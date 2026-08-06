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USL Championship

USL Championship Overview

Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026

Chicharito completes shock USA transfer

Mexico's all-time top scorer Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has completed a surprise move to USL Championship expansion side Atletico Dallas. The 38-year-old former Manchester United striker, who last played competitive football for boyhood club Chivas in November 2025, has agreed to lead the ambitious Texas franchise ahead of their 2027 inaugural season.

TransfersJ. Hernandez
Cristo Fernandez

Ted Lasso star makes his professional football return

Actor Cristo Fernandez, famous for playing the ever-joyful Dani Rojas in the hit television series Ted Lasso, has traded AFC Richmond for a real-life professional contract with El Paso Locomotive FC. Now back on the football pitch, Fernandez has promised fans that if he manages to score, he will recreate his iconic character's signature goal celebration in reality.

El Paso Locomotive FC
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TV Schedule
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USL Championship, fixtures & results

Tuesday 4 August
FC Tulsa badge
FC Tulsa
TUL
1
Sacramento Republic FC badge
Sacramento Republic FC
SAC
0
FT
El Paso Locomotive FC badge
El Paso Locomotive FC
ELP
1
Monterey Bay FC badge
Monterey Bay FC
MB
0
FT
Las Vegas Lights FC badge
Las Vegas Lights FC
LV
0
Oakland Roots SC badge
Oakland Roots SC
OAK
0
FT
Friday 7 August
Lexington SC badge
Lexington SC
LEX
Phoenix Rising FC badge
Phoenix Rising FC
PHX
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
Miami FC badge
Miami FC
MIA
Las Vegas Lights FC badge
Las Vegas Lights FC
LV
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
Loudoun United FC badge
Loudoun United FC
LDN
Charleston Battery badge
Charleston Battery
CHS
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
ESPN Select
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Standings

Eastern

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Tampa Bay Rowdies crestTampa Bay Rowdies18115233191438
W
W
D
L
W
2Charleston Battery crestCharleston Battery1893637241330
W
L
D
L
W
3Detroit City FC crestDetroit City FC178452517828
D
L
W
W
W
4Louisville City FC crestLouisville City FC188373231127
L
W
L
W
D
5Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC crestPittsburgh Riverhounds SC188282020026
W
L
L
W
L

Western

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Orange County SC crestOrange County SC1897229191034
W
W
D
D
W
2San Antonio FC crestSan Antonio FC188732520531
W
W
L
D
W
3FC Tulsa crestFC Tulsa178542016429
W
W
D
W
L
4New Mexico United crestNew Mexico United158342015527
W
W
W
W
D
5Sacramento Republic FC crestSacramento Republic FC177552416826
L
W
W
D
W
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Orlando City and Louisville City share the record for the most USL Championship titles, each winning the championship two times. Orlando City won in 2011 and 2013, while Louisville City won in 2017 and 2018.

The 2024 season of USL will see 24 teams compete for the league. When the league was founded in 2011 as USL Pro, only 12 teams contested. That number rose to 14 in 2014, 24 in 2015, 30 in 2017, 36 in 2019, and now back at 24.

Jamaican midfielder Kenardo Forbes is the player with the most appearances in USL history, having featured in 303 games.

With 105 goals (and counting) in 249 games, Jamaican forward Dane Kelly is USL's leading goalscorer of all-time.

Axel Kei, a centre-forward, holds the record as the youngest-ever player in USL Championship history. He made his debut in 2021 at the remarkable age of 13 years and 282 days.

Jamie Vardy, Gareth Bale, James Maddison, John Stones, and Darren Bent are some of the most iconic players to have played in the Championship.

Alen Marcina, Mark Briggs, Trevor James, and Noah Delgado are among the most popular coaches in USL history.

Protective Stadium, which is where Birmingham Legion FC play their home games, is the biggest stadium in the USL with a capacity of 47,000.

Fanendo Ali is the most expensive player in USL history, being bought for $1 million (allocation money) by FC Cincinnati in a trade with Portland Timbers.