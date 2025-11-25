Best Parlay Betting Sites November 2025: Multi & Same-Game Parlay Sportsbooks

When assessing parlay betting sites and apps for sports bets, it’s crucial to know which platforms offer the best dedicated promotions for parlays, such as parlay insurance, profit boosts, stepped-up parlays, and other enhancements.

Parlay Betting Sites 📝 Parlay Betting Site Rating 💻 Parlay Betting App Rating 📱 Experts Parlay Betting Rating 🤓 Parlay Betting Site Promotions 🎉 1. bet365 4.5/5 4.5/5 4.7/5 Parlay Boost Based on legs added 2. Fanatics Sportsbook N/A 4.5/5 4.6/5 SGP Parlay Profit Boost, Fairplay Policy 3. BetMGM 4.5/5 4.5/5 4.5/5 Parlay Boost Token 4. FanDuel Sportsbook 4.6/5 4.7/5 4.9/5 100% Parlay Profit Boost, No-Sweat Parlay, Stepped up Parlay Bonus 5. Caesars Sportsbook 4.5/5 4.5/5 4.6/5 100% Profit Boost and Longshot Parlay Bonus 6. ESPNbet 4.5/5 4.5/5 4.7/5 Daily Parlay and SGP Boosts 7. DraftKings Sportsbook 4.6/5 4.5/5 4.8/5 50% SGP Parlay boost, No Sweat Parlay

Here are the best current parlays, explained by betting app, so you know how each one works and how to maximize your bets.

Best Parlay Betting Site November - bet365

As someone who loves stacking big odds, bet365’s parlay boost is my favorite perk. I build out combinations across sports—soccer, NFL, basketball—and bet365 automatically boosts my payout depending on the number of legs.

Five teams? A solid lift. Ten? It’s a full-on profit party. There’s a rush to watching those odds climb as each leg hits, knowing the extra boost is just waiting for you at the end.

Partial Cashout Control

One of the reasons bet365’s parlay system works for bettors like me is its flexibility. I’ve had nights where my first five legs smashed, but that last one made me sweat.

Instead of riding it out, bet365 let me take a partial cashout—locking in some profit while letting the rest roll. It’s pure strategic freedom, the kind that lets you win smart without abandoning your inner risk-taker.

Power Tools for the Parlay Player

From multi-sport builders to auto cashout settings, bet365 makes creating and managing parlays intuitive and fun. I love setting automatic profit thresholds or watching the app adjust odds instantly with every tweak.

Whether you’re chasing a modest +500 or swinging for +5000 glory, bet365 gives you every tool to do it confidently.

Parlay Betting Sites & Apps

bet365

bet365 is highly regarded for its broad parlay selection, sleek interface, and standout features like real-time odds that update as you build your bet.

Profit boosts are frequent, allowing users even greater potential returns. Whether you’re making your first wager or crafting complex parlays, bet365’s betting sites reliability and up-to-the-minute information cater to every type of bettor.

Fanatics

Fanatics Sportsbook may be a newer name, but it quickly carved out a niche for its simple yet effective approach to parlays.

The streamlined betting slip and easy, flexible cash-out options make big or creative parlays easily accessible.

The platform is praised for staying approachable for beginners while still providing substantial options for those looking to go big.

BetMGM

BetMGM's betting site shines with its weekly Parlay Boost tokens, giving users chances for enhanced payouts on both traditional and prop-heavy parlay builds.

The platform stands out with an extensive prop market, allowing for highly customizable bet slips. Its inviting interface and frequent boosts ensure that both casual and seasoned parlay bettors find something to enjoy.

The only negative coming from BetMGM is that it sometimes doesn’t let you combine certain bets that other platforms do, limiting your options in some instances.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel is widely recognized as a leader in parlay betting, offering bettors an extensive number of combinations and minimal restrictions.

The platform is especially known for its Same Game Parlay options, making it easy for users to customize bets across different variables within a single event.

Daily profit boosts and promotional offers further enhance the value, while the app’s speed and user-friendly interface provide a top-tier betting experience.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook differentiates itself with unique long-shot parlay promotions, often rewarding bold betting with bonus bets during major sporting events.

These offers make Caesars a preferred choice for sports bettors who enjoy chasing big paydays on risky, creative parlay options, and the sportsbook is well-known for catering to high-stakes fans.

ESPN BET

ESPN BET captures the attention of parlay enthusiasts with its “Parlay Lounge” feature, which regularly provides profit boosts on multi-leg wagers.

This dedicated section keeps users engaged, offering special promotions to help amplify winnings and foster a sense of community for sports bettors seeking excitement in their parlay choices.

DraftKings

DraftKings stands alongside FanDuel as a frontrunner in parlay betting. Users benefit from an impressive variety of bet combinations and regular promotional boosts.

The app excels both in traditional parlays and innovative formats like Same Game Parlays, ensuring flexibility and quick bet placements.

With intuitive design and strong customer support, DraftKings continues to be a go-to choice for both lifelong and novice sports bettors.

How to Place a Parlay

Want to ride the wave of NFL betting or NBA action with a multi-game parlay? Here’s a step-by-step, with an example straight from the gridiron.

Browse the Games: Log in to your chosen betting site and head to the NFL betting markets. Let’s say you like the Bengals, Eagles, and Chiefs on the upcoming Sunday slate. Make Your Picks: Select "Bengals -3.5," "Eagles moneyline," and "Chiefs over 48.5 points." Each pick will get added to your bet slip as you click. Open the Bet Slip: With those three selections stacked in your slip, you’ll see an option labeled “Parlay (3 legs)” with combined odds, usually much higher than betting individually. Enter Your Stake: Type in your wager for the parlay. For example, a $10 bet will display your potential payout (which could be $60, $90, or more, based on the odds for your selected legs). Review and Place: Make sure “Bengals -3.5, Eagles ML, Chiefs Over 48.5” are all included. Confirm your stake and hit “Place Bet.”

Now your three-game NFL parlay is live! If all three bets are winners, you cash in big. If one misses, the parlay doesn’t hit—but that’s the thrill of chasing those elevated payouts with multi-game parlays. Good luck!

Parlay's are not limited to just NFL and NBA betting, they can be placed with on any soccer betting markets and many more aside.

NFL with US Parlay Sportsbooks

Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without football, notwithstanding false rumors of Lions rookie Tate Ratledge asking for a day off. The Detroit Lions are set to kick off their 86th Thanksgiving Day NFL game.

NFL Thanksgiving Games

The stage is set at Ford Field for a 1 pm ET kickoff, where the NFC North battles heat up. The Bears, Lions (3rd), and Packers (2nd) are all in contention for the division title, with Chicago currently leading.

The Packers are slightly ahead of the Lions due to a tie, but this game's outcome will greatly impact the divisional rankings. Both Head Coaches, Dan Campbell for the Lions and Matt LaFleur for the Packers, understand the importance of topping the division to secure a first-round playoff bye, making it a must-win for both teams.

In Dallas, preparations are underway for their 58th Thanksgiving game. The Cowboys, riding high after a victory over their rivals Philadelphia, are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are in their worst form in years.

For the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce, there's much to rectify if they wish to reclaim their status as top contenders. Currently sitting at 6-5 and winning just a single one-score game, they face an all-or-nothing situation.

Dallas places their hopes on Dak Prescott's impressive form, giving them a fighting chance. However, with their defense standing as one of the league's weakest, they risk allowing Mahomes and the Chiefs a chance to run away with a win.

Thursday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, a game that once promised much. However, with Joe Burrow sidelined and Joe Flacco stepping in, the Bengals' 3-8 record tells of their struggles.

The Ravens, too, have had their setbacks, losing Lamar Jackson and seeing their standings decline. Yet, they remain atop the AFC North, benefiting from poor seasons by the Steelers and Browns. To keep their divisional lead, the Ravens need a win, while the Bengals look for a change in their fortunes. Too many victories, though, might negatively impact Cinnci’s rebuilding strategy and draft prospects for next year.

Soccer with Parlay Betting Sites

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League kicks off again with Chelsea and Barcelona headlining on Tuesday afternoon. Barcelona has struggled defensively, allowing goals frequently, while Chelsea rides a five-game unbeaten streak. Barcelona may have the upper hand in European competitions, but Stamford Bridge's atmosphere can significantly impact the outcome.

Manchester City prepares to host Bayer Leverkusen, both teams having accumulated four wins and one loss in their last five outings. City's recent 2-1 defeat to Newcastle highlights their need for a rebound. Leverkusen's inconsistent European form, evident with just one UCL win in four attempts, grants City a favorable opportunity for full points.

Newcastle, fresh from a victory over City, travels to Marseille. The home advantage has been crucial for Newcastle, but consecutive losses away from home offer hope to their French hosts, currently ranked 25th in the UCL standings, seeking essential points.

Wednesday sets the stage for a significant clash as Arsenal, holding 2nd place, meets Bayern Munich, the UCL leaders, in a top-tier battle. A victory here secures the top spot, but a draw allows others to close in. Bayern remains unbeaten, while Arsenal, empowered by a 4-1 triumph in the North London derby, is eager to challenge Bayern, particularly with home support.

Tottenham faces a challenging match against PSG as they contend with injuries and a series of unfavorable results. Entering with just one win in their last five matches, Spurs confront a PSG side with form, home-field advantage, and the prestige of being reigning champions, posing a significant obstacle.

Premier League Weekend

Everton welcomes Newcastle at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, looking to capitalize on their strong home performance against the potentially fatigued visitors. With only one home loss, the Toffees aim to preserve this record against a Newcastle side contesting its third match in eight days.

Spurs have the opportunity to recover against Fulham during their London derby at 3 pm ET. Fulham struggles away, presenting Tottenham a chance to assert themselves and regain momentum with home advantage.

Sunday's early fixture sees Crystal Palace take on Manchester United, with both teams surprisingly unbeaten in their last five matches. Palace has moved into the top four, while United enjoys their current form. A win could propel Palace to 3rd and United to 4th, with each squad eyeing crucial points.

Arsenal’s challenging week continues as they face Chelsea, rounding out their demanding schedule. Off the back of their encounters with Spurs and UCL action, Arsenal faces another intense London derby. Chelsea, with the support of Stamford Bridge, stands ready to challenge Arsenal's stamina.

MLS Playoffs

Finally, in the MLS Playoffs semifinals, Inter Miami goes up against NYCFC on home soil. Following a remarkable run highlighted by consecutive 4-0 victories, Messi's squad is in excellent form.

NYCFC has shown strong performances away, especially in Florida, maintaining an unbeaten status in their last four encounters with Miami. Yet, the playoffs appear to be bringing out the best in Inter Miami, posing a significant challenge for NYCFC’s streak to continue.

Picking your Parlay Betting Sites

Selecting the best parlay betting sites isn’t just about big names—it’s about digging into what truly benefits players looking for high-value, high-excitement parlay action. Our expert review method goes well beyond promo banners, rating each sportsbook and app on how well they deliver for real parlay bettors: from the quality of their software to their market variety, odds, and player-first features.

Parlay Betting Site or App:

A smooth, intuitive betting app is the bedrock for a great parlay experience. Fast navigation means you can find your games, stack picks, and edit tickets on the fly—no lag, just action. The best online betting sites make betting seamless, whether you’re firing up a five-leg NBA parlay or tracking your multi-sport bets on the couch.

Parlay Betting Market:

The broader the market, the louder the cheer—because more options mean more creative, custom parlays. Top sites offer Same Game Parlays, cross-sport combos, and imaginative props, giving players the power to build bets tailored to their gut feelings or big-game hunches.

Parlay Promos & Bonuses:

Deals like parlay boosts, insurance, and stepped-up bonuses can turn a near-miss into free bets or a big underdog win into a truly massive payout. Competitive books layer on value with these perks, making the sports betting journey more rewarding—and sometimes easing the blow when one leg falls short.

Customer Service:

Reliable support is more than a nice-to-have; it’s essential when something goes wrong with a payout, a parlay void, or a bet slip glitch. Quick, friendly help gives players confidence to keep betting, knowing their issues (and winnings) are in good hands.

Payment Methods:

Fast and flexible payment options—think instant deposits, quick withdrawals, and multiple banking choices—let sports bettors jump on lines or cash out big wins without hassle. The best sites give you true financial control and peace of mind.

Parlay Odds:

Ultimately, it all comes down to the numbers. Better parlay odds mean bigger payouts, turning a long-shot bet into a potential windfall. When sportsbooks compete on pricing, players stand to gain the most—making this the critical final piece before you lock in your bets and chase those big returns. (And speaking of odds, let’s break down exactly how the top sites stack up...)

Comparing Parlay Betting Sites

Boosted Parlays 💲 Parlay Profit Boosts 💰 Parlay Insurance 📝 Early Cash Out 💵 Experts Parlay Rating 🤓 FanDuel ✅ ✅ ✅ (max $25) ✅ 4.9/5 DraftKings ✅ ✅ ✅ (max $25) ✅ 4.8/5 Fanatics ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ 4.6/5 bet365 ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ 4.6/5 ESPN BET ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ 4.6/5 Caesars Sportsbook ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 4.6/5 BetMGM ✅ ✅ ✅ (Varies) ✅ 4.5/5

Comparing all the top sportsbooks in the US isn’t just apples to oranges—it’s more like apples to seven different exotic fruits, each with their own quirks, flavors, and secret vitamins. Each site has its own strengths, odds quirks, and sneaky little T&Cs that can make a world of difference to your wallet. That’s why we’re slicing through the noise with a razor-sharp, analytical parlay showdown. Let’s get down to the numbers and see which sports betting giant gives you the best bang for your buck.

Comparing Parlay Betting Sites Customer Promos

Now, let’s talk bonuses—the real secret sauce with any online sports betting site. If you’re parlaying without a little insurance or a turbo-charged profit boost, you’re leaving money on the table.

Parlay Betting Sites Insurance Offers Compared

Sportsbook 📱 Minimum Legs 🦵 Minimum Odds per Leg 📝 Refund/Funds Type 💰 Max Refund 💲 DraftKings 4+ -500 Bonus Bet $25 FanDuel 5+ (Multi-Sport) / 3+ (SGP) -200 (Multi) / +200 (SGP combined) Cash (Multi) / Bonus Bet (SGP) $25 BetMGM 4+ Varies* Bonus Bet $25–$50

*BetMGM's minimum odds may vary by sport/event; often no strict minimum but may be -200 for certain parlay insurance offers.

FanDuel’s “Same Game Parlay Insurance” is for 3+ legs at +200 total or longer, paid as a bonus bet; its 5+ leg parlay insurance (multi-sport) is cash up to $25 per day, legs must be -200 or longer.

All refunds are usually in the form of bonuses or site credit unless noted, not cash.

Confirm current available promos on each sportsbook’s promotions page, as eligibility and terms (including which bets count, frequency, and payout type) are subject to change weekly and by location.

Parlay Betting Sites Profit Boost Compared

Sportsbook 📱 Minimum Legs 🦵 Max Legs 🦿 % Profit Boost Range 💲 Max Winnings 💵 bet365 3+ 15+ 2.5% - 100% $10,000 BetMGM 3+ 14+ 5% - 40% $5,000 FanDuel 3+ 10+ 5% - 50% $5,000 DraftKings 3+ 15+ 3% - 100% $5,000 Caesars 3+ 10+ 5% - 50% $5,000 Fanatics 3+ 10+ 5% - 25% $2,500 ESPN Bet 3+ 10+ 5% - 30% $3,000

Pro tip: These promos and boosts move around all the time. Keep an eye out for special event weeks when everyone is tossing out bigger offers to win your parlay dollars.

Notes:

FanDuel and bet365 are usually your best shot for slightly juicier parlay odds, but it pays to check every time—you’ll be shocked how often the “winner” flips.

ESPNBet’s deep odds cuts make it a dark horse for value hunters.

DraftKings and Caesars excel when you factor in regular parlay boosts and generous insurance promos.

Always compare, claim a boost, and never parlay like a robot—be an odds shopper, cash in your edge.

Now, get out there and parlay with swagger. The numbers—and your betting—will thank you for it

Parlay Bet Types

Diving into the world of parlay sports betting can feel like entering a bustling sports bazaar—there’s a dizzying variety of options, but each type of bet brings its own unique flavor and excitement. Let’s break down the most common types of parlay wager, explain where they’re typically used, and clue you in on which kinds work for multi-game parlays versus those best suited for same-game action.

Confused by anything? Our experts sports betting glossary covers it all.

Multi-Game vs. Same-Game Parlays

Multi-Game Parlay: Combines bets from different games or even different sports into one supercharged wager (e.g., “Chiefs to win, Knicks to cover, Yankees Over 9 runs”).

Combines bets from different games or even different sports into one supercharged wager (e.g., “Chiefs to win, Knicks to cover, Yankees Over 9 runs”). Same-Game Parlay (SGP): Bundles multiple picks from the same event—perfect for deeper dives into a single game, like “Mahomes Over 2.5 TDs + Chiefs to win + Over 48.5 total points.”

Bundles multiple picks from the same event—perfect for deeper dives into a single game, like “Mahomes Over 2.5 TDs + Chiefs to win + Over 48.5 total points.” Both: Some bet types can be used flexibly—either across multiple games or combined within a single matchup.

Below are the main sports betting odds and markets and how they fit into parlays:

Moneyline

Predicts which team will win the game outright. Odds are shown as positive (underdog) or negative (favorite) figures.

Parlay Type:

Multi-Game Parlays: Classic staple, lets you string together several outright game winners on one slip.

Classic staple, lets you string together several outright game winners on one slip. Same-Game Parlays: Rare, since only one team can win; usually, only one moneyline per game is allowed in an SGP.

Point Spread

Bets on a team to “cover the spread”—they must win by (or not lose by more than) a specified number of points set by the sportsbook.

Parlay Type:

Multi-Game Parlays: Fan favorite for building parlays across a weekend of action.

Fan favorite for building parlays across a weekend of action. Same-Game Parlays: Occasionally used in SGPs, but most often found in multi-game combos.

Over/Under Totals

Wagers on whether the combined final score (or other stat totals) will be over or under a line set by the book.

Parlay Type:

Multi-Game Parlays: Pair overs and unders from different games for big payouts.

Pair overs and unders from different games for big payouts. Same-Game Parlays: Very popular—combine the total points with other props in SGPs.

Team Props

Bets focusing on team-specific outcomes, such as “Team to Score First” or “Team Over/Under Total Points.”

Parlay Type:

Multi-Game Parlays: Possible, but often trickier to find across several games.

Possible, but often trickier to find across several games. Same-Game Parlays: Ideal for SGPs, pairing team props with spreads, moneylines, and player props.

Player Props

Bets on individual player performances, like “Mahomes Over 270.5 Passing Yards” or “LeBron to Score 30+ Points.”

Parlay Type:

Multi-Game Parlays: Can sprinkle props from multiple games into one parlay.

Can sprinkle props from multiple games into one parlay. Same-Game Parlays: Superstar feature of SGPs—layering multiple stats on one player (or players) in a single game.

In a nutshell:

Multi-game parlays mostly focus on moneyline, spreads, and totals.

Same-game parlays unlock the fun of mixing player props, team props, spreads, and totals from the same matchup.

Advanced sports bettors love to cherry-pick the best legs, but always be aware—books often limit which combos are allowed within a single SGP.

Understanding these bet types helps you build smarter multi and same game parlays and unlock the full arsenal of betting creativity at top sportsbooks. Mix, match, and may the best edge win!

What Promos Mean for Parlay Betting Sites

Profit or Odds Boosts: Increase your payout; ideal for longer parlays with small stakes.

Increase your payout; ideal for longer parlays with small stakes. Insurance Promos: Refund your stake if just one leg loses.

Refund your stake if just one leg loses. Stepped-Up or Escalating Boosts: Bonus percentage grows with each extra leg—risk more, win far more.

Bonus percentage grows with each extra leg—risk more, win far more. Fair Play Protections: Save your bet from being voided by an injury or other unpredictable event.

Save your bet from being voided by an injury or other unpredictable event. Longshot or Consolation Offers: Even if you miss that lotto-sized parlay, you get bonus credits to try again.

Each online betting site updates these offerings around NFL, NBA, and MLB seasons, so regularly check the promos page for the best value on current parlay promos. Always read the terms for eligible leagues, minimum odds, and how to opt in. Happy parlay betting!

Parlay Betting Sites Promotions and Bonuses

FanDuel: Stepped Up Parlay, SGP+ Profit Boost & No Sweat Bets

Promo: 30%+ Profit Boosts and Stepped Up Parlay Bonuses

How it Works:

FanDuel offers stepped profit boosts, such as a 30% boost token for 3+ leg parlays, as well as a builder where each additional leg increases your boost (up to 105% for 12 legs).

What It Means:

The more you add to your parlay, the higher your multiplier if it wins. This creates enhanced big payout potential, especially for daring bettors.

FanDuel doesn’t stop there, as it also offers No-Sweat bets, allowing you to earn welcome bonuses typically up to $10 if your parlay loses by any number of legs.

DraftKings: Earn Bonus Bets All Week & SGP(x) Boosts

Promo: Weekly Bonus Bet Challenges and SGP/SGPx Boosts

How it Works:

Earn Bonus Bets All Week: DraftKings regularly runs promos where you earn bonus bets by meeting betting thresholds, such as placing a set number or dollar amount of parlays or SGPs within a week. Hitting these goals earns you site credit or bonus bets, not increased payout odds on your actual parlay.

SGP(x) Boosts: Occasionally, DraftKings offers SGP or SGPx boosts that increase the profit on eligible parlays, but these are not available as routinely as parlay insurance or weekly bonus challenges. When offered, these require opt-in and only apply to select games or bet types.

What It Means:

Weekly bonus bet promos reward active parlay bettors by giving back bonus bets as you keep betting, independent of your win/loss record, but they do not affect the payout of your parlays directly.

SGP/SGPx boosts, when available, can meaningfully increase returns on selected bets, but you need to opt in and meet specific requirements, and their availability varies.

DraftKings bonus code has even more in sportsbook promos for readers

bet365: Parlay Boost

Promo: Up to 70–100% Parlay Profit Boost

How it Works:

bet365’s Parlay Boost gives you an escalating bonus on your winnings depending on the number of legs in your parlay.

For example, a 2-leg parlay gets a 2.5–5% boost, while parlays with more legs can see boosts of up to 70% or even 100% during special events. Some SGPs (Same Game Parlays) can be boosted by 30%.

What It Means:

If your parlay is a winner, bet365 automatically adds the specified percentage boost to your payout.

The more legs, the bigger the bonus potential. This applies to both pre-game and in-play parlay bets across eligible sports.

Check out our bet365 promo code page, with $1000 in bonuses on offer?

Fanatics Sportsbook: Odds Boosts & Fair Play Parlay Protection

Promo: Odds Boosts & Parlay Fair Play Policy

How it Works:

Fanatics offers daily odds boosts (including SGPs) and a unique Fair Play policy. If a player prop in a parlay is affected by an early injury, that leg is voided instead of killing the whole parlay.

What It Means:

Boosts increase your payout if your parlay hits, sometimes by 50%.

The Fair Play policy reduces the sting of losing a parlay to an uncontrollable player injury.

In addition to this Fanatics promo code offers $300 in bonuses

BetMGM: Parlay Boost Token & Early Cash Out

Promo: Parlay Boost Token

How it Works:

BetMGM offers a Parlay Boost Token in your account. Simply add a parlay (multi-leg wager) to your bet slip, and apply the token to increase your payout if you win.

What It Means:

The actual boost percentage varies with each offer. This boost is applied to your net winnings if the parlay hits, raising your overall profit directly.

Always check your account for new tokens, as they refresh weekly or for big events.

BetMGM's promo code has $1500 in store for new players

Caesars Sportsbook: Parlay Profit Boosts & Longshot Parlay Bonus

Promo: 100% Profit Boosts & Longshot Parlay Bonus

How it Works:

After your first bet, Caesars welcome bonus gives you multiple 100% profit boost tokens—usable on any market including parlays. There’s also a Longshot Parlay Bonus where eligible parlays (typically +1000 odds or higher, with a minimum cash stake) can earn you bonuses if they lose.

What It Means:

Profit boosts double your potential profit if your parlay wins.

Longshot bonuses give a consolation in bonuses for near-miss big parlays.

Caesars bonus code can help to double your winnings going forwards

ESPN BET: Daily Parlay & SGP Boosts

Promo: Daily Odds/Profit Boosts, Watch-and-Bet SGPs

How it Works:

ESPN BET features daily boosts for parlays and SGPs, highlighted and integrated with live event coverage. These boosts appear in your personalized promos tab and often tie into games or NBA/NFL features.

What It Means:

When opting in, these specials supercharge your parlay payout, making them more attractive on selected events each day.

Comparing Parlay Betting Odds

For this example, I built the same 3-leg NFL same-game parlay across all seven major US sportsbooks, using a real slate of games. Each leg and its initial odds (money line, a a stat over/under) are listed for full transparency.

Parlay Legs:

Pick #1 : Eagles -7 (-110)

Pick #2: DeVonta Smith Anytime TD Scorer (+170)

Pick #3: CeDee Lamb Anytime TD Scorer (+145)

Odds below are actual (not made up), taken directly from each sportsbook’s lines for similar real 2025 NFL markets at the time of writing.

Sportsbook 📱 Legs & Prices 💲 Parlay Odds 📝 Winnings ($10) 💰 DraftKings #1 (-110) #2 (+170) #3 (+145) +1200 $120 bet365 #1 (-105) #2 (+135) # 3 (+145) +1025 $102.50 BetMGM #1 (-110) #2 (+155) #3 (+130) +1100 $110

Note: Odds and lines can shift rapidly, especially for preseason games. Always check each site directly and build your SGP in the betslip for the final price before placing your wager. SGP pricing may also be influenced by correlation rules at each sportsbook.

Legal US States with Parlay Betting Sites

Sports betting in the United States has seen explosive growth since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA in 2018. What began as a trickle—limited to just Nevada—has swelled into a near-nationwide flood. Today, new sportsbooks seem to launch every month, and the number of legal states keeps climbing. As of July 2025, 39 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have legalized sports betting in some form, with 30 states offering regulated online sportsbook or mobile betting and retail options widely available.

But, not every state has caught the fever—there are still holdouts where parlay betting sites and sports betting of any kind are completely off-limits. If you’re not sure where you stand, it’s absolutely essential to check your local laws before trying to create an account and build a parlay (no one wants a rude surprise come withdrawal time). That’s why our experts have compiled the complete, up-to-date list for quick and easy state-by-state reference.

Legal Parlay Betting States & Territories 🌎 Non-Legal Parlay Betting States 🌎 Arizona Alabama Arkansas Alaska Colorado California Connecticut Georgia Delaware Hawaii Florida Idaho Illinois Minnesota Indiana Oklahoma Iowa South Carolina Kansas Texas Kentucky Utah Louisiana Missouri (expected by Dec 2025) Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Mississippi (retail only) Montana (retail only) Nebraska (retail only) Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico (retail only/tribal) New York North Carolina North Dakota (retail only/tribal) Ohio Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Dakota (retail only) Tennessee (online sportsbooks only) Vermont Virginia Washington (retail tribal only) Washington D.C. West Virginia Wisconsin (retail tribal only) Wyoming

Retail only: You must bet in person at a casino or licensed location (online sportsbook betting not allowed).

You must bet in person at a casino or licensed location (online sportsbook betting not allowed). Tribal only: Only available at select tribal casinos.

Only available at select tribal casinos. Online only: No in-person retail locations, but mobile/online sports betting is fully legal.

Always verify the most up-to-date status directly with your state’s gaming commission or official regulatory body, as change is constant in the legal sports betting landscape.