Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

NWSL

NWSL Overview

NWSL Power Rankings

NWSL unveils ambitious 2027 season blueprint

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced its competition framework for the 2027 season, highlighted by the earliest start in league history. The regular season will kick off Feb. 11 at BMO Stadium, with the schedule constructed to accommodate the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

More

Watch it Live

TV Schedule
Advertisement

NWSL, fixtures & results

Saturday 1 August
Utah Royals badge
Utah Royals
UTA
5
Portland Thorns badge
Portland Thorns
POT
1
FT
Denver Summit FC badge
Denver Summit FC
DNS
1
Boston Legacy FC badge
Boston Legacy FC
BOL
1
FT
Tuesday 4 August
Denver Summit FC badge
Denver Summit FC
DNS
0
North Carolina Courage badge
North Carolina Courage
NCC
2
FT
Thursday 6 August
Orlando Pride badge
Orlando Pride
ORL
Racing Louisville badge
Racing Louisville
RLO
NWSL+
Tuesday 18 August
Racing Louisville badge
Racing Louisville
RLO
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
Chicago Stars badge
Chicago Stars
CST
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Gotham FC crestGotham FC18114323121137
W
W
D
W
W
2Washington Spirit crestWashington Spirit18113426131336
L
W
W
W
L
3Utah Royals crestUtah Royals18103531191233
W
L
W
W
L
4San Diego Wave FC crestSan Diego Wave FC1810262419532
W
L
D
L
W
5Kansas City Current crestKansas City Current189272925429
D
W
L
D
L
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

The NWSL's rule of 4 is where each club is allowed a maximum of four players under the age of 18, between their private entry list and roster.

The average wage an NWSL player is $65,000 a year. The minimum salary is reported at $36,400, with the top players earning up to $400,000 annually.

In soccer, often used within the WNSL, the acronyom SEI stands for Season Ending Injury.

In March 2023, Chloe Ricketts signed a three-year deal to play, when she was just 15 years and 283 days old. This made her the youngest ever player to sign an NWSL contract.