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CONCACAF Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup Overview
CONCACAF Gold Cup, fixtures & results
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Friday 27 June
Tuesday 1 July
Saturday 5 July
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|AFC Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Apostas em destaque
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