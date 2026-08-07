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NWSL
NWSL Overview
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NWSL, fixtures & results
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Tuesday 4 August
Thursday 6 August
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Gotham FC
|18
|11
|4
|3
|23
|12
|11
|37
|2
|Washington Spirit
|18
|11
|3
|4
|26
|13
|13
|36
|3
|Utah Royals
|18
|10
|3
|5
|31
|19
|12
|33
|4
|San Diego Wave FC
|18
|10
|2
|6
|24
|19
|5
|32
|5
|Kansas City Current
|18
|9
|2
|7
|29
|25
|4
|29
Apostas em destaque
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Frequently asked questions
The NWSL's rule of 4 is where each club is allowed a maximum of four players under the age of 18, between their private entry list and roster.
The average wage an NWSL player is $65,000 a year. The minimum salary is reported at $36,400, with the top players earning up to $400,000 annually.
In soccer, often used within the WNSL, the acronyom SEI stands for Season Ending Injury.
In March 2023, Chloe Ricketts signed a three-year deal to play, when she was just 15 years and 283 days old. This made her the youngest ever player to sign an NWSL contract.