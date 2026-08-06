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Liga MX

Liga MX Overview

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Liga MX, fixtures & results

Friday 31 July
Cruz Azul badge
Cruz Azul
CRU
2
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
3
FT
Saturday 1 August
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
3
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
FT
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
3
Necaxa badge
Necaxa
NEC
1
FT
Friday 14 August
Atlante badge
Atlante
ATL
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
Monterrey badge
Monterrey
MON
FC Juarez badge
FC Juarez
JUA
Atlas badge
Atlas
ATL
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1CF America crestCF America32105147
W
D
W
2Tijuana crestTijuana32104137
D
W
W
3Toluca crestToluca32016336
W
L
W
4Club Universidad Nacional crestClub Universidad Nacional32017526
W
W
L
5Monterrey crestMonterrey32016426
W
L
W
More

Apostas em destaque

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Frequently asked questions

Club America hold the record for the most Liga MX titles, having secured the championship 15 times.

Liga MX consists of a single table featuring 18 teams that compete in two annual tournaments, known as the Apertura and Clausura. This format allows for two champions to be crowned each season, fostering a dynamic and competitive environment in Mexican football.

Oscar Perez holds the record for the most appearances in Liga MX history, having played in an impressive 741 matches throughout his career.

Brazilian-born Cabinho is Liga MX's all-time topscorer. Cabinho scored an impressive 312 goals in just 415 games, featuring for sides like Tigres UANL, Leon, Atlante, and UNAM.

Former attacking midfielder Rubens Sambueza, who hails from Argentina, is the player with the most assists in Liga MX, registering 115 assists in 456 games.

Oscar Perez holds the record of being the oldest player to feature in Liga MX history. The legendary Mexican goalkeeper was 45 years and 247 days old when he achieved this feat in 2018.

Victor Manon, at the age of 15 years and 217 days, became the youngest player to ever feature in a Liga MX game. Manon was playing for Pachuca at the time.

Liga MX has seen a number of prominent players who have made significant contributions to the league. Notable figures include Hugo Sanchez, Rafael Marquez, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Carlos Vela, Andres Guardado, and Oribe Peralta.

Ricardo Ferretti, Miguel Herrera, Javier Aguirre, Guillermo Vazquez, and Matías Almeyda are among the most eminent managers in Liga MX history.

Estadio Azteca, which is the home of reigning Clausara champions Club America, is the biggest stadium in Liga MX. Azteca has an official capacity of 87,523.