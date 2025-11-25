Betting on Soccer: How to Bet on Soccer Explained in November 2025

In the US, sports betting is quickly on the rise, with soccer gambling becoming a top choice for many.

The game of soccer has a distinct flow and structure in contrast to more conventional American sports like football or basketball.

How to Bet on Soccer

Different kinds of bets are available because games can end in a tie after 90 minutes plus stoppage time. Because the action is constant and there are fewer stoppages or timeouts, you must adopt a somewhat different perspective when wagering on soccer matches.

Major leagues like the English Premier League, La Liga, and MLS are now popular on American television. Soccer lovers in the country also have access to tons of sportsbooks promos, all safe, valuable legit for any and all soccer sports betting.

Soccer Betting Lines & Bet Types

Some of the soccer betting lines, such as moneylines, point spreads, and over/unders, will seem familiar if you have experience betting on the NBA or college basketball. However, soccer has its own set of markets and jargon that may initially appear strange or even perplexing.

The good news is that there are a lot of options available when you grasp the fundamentals of soccer betting. Everyone can find something to stake on, whether it's the final score, the number of corners, or yellow cards.

The most popular soccer betting lines and markets will be dissected, their operation explained, and samples from leading sportsbooks, or betting apps, such as BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, and Fanatics, will be provided below.

Moneyline Betting in Soccer

One of the most popular ways to get started with soccer betting is through the moneyline, also known as the full-time result market. While the term “moneyline” is common in American sports, in soccer, some sportsbooks may label this as “match result” or “full-time result.” Don’t worry—they all mean the same thing.

This type of wager deals with the outcome of a game within regulation time—that’s the full 90 minutes plus stoppage time. It does not include extra time or penalty shootouts unless specifically stated. That’s a key difference from sports like basketball or football, where overtime is usually included in the result.

Moneyline or Full-Time Result

A moneyline wager or full-time result bet is the simplest form of soccer gambling. You’re just picking the outcome of the match after 90 minutes plus injury time. The three options are:

Home team to win

Away team to win

Draw (tie)

Consider placing a wager on a soccer match between the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami. Inter Miami has to win in regulation time if you're betting on them. Your wager is considered a loss if they lose or the game is a draw.

Explainer:

Due to its ease of comprehension, this market is ideal for novice bettors. Just be sure to check whether you’re betting on the result in regular time or if your sportsbook offers a separate market for "to qualify" or "includes extra time."

Double Chance

When it comes to soccer betting, Double Chance is a fantastic way to lower risk. You can combine two outcomes into a single wager rather than selecting just one:

The home team wins or draws.

The away team wins or draws.

Home team or away team to win (i.e., not a draw)

This market is useful in close matchups or when betting on underdogs. You still get paid if your team avoids defeat and secures a tie.

Explainer:

Double Chance markets are best suited for conservative gamblers in situations when a draw is a likely result, but they often provide lower odds and lower possible payouts.

Tie No Bet

You can bet on either team to win using Tie No Bet, but you will get your money back if the game is a tie. It eliminates the draw from the equation and acts as a safety net. For instance, you don't win—but you also don't lose—if you use Tie No Bet to wager on Manchester United to defeat Arsenal and the game ends 2-2.

Explainer:

When you anticipate a close game but don't want to take the chance of losing to a draw, this is one of the best markets for soccer odds and betting.

Half Time/Full Time

This set of soccer odds lets you bet on the result at both halftime and full-time. For instance, you might back Real Madrid to lead at half and still be winning after 90 minutes.

There are nine possible combinations, including:

Draw/Draw

Home/Home

Away/Home

Explainer:

It’s a higher-risk, higher-reward market, ideal when you’re confident about a team’s dominance across both halves.

Half Time Moneyline

This set of soccer odds is exactly what it sounds like: you’re betting only on the result at halftime. Will the home team, away team, or neither be in a position to win half the game at least?

Explainer:

This is a fast-paced market suited for bettors who want to focus on the opening momentum of a match.

Correct Score Betting

In this market, you must predict the exact score of the game, like 2-1, 0-0, or 3-2. Because it's harder to get right, the odds are typically much higher.

Explainer:

For seasoned wagerers who have a good sense of how the game will play out, correct score betting is quite popular. Large prizes are possible, but accuracy is essential.

Spread Betting in Soccer

Spread betting—often called the point spread or handicap for soccer odds—is another familiar concept for American sports bettors. But unlike NBA games, where the spread is often several points, soccer spreads are much smaller—usually set at ±0.5, ±1.0, or ±1.5 goals.

In soccer betting, the spread is used to level the playing field. The favorite “gives” goals while the underdog “receives” them. This market can be labeled differently depending on the betting sites—commonly as "spread," "goal line," or "Asian handicap."

Point Spread or Handicaps

In soccer odds and betting, the most popular soccer spreads are -0.5 and -1.0. That signifies the following:

A team at -1.0 must win by at least two goals for your bet to win. If they win by exactly one goal, the bet is a push (stake returned).

If they draw or lose, the bet is a loss.

Assume Inter Miami is favored over Atlas by a margin of -1.5. For your wager to be profitable, Miami must win by two goals or more. Anything less, and the bet loses.

Explainer:

Soccer odds spreads give you more control in lopsided matchups. Back the favorite with a handicap, or support the underdog with a goal head-start.

Half Time Point Spreads

Although it only applies to the first half, this market is comparable to a typical spread bet. Whether the winning team will cover the handicap by halftime is what you're betting on.

For instance, Manchester City must lead if they are down -0.5 against Leeds in the first half.

Explainer:

For bettors who want shorter betting windows during the game or who anticipate a strong start from one side, half-time spreads are excellent.

Totals Betting in Soccer

Another essential component of soccer odds is totals betting, sometimes referred to as goal line or over/under betting. The idea is familiar if you have ever placed a basketball point wager: you are speculating as to whether the total number of goals scored during a game will exceed or fall below a certain threshold.

However, soccer adds variety. Team totals are wagers on the goal-scoring ability of just one particular team. Depending on how you anticipate the game to play out, these alternatives provide you with greater betting flexibility.

Goal Line or Over/Unders

In a typical totals market, the betting sites set a line like 3.5 goals. You can wager on:

More than 3.5 goals (four or more goals)

Less than 3.5 goals (three or fewer goals)

The basic idea is still the same: you are betting on how high or low the match will score.

Explainer:

Full-game totals are ideal when you expect either a goal fest or a defensive grind. Just remember: extra time doesn’t count unless stated.

You can also bet on Team Totals—how many goals one side will score in regulation time. For example:

Over 1.5 goals for LAFC

Under 2.5 goals for Chelsea

Explainer:

Team totals are great when you expect one side to dominate—or struggle—regardless of the final result.

Half Time Goal Lines

This market focuses on how many goals will be scored in the first half of the game. You can wager Over or Under on a line established by the book, often 0.5, 1.5, or 2.5 goals, just like you can with full-time totals.

For instance, you will need at least two goals in the first forty-five minutes of Real Madrid vs. Girona if you are betting on Over 1.5 goals in the first half.

Explainer:

When one side has a tendency to start quickly, or when you're betting live and see attacking momentum early in the game, halftime totals might be helpful.

Prop Betting in Soccer

Instead of merely wagering on the outcome of a match, prop betting in soccer allows gamblers to concentrate on certain acts or stats throughout the game. These kinds of bets, sometimes referred to as proposition bets or just "props," are particularly common with soccer bettors due to the game's rapid tempo and extensive player participation.

Soccer prop bets come in two primary varieties:

Player Props focus on what an individual player will do during a match.

Team Props look at how the team performs as a whole or how both sides contribute to a shared stat.

The majority of prop markets are available in over/under style, where you may forecast whether or not a stat line will be crossed. Both novice and expert gamblers who follow club and player trends may find these wagers to be perfect.

Player Props

Player props soccer odds center around individual performance metrics. These wagers are a fantastic choice when you're supporting a standout performer because they are not dependent on the outcome but rather on what a particular player does on the field.

Typical player prop markets include:

Goals (anytime, first, last)

Assists

Shots and shots on target

Cards (yellow or red)

Fouls and fouls committed

Tackles

Offsides

Most player prop bets are made on talented attackers, aggressive defenders, and so on. The player's position, previous performance, and matchup can all have a significant impact on the odds.

Player Props Betting Soccer Explainer Ideal Odds/Price Anytime Goalscorer The player must score at any time in the match for the bet to be a hit +150 or above First Goalscorer The player must score the first goal for the bet to win +400 or above Last Goalscorer Player scores the last goal +400 or above Assists The player who records a goal assist +200 or above Shot The player who takes a shot -110 or above Shot on Target Shot saved or forces a goal +110 or above Card The player must be shown a yellow/red card for the wager to payout +250 or above Red Card The player shown a red card +500 or above Fouls Total fouls by player -105 or above Fouls Committed Same as above -105 or above Tackles Number of tackles by player +100 or above Offsides The Times player was flagged offside +130 or above

Team Props

Instead of focusing on a single player, team props highlight statistics that apply to a whole team. These consist of the number of shots a side takes, the number of corners they get, and the number of free kicks they are given. Match props are another category that includes contributions from both teams combined, such as the game's total number of corners.

When you expect a team to dominate or when you're watching teams with different playing styles (heavy possession vs. counterattack, aggressive vs. cautious, etc.), these props are perfect.

Team Props Betting Soccer Explainer Ideal Odds/Price Team Shots Total shots by one team -110 or above Team Shots on Target Total shots that require a save +100 or above Corners Corner kicks are awarded to one team -105 or above Cards Yellow/red cards for the team +120 or above Offsides The Times team caught offside +130 or above Free Kicks Total set pieces awarded to the team -110 or above Throw Ins Throw-ins taken by the team +120 or above Goal Kicks Goal kicks taken by the goalkeeper +110 or above

Parlays in Soccer

Parlay betting is a very common way to wager on soccer, particularly for those who want to boost their possible winnings. Two or more separate wagers, referred to as "legs," are combined into a single stake in a parlay bet. To win, every leg must hit. The benefit? Higher odds and bigger potential returns.

But there’s a trade-off: the more legs you add, the greater the risk. The entire ticket is a failure if there is even one loser in the parlay. Despite this, parlays are popular in soccer betting due to the ample options of accessible betting markets, including moneylines and team and player props.

Same Game Parlays in Soccer

Bettors can combine several wagers from the same match into a single wager by using Same Game Parlays (SGPs). Sportsbooks such as DraftKings or Borgata provide these, frequently via a special "Parlay" or "Build Your Bet" area on the match page.

With soccer’s many stat categories, SGPs can include:

Match result (moneyline or double chance)

Over/under goals or corners

Player props like goals, shots, and cards

Team props like total shots, cards, or corners

SGPs are great when you’re confident about a specific match scenario, like a dominant team performance or a high-scoring affair.

Example Breakdown:

Real Madrid Moneyline @multi-game parlay +125 – Real Madrid must win the match in regulation (90 mins + stoppage).

Mbappe 0.5+ Shot on Target @ -110 – Kylian Mbappe must register at least one shot on target.

Bellingham 0.5+ Fouls @ +133 – Jude Bellingham must commit at least one foul, and the ref must award it.

Over 8.5 Match Corners: By the conclusion of regulation time, there must be nine or more corner kicks between the two teams.

Although each leg increases risk, as seen in the above example, the total odds provide a higher possible reward than if you were to place each wager separately.

Multi-Game Parlays

Bets from several games are combined onto a single ticket through multi-game parlays. Over a day or weekend of soccer activity, you may parlay moneylines, totals, spreads, or other accessible markets, including the MLS, Premier League, La Liga, and even international events.

When you have good reads on multiple games, these wagers are ideal. Always check whether markets are available for player props in multi-game parlays, as certain sportsbooks do not allow them.

Example Breakdown:

Arsenal Moneyline @ -145 – Arsenal must win their game within 90 minutes.

Over 2.5 Goals in Barcelona vs. Sevilla @ -110 – Three or more goals must be scored in this game.

Inter Miami +1.5 Spread @ -120 – Inter Miami must not lose by more than one goal in their match.

Multi-game parlays are excellent for weekend action, giving bettors a single ticket with the potential to pay out across several fixtures.

Exotics in Soccer

Often called specials, exotic bets are wagers that don't fit within the conventional soccer betting markets, such as moneylines, totals, or spreads. Sportsbooks typically offer these wagers as special markets catered to particular games or player stories. They frequently have higher odds and are an entertaining way to wager on match moments that might otherwise go overlooked.

A list of popular exotic soccer betting markets is provided below:

To Win from Behind – Your team must concede the first goal, then go on to win.

– Your team must concede the first goal, then go on to win. To Win to Nil – The Team must win the match without conceding a goal.

– The Team must win the match without conceding a goal. Either Team to Have a Red Card – A red card must be shown to any player on either side.

– A red card must be shown to any player on either side. Penalty Awarded – A penalty must be given by the referee at any point.

– A penalty must be given by the referee at any point. Penalty Scored – A successfully converted penalty must occur during the match.

A successfully converted penalty must occur during the match. Headed Goals – A goal must be scored via a header.

A goal must be scored via a header. Goals from Outside the Box – The 18-yard area cannot be the source of at least one goal.

Soccer betting is made more interesting by exotics, particularly when wagering on major matches involving elite players and fierce rivalries.

Futures Betting in Soccer

You may place bets on things like who will win a league or tournament, which will be decided weeks or months in advance. Futures odds often provide the best odds around, oftentimes much better than standard pre-game bets due to the extended period and more unpredictability.

Fans who keep a careful eye on league trends, team performance, and transfer news are fond of these wagers. Before or throughout the season, you may frequently put futures bets, with odds that change according to performance.

Popular Soccer Futures Markets Include:

Asian Handicaps

Asian handicap betting is a type of soccer-specific spread betting that aims to rule out a draw. It is particularly well-liked by seasoned gamblers and provides greater versatility than conventional point spreads.

Asian handicaps give one team a virtual goal advantage or disadvantage in place of the typical win/draw/lose format. These lines frequently show up as quarter, half, or whole-goal spreads similar to 1.25, +0.5, or -1.0

Example Explainer:

Team A -1.0: Team A needs to win by a margin of two goals or more. A push (stake refunded) is awarded for a one-goal victory.

Team A needs to win by a margin of two goals or more. A push (stake refunded) is awarded for a one-goal victory. Team B +0.5: If Team B wins the game or draws, your wager is successful.

If Team B wins the game or draws, your wager is successful. Team A -1.25: Your bet is divided between -1.0 and -1.5; if Team A wins by 1, you lose half; if they win by 2+, you win the entire amount.

When betting on closely matched teams or attempting to minimize the draw risk in conventional markets, Asian handicaps may be quite helpful, even if they may seem scary at first.

How to Read Soccer Odds - American Odds

Know you know how to bet on soccer markets, let's find out how to read soccer odds. Anyone who wants to wager on soccer in the US must have a solid understanding of American odds. The odds indicate the probability of an event occurring as well as the potential winnings from a wager.

The majority of US sportsbooks, including Caesars, BetMGM, Fanatics, and bet365, provide odds in the moneyline format, which uses a plus (+) or minus (-) sign.

The team or result that is predicted to win is the favorite, and it is indicated by a minus (-).

The underdog, or the less likely event, is represented by a plus (+) symbol; if it hits, it pays more.

Favorites in Soccer

In a soccer match, the team that is predicted to win is the favorite. This indicates how much you must bet to win $100 and is represented by a negative sign (-) in American odds, often called minus odds.

Example:

Assume that Real Madrid's odds against Sevilla are -150. This implies that in order to earn $100 (plus your $150 stake back), you would need to wager $150.

The sportsbook has made Real Madrid the favored team. Soccer matches between elite clubs sometimes include favorites, particularly when played at home or against lower-ranked opponents.

Underdogs in Soccer

The team that is predicted to lose, or at least less likely to win, is known as the underdog. The plus symbol (+) next to their odds indicates how much money you would make with a $100 wager.

Example:

A successful $100 wager would yield a $350 profit (plus your $100 stake) if Sevilla is predicted to defeat Real Madrid at +350. The reduced likelihood of the outcome is reflected in these larger rewards.

Although underdog wagers are risky, they may be quite profitable in shocks or hotly contested games, particularly in rivalry or domestic cup games.

Still confused? check out our betting odds explained piece for a full breakdown.

Betting on Soccer: Strategies

Let's speak about how to bet on soccer and succeed, particularly when constructing your parlay bets, now that our expert has given you all the information, examples, and betting markets that you need when learning how to bet on soccer.

Although there are intelligent methods to guide your bets and improve your chances of picking winning team, betting is never a guaranteed thing. You'll be in a better position to identify value or undervalued odds the more you comprehend the market and the circumstances around a game.

While players are free to use any or all of these soccer betting strategies, our professional tipsters always use them when placing bets on soccer parlays:

Market Understanding

Learn about the markets in-depth. Every market has its patterns, peculiarities, and odd behavior, whether it be player props, corner totals, or same-game parlays. It's critical to comprehend the scope of any market and the factors influencing its results.

For instance, while foul or card markets prefer physical encounters or intense rivalries, betting on corners makes more sense in games where one favored team controls the majority of the possession.

Research

Examine the team's news, statistics, and most recent results. Examine more complex measures such as average shots per game, possession rates, and anticipated goals (xG). Opportunities that the sportsbook may not have fully priced in can be highlighted by these indicators.

Simple research can reveal betting angles that others miss, which frequently result in the finest parlays.

Form

Form matters. Winning chances may increase if a club has won four straight games or if a striker has scored three goals in a row. However, take a look at the team's performance rather than just their victories.

Regression may be indicated if a team is winning but still performing poorly statistically. Alternatively, a team that has been losing can be generating a lot of opportunities, which suggests they are on the verge of making a breakthrough.

Weather

Soccer is more affected by weather than most bettors realize. Extreme heat, wind, or rain can change how teams play or lower goal production. High winds, for instance, could deter long passes or crosses, which could have an impact on offside markets, headed goals, or corners. Before placing a wager, always review the forecast, particularly for props or totals.

Head-to-Head

Certain matches have a history of favoring one team or producing particular results, such as high card counts or poor scoring. Examine past head-to-head results to find trends.

A stronger parlay leg might be created if two teams consistently draw or if one has recently outperformed the other.

Injuries

Injuries can make or break a game—and your bet. The anticipated scoreline may change if a key striker or goalie is lost. Sportsbooks' player prop odds may change as there's an opportunity for the replacement to get more playing time. For example, Kylian Mbappe sits out a game due to injury; other players may have a chance to play more and take more shots, thereby boosting their player prop market.

Before you wager, keep an eye on lineups, last-minute adjustments, and any management revisions. You may profit from shifting odds by being aware of who is in or out.

Betting on Soccer With GOAL

