theScore Bet Promo Code GOAL: Get $100 in Bonus Bets in December 2025

Get $100 in bonus bets, from just a $10 qualifying wager, when signing up using the theScore Bet promo code 'GOAL'.

theScore Bet Promo Code

theScore Bet promo code “GOAL” activates the current Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets welcome offer — an attractive way to begin your betting journey with one of America’s most trusted sports brands.

💰theScore Bet Promo Code GOAL 💵theScore Bet Promo Code Offer Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets 🌎Legal States AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

theScore Bet's promo code is rewarding new customers right away with the Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets initial promotion.

Through this promotion, gamers may take advantage of premium sports access and bonus betting credits, establishing a smooth connection between sports enjoyment and betting.

How to use the theScore Bet Promo Code

Whether you prefer to bet through the desktop site or on the go using the theScore Bet mobile app, claiming your sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Here’s exactly how to do it.

Visit the theScore Bet Website or App Hit 'Sign up' in the top right hand corer of the page Register for a New Account Type in your email address, name, date of birth, and address. Enter the theScore Bet Promo Code GOAL Make a Minimum Deposit of $10 Place Your First Qualifying Bet of $10 The $100 will credited to your theScore Bet account

theScore Bet Sportsbook Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Remember these crucial terms before obtaining the theScore Bet promo code offer:

The offer is for new customers only in eligible states.

Minimum deposit and wager: $10.

Bonus Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash — only profits from successful wagers can be withdrawn.

Bonus Bets expire after seven (7) days if unused.

One promotion per user, household, and device.

Must meet age and location requirements to participate.

Standard theScore Bet terms and conditions apply.

The theScore Bet promo code delivers a significant advantage to new users. instantly boosting their initial value and making the journey from sports insight to placed wager faster, smarter, and more rewarding than ever before.

📝Terms & Conditions New Customers Only – 21+ (18+ in KY) in eligible states 💲Minimum Deposit $10 📱FanDuel Platforms/Apps Website, iOS & Android 🤓Expert Analysis By Sam Odera

Today’s Soccer Odds with theScore Bet Promo Code

This week features Champions League clashes on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the excitement of EPL’s gameweek 16 over the weekend. Witness one of football’s most heated contests, the Wear-Tyne derby, Sunderland vs Newcastle, at the Stadium of Light.

Champions League

Inter Milan braces itself to welcome a Liverpool team smarting from Mo Salah’s sharp critiques post 3-3 draw with Leeds. Salah's blunt targeting of the club and manager only intensifies Liverpool's challenge at the famed San Siro.

Meanwhile, Chelsea travels to face Atalanta. Both teams share a strong UCL record this season—each with three wins, a draw, and a single loss. Chelsea, however, is navigating recent domestic turbulence, a situation Atalanta, unbeaten at home in Europe, can potentially exploit.

On Wednesday, Club Brugge will face Arsenal, the last perfect team standing in the Champions League. The Gunners are on a five-match winning streak, a difficult hurdle for Brugge, which is winless in their last four European games.

Perhaps the week’s most thrilling fixture is Real Madrid versus Manchester City. Historically producing high-scoring matches, both teams have much at stake, with City's current form suggesting they could exploit Madrid’s recent inconsistencies, despite Real’s home advantage.

Premier League

Saturday finds Chelsea pitted against Everton at Stamford Bridge. Everton’s impressive run includes four victories in five games, anchored by staunch defensive work, standing as a significant challenge to Chelsea’s ambitions.

Arsenal seeks to cement their position at the top of the league, up against a Wolves club already grappling with twelve losses and a mere two points—a mismatch that heavily tilts in Arsenal's favor.

Sunday sparks renewed passion as Sunderland hosts Newcastle in a derby loaded with historic rivalry. As Sunderland aims to avenge their previous defeat, the stadium will brim with anticipation and high stakes, making for a captivating spectacle.

Top theScore Bet Sportsbook Promotions

In addition to the theScore Bet promo code, the sports betting app and site offers a variety of ongoing and event-specific promotions to keep bettors interested. Whether you like collegiate athletics, the NFL, the NBA, or Major League Baseball, the promotions page frequently offers fresh bonuses or enhancements. The most popular deals currently available are listed here, along with the salient features of each and important terms to be aware of before taking advantage of them.

theScore Bet Profit Boosts

theScore Bet profit boost rank among one of the best promos available to US players anywhere right now.

This can allows bettors to increase their potential profits from wagers sometimes by up to 100%, for the favorite sports, like the NFL, soccer and much much more.

Profit boosts vary and players often need to opt in in order to claim these brilliant bonuses, so be sure to keep your eyes out.

First Basket Safety Nets

theScore Bet’s safety nets is a new feature that gives bettors some protection when a if their first basket wager doesn't manager to come in.

The promo runs for a limited time, covering select games and players chosen at theScore's discretion.

It’s an appealing addition for NBA prop bettors who want a fairer experience when unpredictable events ruin their wagers.

theScore Bet Sports Betting

Fans of the major leagues and events in the US and across the world may choose from a variety of betting markets offered by theScore Bet. You'll discover a wide range of possibilities, from player props and in-play markets to moneyline bets and spreads across football, basketball, soccer and much more.

These are some of the top sports that theScore Bet covers:

Basketball (both NBA and college): Place bets on player props, game winners, points totals, and live betting choices every quarter.

Premier League, La Liga, and Major League Soccer (MLS): Place bets on the best local and international leagues with goal markets, halftime/fulltime results, and live odds.

NFL: One of theScore Bet's best categories is football (both NFL and college), which offers parlays, point spreads, and team-specific specials.

MLB: Get access to daily moneyline, run line, and total markets, as well as profit boosts and seasonal promotions.

Hockey (NHL): Take advantage of competitive odds on all important games, including player goal props and overtime.

Tennis: Place bets on the main ATP and WTA events, with in-play odds that change with each serve.

In addition to these popular sports, theScore Bet provides betting options for motorsports, golf, boxing, mixed martial arts, and specialized foreign tournaments. Even if these aren't as well-known as the NBA or Premier League markets, they nonetheless provide excellent coverage, particularly during important occasions like Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends, The Masters, or UFC pay-per-views.

The platform offered by theScore Bet helps you stay informed while making your bets by offering competitive odds, dependable live betting tools, and a smooth integration with theScore's extensive sports coverage, regardless of your preferred sport.

theScore Bet Sign Up Bonus Legal States

Make sure the sportsbook is accessible in your state before registering with theScore Bet or using the theScore Bet promo code GOAL. Due to stringent U.S. gambling regulations, theScore Bet is only able to take bets from individuals who are physically present in a state with a license.

You will only be allowed to place bets once you are inside the boundaries of a live state, but you may still register and peruse betting markets from anywhere in the nation. To make sure all bets are placed in accordance with state legislation, theScore Bet employs geolocation verification technology.

As of December 2025, theScore Bet is licensed and live in the following U.S. states and jurisdictions:

Arizona (AZ)

Colorado (CO)

District of Columbia (DC)

Illinois (IL)

Indiana (IN)

Iowa (IA)

Kansas (KS)

Kentucky (KY) – (18+ minimum age requirement)

Louisiana (LA)

Maryland (MD)

Massachusetts (MA)

Michigan (MI)

New Jersey (NJ)

North Carolina (NC)

Ohio (OH)

Pennsylvania (PA)

Tennessee (TN)

Virginia (VA)

West Virginia (WV)

Wyoming

As a result, theScore Bet is accessible in 20 jurisdictions, which covers the majority of the main sports betting markets in the United States.

What This Means for Legal theScore Bettors

Use the theScore Bet promo code GOAL to get the Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets promotion if you reside in or travel to one of these states.

Get access to every feature of a sportsbook, including account management, live betting, withdrawals, and deposits.

Bet legally and securely through theScore Bet’s licensed platform.

theScore Bet State Expansion Plans

As more states permit online betting, theScore Bet keeps growing throughout the United States. With many casino licenses around the country, parent firm PENN Entertainment is actively seeking permission in other states that are anticipated to legalize sports betting in 2025 and beyond.

Although there are no set dates for future launches, bettors in states like Texas, California, and Florida should monitor theScore Bet's developments since those markets are important targets for future growth.

You may always visit the state-by-state regulator's website or the theScore Bet Legal States page for the most up-to-date list of authorized establishments.

theScore Bet Mobile App Review

theScore Bet’s app is one of the strongest parts of the platform — it combines crisp visuals, fast interactions, and seamless navigation to deliver a premium mobile betting experience. Users will find that registering, browsing odds, placing bets, and checking promos all feel fluid and responsive. In many ways, the app feels like the sportsbook was built around how fans consume sports already.

Here are some traits and attributes that I find quite appealing:

Fast response and little lag: The software updates odds quickly, moves between pages fluidly, and the bet slip performs consistently even during hectic live betting.

A modern and clean interface with a dark mode with green/teal accents, legible typefaces, and simple iconography. Team logos are present but don’t clutter the design.

Ease of navigation – Whether you want to jump to NFL, soccer, or access your bet slip or promos, menus and touchpoints are in logical places. Favorites, filters, and search make it easier to find specific matchups.

Promo code integration inside the app – You can enter the GOAL promo code directly during registration in the app, or claim it via links within the app’s promo or welcome sections, ensuring mobile users don’t miss out.

Here’s how theScore Bet app is performing according to user reviews (latest available data):

theScore Bet App Ratings

iOS Store Google Play 4.8 / 5 (from 197,000+ ratings) 4.8 / 5 (with 175,000+ ratings)

theScore Bet & ESPN Bet

Fans of ESPN Bet may have been a touch confused when theScore Bet launched but fear not, players still have access to their favorite sportsbook, with a few new features to check out.

theScore Bet has taken over from ESPN, but the best bits of the sportsbook are here to stay. The site and app have been completely revamped, whilst keeping everything the players loved about their old ESPN Bet.

Accounts, bonuses, promos and wins have all carried over, so players don't even need to create a new account, they can just log back in and continue on with theScore Bet, from where they left off.

Can ESPN players claim theScore Bet promo code offer?

If you claimed the ESPN Bet promo code when this offer was live, then you cannot claim theScore Bet promo code offer, as you will have already earned your $100 in bonus bets.

However, brand new theScore bettors can most certainly make use of the promo code GOAL, with $100 in bonus bets just around the corner.

theScore Bet Payment Methods

Here’s a closer look at how you can move money in and out of your theScore Bet sportsbook account — what deposit and withdrawal methods are supported, their limits, and timing. Always double-check what’s available in your specific state, because not every method is enabled everywhere.

theScore Bet Deposits

Depositing funds into your theScore Bet Wallet is intended to be seamless and quick. Every deposit method has a $10 minimum, and most are processed instantly.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard (Debit & Credit) Free $10 Instant Online Banking / Trustly Free $10 Instant ACH / e-Check (VIP Preferred) Free $10 Instant (may take 2–3 business days to clear) PayPal Free $10 Instant Venmo Free $10 Instant Apple Pay Free $10 Instant Skrill Free $10 Instant Wire Transfer Free $10 Usually same day or up to 24 hours Cash at Casino Cage Free $10 Instant (in person)

Note: theScore Bet does not currently accept cryptocurrencies (e.g., Bitcoin) for deposits. Also, depositing more than $2,500 total may trigger a requirement for identity verification (uploading ID).

You’ll see a confirmation page with a Transaction ID once your deposit is accepted. The funds should appear immediately in your “Playable Balance,” though it might take up to 3 business days to show on your bank statement.

theScore Bet Withdrawals

Withdrawing for theScore Bet users is mostly straightforward, though timing, availability, and method restrictions vary. Some methods process faster than others.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card (Visa / Mastercard) Free $10 Instantly, once approved (using Visa Direct / Mastercard Send) Online Banking / Trustly Free $10 Instant via Real-Time Payments (if bank supports RTP), otherwise 2–3 business days via ACH PayPal Free $10 1–5 business days (often quicker) Venmo Free $10 1–5 business days ACH / e-Check (VIP Preferred) Free $10 1–3 business days Wire Transfer Free $10 1–2 business days Play+ Prepaid Card Free $10 Instant Cash at Casino Cage Free $10 Nearly instant once approved Physical Check Free $10 14–21 business days for delivery

Important details and caveats:

Withdrawals to credit cards or via Apple Pay are not allowed.

Withdrawing from a debit card requires that the card was used for a prior deposit, and the card must be in your name.

theScore Bet may place withdrawal requests under review, which can cause delays depending on verification or compliance checks.

Some banks support Real-Time Payments (RTP) via Trustly — if your bank does, your withdrawal may go through instantly.

Some users report that debit card withdrawals sometimes experience technical issues; many have had smoother results when using PayPal instead.

theScore Bet imposes a $50,000 cap per debit card withdrawal transaction.

theScore Bet’s Customer Service

theScore Bet's dedication to offering reliable and easily available customer service is one of its most notable attributes. theScore Bet's support system is made to be quick, accessible, and convenient for both new and seasoned bettors, regardless of whether they have a payment difficulty, bonus clarification, or a straightforward account concern.

Betting Site theScore Bet Phone Number +1 (844) 953-2121 Email N/A Live Chat? Yes — via app & website (“Contact Us” section) Live Chat Hours 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year

Live Chat Support

The live chat feature on theScore Bet is the go-to option for most players — and for good reason. It offers instant access to knowledgeable agents who can help with everything from technological problems to inquiries about bet settlement and is available around the clock. Our conversations during testing connected to a representative in a matter of minutes, and the responses were succinct, informed, and focused on finding a solution.

By going to the Help or Contact Us area, you can access the chat from both the desktop website and the mobile app. Help is only a click away, even if you're not logged into the app, because it works with mobile browsers.

Callback Options

Not to be overlooked is the callback option (+1-844-953-2121). Directly from the support center, you can request a callback rather than being placed on hold. Representatives from theScore Bet often follow up within a day. This method maintains efficiency and enables consumers to handle their support needs without having to make multiple calls or wait a long time.

Help Center and Social Media Assistance

Beyond direct contact, theScore Bet maintains an extensive Help Center powered by Zendesk. Deposits, withdrawals, promotional conditions, account setup, and geolocation issues are all covered. The platform is ideal for novices since it is well-designed, searchable, and written in plain, understandable English.

Why theScore Bet’s Customer Support Stands Out

The combination of 24-hour access, attentive employees, and several contact methods is what really sets theScore Bet's customer service apart. The support staff, well-trained and sincerely customer-focused, frequently goes above and beyond to guarantee player satisfaction.

Help is promptly available via live chat or email, whether you're claiming your theScore Bet promo code GOAL, checking on a withdrawal, or confirming a bonus. Callback requests make the entire process more seamless and intimate by adding a human touch that many competing sportsbooks still lack.

In short, theScore Bet has built one of the most reliable and user-friendly customer service systems among US sportsbooks — one that reflects the brand’s dedication to trust, accessibility, and professionalism.

Our Expert’s View on theScore Bet Sportsbook App

After putting the theScore Bet app through its paces — from registration and using the promo code GOAL to placing live bets, exploring payment options, and testing customer support — here’s what our team likes best (and what could use improvement).

First off, the theScore Bet promo worked seamlessly during signup. I registered through the theScore Bet app, entered GOAL when prompted, deposited $10, and placed my first qualifying wager. Within a short settling period, theScore Bet promo code credited me $100 in Bonus Bets— exactly as advertised. It was smooth, fast, and transparent.

Here are some standout features we appreciated:

Intuitive user journey & design

The UI is clean and well-organized. Even switching between sports betting or fantasy markets felt fluid. It is easy on the eyes during late-night sessions because of the dark backdrop with contrasting accents.

Speed & responsiveness

Odds updates, bet slips, and navigation were impressively fast. In live markets, where timing matters most, the app held up with minimal lag.

Numerous payment options

Common methods for deposits and withdrawals include bank transfers, PayPal, debit/credit cards, and more. For gamers who need hassle-free financial management, this flexibility is essential.

Promotions beyond the welcome offer

Ongoing promos like profit boosts, bet protections, and event-specific offers add life to the platform. It’s not just “bet and forget.” You’ll see fresh deals in the promos tab regularly.

Customer support & resources

There are connections to resources for responsible gambling, FAQs, and guidance in the extensive help area. Support is offered by email and live chat. While a direct phone line wasn’t always obvious, the support staff responds within a reasonable timeframe.

Summary Table

theScore Bet App Feature Rating Notes Signup & Bonus Code Experience Smooth GOAL code activated without issue App Performance & UX Very good Responsive, intuitive Payment Methods Wide variety Fast transactions Promotions & Offers Dynamic Refreshing deals beyond welcome Customer Support Solid chat Email support; phone line limited Brand Value & Integration Strong PENN's involvement is a major plus

theScore Bet Sign Up Bonus Summary

By offering a seamless, feature-rich betting experience together with PENN's unparalleled sports reputation, theScore Bet has established a solid place in the cutthroat US sportsbook industry. New customers may take advantage of an exclusive introductory offer by using the theScore Bet promo code GOAL: Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets. In addition to providing bettors with an immediate value increase, this exclusive offer grants access to premium sports material for in-depth research and more intelligent wagering.

The platform itself is among the best in the business. The website and app for theScore Bet are quick, cutting-edge, and made to keep gamblers near the action. Expert commentary, real-time statistics, live scores, and in-play betting markets are all perfectly interwoven. Fans of the NBA, college basketball, and soccer, particularly those who follow the Premier League, La Liga, and MLS, have access to a wide variety of markets and player prop possibilities at competitive prices.

theScore Bet consistently offers promotions, including parlay enhancements, odds boosts, and seasonal incentives linked to key events, in addition to its welcome bonus. When you combine convenient payment methods, speedy withdrawals, and dependable customer service, it's clear why theScore Bet has grown to be a favorite among both novice and seasoned gamblers.

A reliable and enjoyable betting experience that embodies the excellence of the PENN brand is what theScore Bet, to put it simply, delivers on.