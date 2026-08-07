Tickets
Frequently asked questions
Those looking to bag themselves tickets to 'Banana Ball World Tour 2025' games had to enter a lottery on the official Savannah Bananas' site. If selected, people were then offered the opportunity to purchase available tickets.
Those who you failed to make the lottery deadline, or didn’t get selected, can always try and get hold of Savannah Banana tickets on resale sites such as SeatGeek, Viagogo and Vivid Seats. As always, the prices may be higher for resale sites, but if you’re an obsessed Banana baller, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.
Banana Ball has become one of the quickest and most entertaining game in sports. With its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play, Banana Ball strips away the lulls and lengthy pauses typical of traditional baseball, delivering a high-octane and action-packed game that keeps both players and fans on their toes.
The unique rules of ‘Banana Ball’ are designed to keep everyone engaged and excited. Some of the more weird and wonderful ones include:
- Points Win Games: Each inning won equals one point (think of it like winning sets in tennis)
- No Boring Walks: When a batter gets four balls, they sprint around the bases while all the fielders have to play catch
- Fan Power: Spectators who catch foul balls create outs, so every fan is involved in the action
- Steal First Base: Batters can steal first base on any pitch, adding unexpected thrills
- Golden Batter Rule: Teams can send their best hitter up at crucial moments for dramatic effect