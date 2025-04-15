An all-you-need-to-know guide to the best streaming services for sports fans in 2025

Few things unite the world like sport. Friends, families and fellow fans come together all year round to enjoy the pleasures of their favorite games. From the glitz and glamour of American football through to the worldwide giant that is soccer, there's plenty more that draws loyal supporters all over the globe to unite.

In the United States, there's no shortage of terrific competitions to watch too, ranging from NFL to NBA, and NHL to MLB. Internationally, events such as the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League continue to entice soccer fans, and with the presence of legendary stars like Lionel Messi in the MLS, it's only going to get bigger.

Every major terrestrial network has dedicated sporting blocks, while a host of pay-television channels and satellite services are singular dedicated to various games - and that's before you even consider the plethora of options available online, with the streaming boom at an all-time high for sports coverage.

There are currently over 200 TV streaming services available on the US market. That’s an intimidating number when trying to figure out where to put your money! Even more so, when broadcasting rights for the live sports events you want can change between channels from year to year.

To help sports fans cut through the clutter, we've pulled together the best sports streaming services on the market based on subscription price, features and channel lineup.