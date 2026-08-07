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Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer Overview

Harry Kane MLS David Beckham

MLS transfer & return to England: Kane future predictions

Harry Kane could move to MLS “when he’s 35”, former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL, while a return to England is also expected to form part of the record-setting striker’s future. For now, the prolific frontman - on the back of two Bundesliga title wins in Germany - is expected to extend a contract at the Allianz Arena that has just 12 months left to run.

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TV Schedule
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Major League Soccer, fixtures & results

Friday 31 July
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
4
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
2
FT
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
0
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
0
FT
Portland Timbers badge
Portland Timbers
POT
2
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
1
FT
Friday 14 August
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
Red Bull New York badge
Red Bull New York
RNY
Apple TV
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
DC United badge
DC United
DCU
Apple TV
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
Apple TV
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Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Nashville SC crestNashville SC18124235142140
D
L
W
W
W
2Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF18115245321338
D
W
W
W
W
3New England Revolution crestNew England Revolution179352821730
D
W
D
L
W
4Chicago Fire FC crestChicago Fire FC179263223929
W
L
L
W
W
5New York City FC crestNew York City FC187563124726
D
W
W
L
D

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Vancouver Whitecaps crestVancouver Whitecaps17104338172134
D
D
L
W
L
2Los Angeles FC crestLos Angeles FC19104535191634
D
W
W
W
W
3San Jose Earthquakes crestSan Jose Earthquakes18103537241333
L
D
L
W
L
4Houston Dynamo FC crestHouston Dynamo FC179262524129
W
W
D
D
W
5Real Salt Lake crestReal Salt Lake178362925427
D
L
L
D
W
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Los Angeles Galaxy have claimed the MLS title six times, more than any other club in the league's history. They first triumphed in 2002, and later went on to secure victories in 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024, solidifying their dominance in Major League Soccer.

There are 30 teams in Major League Soccer as of the 2025 season. The league has seen steady expansion since its inception in 1996, when it began with just 10 teams. Over the years, it has added clubs across the US and Canada to reach its current size.

Nick Rimando holds the record for the most MLS appearances, having played 514 matches over the course of his career, which spanned from 2000 to 2019 with clubs like D.C. United, Miami Fusion, and Real Salt Lake.

Chris Wondolowski holds the record as the all-time top scorer in Major League Soccer, with 171 goals to his name. His scoring prowess helped establish him as one of the league's most iconic forwards during his career.

Landon Donovan leads the league's all-time assist charts with 136 assists. His playmaking ability was a key factor in his team's success over the years.

Pat Onstad is the oldest player to have ever featured in Major League Soccer, appearing in the league at the age of 43 years, 2 months, and 22 days. The game was when he featured in goal for DC United.

Cavan Sullivan made history as the youngest-ever player in MLS, debuting for his team at the age of 14 years and 293 days. His introduction to professional football at such a young age has set the stage for a promising future.

Famous players who have played in MLS include stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Kaka, David Villa, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andrea Pirlo.

MLS' most famous managers include renowned figures like Bruce Arena, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Frank de Boer, and Tata Martino.

The Bank of America Stadium, originally inaugurated as Ericsson Stadium in 1996, stands as the largest venue in Major League Soccer, boasting an impressive capacity of 75,412 seats. It is home to Charlotte FC.

Argentine World Cup-winning attacking midfielder Thiago Almada is the most expensive MLS signing of all-time. Atlanta United bought Almada from Velez Sarsfield for around $16 million, in 2022.