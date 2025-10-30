Where to watch USA Network channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the USA Network channel?

Owned by NBC Universal, USA Network is a US-based entertainment and sports channel that shows a variety of drama, comedy, reality TV and syndicate series, as well as WWE and English Premier League (EPL) soccer games.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the USA Network channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's available on Sling TV's Blue or Orange & Blue plans, but not on the Orange.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer USA Network below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming USA Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

