and important moments from matches, as well as segments from NBC's Premier League coverage and video podcasts.

However, with NBC holding rights to a wide variety of sports and leagues, it can be difficult to find the specific Premier League highlights you want to watch when scanning through the most recent uploads on the primary "Videos" section of the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

A good way to sift through the multitude of videos to find the Premier League highlights that most interest you is to go to the "Playlists" section, and to choose and bookmark the Premier League-themed playlist of your choice.

Now that the season is underway, the NBC Sports YouTube channel offers a general Premier League 2026-27 season playlist. There are also Every Goal by Premier League Matchweek, Premier League Update and Premier League Originals playlists, plus "Highlights & Analysis" playlists for individual clubs.

For those who enjoy following the Premier League in Spanish, Telemundo offers similar highlights fare through its Telemundo Deportes YouTube channel.

Again, the easiest way to find Premier League videos among the reams of content from other leagues and sports uploaded to this channel is to head to the "Playlists" section, and to choose and bookmark one of the Premier League-themed playlists: Highlights - Premier League 2026/2027 for extended edits or Mejores jugadas - Premier League 2026/2027 for individual goal clips.

The USA Network also uploads Premier League highlights and clips to its USA Sports YouTube channel. Its Premier League on USA playlist contains extended highlights edits of the matches that aired live on the network, plus short clips of goals, key incidents and moments from USA's live coverage.

There is also a Premier League highlights section on the NBC Sports website, although this is can be a little laborious to search through.

While clips and highlights of the most recent games and goals are displayed when you first view the website, you may have to scroll down and press numerous "Load More" panels within the "More Clips section to find the action you're looking for should the match you want to see highlights of be more than a few day's old.

Similarly, short clips and extended highlights are available with commentary in Spanish within the Premier League section of Telemundo's website.

READ MORE: English Premier League soccer: How to watch and live stream for FREE

Does my club's online platforms offer extended highlights and full match replays?

Each Premier League club offers both short and extended highlights edits of its 38 Premier League fixtures each season, with most teams also offering full match replays of them.

Some of these highlights packages and full match replays are freely available through the club's website and app, although some require supporters to register for a free account first in order to access streaming video.

For those club streaming services that require a paid subscription, all offer subscribers additional benefits on top of the ability to access extended highlights and full match replays, such as live video of selected preseason friendlies, live audio commentaries of the club's matches as they take place, and other club video content.

Short highlights edits on most club streaming platforms run between two to three minutes, extended highlights edits typically last around ten minutes, while most clubs offer fans the ability to watch the full 90 minutes of their league games from a certain time on the day after the match in question has taken place.

Here's a breakdown of the video streaming services each of the 20 Premier League teams provide. Any subscription costs are listed in Great British pounds - US dollar exchange rates may vary:

Club Name of the service Is it free? Anything else? Arsenal Arsenal Player Yes You need a free registered account to access videos Aston Villa VillaTV No (£30 a year) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called an Essential Membership), though a paid Video Membership subscription is required to watch full match replays AFC Bournemouth AFCBTV Yes AFCBTV doesn't offer full match replays Brentford BeePlay Yes

Brighton & Hove Albion MyAlbion TV Yes MyAlbion TV doesn't offer full match replays Chelsea CFC+ No (£14.99 a year) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account, though a paid CFC+ subscription is required to watch full match replays Coventry City Sky Blues TV Yes You need a free registered account to access videos Crystal Palace Palace TV+ No (£37.99 a year) Palace TV+ is included in the club's Gold, Junior Gold, International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages Everton evertontv+ No (£34.99 a year or £3.49 a month) Everton season ticket holders and Forever Blue+ members receive automatic access Fulham FFCtv No (£45 a year or £5 a month)

Hull City Tigers Plus No (£64.99 a year or £5.99 a month)

Ipswich Town TownTV No (£5.99 a month) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called an ITFC Digital Account), though a paid TownTV subscription is required to watch full match replays Leeds United LUTV No (£41.99 a year or £3.49 a month)

Liverpool ALL RED Video No (£42.99 a year or £4.99 a month)

Manchester City CITY+ No (£39.99 a year or £9.99 a month) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called a Cityzens account), though a paid CITY+ subscription is required to watch full match replays Manchester United MUTV / Manchester United App No (£29.99 a year)

Newcastle United Newcastle United App (and website) Yes

Nottingham Forest Forest TV+ No (£44.99 a year or £5.99 a month) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account (called a Forest TV account), though a paid Forest TV+ subscription is required to watch full match replays Sunderland SAFC Live Yes You need a free registered account to access videos Tottenham Hotspur SPURSPLAY Premium No (£45 a year) Extended highlights can be watched for free through a registered account, though a paid SPURSPLAY Premium subscription is required to watch full match replays

Can I watch Premier League highlights on my club's official YouTube channel?

One of the most simple ways to watch free official highlights of matches involving every Premier League team is to visit the club in question's official YouTube channel.

Short and, in most cases, extended highlights edits of each team's top-flight fixtures will usually be uploaded to its YouTube channel. Highlights typically first appear on this platform around 24 to 48 hours after the game in question has taken place.

Some fans may find it frustrating that certain clubs infrequently upload extended highlights of Premier League games - often forgoing longer edits of matches the team has lost.

It's possible that the nature of the highlights edits Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town upload to YouTube during the 2026/27 season will differ from the highlights content each club produced during their promotion-winning 2025/26 campaigns in the EFL Championship, given that they are now Premier League teams.

GOAL details the nature of the highlights each club offers on its official YouTube channel, based on the edits each team's channel uploaded during the 2025/26 season:

Useful links

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton and Hove Albion | Chelsea | Coventry City | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Hull City | Ipswich Town | Leeds United | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Sunderland | Tottenham Hotspur