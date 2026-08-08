TV Schedule
Watch live soccer on TV
Today
Ekstraklasa
Radomiak Radom vs Gornik Zabrze
Pogon Szczecin vs Motor Lublin
Korona Kielce vs Legia Warszawa
Carabao Cup
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall
Leicester City vs Northampton Town
Burnley vs Notts County
Swansea City vs Birmingham City
West Ham United vs Portsmouth
Derby County vs Lincoln City
Colchester United vs Southampton
National League
Forest Green Rovers vs FC Halifax Town
Scunthorpe United vs Yeovil Town
Eastleigh vs Gateshead FC
Altrincham vs Southend United
Carlisle United vs Worthing
Boreham Wood vs Tamworth
Harrogate Town vs Solihull Moors
Hartlepool United vs Barrow
Hornchurch vs Kidderminster Harriers
Boston United vs Aldershot Town
AFC Fylde vs Wealdstone
Woking vs Sutton United
Premier League
Atletico Ottawa vs HFX Wanderers FC
Pacific FC vs Inter Toronto FC
Supra du Quebec vs Cavalry FC
Liga Profesional
Deportivo Riestra vs Estudiantes
Atletico Tucuman vs Sarmiento
Tigre vs River Plate
Boca Juniors vs Velez Sarsfield
Independiente vs Club Atletico Platense
Instituto vs Gimnasia Mendoza
Primera A
Santa Fe vs Chico FC
Fortaleza FC vs Cucuta
Tolima vs Internacional de Bogota
Deportivo Pasto vs Deportivo Cali
Serie A
Gremio vs Sao Paulo
Remo vs Atletico MG
Coritiba vs Chapecoense AF
Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense
NWSL
Denver Summit FC vs Utah Royals
Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage
Houston Dash vs Kansas City Current
Leagues Cup
Orlando City vs Leon
Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
CD Guadalajara vs FC Dallas
Real Salt Lake vs Atlante
Toluca vs Los Angeles FC
USL Championship
Loudoun United FC vs Charleston Battery
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Sacramento Republic FC
Brooklyn vs Birmingham Legion FC
Miami FC vs Las Vegas Lights FC
Lexington SC vs Phoenix Rising FC
Rhode Island FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Louisville City FC vs San Antonio FC
FC Tulsa vs Detroit City FC
El Paso Locomotive FC vs Oakland Roots SC
Orange County SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
Monterey Bay FC vs New Mexico United
USL League One
Cosmos vs Spokane Velocity FC
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs Union Omaha
Charlotte Independence vs Greenville Triumph SC
Portland Hearts of Pine vs Corpus Christi
One Knoxville SC vs Sarasota Paradise
Boise vs Forward Madison FC
AV Alta vs Fort Wayne
Frequently asked questions
- To find out exactly where to watch live soccer games today, you should check a comprehensive TV schedule that lists matches by time and network. In the US, major broadcasters include NBC Sports (Premier League), CBS/Paramount+ (Champions League, Serie A, NWSL), ESPN+ (La Liga, Bundesliga), and Apple TV (MLS).
- You can often watch live soccer for free by taking advantage of free trials offered by streaming platforms like Fubo, Paramount+, and YouTube TV. Additionally, apps like Pluto TV and The Roku Channel offer free ad-supported sports channels (FAST) that show replays and highlights. For a detailed list of trial offers and free viewing options, read our guide on how to watch and live stream soccer.
- Peacock is the primary streaming destination for Premier League matches in the United States, offering exclusive access to many live games. Televised matches are typically broadcast on USA Network or NBC, which can also be streamed via live TV services like DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, or YouTube TV
- CBS Sports holds the exclusive English-language rights for the UEFA Champions League in the US. Every single match is available to stream live on Paramount+, with select marquee matchups also airing on the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network. For Spanish-language coverage, games are often available on Univision and TUDN. Learn more about the coverage in our Champions League watch guide.
- Yes, almost all major soccer broadcasters have dedicated mobile apps. You can watch matches on the go using the Peacock app, Paramount+ app, ESPN app, and Apple TV app. Most live TV services like Fubo and DirectTV Stream also allow you to stream your channel lineup directly to your mobile device.
- No, a traditional cable subscription is not required. Dedicated streaming services like ESPN+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ operate independently of cable. For channels that are usually on cable (like USA Network or FS1), you can subscribe to a live TV streaming service such as Fubo or Sling TV to get the same access over the internet.
- Kick-off times can vary significantly depending on the competition and time zone. Our Live Scores page converts all fixture times to your local time zone so you never miss a match. You can view the full list of today's start times and follow minute-by-minute updates on the GOAL Live Scores page.
- Yes, our schedules are updated regularly to reflect the latest broadcast changes, kick-off adjustments, and channel assignments. This is particularly important for tournaments where fixtures are decided on short notice. Bookmark our Premier League TV Schedule to stay current with any last-minute changes.
- Absolutely. We cover fixtures and broadcast info for all "Big Five" European leagues: Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.
- The 2026 World Cup will be a massive event hosted across North America. We have a dedicated hub tracking all group stage groups, confirmed fixtures, and broadcast partners as they are announced. You can stay ahead of the game by checking our comprehensive World Cup 2026 watch guide.
- Apple TV is the exclusive home for all MLS regular season and playoff matches via the MLS Season Pass. This subscription allows you to watch every Inter Miami game live without blackouts. For other competitions like the Concacaf Champions Cup, matches may air on Fox Sports (FS1/FS2). Find out more in our guide on where to watch Inter Miami games.
- The NWSL has a multi-platform broadcast deal involving Prime Video, ION, CBS, and ESPN. Meanwhile, the English Women's Super League (WSL) is often available on CBS Sports Network or Paramount+ in the US, with some games on ESPN. For specific match details, consult our NWSL watch guide.
- ESPN+ is the exclusive English-language streaming home for both La Liga and the German Bundesliga in the United States. You can watch every single match from both leagues live on the platform. Select matches are also simulcast on ESPN or ESPN2 cable channels. Read more about watching La Liga and Bundesliga.
- For the most comprehensive coverage, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN are the primary broadcasters for Liga MX matches in the US, with most games streaming live on ViX. If you prefer watching in English, Fox Sports (FS1/FS2) and Fox Deportes air select home matches for clubs like Tijuana and Monterrey. Additionally, CBS Sports recently acquired rights to show select matches in English, which stream on Paramount+. Because rights are split by home team, we recommend checking our Liga MX TV schedule to see which specific channel carries your game.
- NBC Sports is the exclusive home of the Premier League in the USA. Televised matches typically air on USA Network or the main NBC channel, while Spanish-language broadcasts are available on Telemundo and Universo. For matches not shown on TV, you will need a subscription to Peacock, which streams nearly half of the season's games exclusively. You can find the complete list of this week's broadcast assignments on our Premier League watch guide.
- Broadcast rights for US national teams are split depending on the competition. TNT, TBS, and Max (formerly HBO Max) are the new home for most US Soccer friendlies and home matches (including the SheBelieves Cup). However, for major FIFA tournaments like the World Cup, coverage shifts to FOX Sports (FOX/FS1). Away matches in Concacaf competitions often air on Paramount+ (CBS). To keep track of these changing networks, consult our dedicated USMNT schedule and USWNT schedule.