Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer March 2026

Upcoming Premier League TV schedule

How to watch and live stream Premier League soccer on Peacock

For soccer fans in the United States, Peacock is the essential streaming hub for following the Premier League. The platform serves as the exclusive home for roughly 175 live matches per season - fixtures that aren't available on traditional cable. Beyond these exclusive games, Peacock also provides a live simulcast of every match broadcast on the main NBC network. This makes it a one-stop shop for a significant portion of the season's 380 games. For a deep dive into the service's current pricing tiers and additional sports content, you can check out our detailed Peacock review. The platform also features "Goal Rush," a whip-around show that highlights every goal and major incident from the concurrent Saturday morning kickoffs, as well as an "always-on" Premier League TV channel for 24/7 news and analysis.

What TV channels show Premier League soccer in the USA?

While streaming is a major component, the Premier League’s linear TV presence in the U.S. remains robust across several key networks. The primary English-language destinations are NBC and USA Network. Following the 2025 restructuring under Versant, USA Network continues to host the bulk of cable broadcasts, frequently featuring marquee Saturday and Sunday morning matchups. If you're looking for the most efficient way to access these cable feeds without a traditional contract, our guide on how to watch and live stream the USA Network outlines the best options through services like Sling TV. Additionally, the Premier League 2025-26 season saw the return of the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) to the lineup for overflow coverage, while Spanish-language broadcasts are expertly handled by Telemundo and Universo. Between these broadcast and cable partners, fans have total coverage of every matchday from the opening whistle to the final day in May. Read our guide on how to watch and live stream Telemundo or start a Peacock subscription today.

Where to watch English Premier League soccer with Spanish commentary

For fans who prefer the passion of Spanish-language broadcasting, NBCUniversal provides comprehensive coverage of the Premier League through its dedicated networks. Telemundo and Universo are the primary destinations for Spanish-language matches, frequently simulcasting the high-profile fixtures found on NBC and USA Network. If you are a cord-cutter looking for a way to access these channels without a traditional cable package, you can explore the various streaming bundles available through services like Sling TVand DirecTV. While those services are excellent for domestic league action, fans often compare these options to other major Spanish sports hubs; for example, our guide on how to live stream the TUDN channel highlights the primary destination for Liga MX and continental competitions.

Beyond traditional television, Peacock is an essential tool for Spanish-speaking supporters in the United States. Not only does the platform stream all matches that air on Telemundo and Universo, but it also provides a dedicated Spanish-language audio track for its exclusive matches. This ensures that fans can follow all 380 games of the season en Español. Between the over-the-air reach of Telemundo and the digital flexibility of Peacock, watching the world's most popular league in Spanish has never been more accessible.

How to watch Premier League games for free

While Peacock discontinued its standalone free tier and direct 7-day trials for new users back in 2023, there are still several legitimate workarounds to access the service at no cost in 2026. The most popular method is through third-party "piggyback" trials. Currently, Walmart+ offers a 30-day free trial that includes a full subscription to Peacock Premium (ad-supported) as a member benefit. Similarly, Instacart+ provides a 14-day free trial for new subscribers, which also grants immediate access to Peacock’s entire live sports and on-demand catalog. By signing up for these trials and canceling before the renewal date, fans can effectively watch high-profile events like the Premier League or the Olympics for free.

To watch the Premier League on USA Network or the NBC Sports overflow channels for free, the most effective method is to utilize the introductory free trials offered by major live TV streaming services. Platforms likeSling TV and DirecTV frequently offer five-day free trials for new subscribers, providing a perfect window to catch a specific matchday without an upfront cost. For fans seeking a more permanent, budget-friendly home for these channels once a trial ends, our Sling TV review highlights how their Blue package serves as one of the most cost-effective ways to access USA Network.

If you are trying to decide which platform offers the best balance of channel count and price for your household, you can consult our detailed breakdown of Sling TV versus DirecTV. This comparison is particularly useful for fans who need to weigh the value of local NBC broadcasts against the specialized sports coverage found on cable. Just be sure to cancel any trial before the expiration date to ensure your viewing remains completely free of charge.

Where to watch English Premier League worldwide

Rights to the English Premier League are exclusive to NBC in the United States.

On most weekends, games are split up across streaming service Peacock and TV channels USA Network and NBC.

Country Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK Sky Sports, Discovery+ Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest English Premier League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports March 2026