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USL Championship
USL Championship Overview
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USL Championship, fixtures & results
Standings
Eastern
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|18
|11
|5
|2
|33
|19
|14
|38
|2
|Charleston Battery
|18
|9
|3
|6
|37
|24
|13
|30
|3
|Detroit City FC
|17
|8
|4
|5
|25
|17
|8
|28
|4
|Louisville City FC
|18
|8
|3
|7
|32
|31
|1
|27
|5
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|18
|8
|2
|8
|20
|20
|0
|26
Western
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Orange County SC
|18
|9
|7
|2
|29
|19
|10
|34
|2
|San Antonio FC
|18
|8
|7
|3
|25
|20
|5
|31
|3
|FC Tulsa
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|16
|4
|29
|4
|New Mexico United
|15
|8
|3
|4
|20
|15
|5
|27
|5
|Sacramento Republic FC
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|16
|8
|26
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Orlando City and Louisville City share the record for the most USL Championship titles, each winning the championship two times. Orlando City won in 2011 and 2013, while Louisville City won in 2017 and 2018.
The 2024 season of USL will see 24 teams compete for the league. When the league was founded in 2011 as USL Pro, only 12 teams contested. That number rose to 14 in 2014, 24 in 2015, 30 in 2017, 36 in 2019, and now back at 24.
Jamaican midfielder Kenardo Forbes is the player with the most appearances in USL history, having featured in 303 games.
With 105 goals (and counting) in 249 games, Jamaican forward Dane Kelly is USL's leading goalscorer of all-time.
Axel Kei, a centre-forward, holds the record as the youngest-ever player in USL Championship history. He made his debut in 2021 at the remarkable age of 13 years and 282 days.
Jamie Vardy, Gareth Bale, James Maddison, John Stones, and Darren Bent are some of the most iconic players to have played in the Championship.
Alen Marcina, Mark Briggs, Trevor James, and Noah Delgado are among the most popular coaches in USL history.
Protective Stadium, which is where Birmingham Legion FC play their home games, is the biggest stadium in the USL with a capacity of 47,000.
Fanendo Ali is the most expensive player in USL history, being bought for $1 million (allocation money) by FC Cincinnati in a trade with Portland Timbers.