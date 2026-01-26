Goal.com
  4. Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2025-26Getty
    C. PulisicMajor League Soccer

    'So much power' - Why Pulisic in MLS would be a bad idea

    USMNT legend Brad Friedel has explained to GOAL why Christian Pulisic returning to the United States would be a terrible idea for MLS at this stage of the talented forward’s career. ‘Captain America’ has stated that he would like to grace domestic competition in his homeland at some point, but is currently enhancing his superstar status with Serie A giants AC Milan.

  5. Pep Guardiola Johan CruyffGetty/GOAL
    P. GuardiolaManchester City

    Guardiola quotes 'idol' Cruyff in bizarre dig at Man City players

    Pep Guardiola has taken a bizarre dig at his own Manchester City players while quoting his “idol”, Johan Cruyff. The demanding Catalan coach worked under the iconic Dutchman during his playing days at Barcelona. Many of the lessons he took back then have been implemented into his own coaching career. Guardiola is now renowned for demanding nothing but the best, and absolute commitment, from all of those working alongside him.

  7. Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    M. SalahLiverpool

    Salah matches Liverpool cult hero's unwanted record

    Mohamed Salah has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations only to stumble into a piece of unwanted history at Anfield. The Egyptian forward started in Liverpool’s shock defeat to Bournemouth, a result that means he has now been on the losing side in seven of his last eight Premier League starts - equalling a dismal record set by Dirk Kuyt during the club's struggles in 2012.

  8. Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    LiverpoolA. Robertson

    Liverpool make final decision on Robertson move to Spurs

    Andrew Robertson is set to remain a Liverpool player for the rest of the season after the Anfield hierarchy informed Tottenham that a deal is off the table. Spurs had prepared a £5 million package for the Scot, but an injury crisis on Merseyside has forced Liverpool to block the move, granting the wish of captain Virgil van Dijk who urged the club to keep his defensive partner.

  9. FBL-ITA-AC MILAN-CHIEVOAFP
    AC MilanColchester

    Ex-AC Milan & Chelsea striker in talks for League Two club takeover

    Former AC Milan and Brazil superstar Alexandre Pato has opened talks regarding a sensational takeover of League Two side Colchester United. The retired striker was spotted pitchside at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday alongside current owner Robbie Cowling, sparking rumours of a stunning investment deal that would see him follow in the footsteps of David Beckham and Thierry Henry in becoming a club owner.

  5. Wayne RooneyGetty
    W. RooneyManchester United

    Wardrobe mishap! Rooney watched Kai at Old Trafford in pyjamas

    Wayne Rooney has revealed how a hilarious wardrobe mishap left him watching Kai at Old Trafford while wearing a set of pyjamas. The Manchester United legend was back in familiar surroundings as his son took to the field at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ with the Red Devils’ Under-18 side. Rooney was a proud parent, but admits to being left red-faced by his fashion choices.

  7. Misfits Boxing Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
    ArsenalPremier League

    'Everyone's terrified' - KSI backs Arsenal to end title hoodoo

    YouTube sensation and vocal Arsenal supporter KSI has backed Mikel Arteta’s side to finally end their long wait for a Premier League title, claiming that rival fans are "terrified" of the inevitable "carnage" that would follow. The internet star believes the rest of the league "hates" the Gunners but insists that after "several years of hurt," the current squad has the depth and management to deliver the trophy, though he admits he would be "very angry" if they fall short again.

  9. Michael Carrick's unshackled Man Utd .jpgGetty/GOAL
    OpinionManchester United

    Carrick's unshackled Man Utd must be considered title contenders

    There haven't been many periods of great optimism at Manchester United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but for a brief moment at the start of 2019, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made supporters believe again. He delivered eight successive wins after replacing Jose Mourinho as interim manager, including a stunning 3-1 victory at Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round, bringing back the scintillating counter-attacking style Ferguson championed throughout his glorious 26-year reign.

  11. Beast Mode On KSI YouTube thumbnailBeast Mode On
    CULTUREArsenal

    🎥 | KSI talks Arsenal, boxing & more in latest Beast Mode On pod

    In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa sits down with YouTube star KSI to discuss his incredible career so far, from success with the Sidemen to becoming a boxer and musician. The lifelong Arsenal fan also talks about his love for the Gunners as they attempt to finally end their Premier League title drought, and reveals what he really thinks about struggling striker Viktor Gyokeres.

  13. GFX KSI Saka GyokeresGetty/GOAL
    ArsenalB. Saka

    KSI reveals Arsenal's most important player and gives Gyokeres verdict

    YouTube sensation and vocal Arsenal supporter KSI has singled out Bukayo Saka as the "most important player" in Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing squad, while offering a staunch tactical defence of under-fire striker Viktor Gyokeres. Despite the Swedish forward’s well-documented struggles in front of goal since his big-money move, KSI insists that Gyokeres acts as a crucial "magnet" that unlocks space for his teammates, arguing that the Gunners simply look a better team with him on the pitch.

  14. Harry Kane England 2025Getty
    H. KaneEngland

    How hotshot Kane can achieve GOAT status in 2026

    Harry Kane can achieve GOAT status in 2026, former England striker Teddy Sheringham has told GOAL. The prolific Bayern Munich striker is chasing down more major honours with club and country. If he were to capture the ultimate prize at the 2026 World Cup, then he would undoubtedly go down in history as the greatest player that the Three Lions have ever seen.

  15. Winners and losers of the weekend GFXGOAL
    OpinionFEATURES

    Endrick, Yamal, Slot and Europe's big winners & losers

    Bayern Munich's unbeaten record in this season's Bundesliga is gone! The Bavarians were upset at the Allianz Arena by Augsburg, although the German champions are still eight points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table, meaning it's unlikely to adversely affect their chances of retaining their title. However, things are getting very interesting in England, where we thought Arsenal were almost home and hosed only to suffer a wobble that has made things very interesting, given Manchester City and Aston Villa are both closing in on the Gunners.

  16. Brits Abroad Harry Kane Ethan Nwaneri Jobe BellinghamGOAL
    AnalysisFEATURES

    Brits Abroad: Kane brutally trolled as Nwaneri enjoys dream debut

    GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

  18. John Terry Arsenal 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    ChelseaArsenal

    Chelsea legend Terry trolls Arsenal as Mourinho record remains

    Chelsea legend John Terry has brutally trolled Arsenal after seeing the Gunners’ defensive failings against Manchester United ensure that a stunning record posted by Jose Mourinho during his first spell at Stamford Bridge remains intact. The Portuguese tactician pieced together the meanest defence that the Premier League has ever seen, and that remains the case in 2026.

