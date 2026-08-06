Who has won the most Liga MX titles?

Club America hold the record for the most Liga MX titles, having secured the championship 15 times.

How many teams are in the Liga MX?

Liga MX consists of a single table featuring 18 teams that compete in two annual tournaments, known as the Apertura and Clausura. This format allows for two champions to be crowned each season, fostering a dynamic and competitive environment in Mexican football.

Who has made the most Liga MX appearances ever?

Oscar Perez holds the record for the most appearances in Liga MX history, having played in an impressive 741 matches throughout his career.

Who is the all-time top scorer of the Liga MX?

Brazilian-born Cabinho is Liga MX's all-time topscorer. Cabinho scored an impressive 312 goals in just 415 games, featuring for sides like Tigres UANL, Leon, Atlante, and UNAM.

Who has the most assists in the history of the Liga MX?

Former attacking midfielder Rubens Sambueza, who hails from Argentina, is the player with the most assists in Liga MX, registering 115 assists in 456 games.

Who is the oldest player ever in the Liga MX and how old was he?

Oscar Perez holds the record of being the oldest player to feature in Liga MX history. The legendary Mexican goalkeeper was 45 years and 247 days old when he achieved this feat in 2018.

Who is the youngest player ever in the Liga MX and how old was he?

Victor Manon, at the age of 15 years and 217 days, became the youngest player to ever feature in a Liga MX game. Manon was playing for Pachuca at the time.

Which famous players have played in the Liga MX?

Liga MX has seen a number of prominent players who have made significant contributions to the league. Notable figures include Hugo Sanchez, Rafael Marquez, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Carlos Vela, Andres Guardado, and Oribe Peralta.

Which famous managers have managed in the Liga MX?

Ricardo Ferretti, Miguel Herrera, Javier Aguirre, Guillermo Vazquez, and Matías Almeyda are among the most eminent managers in Liga MX history.

What is the biggest stadium in the Liga MX?