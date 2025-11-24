FanDuel Promo Code November 2025: Get $150 Bonus Bets if you Win

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offers new players $150 in bonus bets, if you win, from just a $5 qualifying wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

The bet $5 get $150 in bonus bets if you win FanDuel sign up offer is made even easier to claim, as new players do not need a promo code when signing up, making claiming these bonus bets even easier.

💵FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins 💰FanDuel Promo Code N/A 🌎Legal States AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY

The FanDuel welcome bonus, which offers up to $150 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins, is one of a kind.

That’s a 600% return that can be wagered on diverse markets, everything from moneylines to exotic bets, with zero red tape.

FanDuel Promo Code Terms and Conditions

This promotion is only available to new clients who are at least 21 years old (or 18 years old in Kentucky).

A $10 minimum first deposit is needed.

Bonus bets must be utilized on qualified sports wagers and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

After being awarded, bonus bets are good for seven days.

The initial bonus stake is not reimbursed, but winnings from bonus bets are paid out as cash, which can be withdrawn.

📝Terms & Conditions New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Full T&C apply. 💲Minimum Deposit $10 📱FanDuel Platforms/Apps Website, iOS & Android 🤓Expert Analysis By Sam Odera

How to Use the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code

Thanks to its easy sign-up procedure, reliable app, and attractive odds across major sports, FanDuel Sportsbook has established itself as one of the top sportsbooks in the United States.

Use one of the links above to go to FanDuel Sportsbook, Playing on Mobile? go to the iOS store or Google the Play Store to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app In the website or application's top-right corner, click "Join" or "Register." Type in your email address, name, date of birth, and address. Enter the last four digits of your SSN for verification. Use one of the approved payment methods to make a $10 minimum deposit. Bet $5 on any available sports betting market. Within 72 hours of your wager winning, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

Why Choose FanDuel’s Promo Code?

This promo is unique because it strikes a balance between value and simplicity. Larger deposits or complex rollover requirements are common at sportsbooks.

The FanDuel Promo Code makes things simple: if you place a tiny qualifying wager and it wins, you'll receive bonus bets that you can spend as you choose.

This offer comfortably surpasses that of the BetMGM promo code or the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, both of whom offer less in bonus bets or a higher stake on their bet and get welcome offer.

This introductory bonus, together with FanDuel's highly regarded mobile app, quick payouts (typically within 24 hours), and wide coverage of basketball and soccer, makes it one of the greatest places for new bettors to start.

Top FanDuel Promotions

FanDuel Sportsbook rewards loyal customers with a variety of recurring promotions. Thus, there’s even more goodies up for grabs after receiving the welcome offer of $150 in bonus bets. These promotions provide players with more value throughout the season, offering parlay safety nets, higher odds, or referral benefits. The three FanDuel Sportsbook promotions listed below are notable, and we will explain how they work:

Parlay Safety Nets

NBA gamblers frequently choose parlays, but they are exceedingly risky because each leg must be hit for the ticket to cash. The parlay safety nets offered by FanDuel helps lower that risk.

How it operates:

Make a parlay with five or more legs (moneyline, spread, or totals markets).

FanDuel will return your stake as a bonus bets up to $25 if precisely one leg loses.

Valid only on games listed in the sportsbook.

Each leg must be -200 odds or longer to qualify.

Why it’s valuable:

For basketball lovers who enjoy using multi-leg parlays to chase large rewards, this promotion is ideal. It serves as a safeguard to keep a single missing leg from ruining the entire wager. During the NBA playoffs, when bettors occasionally combine many games onto a single ticket, it is very popular.

Soccer Odds Boosts

FanDuel Sportsbook's odds boosts are another regular source of profit for soccer fans. These promos frequently double the typical return by increasing the reward possibility on specific matches.

How it operates:

Major leagues like MLS, La Liga, and the Premier League.

Games with major rivalries, such as Manchester City vs. Arsenal or Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, may be included.

Goalscorers, match winners, and accurate score projections are examples of boosted markets.

Odds boosts are updated daily and can be found in the “Promotions” tab.

Winnings are paid as cash, not bonus bets.

Why it’s valuable:

Soccer bettors may raise their winnings on well-known markets using odds multipliers without altering their approach. When betting interest is at its peak, such as during big sports or international contests, this promo is alluring.

Refer-a-Friend Bonus Bets

Customers who bring new players to FanDuel Sportsbook are also rewarded. Both the new client and the referrer gain from this promotion.

How it operates:

Give a buddy access to your exclusive referral link.

You and your friend get $50 in bonus bets if they register, deposit, and wager at least $10.

In most places, referral eligibility is 21+ (18+ in Kentucky).

Bonus bets expire 7 days after being credited.

Why it’s valuable:

One of the simplest methods to get more bonus bets without having to gamble more money is to use the referral bonus. Groups of friends or family who wish to start betting on NBA or soccer games together will find it particularly alluring.

FanDuel's ongoing promotions maintain its appeal by continuously providing value for devoted users. Whether it's protecting their NBA parlays, boosting soccer payouts, or splitting rewards with friends, these incentives provide players more ways to get the most out of their betting experience.

FanDuel Sports Betting

Since the first state legalized internet gambling, FanDuel Sportsbook has been a significant player in the US sports betting market. What began as a daily fantasy site has developed into one of the nation's most comprehensive sportsbooks. With an intuitive interface and competitive American odds, FanDuel continues to allow gamblers to support their preferred teams, players, and leagues.

Over time, FanDuel's sports betting options has expanded to feature hundreds of events both domestically and internationally. Whether it's international soccer contests or big leagues like the NBA and NFL, FanDuel ensures that fans always have access to the most significant sports betting markets.

While there are odds for dozens of leagues on FanDuel, the most popular choices for US gamblers are as follows:

FanDuel NBA Betting

Complete coverage of the regular season, All-Star weekend, and playoffs in the NBA. Stands as one of the best NBA betting sites in the country at present.

You can gamble on spreads, moneylines, totals, and player props such as assists, rebounds, or points or even add them together in a same game parlay. In-play betting is particularly prevalent during nationally broadcast sports.

FanDuel NFL Betting

From Super Bowl futures to live markets every Sunday, same game parlays and more, there are plenty of betting options available for every game of the season. On FanDuel Sportsbook , spreads, anytime touchdown scorers, and same-game parlays with several props are popular NFL wagers.

FanDuel MLB Betting

Fans of baseball have access to daily odds on totals, run lines, and moneylines. Player props like home runs and strikeouts are covered by FanDuel in addition to long-term markets like division winners and World Series futures.

FanDuel NHL Betting

Hockey bettors get juicy odds on puck lines, goals markets, and team props during the season. There is a lot of activity around Stanley Cup futures and playoff betting, and FanDuel offers in-game betting alongside same game parlays.

FanDuel EPL Betting

As the most followed soccer league in the US, the EPL gets deep coverage at FanDuel. Markets include match winners, goalscorers, correct scores, and live in-play odds on every fixture and same game parlays.

In addition to local soccer, FanDuel Sportsbook provides Major League Soccer and European soccer (La Liga, UCL). Fans of soccer sports betting may now wager on international leagues and events, including the Champions League, Europa League, and the top matches from Spain, Italy, and Germany.

More FanDuel Sports Betting

FanDuel Sportsbook ensures that seasonal and specialty sports betting are sufficiently represented, even though basketball, football, baseball, hockey, and soccer are the primary attractions.

Golf : Ryder Cup, the US Open, the Masters, and PGA Tour golf matches in addition to outright winners and head-to-head contests- all available with same game parlays.

: Ryder Cup, the US Open, the Masters, and PGA Tour golf matches in addition to outright winners and head-to-head contests- all available with same game parlays. Tennis : Grand Slam events including the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon, as well as weekly ATP and WTA tournaments.

: Grand Slam events including the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon, as well as weekly ATP and WTA tournaments. Pay-per-view: events and fight night decks are provided by coverage of the UFC and boxing.

events and fight night decks are provided by coverage of the UFC and boxing. Other Sports: Darts, table tennis, cricket, and even international rugby are available on FanDuel for aficionados of niche markets.

FanDuel Players Club

Everyone is a winner when it comes to sports betting with FanDuel Players Club, as every single wager earning rewards and points for bettors.

Yes, sports betting and the FanDuel casino both contribute to bettors FanDuel Players Club balance as the sportsbooks rewards its loyal players. Those who rack up the points can achieve either Free Agent, Legend or GOAT status, all with different rewards.

For every $1 wagered players will get 5 FanDuel Points, the accumulation of these then allowing bettors to access special features.

FanDuel casino and regular sportsbook users can get access to special promotions, merchandise, customer support and much more thanks to the FanDuel Players Club.

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports

Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is one of the most exciting ways for sports fans to put their knowledge to the test. Unlike traditional sports betting, which consists of wagering on odds, DFS allows players to build lineups of real athletes and match them up according to their performance during the game. Points are given for goals, touchdowns, rebounds, or home runs, depending on the sport. Every lineup choice matters since contests typically last one day or for a week.

Long before legal sports betting was a thing, FanDuel was among the first companies in the US to provide DFS. Even now, it remains one of the most popular and trustworthy fantasy gaming sites in the country. Fans have more flexibility to enjoy their favorite games thanks to FanDuel's DFS mode, which works in combination with the sportsbook. Within the same app, players may effortlessly switch between regular betting and daily fantasy betting.

FanDuel DFS Offerings

All of the main US and foreign leagues are covered by FanDuel's DFS competitions, which provide formats for both high-stakes competitors and casual participants. The most popular substitutes for fantasy are:

NBA DFS: Select a lineup that includes players like Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, or Nikola Jokic. Players get fantasy points for categories like points scored, blocks, rebounds, assists, and thefts. With daily contests, fans can build new lineups every night of the season.

NFL DFS: FL Sundays are the busiest DFS days of the week. Assemble a squad that includes defensemen, wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, and quarterbacks. Players receive points for interceptions, passing yards, touchdowns, running plays, and defensive stops.

MLB DFS: Baseball DFS adds strategy with daily pitching and batting matchups. Strikeouts, runs, hits, home runs, and RBIs are how lineups score runs; therefore, every pitch and at-bat counts.

NHL DFS: Using saves, goals, assists, and shots on goal, NHL DFS allows goalies and skaters to be drafted for competition. With games nearly every night during the season, hockey fans always have contests to enter.

Soccer DFS: Premier League, Major League Soccer, and Champions League are among the leagues for which Soccer DFS is available. Players receive points for goals, assists, clean sheets, and other performance indicators in the top fixtures.

FanDuel DFS Contest Types

To make sure there is something for everyone, FanDuel provides a range of contest formats.

Head-to-Head Matches: Face off against just one opponent; the winner takes home the prize.

Competitions (GRPs). In tournaments (GPPs), thousands of players compete, and the top lineups divide a substantial prize purse.

50/50 Contests: Double your entrance money if you place in the top half of the field.

Multipliers: Higher earnings for riskier contests and bigger prizes for top performers.

Free-to-Play Contests: Since there is no payment to participate, these contests are ideal for novice gamers. Prizes are often offered as free entry to larger tournaments or site credit.

Why DFS Remains Key at FanDuel

FanDuel's identity is still centered around daily fantasy sports. DFS served as many players' initial exposure to the brand and is a significant attraction. The platform is intended to be easy to use for novices while being competitive enough for experienced players seeking large profits.

DFS also gives fans more reasons to stay engaged with the action, even if their favorite team isn’t playing. When your fantasy roster is dependent on the result, a midweek Premier League game or a Tuesday night NBA doubleheader becomes considerably more thrilling.

Because of its wide range of competitions, real-time score updates, and easy-to-use interface with its sportsbook, FanDuel remains the go-to choice for DFS players in the US. Whether your interest lies in basketball, soccer, or other specialized sports, FanDuel offers a fantasy experience that keeps you thrilled from start to finish.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel's sportsbook promo codes and sign-up offers are only valid in jurisdictions where the company has a complete license and operating authorization. You must be physically present in a state where FanDuel is legal to get the welcome offer – bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins. If you are traveling outside of these states, you can still log in, view your account, and browse markets, but you won't be able to wager real money.

With operations in more than 20 states and Washington, D.C., FanDuel is among the most easily accessible sportsbooks in the US as of 2025. A key element in FanDuel's ascent to the top is its extensive market depth, which enables players to get all they need in one place.

States Where FanDuel Sportsbook is Legal (2025)

The complete list of states and jurisdictions where FanDuel Sportsbook is currently operating in 2025 is shown here, alphabetically.

Arizona (AZ)

Colorado (CO)

Connecticut (CT)

Illinois (IL)

Indiana (IN)

Iowa (IA)

Kansas (KS)

Kentucky (KY)

Louisiana (LA)

Maryland (MD)

Massachusetts (MA)

Michigan (MI)

New Jersey (NJ)

New York (NY)

North Carolina (NC)

Ohio (OH)

Pennsylvania (PA)

Tennessee (TN)

Vermont (VT)

Virginia (VA)

Washington, D.C. (DC)

West Virginia (WV)

Wyoming (WY)

How FanDuel State Access Works

One account per state : Players only need to have a single, state-wide FanDuel Sportsbook account.

: Players only need to have a single, state-wide FanDuel Sportsbook account. Geolocation technology: The app uses secure geolocation to verify that you are in a state that permits gambling before letting you place a bet.

The app uses secure geolocation to verify that you are in a state that permits gambling before letting you place a bet. Promotions by state: Although the bonus bets offers are often the same, FanDuel occasionally modifies promotions based on regional sports teams or state-specific launches.

Although the bonus bets offers are often the same, FanDuel occasionally modifies promotions based on regional sports teams or state-specific launches. Traveling bettors: If you're moving between states that permit it, you can just log in and place a wager anywhere FanDuel is available.

FanDuel’s State Coverage

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the biggest legal footprints of any US sportsbook, operating in about half of the nation. Whether they are betting on MLS soccer in Ohio, college basketball in Indiana, or NBA games in New York, this makes it a secure and dependable choice for bettors who need consistency in their betting experience.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Review

One of the most dependable and seamless sportsbook applications available in the US is FanDuel's mobile app. It is quick and easy to use, bringing simplicity to greenhorn bettors. Switch seamlessly between odds, games, and your bet slip, regardless of whether you're betting on basketball, soccer, or specialized markets.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Ratings iOS Store Google Play Store 4.9 (1.9m Reviews) 4.6 (384K Reviews)

FanDuel App User Experience & Design

FanDuel's Sportsbook betting app has a slick, modern design with FanDuel's characteristic blue and green accents and dark mode by default. A clean typeface makes odds easy to grasp, yet user-friendly menus retain key components like markets, bet slips, and promotions within one or two clicks. Bettors can locate what they need without being sidetracked since the design is less cluttered.

Instant loading: Even during periods of high betting activity, the home screen loads instantly.

Even during periods of high betting activity, the home screen loads instantly. Easy navigation: There is no discernible latency while moving between areas (NFL, NBA, soccer, etc.).

There is no discernible latency while moving between areas (NFL, NBA, soccer, etc.). Bet slip efficiency: You can be sure that your bets are locked in on time since it just takes a few seconds to add selections and confirm wagers.

FanDuel App Betting Features

The app isn’t just about looks — its functionality is where FanDuel Sportsbook really shines.

Live betting: The odds are updated instantly, so you may place bets right in the middle of the action without any delays.

The odds are updated instantly, so you may place bets right in the middle of the action without any delays. Create unique parlays inside a single game by mixing markets such as player props, spreads, and totals. These are known as Same Game Parlays, or SGPs.

The smooth integration of live data and scoreboards allows you to follow the action while monitoring your bets with instantaneous updating.

Offers and Promotions: To make sure you don't miss out on any current deals or boosts, the "Promotions" tab makes it easy to view them all.

FanDuel App Registration and Payments

Using the app, FanDuel Sportsbook promo code makes it easy to take advantage of the welcome offer. New users may register, complete their details, make their first payment, and place a qualifying wager in only a few minutes. Several deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, e-wallets, and debit/credit cards, are integrated into the program. Payments are processed quickly, and balances are updated in real time.

FanDuel App Summary

FanDuel's mobile app skillfully balances speed, usability, and extensive features. Despite being easy to use for beginners, it offers several features that experienced gamblers appreciate, such as live betting and SGPs. FanDuel's quick performance, quick payouts, and straightforward layout make it one of the best sportsbook apps available in the United States.

FanDuel Deposit Methods

To serve practically all gamblers, FanDuel offers a range of deposit options. Usually, a minimum payment of $10 is needed, and the funds are promptly deposited into your account.

Although using Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and other debit/credit cards is quick and simple, some establishments may not permit gambling transactions.

To guarantee smooth transactions, link your bank account straight to internet banking (ACH/eCheck).

One popular e-wallet option for secure and speedy deposits is PayPal.

Venmo is accepted in many areas, making transfers from your Venmo balance simple.

Prepaid cards, like the FanDuel Play+ Card, may be loaded with money to enable easy deposits and withdrawals.

Larger deposits are best made by wire transfer, albeit processing time may be longer.

Cash at Retail: PayNearMe and other partner retail sportsbooks accept cash deposits at specific 7-Eleven, CVS, and retail sportsbook locations.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard / Debit & Credit Cards Free $10 Instant PayPal Free $10 Instant Venmo Free $10 Instant Apple Pay Free $10 Instant Online Banking / ACH / Wire Transfer Free $10 Instant for most states; wire may take 1-3 business days PayNearMe / Cash-At-Counter Free $10 Instant (for eligible states/locations) Play+ Prepaid Card Free $5-$10 Instant

FanDuel Sportsbook Withdrawal Methods

FanDuel makes it easy to cash out, although processing times vary based on the method. Withdrawals must, wherever possible, be made using the same method as deposits.

PayPal – Fastest option, with payouts usually processed within 24 hours.

Venmo – Quick withdrawals in states where supported.

Online banking (eCheck/ACH): dependable; money gets to your bank in 2–5 business days.

Access to the FanDuel Play+ Prepaid Card is immediate when money is transferred.

Debit Card (Visa Direct) – Available in select states, with quick turnaround times.

Check by Mail – Slower option, usually taking up to 7–10 business days.

Cash at Cage (Retail Sportsbook) – Immediate withdrawals at FanDuel partner casino locations in states like New Jersey, Michigan, or Pennsylvania.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time PayPal Free $25 Up to 24-48 hours (once approved) Debit Card (Visa, Mastercard) Free $25 24 hours for many; sometimes longer, depending on the bank Venmo Free $25 24-48 hours Play+ Prepaid Card Free $25 48 hours / same-day depending on state & request timing Online Banking / ACH Free $25 3-5 business days typically Check by Mail Free $25 7-10 business days

FanDuel Payment Methods Key Notes

Minimum withdrawal is generally $10.

Withdrawals may require ID verification for security.

The method selected will determine the payout speed; Play+ and PayPal are the quickest.

FanDuel’s Customer Service

Here’s a quick overview of FanDuel’s customer support channels:

Support Channel Contact Detail Live / Hours Phone 609-224-1019 (voicemail) Alt/main: (646)-930-0860 Not 24/7 for live voice Often goes to voicemail outside standard hours Email / Support Ticket support@fanduel.com General inquiries sportsbook@fanduel.com for sportsbook-related issues Response time 12-24 hours Live Chat / “Chat with an Expert” Available via website / mobile app (widget, “FanDuel Coach”) 24/7 or nearly so, though some states experience slightly reduced hours for chat during very early/late times; fast response for routine queries Social Media (Twitter, Facebook) @FanDuel_Support etc. Used for general/public questions; responses vary – often within hours if not immediate; not for urgent account issues

Signup issues are easily handled via live chat. The process of activating the welcome offer and resolving verification or deposit issues was smoother via chat than with phone or email.

Live Chat is the go-to for fast help. If it’s a routine question (deposit, how promotions work, odds), agents respond quickly. But if it involves account verification or documentation, things slow down as you may need to submit info via email.

Phone Support gets used mostly for more complex issues (locked account, verification, financial problems). It regularly goes to voicemail outside of typical business hours, though, and many customers complain about this.

Email is a reliable option for non-urgent concerns, as response times are slower (often 12 to 24 hours or more). It’s also great for follow-up, as you may need to send some documentation in.

Our Expert’s View on FanDuel App

I found that FanDuel Sportsbook provides one of the smoothest betting experiences in the US market throughout my time there. From signing up to using the bonus bets, everything proceeded as planned. It was easy and quick to register, enter the promo code, deposit funds, and place my first wager. Even better, the fact that the bonus bets were returned as soon as my initial stake settled gave me even more confidence in the platform's stability.

Seamless sign-up & promo process

Creating an account and using the welcome offer was straightforward. Unlike much of the competition, FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t let you jump through hoops to get the $150 in bonus bets following a successful $5 wager.

Fast odds updates & responsive interface

It was easy to switch between markets, sports, and live betting. The odds were updated quickly for live betting, particularly during high-volume events like NBA or Premier League games.

Several active promotions

In addition to the sign-up bonus, FanDuel frequently provides odds boosts, parlay safety nets, and referral bonus bets. These continuous promotions eventually made my betting experience rewarding and engaging.

Quick processing and a variety of payment options

FanDuel allows a wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods, including cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Payouts were processed quickly, especially with e-wallets, making them the fastest option.

Dependable customer service

I found the live chat and support center to be useful when I had questions. Even though wait times periodically fluctuated, I appreciated having immediate access to help whenever I needed it.

Overall Impression

FanDuel's app is one of the best sportsbooks in the US. Its user-friendly structure, reliable offers, fast payments, and wide market coverage make it a popular choice for both new and experienced gamblers. Whatever your inclination for basketball, soccer, or other sports, niche or not, the website offers a trustworthy and enjoyable betting experience.

FanDuel Sportsbook Review

FanDuel Sportsbook continues to stand out as one of the biggest names in US sports betting, and it’s clear to see why. With the sign-up offer, new users can unlock $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins, a strong welcome to one of the most recognized sportsbooks in the country.

Signing up is smooth, whether you’re using the website or the FanDuel app, and your bonus is credited quickly once you meet the qualifying conditions. You'll understand why so many bettors keep coming back when you consider that FanDuel Sportsbook offers a large range of continuous promos for current clients.

The depth of soccer betting markets (Premier League, La Liga, and MLS) and basketball (NBA and collegiate) is what we appreciate most about FanDuel. The platform's user-friendly software makes it easy and quick to place wagers, and the odds are always competitive. FanDuel feels like a sportsbook created with players in mind, especially when combined with dependable payment options and round-the-clock customer support.

With huge fixtures ahead — from NBA season action to top-flight soccer clashes — now is an ideal time to get started. FanDuel gives you the tools, odds, and promotions to make the most of every game.