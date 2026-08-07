Those looking to bag themselves tickets to 'Banana Ball World Tour 2025' games had to enter a lottery on the official Savannah Bananas' site. If selected, people were then offered the opportunity to purchase available tickets.

Those who you failed to make the lottery deadline, or didn’t get selected, can always try and get hold of Savannah Banana tickets on resale sites such as SeatGeek, Viagogo and Vivid Seats. As always, the prices may be higher for resale sites, but if you’re an obsessed Banana baller, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.