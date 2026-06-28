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CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Overview

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CONCACAF Gold Cup, fixtures & results

Friday 27 June
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
0
FT
Saturday 28 June
Canada badge
Canada
CAN
1
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
pen 5 - 6
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Costa Rica badge
Costa Rica
CRC
2
FT
pen 4 - 3
Tuesday 1 July
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
0
FT
Saturday 5 July
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1AFC Bournemouth crestAFC Bournemouth00000000
2Arsenal crestArsenal00000000
3Aston Villa crestAston Villa00000000
4Brentford crestBrentford00000000
5Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
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