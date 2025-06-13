Best Sports Betting Apps – US June 2025

Our expert reviews the best sports betting apps in June 2025, his in depth analysis featuring bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics and many more.

Best Sports Betting App - US June 2025 Sportsbook App iOS Rating Android Rating Downloads 1. bet365 App 4.8 4.6 1 Million + 2. BetMGM App 4.6 4.4 1 Million + 3. Caesars Sportsbook App 4.5 4.3 1 Million + 4. Fanatics Sportsbook App 4.4 4.2 500K + 5. DraftKings Sportsbook App 4.7 4.6 5 Million + 6. ESPN Bet App 4.3 4.1 1 Million + 7. FanDuel App 4.8 4.7 5 Million +

Best Sports Betting Apps Promos - June 2025

Interested in our sportsbook promos? Our bonus bets expert offers his definitive view on the best offers in the US

Looking for sports betting sites instead? Our sportsbook specialist breaks them all down in his review

Best Sports Betting Apps - Contents:

Best Sports Betting App of the Week

This week’s standout performer is bet365, and here’s why it leads the pack. Our expert put every app through its paces across the NBA, college hoops, and soccer markets. bet365 came out on top for its seamless user experience, deep live betting options, and fast payouts — all in a clean, reliable interface.

Whether you're betting on MLS goals or NBA point spreads, bet365 makes it simple. You get fast load times, real-time streaming, detailed stats, and a wide range of markets with strong odds.

It’s a great fit for both new and seasoned bettors, offering smooth navigation, responsive customer support, and secure payment options. For those who want a sharp, professional betting experience without the noise, bet365 is hard to beat.

Why we love it this week:

Best-in-class live betting and streaming

Excellent soccer and NBA coverage

Fast withdrawals and a trusted brand

User-friendly layout and helpful support

Get started with bet365 today and enjoy one of the best sportsbook apps in the US.

This Week in the NBA

NBA Finals Game 4 Odds: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Indiana Pacers (Friday, June 13th - 8:30pm EDT)

Moneylines:

OKC Thunder - Moneyline @ -235 with BetMGM

Indiana Pacers -Moneyline @ +205 with Caesars

Spread:

OKC Thunder (-5.5) @ -118 with BetMGM

Indiana Pacers (+5.5) @ -105 with BetMGM

Total:

Over (228.5) @ -110 with bet365

Under (228.5) @ -110 with bet365

This week in Soccer

Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - Sunday 14th June - 8:00pm EDT

Moneyline:

Al Ahly - Moneyline @ +220 with BetMGM

Tie - @ +270 with bet365

Inter Miami- Moneyline @ +120 with BetMGM

Spread Result:

Al Ahly (+1) - @ -150 with bet365

Inter Miami(-1) - @ +300 with bet365

Totals:

Over 2.5 Goals @ -125 with Caesars

Under 2.5 Goals @ +107 with bet365

Best Betting Apps Reviewed for the US

Our expert has reviewed each of the top sportsbook apps in the US, focusing on real features that matter to bettors: speed, design, betting markets, odds, live streaming, customer support, and more.

Below, you’ll find an in-depth look at the US sports betting apps available today. We’ve included the pros and cons of each app, user interface impressions, standout tools, and what makes each sportsbook worth downloading.

1. bet365

If you’re searching for a giant of the online sports betting arena, look no further than British-based bet365.

This global online sportsbook has made an impressive entry into the US market, offering one of the smoothest app experiences available. Bet365’s interface is quick to load, intuitive to navigate, and ideal for in-play betting fans. Whether you’re backing NBA spreads or live betting on La Liga games, the app keeps things fast and stable, exactly what mobile bettors need.

Where bet365 shines is in its market variety and odds. It offers some of the most competitive lines for both US and global sports. You’ll find hundreds of markets per game across basketball and soccer, from player props to same-game parlays, plus standout in-play visuals and reliable live streaming on select events.

Even though bet365 doesn’t operate in every state just yet, its focus on quality over quantity stands out. And while the design may feel minimalist to some, many bettors appreciate how clean and distraction-free it is.

Pros Cons Fast Not available in every US state User-friendly interface App design may feel basic to some Top-tier odds for NBA and soccer Huge selection of betting markets Reliable for live, in-play betting

2. BetMGM

BetMGM stands out as one of the top US sportsbook apps. Due to its robust branding, extensive sports betting coverage, and an intuitive mobile application that combines style and substance, BetMGM stands out in the market.

The software offers snappy controls, contemporary graphics, and fast navigation, and it functions well on both iOS and Android. With a huge selection of markets, including spreads, totals, player props, and parlays for all major leagues, including the NBA, Premier League, La Liga, MLS, and more, it's a fantastic choice for basketball and soccer gamblers.

BetMGM's ability to combine live betting and streaming is one of its greatest advantages. The app makes it easy to track in-play games, follow stats, and watch select events directly on your phone. Their “edit my bet” and early cash out features are standout tools for bettors looking for control and flexibility mid-game.

While the homepage can feel slightly cluttered at times due to the number of featured promos and tabs, BetMGM more than makes up for it with strong performance, unique betting features, and a deep sportsbook that’s easy to personalize.

Pros Cons Sleek, modern app interface The homepage feels busy Strong brand trusted across the US It may feel overwhelming to new users Excellent NBA and soccer coverage Live streaming & live stats available Cash-out and edit-bet options

3. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook brings the legacy and prestige of its iconic casino brand into the mobile sports betting world — and it does so with polish and performance. Caesars is unique in the way it combines loyalty integration, user-friendliness, and reliable functioning.

Both novice and seasoned bettors will find the app's structure to be among the clearest and easiest to use. The odds, matchup statistics, betting trends, and prop markets are all presented in an orderly and approachable manner on the well-planned game pages. Even when making same-game parlays or investigating alternative spreads, this makes betting on the NBA, NCAA basketball, or Premier League feel simple.

The Caesars Rewards program, which links your online wagering to benefits from actual Caesars restaurants around the country, is where Caesars Sportsbook excels. Users may exchange points for food, hotel stays, VIP access, and other things from Atlantic City to Las Vegas. No other sportsbook app can match this alluring crossover feature.

The app nonetheless offers comprehensive in-game statistics, play-by-play summaries, and updated odds for real-time betting, even if it doesn't have as many live-streamed events as rivals like bet365.

Regular odds increases also add value, particularly during NBA playoff games and important soccer matchups. Caesars Sportsbook frequently enhances parlays, player props, or even “super boost” markets tied to trending events, making it a solid destination for value-seeking bettors.

Pros Cons Simple layout, easy to use Live streaming is limited Integrated Caesars Rewards system Some markets lack the same-game parlay depth Good range of NBA and soccer bets Competitive odds and regular boosts Trusted brand with strong customer support

4. Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook may be a fresh face in the sportsbook industry, but it’s backed by one of the most dominant names in US sports retail — Fanatics. That unique origin gives the app a “fan-first” approach that many competitors lack, and it’s quickly becoming a favorite among casual players and die-hard sports betting fans alike.

With its strong graphics, simple tab navigation, and instant access to trending markets, the user experience is clean and contemporary. The structure makes everything accessible without being overbearing or crowded, whether you're searching for NBA spreads, Premier League moneylines, or in-play MLS props sports betting markets.

FanCash, the app's loyalty program that lets users accrue credit for each real-money wager they make, is one of its most intriguing features. FanCash is concrete, since it can be exchanged for official jerseys, caps, and other club stuff on Fanatics.com, unlike standard rewards schemes that turn points into nebulous benefits. For many users, this makes every bet feel like it has a secondary reward — a clever and compelling bonus bets system.

However, being a newer platform, Fanatics still has room to grow. Features like live streaming and advanced stats are currently limited or absent — areas where more mature platforms like bet365 and FanDuel already excel. That said, Fanatics is developing quickly, and its roadmap shows promise.

Pros Cons Slick, intuitive design Limited live streaming at present FanCash rewards are usable on sports gear Still new, fewer advanced tools than rivals Quick, easy bet placement Great for NBA and soccer betting Fresh, modern look with expanding features

5. ESPN Bet

ESPN Bet is one of the newest and most high-profile entrants in the US sportsbook app scene, thanks to its partnership between sports media giant ESPN and PENN Entertainment. The goal? To blend ESPN’s iconic brand and real-time sports coverage with a full-featured, mobile-first sportsbook, and for the most part, it delivers.

The app’s interface feels familiar and dynamic, especially for anyone who uses the ESPN app or website. It prioritizes live games, trending bets, and big matchups, giving users immediate access to what’s hot right now in the sports betting world. With an emphasis on NBA and college basketball, the app offers fast, responsive navigation, easy bet slip management, and solid same-game parlay tools.

What sets ESPN Bet apart is the real-time integration of sports media content into the betting experience. Expect to see analyst insights, injury updates, key matchup stats, and featured picks pulled straight from ESPN talent, often right on the game page. It’s ideal for newer or casual bettors who want added context while making their picks, without switching between apps or researching externally.

The app is fast-evolving, with regular updates improving layout, performance, and bet variety. ESPN Bet also features frequent promotions and one of the most straightforward onboarding experiences for new users, often featuring bet credits or ESPN+ trials bundled with initial deposits.

That said, it’s still developing its identity and toolset. Features like live streaming, custom bet builders, and deeper prop options are limited for now, but likely to expand in the coming months.

Pros Cons Trusted ESPN branding Fewer niche betting tools (for now) Live game odds & data ware are well integrated Some odds pages can feel crowded Strong NBA and soccer coverage Great for beginner and casual bettors Regular updates and clean UI

6. DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is a pioneer in the sports betting scene. After transforming from the industry leader in daily fantasy sports betting to a full-fledged sportsbook behemoth, DraftKings Sportsbook is a trailblazer. It is now among the most comprehensive and sophisticated betting applications on the market, serving both serious sharps and casual gamblers.

The software has a well-designed, data-rich interface with blazingly quick load speeds and simple navigation. While the layout leans information-heavy, with odds, trends, and stat previews displayed prominently, it’s built for bettors who want maximum control. You’ll find a dashboard that organizes live, upcoming, and popular games neatly by league and sport, allowing quick access to NBA, NFL, college basketball, Premier League betting markets, and beyond.

DraftKings' same-game parlay builder, which is regarded as one of the finest in the business, is one of its main selling factors. While the odds are updated in real time, bettors may mix player props, totals, alternative lines, and point spreads in a single game. This function is particularly well-liked by soccer and NBA gamblers who want to place high-value wagers.

Live betting is another area where the app shines. Odds refresh quickly, and the platform handles real-time updates and cash-out opportunities better than most. While it doesn’t offer as much live streaming as bet365, it compensates with live stats, win probability graphs, and bet tracking tools built into every game.

The only minor drawback is that for new sports bettors, the sheer volume of data and betting options might be overwhelming at first. However, once users grow comfortable, they’ll find one of the deepest and most flexible sportsbook apps available.

Pros Cons Huge market depth for NBA & soccer The interface can be data-heavy at first Excellent same-game parlay builder Some promos are seasonal One of the smoothest-running apps Fast, reliable live betting features Trusted across all major US states

7. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has long been a household name in US betting, and for good reason. It offers arguably the most accessible and balanced mobile sportsbook app on the market, combining intuitive design, fast load times, and powerful betting features in a sleek and modern package.

The FanDuel app is clean and beginner-friendly, with a design that feels both current and logical. Odds are clearly displayed, games are sorted by popularity and league, and it only takes a couple of taps to place a bet — perfect for casual sports bettors or those just getting started. But beneath that simplicity lies serious firepower.

FanDuel’s same-game parlay builder is widely considered the best in the industry. It’s fast, flexible, and available on nearly every major sporting event — especially NBA, NFL, and soccer matches. Users can combine player props, point spreads, totals, and alternative lines seamlessly, with real-time odds updates and instant payout tracking.

FanDuel's daily promos and odds enhancements are another important aspect. While it doesn’t always have the most generous welcome bonuses, FanDuel consistently rewards users with smaller, recurring promos — like parlay insurance, bonus bets for featured events, and daily profit boosts on NBA and soccer markets. These stack up nicely for regular players.

FanDuel also supports a wide range of payment methods with fast withdrawals and a reliable customer support system. The brand’s strong presence in nearly every legal betting state makes it a highly trusted option, especially for those who want a smooth, low-friction betting experience.

Its only real limitation? At times, FanDuel plays it safe. It doesn’t offer as many niche markets or experimental features as DraftKings or bet365, but its core offering is so strong that few users ever notice.

Pros Cons Best same-game parlay builder No new customer promo at the moment Fast in-play betting features Live streaming limited Clean and intuitive app layout Great NBA and soccer betting coverage Excellent track record across US markets

How to Sign Up with Online Betting Apps

Now that you know all about the best sports betting apps in the US right now, let's talk about how to sign up with one of them. Here is our simple step-by-step guide to get you playing with any US sportsbook in just minutes:

Check your state requirements: Make sure sports betting apps are legal in your state and that the app you choose operates there. Verify your age: You must be 21 or older (or 18+ in some states) to legally place bets. Review Terms & Conditions: Read the sportsbook’s T&Cs carefully, including wagering rules and bonus terms. Look out for bonus codes: Some sportsbooks may offer bonus codes—keep an eye on these to maximize your initial experience. Visit your app store: Open the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on your device. Download the app: Search for your chosen sportsbook app and download it to your phone or tablet. Create an account: Open the app and follow the prompts to register, providing your details like name, address, date of birth, and SSN for age and identity verification. Verify your identity: Upload any necessary documents as requested by the sportsbook to comply with legal requirements. Deposit funds: Choose your preferred payment method and add funds to your account. Start betting: Browse available sports and markets, place your bets, and enjoy the action.

Get started today with your favorite sports betting app and experience fast, secure online betting at your fingertips!

Sports Betting Apps - Legal States

After the Supreme Court's historic ruling in 2018, which let states regulate betting on their own, sports betting apps became legalized in the United States. Since then, sports betting has been legal in dozens of states, and new online sportsbooks are constantly joining the market.

If you're fortunate enough to live in one of the more than 40 states that allow it, our expert is right there with you, providing the greatest features and apps. However, sports betting is still not legal across the entire United States. Before enrolling with any sportsbook app, be careful to verify local legislation if you live in a state where it hasn't been authorized yet.

So that nobody is left in the dark, here is a list of states that currently allow sports betting apps and those that do not.

Legal US States (40+) Arizona Arkansas Colorado Indiana Connecticut Delaware Louisiana Iowa Maryland Massachusetts Illinois Kansas New Mexico New Jersey Nevada Michigan Missouri* New Hampshire Montana Mississippi New York North Dakota Oregon Ohio Rhode Island Virginia Pennsylvania Washington, D.C. West Virginia Non-Legal US States (10+) Alabama Alaska Hawaii Idaho Montana Nebraska North Carolina South Carolina Wisconsin Vermont Utah Tennessee* Wyoming

*Note: Missouri has passed legislation to legalize sports betting, with a launch expected by December 2025.

*Note: Tennessee permits online sports betting but does not allow in-person retail sportsbooks

How We Review Sports Betting Apps

At Goal, we don’t just list the best sports betting apps — we live and breathe them. Our expert has tested each app first-hand, assessing performance over time and tracking changes with every update. The goal? To give you a clear, honest view of which online sportsbooks are genuinely worth your time.

To do that, we rate each sportsbook apps based on five core aspects that matter most to users. Whether you’re a first-time bettor or a seasoned sharp, these are the key features that define the best US sportsbook apps in 2025.

User Experience & Interfaces

A sports betting app lives and dies by how it feels to use. The best sportsbook apps aren’t just full of betting markets — they make it effortless to explore them. A strong user interface combines smart design with fast functionality, helping you find bets quickly, place wagers in seconds, and stream games live without missing a beat.

Key things we evaluate:

How clean and intuitive the layout is

How fast do pages and odds update

Whether live streaming works without buffering

If navigating between sports, markets, and account settings is friction-free

We tested each app extensively during peak hours and big game days to see how well they hold up under pressure.

Best Sports Betting App - User Experience

bet365 delivers the best overall UX. Navigation is sleek and responsive, menus are logically structured, and everything loads fast, including live streams in HD. Switching between bets, cashing out, and even adjusting bet amounts mid-game feels effortless. DraftKings impresses with sharp visuals and intelligent layout. It updates fast, handles in-play action smoothly, and offers instant access to parlays and props. Fanatics Sportsbook earns credit for personalized user paths. The app learns your betting habits and tailors shortcuts to teams and markets you like most — a big win for daily users.

Rank Sportsbook Highlights 1 bet365 Lightning-fast, clean layout 2 DraftKings Sharp visuals and excellent navigation 3 Fanatics Custom UX based on user preferences

Odds, Prices & Markets

Strong sports betting apps doesn’t just offer odds — it offers value. The better the price on your picks, the bigger your potential return. Combine that with a wide market range, and you’ve got an app worth sticking with.

When evaluating sportsbook apps odds and pricing, our expert looked for:

Competitive lines across popular leagues (NBA, Premier League, MLS, etc.)

Deep market options like player props, same-game parlays, and alternate lines

Regular odds boosts or price enhancements on high-profile events

This is where sharper bettors thrive. Better odds mean better long-term returns — even if the difference looks small up front.

Best Sports Betting App - Odds Prices & Markets

BetMGM consistently delivers top-tier odds across both soccer and basketball. Their NBA moneylines, totals, and player props are sharp, especially close to game time. Add to that a massive range of markets from top European soccer to college hoops. bet365 is brilliant for global market depth. Want both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in La Liga? You’ll find it here, usually at better prices than the rest. Caesars Sportsbook gets high marks for big-game value. We found regular standout odds on NBA playoffs and Premier League title deciders, often beating the market.

Rank Sportsbook Highlights 1 BetMGM Top-tier odds, huge variety of markets 2 bet365 Excellent for U.S. leagues & props 3 Caesars Strong for spreads and totals

Bonus Bets

The welcome offer is your first reward for signing up, so it matters. While we don’t use words like “free” or “risk-free,” we can confidently say the best sportsbook apps in the US give users a strong opening set of bonus bets when they first join.

When assessing these offers, our expert looked at:

How simple the offer is to understand and use

The overall value of the bonus bets - based on the minimum deposit or wager

How quickly the reward is credited and how flexible it is

Whether it's good for compared with other bonus bet offers

Some offers look good on paper but come with strings attached. We only highlight welcome offers that deliver real, usable value to sports bettors.

Best Sports Betting App - Bonus Bets

bet365 leads the pack in bonus bets with an offer that’s fast, flexible, and useful for both new and returning users. It works great across soccer and the NBA, and you’ll find real value without having to jump through hoops. ESPN Bet also scores well — the onboarding process is simple, and the reward is tiered in a way that suits both casual and frequent bettors. BetMGM ranks third, offering a smooth start with generous terms and straightforward mechanics. Basketball fans will love how easy it is to activate.

Rank Sportsbook Highlights 1 bet365 Straightforward, flexible, perfect for NBA & soccer bets 2 ESPN Bet Tiered value system fits casual & regular users 3 BetMGM Easy activation, fair terms, well-suited for NBA action

Existing Customer Promotions & Bonuses

Great sports betting apps don’t stop at the welcome bonus. Ongoing promotions keep users engaged, offering value every week of the season. For soccer and basketball bettors, this can mean profit boosts, early payout deals, or enhanced odds for marquee matchups.

When analyzing promotions, our expert focused on:

How frequent and relevant the promos are

How easy they are to find and activate

Whether they reward long-term users (not just new ones)

Value for NBA, college hoops, MLS, Premier League, and La Liga

Some sportsbook apps pack their promos tab with noise. Others deliver consistent, high-quality bonus bets that helps your betting strategy.

Best Sports Betting App - Existing Customer Promotions & Bonuses

bet365 is the clear #1 here. From early payout offers in soccer and NBA to regular odds boosts and multi-sport parlay bonuses, their promo page is loaded with real value. Most bonus bets apply to big US and international events — perfect for year-round betting. FanDuel stands out with its daily odds boosts and innovative parlay insurance options. NBA and soccer bettors, in particular, will find recurring rewards. Fanatics Sportsbook app is quickly gaining a rep for loyalty-based bonus bets. Their promotional calendar rewards frequent users with rotating offers based on bet volume.

Rank Sportsbook Highlights 1 bet365 Early payouts, parlay boosts, NBA & soccer specials 2 FanDuel Daily boosts, parlay safety nets, and smart promo layout 3 Fanatics Sportsbook Consistent loyalty rewards and user-focused bonus bets

Payment Methods

A smooth deposit and withdrawal process is essential to a top-tier betting app. Whether you're adding funds before a big NBA night or cashing out after a solid soccer parlay, fast, flexible banking options make all the difference.

Our expert evaluated each app’s payments based on:

Number of deposit and withdrawal options

Processing speed for payouts

Low or no fees

Ease of use in the app interface

The best US sportsbook apps let users fund their accounts quickly and cash out with minimal hassle.

Best Sports Betting App - Payment Methods

BetMGM leads the way with a broad range of payment methods, including PayPal, Venmo, debit/credit cards, online banking, and even cash at retail locations. Payouts are typically fast and predictable. bet365 is a close second — they support all the major options and their withdrawal speeds are excellent, especially with e-wallets like PayPal. Caesars Sportsbook rounds out the top three with flexible banking options, decent payout speeds, and good in-app clarity around payment timelines.

Rank Sportsbook Highlights 1 BetMGM Fastest cashout times, broad payment support 2 bet365 Consistent processing, many options 3 Caesars Reliable with mainstream payment types

Security

When real money is involved, security is non-negotiable. The best sports betting apps take player safety seriously — protecting your data, your account, and your wallet at every stage.

Our expert looked for:

High-grade encryption (SSL, HTTPS)

Two-factor authentication (2FA) or PIN logins

Account alerts for suspicious activity

Clear player limits and responsible gaming tools

Licensing and regulation in legal US states

All operators reviewed here are licensed, but some go the extra mile with advanced tech and player-first tools.

Best Sports Betting App - Security

bet365 offers top-tier protection, including optional 2FA, secure biometric logins, and advanced fraud detection systems. All activity is encrypted and monitored. ESPN Bet brings bank-level SSL security and an ultra-clear responsible gaming suite, making it great for newer bettors. DraftKings rounds out the top three with automatic session timeouts, PIN logins, and personalized bet limits for better control.

Rank Sportsbook Highlights 1 bet365 2FA, strong encryption, biometric login, fast fraud alerts 2 ESPN Bet Bank-grade SSL, strong RG tools, trusted brand backing 3 DraftKings Custom limits, secure PIN access, and regular security audits

Customer Support

Great customer support can make or break your betting experience. Whether you're resolving a payment issue, verifying your account, or simply have a question about odds, fast, helpful support matters.

Our expert focused on:

Live chat availability and response times

Email and phone support options

Help center quality (FAQs, guides, tutorials)

Availability — 24/7 vs limited hours

We looked for apps that don’t just offer support, but make it easy to reach a real human when it counts.

Best Sports Betting App - Security

FanDuel edges out the competition with a responsive live chat, strong FAQ guides, and fast issue resolution. The interface makes finding help easy. bet365 is right up there with 24/7 live chat, email support, and a clean, searchable help hub covering everything from withdrawals to bet types. Caesars earns a top-three spot thanks to quick response times and agents who understand sports betting, not just general customer service.

Rank Sportsbook Highlights 1 FanDuel Fast live chat, solid FAQs, quick and helpful responses 2 bet365 24/7 availability, detailed help guides, multi-channel help 3 Caesars Knowledgeable agents, fast email replies, clear contact paths

Types of Sportsbook App Promos & Bonuses

Top sportsbooks don’t just offer competitive odds and markets—they also provide a variety of promotions to reward their players. These promos give bettors extra value, opportunities to boost their bankrolls, and sometimes unique ways to engage with the app. Our expert has broken down the main types of sportsbook bonuses you can expect to find and how they work to benefit you.

Sports Bonuses

One of the most popular promotions is the “Bet $5, Get $150” style bonus. These offers typically allow new players to place a small initial bet, and if certain conditions are met (like the bet losing), they receive a large amount in bonus bets continue playing. Existing customers often get smaller, recurring versions of these bonuses, which reward loyalty without the big upfront bonus.

How it works:

New players place a qualifying bet, usually a minimum amount like $5.

If the bet doesn’t win, the sportsbook credits the account with bonus bets (e.g., $150).

These funds can often be used to place additional bets, but may come with wagering requirements.

Featured Example: bet365

Bet$5 Get $150 Win or Lose is our favourite style of this promo when it comes to sports betting apps, offering players bonus bet regardless of the outcome of their first wager.

Deposit Match

Deposit match promos are a popular way for online sportsbooks to reward new and existing players by matching a percentage of their deposit with bonus bets. Unlike some other promotions, many deposit matches require no wagering requirements, meaning players get extra bonus bets without needing to roll it over multiple times before withdrawal.

How it works:

You make a qualifying deposit, often up to a certain limit (e.g., $1,600).

The sportsbook matches a percentage of that deposit, sometimes 100%, with bonus bets.

These bonus bets can be used to place bets, giving you extra value for your money.

Because there are no wagering requirements, any winnings from bets placed with the bonus money can usually be withdrawn immediately.

This type of bonus is ideal for players who want a straightforward boost to their bankroll without complex terms.

Featured example:

BetMGM’s GOALMAX1500 deposit match is a great example of this promo. It rewards new players by matching their deposit up to $1,500, allowing them to get more betting power from the start. Plus, the lack of wagering requirements makes it easy to understand and use.

Bets Returned / Safety Net

Bets returned or safety net promotions give players peace of mind by refunding their stake if certain conditions aren’t met, such as if the bet loses or if a specific event happens. This means you can place a bet knowing that if it doesn’t go your way, you might get your money back, usually as bonus bets or site credit.

How it works:

You place a qualifying bet on the sportsbook app.

If the bet loses (or if a particular outcome occurs, like a game cancellation), the sportsbook refunds your stake.

Refunds are often given as bonus credits or free bets, which you can use to place more bets.

These promos reduce the risk for players and encourage more betting activity.

This type of offer helps new and cautious sports bettors try out betting with less worry, while also rewarding loyal customers with recurring safety net promos.

Featured example:

bet365 offer a $1,000 first bet returned for all new customers. Make the most of your first wagers, with this handy promo in your back pocket.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts are one of the most popular promotions on sports betting apps. They enhance the price on selected bets, giving players the chance to win more than they would with standard odds. These boosts can apply to big games, specific markets, or player props, making your potential payout higher without any extra risk.

How it works:

The sportsbook selects certain bets and increases their odds temporarily.

Players who place bets on these boosted odds get a better payout if they win.

Odds boosts often appear daily and can cover popular sports like the NBA and soccer.

This gives bettors a clear advantage and adds excitement to placing bets.

Featured example:

FanDuel is well known for its regular odds boosts, offering enhanced prices across NBA games, Premier League soccer, and more. Their boosts are easy to find in the app, often featured on the home page or within the markets section, making it simple for players to take advantage of better prices.

Referral Bonuses

Referral bonuses reward players for inviting friends to join a sportsbook app. When someone signs up using your unique referral link or code, both you and your friend can earn bonus bets or credits. This is a great way to boost your sports betting bankroll simply by sharing the app with people you know.

How it works:

You share your referral link or code with friends.

When a friend registers and meets certain requirements (like making a deposit or placing a bet), you receive a referral bonus.

Some sportsbooks also reward the friend who signed up.

Referral bonuses often have limits on how many people you can refer or how much you can earn in total.

This promo encourages community growth and rewards loyal users for spreading the word.

Featured example:

DraftKings Sportsbook has a popular referral program where users can earn bonuses by inviting friends. The program is easy to use, and bonuses are credited quickly after a successful referral, helping you increase your betting funds effortlessly even from their betting app.

Loyalty Rewards

Loyalty rewards programs are designed to thank regular players by giving them points, perks, or credits based on their sports betting activity. The more you bet, the more rewards you earn, which can be redeemed for free bets, merchandise, or other exclusive benefits.

How it works:

Each bet you place earns loyalty points, usually based on the amount wagered.

Points accumulate and can be exchanged for bonuses or prizes.

Some programs have tiers, offering better rewards as you climb higher.

There may be caps on how many points you can earn or how often you can redeem rewards.

Loyalty programs keep bettors engaged and offer ongoing value beyond initial sign-up promotions.

Featured example:

Caesars Sportsbook offers a strong loyalty rewards program where users earn Tier Credits and Bonus Bets for sports betting. These credits can be used to unlock benefits such as free bets, VIP experiences, and even Caesars Rewards for use in their casino resorts.

Sports Betting Apps vs Desktop

When it comes to placing bets today, sports betting apps and desktop websites are the two most popular ways to gamble online. Traditional in-person betting shops have seen a decline as more bettors prefer the convenience of digital platforms.

Sports Betting Apps

Sports betting apps have become the go-to choice for many players, and it’s easy to see why. Here are some of the best things about online betting apps:

Ease of use & accessibility: Apps are designed for quick, on-the-go betting. You can place bets anytime, anywhere—whether you’re commuting, at home, or out with friends.

Extra security measures: Mobile devices often use biometric login methods like fingerprint or facial recognition, adding a layer of security beyond passwords.

Stay on top of wagers: Live streaming and real-time notifications make it easier than ever to follow your bets as they happen and adjust accordingly.

Redesigned for mobile: Sport betting apps are optimized for smaller screens, ensuring a smooth and intuitive user experience that desktop sites can’t always match.

Desktop Betting Sites

While apps dominate for convenience, desktop betting sites still hold strong for many users, especially those who prefer a larger screen and more detailed views. Here’s why some players stick with desktop:

Comprehensive display: Larger screens provide better visibility for stats, live scores, and multiple betting markets all at once.

Robust navigation: Desktop sites often feature more extensive menus and detailed filters, making it easier to research and compare bets.

Stable performance: Desktops tend to have more stable internet connections and processing power, reducing glitches during peak online betting times.

Ideal for deep analysis: If you like to study games, review betting history, or manage multiple accounts, desktop platforms offer a more spacious, organized environment.

Both platforms have their strengths, and your choice depends on how and where you prefer to bet. Many top sportsbooks offer seamless syncing between app and desktop accounts, so you can switch effortlessly.

Sports Betting Apps Review - Summary

Choosing the best sports betting app or desktop site depends on your personal preferences and betting style. Apps offer unmatched convenience, security, and real-time features that keep you connected wherever you go. Meanwhile, desktop platforms provide a more detailed, stable environment for deeper analysis and larger displays.

No matter which you prefer, the top sports betting apps like bet365, BetMGM, and Fanatics ensure a smooth, safe, and enjoyable betting experience. Be sure to check your state’s regulations, pick a trusted operator, and take advantage of the features that suit you best.

Ready to get started? Download your favorite app today and jump in on the action!

Responsible Gambling with Sports Betting Apps

Sports betting should always be a fun and controlled activity. That’s why top sportsbooks provide several tools to help you gamble responsibly and stay in control of your betting habits.

Features sportsbooks offer to protect customers.

Deposit Limits: Set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits to keep your spending in check.

Time Outs: Take a short break from betting by temporarily locking your account.

Self-Exclusion: If you feel the need for a longer break, you can self-exclude yourself for a defined period, preventing access to the sportsbook entirely.

Organizations and government projects that help with gambling addiction

National U.S. Gambling Helpline: Call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential advice and support.

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG): Provides resources, education, and support to gamblers and their families.

State Responsible Gambling Resources: Most states have their programs; check your state’s gaming commission website for specific help.

Gamblers Anonymous: A community-based support group offering peer assistance to those struggling with gambling issues.

Remember, gambling is meant to be enjoyable. Use these tools and resources to keep it that way and play safely.

GOAL’s Expertise with Sports Betting Apps

When it comes to sports betting apps, you can trust Samuel Odera as GOAL’s in-house expert to deliver accurate, reliable, and up-to-date information. He brings years of experience in sports betting and a deep understanding of the fast-changing US betting landscape.

GOAL has been at the forefront of betting content since its inception in the US, building a strong reputation for quality and insight. We produce daily betting tips, expert analysis, and fresh content to keep you informed and help you make smarter betting decisions.

With GOAL, you’re always getting the latest, most relevant information on the sports betting apps and sportsbook offers. We’re here to guide you every step of the way.