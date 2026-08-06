Liga MX
Liga MX Overview
Liga MX, fixtures & results
Standings
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|CF America
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Tijuana
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|3
|Toluca
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Club Universidad Nacional
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|5
|Monterrey
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|2
|6
Apostas em destaque
Frequently asked questions
Club America hold the record for the most Liga MX titles, having secured the championship 15 times.
Liga MX consists of a single table featuring 18 teams that compete in two annual tournaments, known as the Apertura and Clausura. This format allows for two champions to be crowned each season, fostering a dynamic and competitive environment in Mexican football.
Oscar Perez holds the record for the most appearances in Liga MX history, having played in an impressive 741 matches throughout his career.
Brazilian-born Cabinho is Liga MX's all-time topscorer. Cabinho scored an impressive 312 goals in just 415 games, featuring for sides like Tigres UANL, Leon, Atlante, and UNAM.
Former attacking midfielder Rubens Sambueza, who hails from Argentina, is the player with the most assists in Liga MX, registering 115 assists in 456 games.
Oscar Perez holds the record of being the oldest player to feature in Liga MX history. The legendary Mexican goalkeeper was 45 years and 247 days old when he achieved this feat in 2018.
Victor Manon, at the age of 15 years and 217 days, became the youngest player to ever feature in a Liga MX game. Manon was playing for Pachuca at the time.
Liga MX has seen a number of prominent players who have made significant contributions to the league. Notable figures include Hugo Sanchez, Rafael Marquez, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Carlos Vela, Andres Guardado, and Oribe Peralta.
Ricardo Ferretti, Miguel Herrera, Javier Aguirre, Guillermo Vazquez, and Matías Almeyda are among the most eminent managers in Liga MX history.
Estadio Azteca, which is the home of reigning Clausara champions Club America, is the biggest stadium in Liga MX. Azteca has an official capacity of 87,523.