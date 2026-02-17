Responsible Gambling: How to safely gamble with US Sportsbooks in 2026

Responsible Gambling Advice: How to gamble safely in 2026

Set Deposit Limits

What constitutes irresponsible gambling varies from user to user. For one bettor, weekly deposits exceeding $100 might be both enjoyable and manageable; for others, it might represent a gambling addiction.

So, major sportsbooks, including bet365, FanDuel, and DraftKings, among several others, offer customisable deposit limits.

The safer gambling tool prevents bettors from depositing over a pre-agreed limit on a weekly or monthly basis. If a bettor meets their self-imposed deposit limit, they’ll have to request an increase and wait for the cooling-off period to pass before depositing more funds.

Take Regular Breaks

It’s easy to get caught up in the exhilaration of gambling. Taking regular breaks enables bettors to make wagering decisions that are strategic rather than impulsive.

According to research, a break as brief as fifteen minutes after a losing bet can prevent – or reduce the chances of – impulsive, emotional, and unsafe betting decisions.

Many healthy and regulated bettors are only active periodically. It’s advisable for bettors to schedule active wagering periods that are followed by a break. For example, a bettor might choose to bet every other weekend, offering time for reflection.

Stick to your Bankroll

Sensible users allocate a small portion of their overall budget – covering necessities such as rent, bills, and food – to entertainment-driven betting. A bettor might allocate themselves a $100 spend on betting monthly, irrespective of the outcome of their wagers.

By sticking to their bankroll, bettors cannot accumulate losses larger than anticipated. In this example, the user has already accepted and budgeted for betting losses of up to $100. Any winnings that reduce total losses or result in a profit are considered as an added bonus, rather than an expectation.

Bettors should place wagers for entertainment purposes and not to work their way out of a challenging financial position.

Read and Understand all Terms and Conditions

Understanding a bookmaker’s terms and conditions is imperative to safer gambling, particularly when wagering substantial amounts. Sign-up offers, promotions, and exclusive features can have hidden stipulations that make bets less lucrative than previously imagined.

For example, a bettor might wager $30 on a singles full-time result to redeem a $30 sign-up offer. However, the offer might stipulate that qualifying bets must be placed on a bet builder with minimum odds of +100 (1/1 or 2.00).

In this example, despite wagering $30, the bettor will not receive their $30 free bet bonus.

Terms and conditions can always be found on the bookmaker’s desktop and mobile sites. It’s worth reading the small print to avoid any costly misunderstandings.

Gambling effects on mental health

At its best, gambling is an entertainment-driven hobby that is sociable and elevates the watching experience of sporting events. However, it is not uncommon for gambling to have an adverse effect on bettors.

Gambling can be particularly troublesome among those with pre-existing mental health conditions. A study by GambleAware highlighted that “problem gamblers” (PGSI +8) have a 41% chance of having a diagnosed mental health condition.

Yet, the World Health Organisation recognises gambling disorder as its own recognised behavioural addiction. A 2025 report by a health agency (NHS) found that gambling disorders can lead to a wide range of harms, including financial difficulties, negative effects on physical and mental health, and relationship breakdown.

Bettors suffering from gambling disorder can feel shame and regret about their behavioural habits, be anxious or depressed about the implications of heavy losses, and feel out of control of their decision-making.

Fortunately, there are numerous organisations that promote safer gambling, helping bettors to have a healthier relationship with wagering.

Problem Gambling: How to spot and help those in need

For bettors to take advantage of the support provided by safer gambling addictions, they – or someone close to them – must recognise they have an unhealthy relationship with betting.

Additional consideration is not exclusive to bettors who have a diagnosable gambling disorder; all users who regularly place wagers should monitor their betting behavioural habits.

Among the simplest ways a bettor – or someone close to them – can spot a gambling problem is by noticing changes in behaviour, such as chasing losses, hiding the extent of their betting, or feeling anxious or irritable when unable to gamble.

Bettors who hide the extent of their betting are likely to feel shame around their habits and are consciously aware that it’s not conducive to achieving their goals beyond betting.

Meanwhile, when a bettor is chasing losses, it indicates that gambling is viewed as a mechanism for financial recovery or emotional relief rather than for enjoyment purposes.

Betting can be a costly way of experiencing temporary emotional relief. Those who feel anxious or irritable when they’re unable to gamble might have become dependent on the dopamine released and the exhilaration experienced while betting for them to feel pleasure.

Healthier alternative activities which release dopamine include exercise, socialising with friends or family, engaging in hobbies or creative pursuits, listening to music, and spending time in nature.

Safer Gambling Organisations February 2026

1-800-MY-RESET - (Replacing 1-800-GAMBLER)

1-800-MY-RESET is a free, confidential helpline, available free of charge to anyone in the United States.

Offering specialised help over the phone in the moment, these responsible gambling professionals offer immediate help and aid to anyone struggling with gambling in the moment.

They also offer a wealth of educational and follow-up help, either over the phone in or subsequent emails and phone calls, allowing for bettors to reach the aid they want quickly and without fuss.

National Council on Problem Gambling

Aside from running the free 1-800-MY-RESET, the National Council on Problem Gambling has everything needed to help US bettors.

Alongside running and setting up Gambling awareness month, the NCPG offer programmes to help bettors identify if they are at risk.

Education and training are also offered on their site to help get everyone get up to date on all the ways that problem gamblers can seek aid.

From family members to gamblers themselves NCPG, is a one stop shop for those looking for support.

Beyond all of this the National Council on Problem Gambling helps to inform legislation, and law-making in both houses, to ensure all US citizens are protected.

Responsible Gambling Council

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) pushes for goals that will benefit all US gamblers, looking for ways to keep gambling fun.

They are committed to establishing responsible gambling standards, working with gambling operators who want guidance on responsible gambling program and tools

All whilst exploring the latest in gambling research, so they can find new ways to help support gamblers and keep them and their family's safe.

State Run Exclusion Programmes

Responsible gambling help is also available at the state level, with all legal sports gambling states required to have programmes in place to provide help and support to their citizens.

This includes a state level board reviewing and exploring all gambling laws towards protecting their fellow Americans.

There are also state level exclusion options, in which problem gamblers can register with the state, making sure they have not got access to any sports gambling state-wide, online or retail.