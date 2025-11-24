Best Soccer Betting Sites in November 2025

⚽Soccer Betting Sites 💲Soccer Odds 📝Soccer Betting Markets 💰Best Promo bet365 4.8/5 4.5/5 Early Payout - 5/5 Fanatics 4.3/5 4.6/5 FanCash - 4.5/5 BetMGM 4.5/5 4.7/5 Lions Boost - 4.5/5 FanDuel 4.3/5 4/5 Free Contests - 4.2/5 Caesars 4/5 3.9/5 FireBets - 4.2/5 ESPN Bet 4/5 3.5/5 ESPN Integration - 4.5/5 DraftKings 4.2/5 4/5 SGP - 4.4/5

Notes:

bet365’s Early Payout lets your Soccer bet win instantly if your team goes up by two goals, regardless of the final score.

Caesars' FireBets offer live wagering on individual plays, adding instant excitement to Soccer matches.

DraftKings stands out for its creative Same Game Parlays (SGP), allowing you to combine multiple Soccer bets in a single match.

FanDuel features free games and contests, giving you the chance to win cash prizes risk-free.

Fanatics rewards bettors with FanCash on every wager, which can be redeemed for free bets or Soccer merchandise.

BetMGM’s Lions Boost delivers enhanced odds on select Soccer matches, giving you the chance at bigger returns.

ESPN Bet’s integration offers a seamless Soccer betting experience with exclusive content and analysis.

Best Soccer Betting Site November - BetMGM

If you’re betting soccer in 2025, BetMGM’s payout speed stands out. Every time I’ve cashed a winning ticket—whether from a late Messi magic goal in MLS or a Champions League group stage parlay—my withdrawal hits my bank or PayPal in just a few hours.

No waiting around nervously to spend your profits: BetMGM keeps the money moving as fast as the action on the pitch.

Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM’s soccer sign-up bonus is perfect for new or serious bettors. Place a $10 bet—on anything from an MLS prop to a Premier League winner—and even if it loses, you get $150 in bonus bets to play with.

I used mine on a Saturday MLS slate, hitting on a couple of wild goalscorer props without risking my own cash. It’s the ideal way to build a soccer bankroll for the long season ahead.

Follow Every Ticket—Live

Whether you’re riding a Gauld assists prop or a Bellingham goal/Real Madrid win parlay, BetMGM’s mobile live tracking shows the status of every leg as matches unfold.

I love watching each green check light up as my picks cash, with live updates on red cards, corners, bookings, and next goalscorer all from the app. Quick cashout lets you secure the win whenever the odds tip your way, and notifications never let you miss a game-changing moment.

The Complete Soccer Platform

With top-rated payouts, a generous bonus for new accounts, and real-time ticket tracking, BetMGM’s soccer betting fits the rhythm and speed of 2025—perfect for the fan who wants instant access and smooth tech along with their wagers.

Soccer Betting Sites Rated

bet365

bet365 is the global soccer giant—if it’s on the pitch, you’ll find it here. Easily the most comprehensive soccer betting sites in the US, bet365 covers everything from Premier League and La Liga to obscure international friendlies, boasting 100+ soccer-specific markets per match, including player shots, corners, bookings, and more. Its acclaimed “2 Goals Ahead Early Payout” feature means if your team goes up by two, you’re paid instantly—no more heartbreakers in stoppage time.

Live betting is bet365’s signature: seamless streams, in-play stats, and lightning-fast odds changes keep soccer fans glued in. Daily odds boosts hit fixtures big and small, and you’ll find some truly quirky props—like first woodwork hit or fast goal combo parlays. The interface packs a ton of info and options, so it’s a treasure chest for savvy bettors but might overwhelm pure newcomers at first. Still, bet365’s ironclad rep, secure payouts, and value-packed markets make it a soccer betting fortress.

Pros:

Unmatched soccer leagues matched and market depth and creative props

Top-tier live betting with excellent streaming

Trusted brand and player security record

Competitive odds

Con:

Online sportsbook can be intimidating for first-timers

Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics brings soccer fandom front and center. The app puts trending leagues at the top of your feed—EPL, MLS, and Champions League are always an easy tap away. Its juicy Same Game Parlays (stack corners, shots, or cards galore) and super-fast odds updates are perfect for mixing it up late at night or during lunch-hour kickoffs. The true standout: FanCash, where every soccer bet—win or lose—racks up rewards you can use for merch or bonus bets.

Frequent boosted odds, personalized trending picks, and reliable withdrawals give it the “modern soccer app” touch. While soccer markets are deep, interface navigation can be a tad dizzying due to the curated feed, and there’s currently no desktop version—app only. Still, for sheer value, exclusive rewards, and a soccer-forward design, Fanatics is on the rise.

Pros:

FanCash for free bets and soccer merch

Fast, modern, soccer betting site

Top-tier Same Game Parlay builder with competitive odds

Con:

App-only, and online sportsbook navigation is less intuitive for endless leagues

BetMGM

For soccer fans, BetMGM is the “old pro” with a modern touch. Its soccer betting app boasts all the big leagues and plenty of smaller ones, each with a massive variety of betting lines—expect 100+ markets per major match, including goal scorers, total shots, and customized bet builders (“pre-packs” for quick combos). BetMGM’s daily “specials” and enhanced odds often center on soccer, especially when the world is watching, and the live betting suite is clean, responsive, and stacked with options.

The online sportsbook backs it all with the renowned MGM Rewards system, letting every soccer bet stack loyalty points toward Vegas perks. Odds are sharp on standard lines, and the interface walks the line between classic sportsbook and new-school speed. If you love proposition (prop) bets, BetMGM is especially strong—plus, their “Edit My Bet” tool is a game changer for quick pivots. A minor nitpick: occasional delays on niche props, but main lines and promos always headline the menu.

Pros:

Huge range of soccer leagues props menu and odds specials

Trusted loyalty rewards and site security

Competitive odds

Classic feel with modern live betting and app experience

Con:

Props for less popular matches may be slower to appear

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel is soccer’s live-betting king. If you want to jump into the action mid-match, the “Live Now” menu is second to none—constantly refreshed odds, creative in-play props, and exceptional live streaming make FanDuel a match-day favorite. SGPs and trending parlays are clearly marked, and the app is slick responsive, and a breeze to navigate.

Odds are competitive and prebuilt soccer combos offer fast, fun plays for the impatient punter. The only knock: sometimes granular player props post up late, especially for less-followed leagues or night matches. But for speed, trustworthiness, and a lively soccer experience, FanDuel is always in the running.

Pros:

Elite live betting platform and top streaming quality

Creative, varied SGPs and prebuilt parlay choices

User-friendly, stable, and secure

Con:

Player props may arrive late for lesser-profile matches

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars brings the Vegas swagger to its soccer betting app. It’s loaded with leagues from England, Europe, South America, and even emerging scenes in Asia, offering bets on everything from goals and corners to total cards and even fouls—a rare find. Caesars’ app shines for live betting and is one of the easiest to navigate for hopping in for an in-play wager, thanks to a streamlined design.

Special mention: Caesars Rewards means every soccer bet moves you closer to free hotel stays, event invites, and upgrades at Caesars properties around the country. The site pumps out odds boosts and promotions for major soccer tournaments. While its soccer prop selection isn’t quite as deep as the very big books, market variety, and raw user-friendliness make it a favorite, especially for new soccer bettors. A noted downside: a few odds, especially on player props, can run a bit behind the sharpest books.

Pros:

Smooth live betting with wide international soccer leagues coverage

Caesars Rewards for valuable perks beyond betting

Fun microbetting and prop options on big matches

Cons:

Some odds and props lag behind market leaders

Props menu less extensive on obscure matchups

ESPN BET

ESPN BET brings soccer fans integrated stat recaps and highlight feeds, blending coverage with betting for a sports-media crossover vibe. “Watch-and-bet” capability links bets seamlessly with live coverage, and personalized picks deliver a tailored experience. While its soccer market share is still building, the real-time stats, recaps, and ESPN content make it perfect for fans who want to bet and stay updated in one place.

Soccer props aren’t as deep as the giants—yet—but new features launch fast, and the platform keeps evolving. Cluttered menus can hide the best odds, but the ESPN flair and “watch, read, bet” nexus are unlike anything else.

Pros:

Watch-and-bet function for major matches

Integrated stats and recaps for smart betting

ESPN’s trusted sports media ecosystem

Cons:

Lighter prop menus, especially for international matches

Interface can be busy for first-time users

DraftKings

DraftKings is the all-action, all-markets online sportsbook. It shines for early lines and futures—the first to post odds on major tournaments, outright winners, and even youth cups. The soccer SGP feature is among the best, letting you combine goal scorers, team props, and alt spreads into wild combos. DraftKings is generous on promos and odds boosts for UCL, UEL, and top-5 league matches, plus its live bet interface is built for speed and efficiency.

DraftKings’ market depth is immense, though, with so much going on that new users may feel overwhelmed. Customer chat is chatbot-first, but the app features frequent updates and personalized bet tracking. Odds are sharp on most markets, but limits can hit high-rolling winners.

Pros:

Lightning-fast new-market releases and futures

Deepest SGPs and soccer microbetting action

Clean navigation and payout speed

Cons:

No true live chat for support

Betting restrictions may hit frequent winners

How to Sign Up With a Soccer Betting Site

Ready to dive into the action with the best soccer betting apps? The signup process is quick, simple, and gets you pitchside in minutes. Follow these steps to create your account and start making your matchday picks:

Step-by-Step Guide - Mobile Betting Apps Select Your Online Sportsbook Choose from trusted online sportsbooks available in your state. Confirm that sports betting is legal where you live and that your chosen sportsbook has the leagues and features you want. Confirm Your Age You’ll need to be 21+ in most states (some allow 18+). Be prepared to verify your identity. Visit the Online Sportsbook Site or Download the App Whether on desktop or mobile, head to the official sports betting site or search for the app in your app store for fast access. Begin Registration Click or tap ‘Join,’ ‘Sign Up,’ or ‘Register’—these buttons are front and center on every legit soccer betting site or soccer betting app. Enter Your Details Fill in your name, email, birth date, address, and often your Social Security Number for identity verification and security. Get your soccer betting bonuses - if any are available. bet365, BetMGM and many other online sportsbook have bones bets available Create Secure Login Credentials Set a strong username and password that you’ll remember. Some sites will require multi-factor authentication for extra safety. Verify Your Identity Many online soccer betting sites will ask you to upload a photo ID or verify through email or SMS—this is normal and ensures your account stays secure. Deposit Funds Most sportsbooks let you start with as little as $5-$20. Choose from several banking options like credit/debit card, PayPal, or ACH. Start Sports Betting on Soccer Browse matches, build parlays, make your picks, and track the action—whether you’re up for the Premier League, MLS, Champions League, or a late-night international showdown.

Tip: Maximize Those Free Bets

Why not get the most out of online sportsbook promos? Sign up for multiple top soccer betting apps, take advantage of their welcome offers, and see which platform fits your style best.

In a legal state, you could scoop up hundreds (or thousands) in soccer betting bonuses just for getting started—perfect for boosting your soccer bankroll from day one.

Enjoy the beautiful game—and good luck with your soccer bets!

Soccer Betting Action this Week

UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League resumes as Chelsea and Barcelona prepare to headline the action on Tuesday afternoon. Barcelona has been suffering defensively, while Chelsea is enjoying the momentum from five unbeaten games. Although Barcelona often possesses an advantage in continental games, the support at Stamford Bridge might be a determining factor.

Manchester City welcomes Bayer Leverkusen, with each team securing four wins and suffering a single loss in their previous five matches. City, after a 2-1 loss to Newcastle, requires an immediate rebound. Leverkusen’s mixed UCL form, marked by one win in four games, offers City an advantageous possibility to claim a win.

After toppling City, Newcastle heads to the French coast to meet Marseille. Despite Newcastle's impressive home record, their exhaustive away losses inspire hope for their French opponents, currently 25th in the UCL standings, to gather necessary points.

A pivotal Wednesday clash arrives as Arsenal, 2nd in the UCL, faces top-seated Bayern Munich. The victorious side secures the leading spot, although a draw throws open opportunities for rivals. Bayern is undefeated but faces an invigorated Arsenal, fresh off a North London derby 4-1 triumph, ready to contest Bayern at home.

Tottenham prepares to meet PSG amidst a wave of injuries and unfavorable results. Spurs enter with just a single victory over five matches while PSG displays stronger form, homely favor, and the prestige of champions, proving substantial challenges for Tottenham.

Premier League Weekend

Hosting Newcastle at 12:30 pm ET Saturday, Everton hopes to leverage a strong home showing complemented by potential visitor fatigue. A record of just one home defeat keeps the Toffees aspiring against a Newcastle roster facing their third matchup in eight days.

In a London derby at 3 pm ET, Spurs seek to bounce back against Fulham. Despite Fulham's struggles away from home, Tottenham has the chance to reignite their form on home turf, guided by Thomas Frank.

Sunday sees Crystal Palace and Manchester United meet early, as both are surprisingly unbeaten in their last five. Palace pushed into the top four places, and United is just relishing in some decent form. Victory could see the Eagles as high as 3rd, whilst United could get to 4th, with all three points.

Finally, Arsenal faces a challenging week as they go up against Chelsea. Following their exertions against Spurs and in the UCL, Arsenal faces another intense London derby. Chelsea, bolstered by their Stamford Bridge advantage, could test Arsenal's endurance in high-stakes matchups.

MLS Playoffs

Finally, in the MLS Playoffs semifinals, Inter Miami goes up against NYCFC on home soil. Following a remarkable run highlighted by consecutive 4-0 victories, Messi's squad is in excellent form. NYCFC has shown strong performances away, especially in Florida, maintaining an unbeaten status in their last four encounters with Miami. Yet, the playoffs appear to be bringing out the best in Inter Miami, posing a significant challenge for NYCFC’s streak to continue.

Popular Soccer Betting Odds

Betting on soccer is pure adrenaline—each match is overflowing with creative bet types designed to fit any style and keep your soccer Saturdays and Sundays buzzing. It’s more than just picking a winner; the best soccer betting apps give you a buffet of options so you can flex your knowledge (or superstition).

Here’s a roundup, complete with real-world examples using soccer leagues, teams and examples included.

Three-Way Moneyline (Match Result)

The classic bet: just pick the home team, away team, or—uniquely for soccer—bet on the draw. That’s right, three possible outcomes. If you think the match will end with both teams sharing the points, the tie/draw pays out. Moneyline betting is that simple.

Example: Barcelona to win, Draw, or Real Madrid to win.

Tie No Bet

A soccer staple for those who crave a little insurance. You pick a team to win; if the game ends in a draw, your stake is refunded. Higher safety, but with slightly reduced odds compared to the three-way moneyline.

Perfect for tense rivalries or when you can’t stomach last-minute heartbreak.

Double Chance

Can’t decide who’s taking it? Double Chance lets you cover two outcomes—home win/draw, away win/draw, or home/away win. Quicker payouts but at shorter odds.

Great for matches with unpredictable favorites.

Goal Line/Over-Under (Totals)

Bet whether the total goals scored will be over/under a certain number, usually 2.5. You can target total match goals or narrow it (such as just the first half or for a specific team).

If you expect fireworks or a dull duel, this one’s for you.

Handicap/Spread/Asian Handicap

Give the favorite a “head start” (negative handicap) or underdog a leg up (positive handicap) with point spread betting. Asian Handicap is popular because it can also eliminate the possibility of a draw.

Man City -1.5? They’ll need to win by two for your bet to cash.

Both Teams To Score (BTTS)

Just as it sounds: bet “yes” if you think both squads notch at least one goal.

Perfect when defenses look shaky or both attacks are hot.

Correct Score

Call the exact scoreline—nail-biting, but a chance for big payouts.

Example: 2-1, 1-1, or maybe 5-0 if you’re bold.

Half-Time/Full-Time

Predict the result at both halftime and fulltime. Go bold with Draw/Arsenal (draw at half, Arsenal win after 90), or try other combos.

Test your hunch for slow starts and dramatic finishes.

Goalscorer Props

Prop betting allows you to pick who scores the first, last, or anytime goal. Markets may also include “to score 2+” or “to score a hat trick.”

Ride your favorite striker’s hot streak with a little extra juice.

All US soccer sportsbooks and apps will have some MLS Championship odds, its just about looking in their futures market section.

Same Game Parlays/Multi Game Parlays

Combine multiple bets—match winners, totals, props—into one bet. All must hit to win, but the payout multiplies fast.

Build that high-risk, high-reward ticket or experiment with Same Game Parlays (SGP) for more options.

Soccer betting is more than win or lose—it’s a playground of options, custom-tailored for fans who love to mix stats, instinct, and a little bit of wild luck. Explore, experiment, hunt for competitive odds and always play smart—there’s a soccer bet type for everyone, whether you’re a stat-head, a dreamer, or an all-in accumulator thrill-seeker!

Legal Betting Sites for Soccer in the US?

Sports betting on soccer is absolutely legal in many parts of the US—but only if you meet the legal age requirement and are physically located in a state where sports betting is approved and regulated. In most states, the minimum age is 21, while a few allow sports betting from age 18. Before placing your first soccer bet, always double-check your current state’s laws and regulations, as policies—including approved sportsbooks, age limits, and available bet types—can vary.

If you’re in a legal state, you can enjoy soccer betting through top online sports betting sites or at retail sportsbooks found in casinos, horse tracks, and even some sports stadiums. On the go? Use the soccer betting app to lock in wagers.

These options make it easy to wager on everything from the Premier League and Major League Soccer to World Cup qualifiers, whether you prefer to bet from your phone at home or soak in the action at a lively sportsbook.

No matter how you play, responsible and legal online sports betting is key—always follow local rules, bet within your means, and enjoy the game.

Soccer Futures

Long-term glory! Bet on who wins a tournament, finishes in the top 4, gets relegated, or even top goalscorer for the season.

Great for investing in preseason hunches or season-long bragging rights. anything from Ballon D'or odds, tranfer window betting or even who will take the World Cup title.

Major League Soccer Outrights

The MLS outright market is aways one for the US soccer fans to keep their eyes on. With the East and West competing for places in the playoffs, eight per league, anyone and everyone can make a late berth.

Legal Soccer Betting States

Below is a current list of US states where sports betting—including soccer—is legal as of 2025. Some states only allow betting at tribal casinos or in-person venues, while others permit both online and retail options. Always confirm the latest regulations in your state, as laws are frequently updated.

Mobile sports betting sites are allowed in states where online wagering is legal, so firing up your top soccer betting sites is totally legitimate in those jurisdictions. You can place bets on the go, track live soccer leagues, and even lock in profits while you’re out and about.

A heads-up, though: some states only permit mobile sports betting in designated areas. These apps track your location, so make sure you’re in an approved spot before placing your bets—otherwise, your wager might not go through. Safe travels and good luck!

State Soccer Betting Sites? Notes Alabama No Alaska No Arizona Yes (Tribal) Tribal casinos only Arkansas Yes Online Sportsbooks and retail California No Colorado Yes Online Sportsbooks and retail Connecticut Yes (Tribal) Eastern tribes run sportsbooks Delaware Yes Online Betting sites and retail Florida Yes (Tribal) Seminole Tribe only Georgia No Hawaii No Idaho No Illinois Yes Online Betting and retail Indiana Yes Online Sports Betting Sites and retail Iowa Yes Online Sports Betting Sites and retail Kansas Yes Online Sports Betting Sites and retail Kentucky Yes Online Sports Betting Sites and retail (age 18+) Louisiana Yes Online Sports Betting Sites and retail Maine Yes Online Sports Betting sites only Maryland Yes Online Betting Sites and retail Massachusetts Yes Online Betting Sites and retail Michigan Yes (Tribal) Tribal and commercial options Minnesota No Mississippi No Missouri No Nevada Yes Online and retail New Hampshire Yes State-operated online and retail New Jersey Yes Online and retail New Mexico No New York Yes Online and retail North Carolina Yes Online and retail North Dakota No Ohio Yes Online and retail Oklahoma No Oregon Yes Online and retail Pennsylvania Yes Online and retail Rhode Island Yes Online and retail South Carolina No South Dakota No Tennessee Yes Online only Texas No Utah No Vermont No Virginia Yes Online and retail Washington No Washington, DC Yes Online and retail West Virginia Yes Online and retail Wisconsin Yes (Tribal) Tribal casinos only Wyoming Yes Online only

Note: "Yes (Tribal)" means only tribal-run sportsbooks are permitted. Some states may have newly passed laws not yet in effect; always confirm at the time of betting.

Payment Methods on Online Betting Sites

When it comes to funding your sports betting accounts, today’s best soccer betting apps make it fast, flexible, and secure—giving you more time to focus on your next Premier League parlay or that cheeky “first goal scorer” pick. Whether you're online sports betting from your phone on a Champions League thriller or planning some World Cup wagers, these payment options have you covered.

PayPal, Venmo & Apple Pay: My Go-To Trio

E-wallets like PayPal, Venmo, and Apple Pay are ultra-convenient and widely accepted at soccer betting sites like FanDuel, BetMGM, and DraftKings. I love using these options because transactions are lightning-fast, secure, and don’t require sharing my full banking info.

Want to make that in-play bet right before a corner kick? These wallets get your funds in instantly and let you withdraw almost as quickly—often within 24 hours. Just note: not every book supports all wallets for deposits and withdrawals, so I always double-check before depositing with online sportsbooks.

Traditional Banking Methods: Visa, ACH & More

If you prefer a classic route with your soccer betting site, you’ll find deposit options like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, ACH bank transfers, and wire transfers are standard on sites like Caesars, bet365, and Fanatics. These are secure, familiar, and often process within seconds when depositing.

Pro tip: Withdrawals via ACH or bank transfer are reliable but typically take 2–5 business days. Perfect for bigger wins—but maybe not ideal for that quick Saturday morning bet on Arsenal vs. Spurs.

Cash, Checks & In-Person Options

Old-school bettors, rejoice! Many sportsbooks like Caesars, BetMGM, and DraftKings offer cash deposits and withdrawals at affiliated casinos or retail sportsbook locations. Some sites even allow check withdrawals. These methods bring that tangible, paper-trail comfort, especially for bettors who prefer to stick with physical cash or enjoy making a day out of their bets.

Whether you're heading to Atlantic City or a tribal sportsbook out West, this option keeps you connected to the action and gives your weekend plans a soccer-friendly twist.

Popular Payment Methods at Soccer Sportsbooks

Soccer Betting Site Min Deposit Max Deposit Popular Deposit Methods DraftKings $5 $5,000+ Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, ACH, Play+, Venmo, Apple Pay, Wire, Cash at Casino FanDuel $5–$10 Varies Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, ACH, Play+, Venmo, Cash at Casino bet365 $5–$10 $30,000+ Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, ACH, Wire, PayNearMe, Apple Pay, Cash at Casino Fanatics $10 Varies Debit Card, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, ACH, Wire, Play+ Caesars $10 Varies Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, ACH, Play+, Apple Pay, PayNearMe, Cash at Casino BetMGM $10 Typically $10,000+ Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Play+, ACH, Wire Transfer, Cash at Casino ESPN Bet $10 $2,500 (before ID verification) Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, ACH, Apple Pay, Trustly, PayNearMe

Withdrawing Soccer Winnings

Here’s a quick snapshot of withdrawal times and options once your striker buries that last-minute winner, filling your soccer betting site wallet:

Soccer Betting Site Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Popular Withdrawal Methods Typical Payout Time DraftKings $1–$20 Varies ACH, PayPal, Play+, Check, Venmo, Cash at Casino PayPal: ≤2 days, ACH: 2–5 days FanDuel $1–$10 Varies ACH, PayPal, Play+, Check, Cash at Casino PayPal: ≤24hrs, ACH: 1–5 days bet365 $10 $60,000+ ACH, PayPal, Check, Debit Card, Wire PayPal: ≤24hrs, ACH: 1–5 days Fanatics $5–$10 Varies ACH, PayPal, Venmo, Check, Cash at Casino PayPal/Venmo: ≤24hrs Caesars $10 Varies ACH, PayPal, Check, Play+, Cash at Casino ACH: 1–5 days, PayPal: ≤24hrs BetMGM $20 $35,000+ (bank) ACH, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Check, Cash at Casino PayPal/Apple Pay: 1–3 days ESPN Bet $10 $100,000 (online bank) Online Banking, ACH, PayPal, Check by Mail, Play+, Cash PayPal: 1–2 days, ACH: 3–5 days

A Few Quick Tips

Most deposit and withdrawal options are fee-free with soccer betting sites and most online sportsbooks, but always check for rare exceptions depending on the sportsbook or method.