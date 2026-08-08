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TV Schedule

Watch live soccer on TV

Today

Ekstraklasa
Radomiak Radom vs Gornik Zabrze
Fubo
Pogon Szczecin vs Motor Lublin
Fubo
Korona Kielce vs Legia Warszawa
Fubo
Carabao Cup
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall
Paramount+
Leicester City vs Northampton Town
Paramount+
Burnley vs Notts County
Paramount+
Swansea City vs Birmingham City
Paramount+
West Ham United vs Portsmouth
Paramount+
Derby County vs Lincoln City
Paramount+
Colchester United vs Southampton
Paramount+
National League
Forest Green Rovers vs FC Halifax Town
DAZN
Scunthorpe United vs Yeovil Town
DAZN
Eastleigh vs Gateshead FC
DAZN
Altrincham vs Southend United
DAZN
Carlisle United vs Worthing
DAZN
Boreham Wood vs Tamworth
DAZN
Harrogate Town vs Solihull Moors
DAZN
Hartlepool United vs Barrow
DAZN
Hornchurch vs Kidderminster Harriers
DAZN
Boston United vs Aldershot Town
DAZN
AFC Fylde vs Wealdstone
DAZN
Woking vs Sutton United
DAZN
Premier League
Atletico Ottawa vs HFX Wanderers FC
Fubo
Pacific FC vs Inter Toronto FC
Fubo
Supra du Quebec vs Cavalry FC
Fubo
Liga Profesional
Deportivo Riestra vs Estudiantes
Fanatiz
Atletico Tucuman vs Sarmiento
Fanatiz
Tigre vs River Plate
Fanatiz
Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield
Fanatiz
Independiente vs Club Atletico Platense
Fanatiz
Instituto vs Gimnasia Mendoza
Fanatiz
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard
Fubo
AZ Alkmaar vs ADO Den Haag
Fubo
Primera A
Santa Fe vs Chico FC
Fanatiz
Fortaleza FC vs Cucuta
Fanatiz
Tolima vs Internacional de Bogota
Fanatiz
Deportivo Pasto vs Deportivo Cali
Fanatiz
Serie A
Gremio vs Sao Paulo
Fanatiz
Remo vs Atletico MG
Fanatiz
Coritiba vs Chapecoense AF
Fanatiz
Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense
Fanatiz
NWSL
Denver Summit FC vs Utah Royals
Fubo
Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage
Fubo
Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current
Fubo
Major League Soccer
New England Revolution vs Houston Dynamo FC
Apple TV
Leagues Cup
Orlando City vs Leon
Apple TV
Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Apple TV
CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas
FS1
Real Salt Lake vs Atlante
Apple TV
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC
FS1
USL Championship
Loudoun United FC vs Charleston Battery
Fubo
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Sacramento Republic FC
Fubo
Brooklyn vs Birmingham Legion FC
Fubo
Miami FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC
Fubo
Lexington SC vs Phoenix Rising FC
Fubo
Rhode Island FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Fubo
Louisville City FC vs San Antonio FC
Fubo
FC Tulsa vs Detroit City FC
Paramount+
El Paso Locomotive FC vs Oakland Roots SC
Fubo
Orange County SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
Fubo
Monterey Bay FC vs New Mexico United
Fubo
USL League One
Cosmos vs Spokane Velocity FC
Fubo
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs Union Omaha
Fubo
Charlotte Independence vs Greenville Triumph SC
Fubo
Portland Hearts of Pine vs Corpus Christi
Fubo
One Knoxville SC vs Sarasota Paradise
Fubo
Boise vs Forward Madison FC
Fubo
AV Alta vs Fort Wayne
Fubo
Liga MX Femenil
Monterrey vs Atlante
ViX

Frequently asked questions

To find out exactly where to watch live soccer games today, you should check a comprehensive TV schedule that lists matches by time and network. In the US, major broadcasters include NBC Sports (Premier League), CBS/Paramount+ (Champions League, Serie A, NWSL), ESPN+ (La Liga, Bundesliga), and Apple TV (MLS).
You can often watch live soccer for free by taking advantage of free trials offered by streaming platforms like Fubo, Paramount+, and YouTube TV. Additionally, apps like Pluto TV and The Roku Channel offer free ad-supported sports channels (FAST) that show replays and highlights. For a detailed list of trial offers and free viewing options, read our guide on how to watch and live stream soccer.
Peacock is the primary streaming destination for Premier League matches in the United States, offering exclusive access to many live games. Televised matches are typically broadcast on USA Network or NBC, which can also be streamed via live TV services like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV
CBS Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights for the UEFA Champions League in the US. Every single match is available to stream live on Paramount+, with select marquee matchups also airing on the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network. For Spanish-language coverage, games are often available on Univision and TUDN. Learn more about the coverage in our Champions League watch guide.
Yes, almost all major soccer broadcasters have dedicated mobile apps. You can watch matches on the go using the Peacock app, Paramount+ app, ESPN app, and Apple TV app. Most live TV services like Fubo and DirectTV Stream also allow you to stream your channel lineup directly to your mobile device.
No, a traditional cable subscription is not required. Dedicated streaming services like ESPN+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ operate independently of cable. For channels that are usually on cable (like USA Network or FS1), you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service such as Fubo or Sling TV to get the same access over the internet.
Kick-off times can vary significantly depending on the competition and time zone. Our Live Scores page converts all fixture times to your local time zone so you never miss a match. You can view the full list of today's start times and follow minute-by-minute updates on the GOAL Live Scores page.
Yes, our schedules are updated regularly to reflect the latest broadcast changes, kick-off adjustments, and channel assignments. This is particularly important for tournaments where fixtures are decided on short notice. Bookmark our Premier League TV Schedule to stay current with any last-minute changes.
Absolutely. We cover fixtures and broadcast info for all "Big Five" European leagues: Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.
The 2026 World Cup will be a massive event hosted across North America. We have a dedicated hub tracking all group stage groups, confirmed fixtures, and broadcast partners as they are announced. You can stay ahead of the game by checking our comprehensive World Cup 2026 watch guide.
Apple TV is the exclusive home for all MLS regular season and playoff matches via the MLS Season Pass. This subscription allows you to watch every Inter Miami game live without blackouts. For other competitions like the Concacaf Champions Cup, matches may air on Fox Sports (FS1/FS2). Find out more in our guide on where to watch Inter Miami games.
The NWSL has a multi-platform broadcast deal involving Prime Video, ION, CBS, and ESPN. Meanwhile, the English Women's Super League (WSL) is often available on CBS Sports Network or Paramount+ in the US, with some games on ESPN. For specific match details, consult our NWSL watch guide.
ESPN+ is the exclusive English-language streaming home for both La Liga and the German Bundesliga in the United States. You can watch every single match from both leagues live on the platform. Select matches are also simulcast on ESPN or ESPN2 cable channels. Read more about watching La Liga and Bundesliga.
For the most comprehensive coverage, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN are the primary broadcasters for Liga MX matches in the US, with most games streaming live on ViX. If you prefer watching in English, Fox Sports (FS1/FS2) and Fox Deportes air select home matches for clubs like Tijuana and Monterrey. Additionally, CBS Sports recently acquired rights to show select matches in English, which stream on Paramount+. Because rights are split by home team, we recommend checking our Liga MX TV schedule to see which specific channel carries your game.
NBC Sports is the exclusive home of the Premier League in the USA. Televised matches typically air on USA Network or the main NBC channel, while Spanish-language broadcasts are available on Telemundo and Universo. For matches not shown on TV, you will need a subscription to Peacock, which streams nearly half of the season's games exclusively. You can find the complete list of this week's broadcast assignments on our Premier League watch guide.
Broadcast rights for US national teams are split depending on the competition. TNT, TBS, and Max (formerly HBO Max) are the new home for most US Soccer friendlies and home matches (including the SheBelieves Cup). However, for major FIFA tournaments like the World Cup, coverage shifts to FOX Sports (FOX/FS1). Away matches in Concacaf competitions often air on Paramount+ (CBS). To keep track of these changing networks, consult our dedicated USMNT schedule and USWNT schedule.