Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Tottenham confident of winning £80m Fernandes race as Man Utd may back out

Tottenham are intensifying their efforts to beat Manchester United to the signing of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes. Spurs are reportedly willing to meet an £80 million valuation for the 21-year-old following his club's relegation from the Premier League, while the Red Devils are reluctant to enter an expensive bidding war and could now walk away.