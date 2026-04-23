Best Prediction Market Apps - April 2026

Prediction markets apps are peer-to-peer trading platforms where users buy and sell event contracts, often priced in cents with clear implied chances. Kalshi and Polymarket lead a growing group of prediction market apps that treat news, sports, and politics more like a transparent market.

Best Prediction Market Apps

Prediction Market App Prediction Market Features iOS / Google Play Store Rating Welcome Bonus Invite Code Kalshi Largest regulated event exchange-style app. 4.7 / 4.3 Trade $10, Get $10! GOAL Polymarket Leading “trade anything” prediction app. 4.7 / Coming Soon $20 Bonus, Use our Code to Skip the Waitlist! GOAL NoVig Social-style sports prediction app. 4.8 / 3.9 Get $50 in Novig Coins! GOAL100 ProphetX Sports-focused sweepstakes prediction market. 4.8 / 4.8 $100 in Bonus Funds! GOAL100 Fanatics Markets Built on Fanatics’ highly rated sports app. 4.7 / 4.5 Live Dec 2025 - TBD Coming Soon FanDuel Predicts Feature concept within the FanDuel ecosystem. 4.8 / 4.7 Live Dec 2025 - TBD Coming Soon DraftKings Predicts Concept tied to DraftKings’ trading-style tools. 4.8 / 4.2 Live Dec 2025 - TBD Coming Soon Sleeper Predicts Extension of Sleeper’s community sports tools. Coming Soon Live Feb 2026 - TBD Coming Soon PrizePicks Predict Future-facing prediction-style layer on PrizePicks. Coming Soon Live Nov 2025 - TBD Coming Soon Betr Predictions Micro-content brand exploring prediction products. Coming Soon Not Live Yet - TBD TBD OG (Crypto.com) Potential event-trading angle within a crypto app. Coming Soon Live Feb 2026 - TBD Coming Soon Robinhood Well-known trading brand exploring event markets. 4.3 / 4.1 Live March 2025 - TBD Coming Soon Coinbase Crypto-first platform that could host event contracts. 4.7 / 4.4 Live Jan 2026 - TBD Coming Soon Verse Picks Emerging picks-style prediction concept. Coming Soon Live Sep 2025 - TBD Coming Soon

Best 5 Prediction Market Apps Ranked

Here are the five best prediction market apps, power-ranked for traders who care about rock-solid regulation, slick mobile experiences, top-tier app ratings, and deep event coverage. This is your shortcut to finding the best prediction market bonus code, promo code, and trading platform fit.

1. Kalshi

💰 Kalshi Promo Code GOAL 💵 Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $10, Get $10! 📝 Kalshi Full T&Cs Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. 🌎 Available States AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY ✅ Last Reviewed April 2026

Kalshi is a fully regulated event‑contract marketplace where you trade simple yes/no contracts on outcomes like inflation prints, Federal Reserve moves, election milestones, and even major sports storylines involving stars like Luka Dončić or Shohei Ohtani. You’re buying contracts in cents that show the crowd’s implied view.

Because Kalshi operates under a CFTC-style framework, it feels much closer to a exchange. Every contract has a clear rulebook and settlement criteria, and the board ranges from macroeconomic releases to culture and sports, so it really functions as an “everything” prediction market.

In practice, prices move like stocks. A contract can climb from 40 cents to 65 cents as sentiment and news flow change, whether that’s a surprise jobs report or a late injury update on a superstar. When events resolve, “yes” settles at 100 cents and “no” at 0.

On mobile, the Kalshi app is clean, fast, and built for active traders, with tabs for trending markets, category filters, watchlists, and more. It’s easy to scroll through ideas, manage open contracts, and react quickly when breaking news hits your feed or timeline.

Why choose the Kalshi App?

CFTC-regulated event-contract marketplace, not a traditional sportsbook.

Wide range of markets, from economics and politics to sports and culture.

Strong mobile ratings on both iOS and Android apps.

Clear cents-based pricing with straightforward implied chances.

User-friendly trading interface with helpful research tools and ideas tabs.

2. Polymarket

💰 Polymarket Promo Code GOAL 💵 Polymarket Welcome Bonus Deposit $20 Get $20 Bonus, Use our Code to Skip the Waitlist! 📝 Polymarket Full T&Cs Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, NV and OH. 🌎 Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC ✅ Last Reviewed April 2026

Polymarket, widely considered one of the best prediction market apps, is a “trade on anything” prediction app. Users can buy and sell yes/no contracts on everything from elections and crypto narratives to whether Caitlin Clark breaks a record or Patrick Mahomes adds another ring. Each contract is quoted in cents, directly showing the crowd’s implied probability.

It’s especially popular with users who follow politics, macro, and crypto Twitter, because contracts often mirror the exact questions people argue about online in real time.

Polymarket runs on blockchain rails, so you connect a wallet and move supported digital assets in and out rather than relying on old-school bank wires. That setup helps it reach a global audience, but it also means availability, access and exact features can change by region, so you still need to double‑check your local rules.

On the app and web, Polymarket keeps things simple: clean yes/no cards, compact charts and fast order placement that let you see how prices react when, say, Taylor Swift drops a surprise announcement or a key poll hits. It feels snappy and uncluttered, which is great if you prefer watching markets move to digging through endless menus.

Why choose the Polymarket App?

Broad “trade anything” coverage across news, sports, politics, and more.

Clear cents-based pricing and implied chance.

Modern mobile and web interface with fast execution.

3. NoVig

💰 NoVig Promo Code GOAL100 💵 NoVig Welcome Bonus Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins! 📝 NoVig Full T&Cs Players must be 21+ and be residents of the U.S. Void where prohibited. Mobile only. Please play responsibly. 🌎 Available States AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY ✅ Last Reviewed April 2026

NoVig presents itself as a social-style sports prediction app that removes the traditional house margin and instead leans into peer-to-peer style pricing.

The app positions outcomes as predictions on leagues like the NFL, NBA, and more, often with contract-style choices around key game events.

The iOS app carries a strong rating of around 4.8, with users praising the smooth interface and reduced-fee model that aims to give more value back to participants.

NoVig notes wide availability across many U.S. states and highlights its near-instant redemptions through popular payment methods like online banking, cards, and digital wallets.

Why choose the NoVig App?

Social prediction experience focused on major U.S. sports.

One of the best prediction market apps in the country for sports fans.

Highly rated iOS app with a clean, fast interface.

Reduced-fee approach aimed at more efficient pricing for users.

4. ProphetX

💰 ProphetX Promo Code GOAL100 💵 ProphetX Welcome Bonus Get a 20% Purchase Match up to $100 in Bonus Funds! 📝 ProphetX Full T&Cs Players must be 19+ and be residents of the U.S. Void where prohibited. Please play responsibly. 🌎 Available States AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY ✅ Last Reviewed April 2026

ProphetX is a sports‑first prediction market with a sweepstakes-style structure, so you’re entering NFL and other sports contracts for prizes. The pricing still feels peer-driven and trading-like, but outcomes are tied to sweepstakes rules.

Its iOS app sits near the top of the charts, with reviews praising the 4.8 rating, smooth interface and ability to push for better prices or interact with a sports‑obsessed community. That social angle makes ProphetX feel more like a live trading room for game opinions than a simple picks sheet.

Because it’s a sweepstakes prediction product, you always want to read the fine print—eligibility rules, how prize pools work, and which states are included or excluded can all matter. Once you’re comfortable with the structure, ProphetX delivers a fun, trading‑style way to lean into your sports takes.

Why choose the ProphetX App?

Sports-centric prediction market with sweepstakes-style structure.

Strong iOS rating and intuitive user interface.

Emphasis on flexible pricing and community-driven markets.

5. Fanatics Markets

💰 Fanatics Markets Promo Code Coming Soon 💵 Fanatics Markets Welcome Bonus Coming Soon 📝 Fanatics Markets Full T&Cs Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH. 🌎 Available States AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MA, MN, MO, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TX, VT, VA, DC, WI, WY ✅ Last Reviewed April 2026

Fanatics Markets rides on the back of Fanatics’ established sports app, which already holds ratings of around 4.7 on iOS and 4.5 on Android.

Within that ecosystem, an event-contract or prediction-style layer can tap into the brand’s strong mobile tech and sports-focused user base.

The Fanatics predictions app is known for smooth navigation, quick updates, and a sports-first design that fits naturally with live scores and team tracking.

Any prediction or event-trading tools built into that environment benefit from Fanatics’ existing security, identity checks, and payment rails across many licensed U.S. states.

Why choose the Fanatics Markets App?

Built on a highly rated, sports-native mobile platform.

Strong coverage across U.S. states with robust security standards.

Natural fit for sports fans already using Fanatics for merchandise and content.

More Prediction Market Apps

FanDuel Predicts

FanDuel Predicts can still be considered one of the best prediction markets in the game. It represents a prediction-style layer inside the larger FanDuel ecosystem, giving users a way to trade outcomes instead of visiting a separate platform.

It prioritizes sports event contracts alongside FanDuel’s familiar team pages and live data feeds.

Why choose FanDuel Predicts?

Integrated with a major national sports brand.

Familiar interface for existing FanDuel app users.

DraftKings Predicts

DraftKings Predicts naturally extends DraftKings’ existing focus on statistics, leaderboards, and real-time data into a contract-based environment, making it a top prediction market app.

Users should expect rich stat pages, news integrations, and fast price updates around major sports schedules.

Why choose DraftKings Predicts?

Data-rich environment suited for analytical users.

Deep sports coverage with a strong schedule and stats tools.

Sleeper Predicts

Sleeper Predicts has built on Sleeper’s strong community chat and league tools, letting users turn group conversations into structured event contracts. #

That social-first angle makes it appealing if you enjoy trading ideas and reacting to news with friends.

Why choose Sleeper Predicts?

Community-driven environment with built-in chats and leagues.

Ideal for friends who want a shared prediction experience.

PrizePicks Predict

PrizePicks Predict leans into stat-focused contracts, turning individual player performances into simplified yes/no style predictions.

It suits fans who already track projections and want a contract-based way to act on those views.

Why choose PrizePicks Predict?

Player-stat driven markets ideal for stat-focused fans.

Simple structure for quick, projection-based entries.

Betr Predictions

Betr Predictions harnesses Betr’s snackable sports content, surfacing bite-sized contracts around key moments and storylines.

The focus here is on intuitive, mobile-first cards that casual fans can understand at a glance.

Why choose Betr Predictions?

Micro-content style markets that match short-form sports clips.

Designed for quick check-ins rather than deep research sessions.

OG (Crypto.com)

Crypto.com have launched their prediction platform, calling it OG. It takes a prediction layer that connects digital assets with event trading, letting users move between crypto and event contracts in the same ecosystem.

Availability depends on local regulations and how Crypto.com structures any event products.

Why choose Crypto.com?

Seamless bridge between crypto balances and event trading.

Single app for digital assets and potential event markets.

Robinhood

Robinhood is already familiar to many stock and ETF traders, so a prediction-market style product would feel like another set of tickers in an existing watchlist.

Its clean charts, fractional-style displays, and mobile-first design would work well for contracts priced in cents.

Why choose Robinhood?

Comfortable environment for existing stock and ETF traders.

Strong charting tools and intuitive markets.

Coinbase

Coinbase integrates prediction markets alongside crypto spot trading, giving users a way to express views on events that might move digital-asset prices.

The product helps traders to navigate both financial and regional rules, so availability might be limited.

Why choose Coinbase?

Natural fit for users already forecasting crypto and macro moves.

Simple, secure app that many crypto users already trust.

Verse Picks

Verse Picks appears as an emerging brand that could blend social features, picks and contract-style predictions into one experience.

Details are still developing, so users should expect waitlists or staged rollouts before full U.S. availability.

Why choose Verse Picks?

Early access to a new, potentially innovative format.

Likely focus on social and mobile-first design.

What are Prediction Markets?

Prediction markets are online platforms where you trade simple contracts on future events, with prices in cents showing the crowd’s implied probability that something will actually happen. Instead of a house setting fixed lines, you’re in a peer‑to‑peer marketplace where other traders shape every move.

Because prices come directly from user activity, prediction markets double as live information dashboards, blending thousands of small opinions into one constantly updated estimate. You’ll see markets on sports results, elections, economic data and more, making them useful whether you’re a casual fan or a data‑driven pro.

Some apps wrap this in a sweepstakes-style structure, where you’re entering prediction contests for prizes rather than using a traditional betting sites model. That sweepstakes layer keeps things fun and accessible while still letting you chase edges with your favorite prediction market bonus code or promo code.

How do Prediction Markets Work?

In a prediction market, you buy or sell event contracts priced between 0 and 100 cents, where the price approximates the event’s implied chance of occurring. If a “yes” contract is trading at 60 cents, the market is roughly signaling a 60% probability; if the event happens, it settles at 100 cents, otherwise it goes to 0.

Prices move as participants place orders, respond to news and adjust their views, very similar to a stock price reacting to earnings or headlines. Resolution is handled via clearly defined rules, usually tied to official data sources—for example, an election result from a recognized authority or a final score from a major league.

Sports event trading is one of the most common use cases, with contracts on game winners, season milestones, or team achievements. Many platforms also run “everything markets” covering politics, economic releases, entertainment awards, and even app rankings, giving users a wide canvas to trade their opinions.

How to sign up for Prediction Market apps

Download your chosen prediction app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Start creating an account, hit the button in top right or middle of your screen Enter an invite code if it required to access the prediction market app Start entering your personal details and verifying your email or phone. Complete any required identity checks, which may include uploading identification. Add in a promo code when prompted to do so, if you wish Add a payment method such as online banking, debit card, digital wallet or supported crypto, depending on the platform. Review the contract rules and terms, then start browsing markets and placing your first small contracts.

NFL Draft Preview

The NFL draft is here as the best College Football athletes gear up for the big time. Three days, seven rounds, and 257 picks. Superstars will be born, but beware the bust players. Gear up for the next generation of pros in the NFL Draft 2026.

Fernando Mendoza - 1st Pick

A rare consensus has formed among scouts and analysts: Fernando Mendoza is the undisputed king of this class. The Florida-born signal-caller, fresh off leading Indiana to an NCAA National Championship, is being heralded as a generational talent at quarterback. It has been years since we’ve seen a prospect with this much polish entering the league.

Unless something truly unpredictable happens, Mendoza will be sporting an Oakland Raiders cap as the No. 1 overall pick. His price reflect a this. Even if the Raiders decide to trade the pick for a massive haul, the team moving up will almost certainly be doing so to secure Mendoza’s services.

Battle in the Box - 2nd Pick

The race for the number two pick is where things get truly interesting. We have two defensive titans in David Bailey and Arvell Reese vying for the spot. Bailey put up great numbers at Texas Tech, including 14.5 sacks, while Reese was the heart of the Ohio State defense, tallying 13.5 TFLs and 69 tackles as a versatile midfield general.

Most experts have Bailey as the favorite, largely because the New York Jets hold the pick. Since the Jets already have a veteran leader in Demario Davis at linebacker, they are expected to prioritize the defensive line. Bailey’s ability to create pressure makes him the most logical choice for a Jets team looking to bolster their front four.

WR Over/Under NFL Draft

The over/under for wide receivers in the first 32 picks is currently 5.5, and the smart money is on the over. Wide receivers have become essential pieces of the NFL puzzle, with six or more being taken in three of the last six drafts.

Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson are both projected to go in the Top 10, which leaves plenty of space for other receivers to follow. The Browns, Rams, and Saints are all in the market for weapons. After strong combine showings from Omar Cooper Jr. and KC Concepcion, the over on wide receivers looks like a very strong play.

Mauigoa or Fano 1st off the Board

Eight offensive linemen are expected to go in the first round of the 2026 draft. The real debate is who will be the first off the board: Francis Mauigoa of Miami or Spencer Fano of Utah. Mauigoa has the edge, while Fano is a slight underdog.

We are taking Fano, believing he’s being unfairly penalized for his arm length. Fano was the most athletic lineman in the draft during combine testing, leading in the forty and the vertical. He also has elite pass and run blocking rates and can play Left Tackle, which should make him the first lineman drafted on Thursday.

NFL Draft Schedule

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23rd, with the first round starting at 8 pm ET. The remaining rounds will take place on Friday and Saturday. This year, the host city is Pittsburgh, PA, with all the draft action happening at Acrisure Stadium.

Readers Guide to Contracts and Markets

Once you find your best prediction market app, Kalshi vs Polymarket or one of the others? You can then see how to group contracts into clear categories so you can quickly jump to topics you actually follow.

Start with categories

Prediction platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket organize contracts into clear categories, so you can jump straight to sports, politics, economics or entertainment.

When you sign up, you can usually add any prediction market bonus code or promo code before you start exploring.

Understand how each contract works

Every contract is a yes/no style question or structured outcome with a cents-based price.

You’ll see written resolution rules explaining exactly what a “yes” means, which data source decides the result, and the moment the market will officially be settled.

Know what different platforms focus on

Some apps are mostly sports-based, spotlighting game results, season milestones, award races and team performance.

Others lean heavily into politics, economic data and entertainment—covering elections, inflation reports, policy deadlines, award shows and cultural moments—so you can choose the mix that actually fits your interests.

Look for objective, verifiable outcomes

Whether a platform leans sports, politics, economics or pop culture, they all share one core rule: every contract must point to an objective, verifiable result.

That might be an official score, a government release, a certified election outcome or another clearly defined data source.

Expert Tips to help you choose a Prediction Market

There are many reasons to pick one prediction app over another, from the markets you care about most to the interface you prefer. The right choice depends on whether you want a pure sports focus or an “everything” board that includes politics, macro data and culture.

Markets Available: If you mainly follow sports, a sports-first app like ProphetX or NoVig may be a better fit; if you enjoy macro and news, a broad platform like Kalshi or Polymarket could be better.

If you mainly follow sports, a sports-first app like ProphetX or NoVig may be a better fit; if you enjoy macro and news, a broad platform like Kalshi or Polymarket could be better. Welcome Bonuses: Some prediction markets may run new-user offers, but always read full terms and eligibility rules before signing up.

Some prediction markets may run new-user offers, but always read full terms and eligibility rules before signing up. Prices: Look for low-fee or reduced-margin structures, since smaller fees can make a big difference over many contracts.

Look for low-fee or reduced-margin structures, since smaller fees can make a big difference over many contracts. Market Movement: Apps with good charts and live updates make it easier to track how news changes implied probability.

Apps with good charts and live updates make it easier to track how news changes implied probability. Mobile App Interface: If you’re new, a simple, guided layout helps; if you’re experienced, more advanced order types and charts may matter more.

Prediction Markets vs Sportsbooks

Prediction markets and sports betting apps both revolve around events and outcomes, but they are very different.

Prediction platforms lean on peer-to-peer trading and cents-based pricing, while sportsbooks use house-set lines and a built-in margin.

Feature Prediction Markets Sportsbooks Prices Influenced by Players Set by the House Markets Available Sports, Politics, entertainment, financial Sports Regulatory Board CFTC State Gambling Commissions Vig or Fees Low or Minimal Fees The house always wins

Beyond structure, prediction markets often feel more like tools, offering charts, order types, and watchlists.

Traditional sportsbooks, by contrast, focus on menus of pre-priced options with more limited user control over how prices are set.

Payment methods with Prediction Market Apps

Prediction apps make funding pretty familiar. You’ll usually see online banking, ACH transfers, and debit cards, plus popular e‑wallet options like PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay for quick, mobile-friendly deposits and withdrawals.

Some platforms, especially blockchain-based ones, also support cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

That lets you move value on‑chain using assets like USDC or other supported coins instead of traditional banking rails.

Processing times and limits can vary a lot by method.

Many leading apps advertise fast or near‑instant redemptions and low minimums, but it’s still smart to double‑check fees, limits and expected timelines in the cashier section before moving larger amounts.

Responsible Playing with Predictions Market Apps

Even though prediction markets are framed as trading tools, they still involve financial risk, so it’s important to participate responsibly.

Many apps offer in-platform tools such as deposit limits, cooling-off periods, and educational content about managing exposure.

If you ever feel that your use is becoming difficult to control, you can reach out to independent support organizations or national helplines that specialize in gaming and behavior.

Combining in-app tools with external support resources is often the best way to keep things healthy and sustainable over time.

Where are Prediction Markets available?

Many event-contract platforms rely on federal or sweepstakes frameworks, so availability can differ from state to state. Some, like Kalshi, operate under nationwide CFTC oversight, while others use sweepstakes or social models across dozens of states.

Prediction Market Available States Kalshi AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC Polymarket AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC NoVig AK, AR, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MA, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY ProphetX AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Fanatics Markets AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, WY + D.C FanDuel Predicts All 50 states (sports markets in 18, non‑sports in 50; exact 18‑state list not fully detailed publicly) DraftKings Predicts 17 with full event contracts (AL, AK, CA, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, NE, NM, ND, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT)21 with non‑sports only (CO, CT, DE, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MS, MO, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OR, VA, WV, WI, WY) Sleeper Predicts AK, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, MO, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, and WY. PrizePicks Predict AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, ME, MN, MO, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, WY, and D.C. Limited in NY, MI, PA, NJ, CT, OH, and MD Betr Predictions AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, MN, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and WY, along with Washington D.C OG (Crypto.com) AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Robinhood All 50 States Coinbase All 50 States Verse Picks All 50 States

Some states have directed platforms like Kalshi to pause activity or restrict certain contracts, especially around politics or financial indicators, including Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Arizona, Illinois, and Connecticut. Because positions keep evolving, always check each operator’s latest state map, notices, and terms.