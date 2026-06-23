AFC Bournemouth Overview
Standings
Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|AFC Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Frequently asked questions
Bournemouth were formed from the remains of a local club called Boscombe St. John's Institute Football Club and was renamed to Boscombe F.C. in 1899. More than 20 years later, the club changed its name to Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic Football Club, before renaming themselves to AFC Bournemouth in 1971. Fun fact: the 'AFC' in AFC Bournemouth is not an abbreviation, it's just a part of the name.
American businessman Bill Foley, in a partnership with Cannae Holdings Inc, completed the total takeover of Bournemouth in December 2022. Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan and Kosmos Founder Nullah Sarker lead the minority ownership group.
Bournemouth's stadium is the Dean Court, commonly known as Vitality Stadium for sponsorship reasons. Bournemouth have been playing their games at this venue since December 1910.
Vitality Stadium has a capacity of 11,307, making it the second-smallest ground in Premier League history in terms of capacity, behind Luton Town's Kenilworth Road.
Bournemouth have not won a single major trophy yet.
Bournemouth have not won any Premier League / first division titles throughout their history. However, they bagged 48 points in the 2023-24 campaign, their best-ever tally.
Cherries legend Steve Fletcher, who spent 19 years of his 24-year playing career at Bournemouth, is the club's record-appearance maker. Fletcher, a forward by trade, made 728 appearances for the club and scored 121 goals.
Ron Eyre scored 229 goals in 378 games for Bournemouth between 1924 and 1933, making him the club's all-time top scorer.
Dominic Solanke, Aaron Ramsdale, Callum Wilson, Nathan Ake, Jermain Defoe, Eddie Howe, and Gavin Peacock are some of the most famous players to have played for Bournemouth. The club even managed to sign George Best at one point!
Harry Redknapp, Sean O'Driscoll, and Eddie Howe are among Bournemouth's most prominent managers ever.
Bournemouth are nicknamed The Cherries. While there's some debate regarding the origins of the nickname, it is widely believed that it is based on the cherry-red striped jerseys that the team plays in. Secondly, it is also believed that the nickname is derived from the cherry orchards in the Cooper-Dean Estate, located right next to Dean Court.