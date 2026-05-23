Premier League Winner Odds: 2026/27 Season Preview

Arsenal are the favourites following their long-awaited Premier League title in 2026/27, but will have challengers. Things could get very interesting.

Team Odds Implied % Probability Arsenal +150 40 Manchester City +250 28.6 Liverpool +500 16.7 Manchester United +700 12.5 Chelsea +1000 9.1

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Latest EPL odds & Market movers

Arsenal have been close to glory for years, and have finally got the job done. They should be strong once again in 2026/27

It could be a fascinating summer for Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s future uncertain

Things didn’t go great for Liverpool in 2025/26, and there’s set to be a changing of the guard ahead of the new season

Michael Carrick did a fantastic job at Manchester United, and after finishing third, they will naturally aim to challenge for higher positions.

Xabi Alonso faces a massive challenge to improve the situation at Stamford Bridge, but the squad certainly possesses excellent quality

Team-by-team analysis: Top contenders for the English Premier League

1. Arsenal

The first step for Arsenal was winning the Premier League title again, and now they will want to defend it. Mikel Arteta and his players silenced their critics this season, removing the reputation for faltering that they inherited in recent years. With additional signings in the upcoming transfer window, they could continue to improve.

Current Odds: +150

Key Argument FOR: Arteta’s men are reigning champions and should be able to keep their squad together.

Arteta’s men are reigning champions and should be able to keep their squad together. Key Argument AGAINST: The team will face the intense pressure of defending a title from the opening weekend.

The team will face the intense pressure of defending a title from the opening weekend. Our Opinion: Arsenal are a logical pick. With their team unity and the likelihood of strengthening an already strong squad, they should mount a serious challenge again.

2. Manchester City

Significant changes are approaching at Manchester City, and it’ll be fascinating to see what happens in the coming months. Pep Guardiola is a born winner and a genius, so there are understandable concerns regarding the next steps at the Etihad. They have plenty of quality at their disposal, but several prominent players will likely depart before July.&

Current Odds: +250

Key Argument FOR: They’ve got deep pockets and plenty of talented players. We’re expecting them to bolster this summer, too.

They’ve got deep pockets and plenty of talented players. We’re expecting them to bolster this summer, too. Key Argument AGAINST: If Guardiola departs as expected, the club will experience a massive transitional period.

If Guardiola departs as expected, the club will experience a massive transitional period. Our Opinion: With such a successful and impressive manager leaving, we anticipate a potential decline in their Premier League performance levels.

3. Liverpool

The 2025/26 season was one to forget in so many ways for Liverpool. Their title defence didn’t go as expected, and many of their expensive signings fell short of expectations. With several legendary players expected to leave soon, the situation on Merseyside is perfectly poised for a rebuild.

Current Odds: +500

Key Argument FOR: The Reds should be revitalised in the new season, with some big players returning from injury for 2026/27.

The Reds should be revitalised in the new season, with some big players returning from injury for 2026/27. Key Argument AGAINST: Pressure is on Arne Slot from day one, and there are some legends moving on from Anfield this summer.

Pressure is on Arne Slot from day one, and there are some legends moving on from Anfield this summer. Our Opinion: How Liverpool do could hang on what happens in the transfer window. With some big departures, they’re at risk of losing ground.

4. Manchester United

Michael Carrick oversaw a brilliant second half of the season with Manchester United, turning them into a bit of a force once more. The Red Devils will be delving into the transfer market again this summer, and they already have a strong core group of players to build around. The Manchester giants will fancy their chances of making a push in the 2026/27 campaign.

Current Odds: +700

Key Argument FOR: The Red Devils have some momentum after a strong finish to the 2025/26 campaign under Carrick.

The Red Devils have some momentum after a strong finish to the 2025/26 campaign under Carrick. Key Argument AGAINST: Lots of work needs to be done in order to push them to the level needed to challenge for the title.

Lots of work needs to be done in order to push them to the level needed to challenge for the title. Our Opinion: We’re not sure they’re ready to win the Premier League yet, but under this manager, they could be in the conversation.

5. Chelsea

This season has been a massive disappointment for Chelsea. Their performances declined rapidly after their Club World Cup victory, and European qualification remains uncertain heading into the final day. Xabi Alonso will need significant time and effort to make the Blues competitive in 2026/27.

Current Odds: +1000

Key Argument FOR: Alonso comes to Stamford Bridge with a good pedigree, and has some excellent players to choose from.

Alonso comes to Stamford Bridge with a good pedigree, and has some excellent players to choose from. Key Argument AGAINST: The Londoners seemed vulnerable far too often in the season just gone, and there are many issues to rectify for the new campaign.

The Londoners seemed vulnerable far too often in the season just gone, and there are many issues to rectify for the new campaign. Our Opinion: We expect their new manager to make improvements, and with summer backing, who knows how high they could go.

Our prediction for the 2026–27 EPL

Arsenal are the favourites as they aim to retain their title, and it’s not difficult to understand why. They defended superbly in the 2025/26 season, and will finish with the best defensive record and lowest xGA (0.94 per game). They will likely become even stronger over the summer.

The Gunners relied heavily on set pieces to score, however, and recent rule changes regarding fouls from corners could restrict Mikel Arteta’s approach. That said, they should add some attacking flair in the coming months, and find new ways to score. For now, the reigning champions fully deserve their status as favourites.

Next up are Manchester City, who are preparing to lose the elite tactical influence of Pep Guardiola at the end of the season. Enzo Maresca - his expected replacement - does have experience at the club, but a period of transition could await the Cityzens. Still, the new manager will inherit an incredibly talented group of players, meaning they should remain highly competitive.

City will finish as the highest-scoring team when the current season concludes on Sunday, and the majority of their attacking talent will remain. Any side with Erling Haaland leading the line can’t be ruled out, and they’ve got plenty of ability in their squad. It will, however, be fascinating to see how they adapt to a new manager.

A frankly poor title defence from Liverpool raised serious concerns about Arne Slot, but his position appears secure for now. Many supporters now feel that the Dutchman isn’t the man to take them forward, but the club appear to be backing him. Xabi Alonso being allowed to join Chelsea probably highlights that.

There’s no doubt that the Reds have a talented squad, though, and they’re expected to strengthen in the summer. With big players coming back from injury, and last year’s signings having more time to settle, they could become challengers again. Seeing how they manage the squad transition as Mohamed Salah and other key players depart will be interesting.

Heading into the final day of the 2025/26 season, Manchester United have recorded 36 points since Michael Carrick’s arrival. No team in the division has earned more points over the same period, and a third-place finish is real progress for them. Carrick is likely to land the job on a full-time basis now, and you can’t say that he doesn’t deserve it.

The Red Devils will bolster their midfield in the summer, but a return to European football will stretch their squad thin. They’ll need to invest heavily to mount a title challenge, though they already have a solid core group to build on. United could become a fascinating team to watch, depending entirely on their upcoming transfer activity.

Finally, we have Chelsea, whose season was derailed when Maresca was dismissed. They’ve got a talented group of players, but there’s work to be done after a demoralising few months. Alonso could take some time to settle in, and his arrival may make them unlikely title contenders this time around.

The Blues will undoubtedly spend heavily in the summer and will certainly improve their squad depth. However, we are not convinced they are ready to challenge established teams like Arsenal and Manchester City, who already have incredibly strong foundations. They might improve with the Spanish manager in charge, but that progression will likely take a bit of patience.

How to read Premier League winner odds

If you are new to sports betting, looking at Premier League winner odds can feel like trying to solve a complex puzzle. This section breaks down everything you need to know about betting on the Premier League outright market, how odds formats work, and when to place your wagers.

1. What are outright/futures odds?

When you look at Premier League winner odds, you are looking at an outright market.

Definition: Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the league after all 38 matches have been played, rather than the result of a single game.

Outright bets involve wagering on the overall winner of the league after all 38 matches have been played, rather than the result of a single game. Timing: You can place an outright bet before the season kicks off in August, or at any point during the season (even now, as we approach the final "run-in" in April or May).

You can place an outright bet before the season kicks off in August, or at any point during the season (even now, as we approach the final "run-in" in April or May). Duration: Unlike match betting—where your bet is settled in 90 minutes—an outright bet stays active as long as your chosen team is mathematically capable of winning the title. If they lift the trophy in May, your bet wins.

2. How to read the three odds formats

Depending on your sportsbook, odds are displayed in three main ways. They all represent the same potential payout. Let’s use Arsenal (the current favorites) as our example.

Decimal (1.15) — Popular Internationally: This represents the total return for every unit wagered, including your stake. Example: If you bet $10 on Arsenal at 1.15 , your total return is $11.50 ($1.50 profit + $10 stake).

This represents the total return for every unit wagered, including your stake. Fractional (1/7) — Popular in the UK: This shows your potential profit relative to your stake ( Profit / Stake ). Example: At 1/7 , for every $7 you bet, you win $1 in profit. A $7 bet returns $8 total.

This shows your potential profit relative to your stake ( ). American / Moneyline (-650) — Popular in the US: A minus sign (-) indicates how much you must bet to make $100 profit. Example: -650 means you must wager $650 to win $100 in profit. (Conversely, a plus sign like +550 for Man City means a $100 bet yields $550 profit).

A minus sign (-) indicates how much you must bet to make $100 profit.

3. Why do odds change?

The Premier League market is highly volatile and reacts to weekly events:

Match Results: If Arsenal wins while Man City drops points, Arsenal's odds will "shorten" (lower payout), while City's will "lengthen" (higher payout).

If Arsenal wins while Man City drops points, Arsenal's odds will "shorten" (lower payout), while City's will "lengthen" (higher payout). The "Run-In" Schedule: Odds shift based on fixture difficulty. If a contender has an "easy" remaining schedule on paper, their odds will be lower than a team facing three "Big Six" opponents in a row.

Odds shift based on fixture difficulty. If a contender has an "easy" remaining schedule on paper, their odds will be lower than a team facing three "Big Six" opponents in a row. Injuries & Suspensions: If a critical player like Erling Haaland or Martin Ødegaard is sidelined, that team's odds will immediately lengthen.

If a critical player like Erling Haaland or Martin Ødegaard is sidelined, that team's odds will immediately lengthen. Transfer Windows: Significant January signings (like a new star striker) can cause a team's title odds to crash mid-season.

5. Early vs. late betting — When should you place your bet?

Betting Early (August/September): This offers the highest potential rewards. In August 2025, you might have found Liverpool at +180 ; by April, those odds look very different. You get "value" before the season’s narrative is written, but you face the highest risk of injuries or poor form.

This offers the highest potential rewards. In August 2025, you might have found Liverpool at ; by April, those odds look very different. You get "value" before the season’s narrative is written, but you face the highest risk of injuries or poor form. Betting Late (April/May): You have more certainty. You know the injury lists, the points gap, and the momentum of each squad. However, the payouts are significantly smaller because the "market" has already figured out who the true contenders are.

Disclaimer: Betting involves financial risk. Please gamble responsibly and only wager what you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek help through your local or national responsible gambling organizations.