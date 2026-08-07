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NYCFC 1-1

‘New era for us’ - NYCFC’s Sims on Lukaku links, Berg and TV deal

  7. James Trafford grade GFXGOAL
    OpinionChelsea

    Trafford can become England No.1 after ending Man City nightmare

    For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

  9. Arsenal Vinicius alternatives GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionArsenal

    RANKED: Arsenal's Vini Jr transfer alternatives

    Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius Junior always seemed like a stretch. It emerged in a bombshell revelation in late July that the Gunners were 'exploring' the possibility of striking a deal for the Real Madrid superstar as they seek to make a marquee left-wing signing, but those explorations ultimately came to nothing as he agreed a new contract at the Bernabeu. So, where do they turn next?

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Team summaries

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USAUSA

Mauricio Pochettino is back as USMNT boss on a four-year deal through 2030, with the squad now in heavy transfer activity following the World Cup exit to Belgium.

BarcelonaBarcelona

Barcelona are closing in on a move for Man City's Rodri despite a valuation dispute, while Marc Casado's future remains unresolved with Al-Hilal circling.

Real MadridReal Madrid

Vinicius Junior has signed a new Real Madrid contract until 2032, ending Arsenal's pursuit, while the club completed a €140m deal for Yan Diomande.

Manchester UnitedManchester United

Man Utd are busy reshaping their squad, with six summer signings confirmed but a left-back search stalling after Newcastle rejected an approach for Lewis Hall.

LiverpoolLiverpool

Liverpool's summer is defined by Mohamed Salah's exit to Trabzonspor and an urgent search for attacking reinforcements, with Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye among their targets.

ArsenalArsenal

Arsenal close in on Bruno Guimaraes in a £75m deal, while a William Saliba injury and failed Vinicius pursuit leave Arteta with urgent squad gaps to fill.

ChelseaChelsea

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea rebuild gathers pace with Danny Welbeck signed and Marco Palestra arriving, though Robert Sanchez's future remains under scrutiny.

Manchester CityManchester City

Rodri's departure to Barcelona is dominating Manchester City's summer, with Enzo Maresca now targeting Enzo Fernandez as his replacement.

U.S. MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM

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Expert Opinion & Analysis

  1. Sean Steur NXGN GFXGOAL
    NXGNS. Steur

    Why Newcastle spent £23m on teenage midfield maestro Steur

    Steur has become the latest young star to make the step up from Ajax to the Premier League, completing a shock move to Tyneside having made fewer than 25 appearances for the senior team, and Dutch pundits fear he has made the jump too early - but the player has no doubt he can make an impact in England.

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Premier League

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Major League Soccer

  1. Harry Kane MLS David BeckhamGetty/GOAL
    H. KaneExclusive

    MLS transfer & return to England: Kane future predictions

    Harry Kane could move to MLS “when he’s 35”, former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has told GOAL, while a return to England is also expected to form part of the record-setting striker’s future. For now, the prolific frontman - on the back of two Bundesliga title wins in Germany - is expected to extend a contract at the Allianz Arena that has just 12 months left to run.

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Transfer News

  1. Girona FC v Arsenal FC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
    G. JesusSSC Napoli

    Jesus agent breaks silence on Napoli links

    Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal has come under intense scrutiny following the appearance of his representative at Napoli's pre-season headquarters. The Brazilian forward is entering a pivotal stage of his career in North London, and the presence of his agent in Italy has set the transfer rumour mill into overdrive.

  2. Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    F. MastantuonoReal Madrid

    Madrid's Mastantuono joins Fiorentina

    Fiorentina have secured one of the most exciting young talents in world football after officially confirming the arrival of Real Madrid starlet Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine international, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a massive reputation, will spend the upcoming campaign in Italy to continue his rapid development.

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Women's Soccer

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