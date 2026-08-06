Who has won the most USL titles?

Orlando City and Louisville City share the record for the most USL Championship titles, each winning the championship two times. Orlando City won in 2011 and 2013, while Louisville City won in 2017 and 2018.

How many teams are in the USL?

The 2024 season of USL will see 24 teams compete for the league. When the league was founded in 2011 as USL Pro, only 12 teams contested. That number rose to 14 in 2014, 24 in 2015, 30 in 2017, 36 in 2019, and now back at 24.

Who has made the most USL appearances ever?

Jamaican midfielder Kenardo Forbes is the player with the most appearances in USL history, having featured in 303 games.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the USL?

With 105 goals (and counting) in 249 games, Jamaican forward Dane Kelly is USL's leading goalscorer of all-time.

Who is the youngest player ever in the USL and how old was he?

Axel Kei, a centre-forward, holds the record as the youngest-ever player in USL Championship history. He made his debut in 2021 at the remarkable age of 13 years and 282 days.

Which famous players have played in the USL?

Jamie Vardy, Gareth Bale, James Maddison, John Stones, and Darren Bent are some of the most iconic players to have played in the Championship.

Which famous managers have managed in the USL?

Alen Marcina, Mark Briggs, Trevor James, and Noah Delgado are among the most popular coaches in USL history.

What is the biggest stadium in the USL?

Protective Stadium, which is where Birmingham Legion FC play their home games, is the biggest stadium in the USL with a capacity of 47,000.

Who is the most expensive player in the history of the USL?