Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $300 Bonuses in June 2025

Our Fanatics Sportsbook promo codes offer $300 or $250 in bonus bets with $1000 in no sweat bets also available to new players in June 2025.

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the leading betting sites & apps in the US, offering various welcome bonuses to new bettors. All you need to do is choose the best option for your betting needs. Here are the three promo offers:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offers

Get started with style on Fanatics sportsbook with generous welcome offers. Bonus bets and safety nets are up for grabs.

How to Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code has never been easier to claim. It takes just a few minutes from sign-up to having your offer activated and ready to use.

If you're looking to get started with one of the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offers, just follow the relevant steps for your state and offer type below.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign-Up Steps: 1. Head to Fanatics Sportsbook via the secure link 2. Hit 'Join' 'Register' or 'Sign Up' 3. Enter and verify all personal information (You will need ID) $300 Bonuses Steps $250 Bonuses Steps $1000 No sweat bets Steps Use the Fanatics Promo Code Use the Fanatics Promo Code Use the Fanatics Promo Code 4. Deposit $10 or More 4. Deposit $10 or more 4. Deposit $10 or more 5. Make a $10+ wager with odds of -500 or more every day for 3 days 5. Make a $10+ wager with odds of -500 or more every day for 5 days 5. Your 10-day window to earn your bonus starts after opening your account 6. $100 bonus bets granted post wager ever day 6. $50 bonus bets granted post wager every day 6. Each day make wagers of $1+ at -500 or above 7. Spend $10 all three days to get full $300 7. Spend $10 all five days to get the full $250 Bonus 7. Any losers will be paid back as bonus bets 8. Bonus Bets expire after seven days 8. Bonus Bets expire after seven days 8. This will continue until $1000 has been hit cumulatively 9. Bonus bets cannot be withdraw for real cash 9. Bonus bets cannot be withdraw for real cash 9. Bonus bets expire after 7 days & cannot be withdrawn as real cash

Top Fanatics Sportsbook Promotions

Fanatics Sportsbook keeps things exciting after your first bet with a fresh lineup of promotions for existing users. Here are three standout offers to explore:

100% Acca Boost

Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows you to place a football accumulator with two or more selections and you’ll unlock a boost on your returns—up to 100%.

How it works

Add two or more legs to your parlay bet (from EPL, Champions League, MLS, etc.

Once your accumulator wins, your payout is calculated at standard odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook then applies a boost—up to 100%, depending on the number of legs.

Capped at a maximum boost of 100%.

Why it stands out

Great for fans looking to maximize returns on multi-leg bets.

Automatically applied to qualified bets—no promo code or opt-in needed.

20% Profit Boost

Fanatics Sportsbook promos periodically offers profit boosts, which increase your net winnings by a certain percentage—not your stake. A 20% profit boost means that if you place a winning bet, Fanatics Sportsbook adds an extra 20% on top of your profit. For instance, if your bet wins $100, you'll get $120 total profit.

When Can it Be Used

Fanatics Sportsbooks offered a 20% Boost every week during the NFL playoffs, with a maximum $5 qualifying bet. Similar boosts may also pop up for other events (e.g., college basketball, golf), often accessible via “Power Hour” or event-specific promotions.

How to Use It

Opt-in through the promo tab in your app.

Place a qualifying bet (e.g., with minimum odds like -1000 or -500, depending on the event).

If it wins, you'll automatically get 20% extra profit (up to a capped boost).

Boosts may be limited to specific markets and may require a separate token to use.

Tips to Maximize Value

Track active boost periods: During NFL playoffs or big tournaments is when 20% boosts often appear.

Mind the cap: Boosts typically have a small max stake (like $5), so plan accordingly.

Use on riskier bets: A boost adds more absolute value to bets with higher payouts.

Check expiration: Boost tokens usually expire quickly—some are part of “Power Hour” limited-time windows.

Why Profit Boosts are Great

Profit boosts are bonus bets on steroids—you gain more profit without risking extra money

Though stake limits are low, the promotion can significantly improve returns if you bet smart.

Experience shows that using boosts on straight bets or small parlays with reasonable odds yields the best outcomes.

FanCash & Bonus Bet Rewards

Another Fanatics Sportsbook promo let you earn Get value with every bet—even when you lose—thanks to the FanCash loyalty program and tiered bet-and-get offers.

FanCash:

Earns between 1% – 10% back on cash wagers (more if your odds are longer).

FanCash can be converted into Bonus Bets or spent on merchandise.

Bet-and-get offers

Bet $30 and Get $300 in Bonus Bets (NJ, MI, PA). Breaks down to $100 per day for 3 days.

Bet $50 and Get $250 in Bonus Bets (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV). Pays $50 per day over 5 days.

Refer a Friend

Get rewarded with Fanatics Sportsbook promo Refer a Friend program—both you and your friend benefit when they join and bet.

How it works

Send your unique referral link to a friend.

Once they sign up, deposit, and place a qualifying cash wager (typically $20+), both of you receive FanCash.

FanCash Reward

Earn up to $100 in FanCash per referral.

Your friend also gets up to $100, depending on the promotion in your state.

Where it’s available

Refer a Friend is active in most Fanatics states, including AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV. Some caps may apply (e.g., 5–10 referrals max).

FanCash redemption

Use earned FanCash to place Bonus Bets or spend it in the Fanatics merchandise store.

Tip: Referral bonuses stack with welcome offers, so your friend can claim the Bet-and-Get Bonus and still earn FanCash through your referral.

Fanatics Sportsbook Sports Betting

Fanatics Sportsbook has been right there with US bettors since the start, offering access to the most popular sports across the country and around the world. With each passing season, they’ve expanded their coverage, now offering one of the most complete sportsbooks available to US players.

Players can bet on all the top-tier leagues and competitions, including:

NBA – Full coverage of regular season, playoffs, and futures

NFL – Markets on every game, props, futures, and Super Bowl odds

MLB – Daily moneylines, run lines, and live in-game betting

NHL – Coverage across all 32 teams with great prop options.

Premier League – Bet on top English soccer with dozens of markets per game

MLS & European Soccer – Includes La Liga, Champions League, Serie A, and more

With masses of markets, thousands of odds, and plenty of betting formats (including parlays and same-game combos), Fanatics Sportsbook ensures players are covered on all major action.

However, their impressive range doesn’t stop there. Bettors can also enjoy wagering on:

Golf (PGA Tour & Majors)

College Basketball & Football

Tennis (ATP, WTA, and Grand Slams)

Boxing & UFC

Motorsports (NASCAR & Formula 1)

Fanatics Sportsbook’s deep coverage makes it a one-stop destination for US-based bettors seeking variety, convenience, and competitive pricing across the board.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Codes Legal States

Fanatics Sportsbook has rapidly expanded across the US, securing licenses and launching in numerous states where sports betting is legal and regulated. This widespread availability allows eligible bettors to enjoy secure access to Fanatics Sportsbook’s promos, betting markets, and exclusive offers.

Below is a complete list of all the Fanatics Sportsbook legal states where they are currently live:

Arizona – AZ

Colorado – CO

Connecticut – CT

District of Columbia – DC

Illinois – IL

Indiana – IN

Iowa – IA

Kansas – KS

Kentucky – KY

Louisiana – LA

Massachusetts – MA

Maryland – MD

Michigan – MI

New Jersey – NJ

New York – NY (limited to select promotions)

North Carolina – NC

Ohio – OH

Pennsylvania – PA

Tennessee – TN

Vermont – VT

Virginia – VA

West Virginia – WV

Wyoming – WY/

Please note that all users must be physically located in a legal state and meet the minimum age requirement (21+, or 18+ in KY) to use Fanatics Sportsbook promos.

Fanatics Sportsbook App Review

The Fanatics Sportsbook app stands out as one of the most modern, responsive, and visually engaging platforms in the US sports betting market. Designed with both new and experienced bettors in mind, it offers streamlined navigation, rapid load times, and intelligent features that make the betting experience not just functional but enjoyable. Whether you're placing a pregame moneyline wager or jumping into a live same-game parlay, this app delivers.

Speed, Stability & Design

Fanatics’ tech team clearly prioritized performance and simplicity. Navigation between sports, promotions, and bet slips is nearly instantaneous, with minimal lag even during peak game times. Load times for odds markets and in-play betting updates are impressive, matching or exceeding top competitors like FanDuel and BetMGM.

The app employs a clean, dark-mode interface with sharp contrast that reduces eye strain during extended betting sessions — especially useful for late-night games. Key functions such as “Promotions,” “My Bets,” and “Deposit” are front and center on the bottom menu, keeping the user journey fluid and frustration-free.

Feature Highlights

The Fanatics Sportsbook app packs in several powerful tools and quality-of-life features that enhance your experience beyond just placing bets.

Discover Feed

A curated, personalized feed shows trending bets, public favorites, and special boosts. This is great for new users who want ideas or don’t have a specific bet in mind.

Real-Time Odds Updates

Markets update live without needing to refresh — particularly useful during fast-moving games like NBA or MLB, where odds shift rapidly. This makes live betting intuitive and competitive.

Smart Bet Slip

The bet slip is interactive and pre-calculates potential returns. You can build same-game parlays with real-time odds adjustments, view your total stake instantly, and edit legs on the fly.

Promo Integration

Your welcome bonus and profit boost tokens are prominently displayed in your bet slip, with clear prompts when they’re eligible. This eliminates the confusion some users face on other platforms.

FanCash Integration

Your earned FanCash is visible within the account menu, and the app gives you options to redeem FanCash directly for Bonus Bets or official merchandise without leaving the platform.

What We Like

Slick, intuitive layout that minimizes friction for new bettors

The Same-Game Parlay builder is responsive and easy to use

Integrated FanCash dashboard enhances loyalty and repeat engagement

Push notifications are well-timed and include helpful bet status updates, boosts, and alerts when Bonus Bets are about to expire

Security features like two-factor authentication, biometric login (Face ID/Touch ID), and encrypted payment gateways

Minor Hiccups

No app is perfect, and while Fanatics Sportsbook runs smoothly most of the time, there are a few areas that could use improvement:

Occasional live-scoring lags on Android devices have been reported, particularly during high-traffic games. While these don't affect wagers, they may reduce the live-betting immersion.

A small number of users experience forced logouts or timeout issues, mostly on Android 12+ builds. These bugs are being addressed through frequent updates.

The good news? Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app appears committed to improvement, rolling out updates every few weeks based on user feedback. Many of the previously reported issues (like sluggish parlay builders and missing bet history details) have already been fixed.

Fanatic Sportsbook Mobile App Store Ratings

Fanatics Sportsbook App Ratings iOS Store Google Play 4.8 / 5 111.7K reviews 4.7 / 5 ~23K reviews

These high ratings speak to Fanatics sportsbook app's consistency, reliability, and ease of use. The user experience remains one of Fanatics’ biggest strengths, and it’s a major reason bettors stick with the platform long after their welcome bonus is spent.

The Verdict

From an expert usability standpoint, the Fanatics Sportsbook app is a top-tier performer. It's not only functional but also intelligently designed, offering both speed and substance. Whether you're a casual weekend bettor or placing daily NBA props, the app makes each step from login to cashout seamless.

For any bettor who values clean design, fast navigation, and responsive live betting, this app is well worth the download.

Our Expert’s View on Fanatics Sportsbook

After spending considerable time testing Fanatics Sportsbook across multiple platforms, I can confidently say it’s one of the most impressive sportsbooks on the US market. It blends functionality with style, offering a seamless experience whether you're on desktop or using the app.

When claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, I opted for the “Bet $50, Get $250” offer (available in states like CO, CT, IL, IN, and more). The sign-up process took under five minutes, and everything from identity verification to depositing funds was straightforward. Once I placed my qualifying wager, the bonus was credited the following day without any issues. The promo was clearly explained in the T&Cs, and I appreciated the daily breakdown of $50 credits over five days—great for spreading value across multiple bets.

A few standout features I particularly enjoyed:

FanCash integration: Every wager, whether it won or lost, added FanCash to my account. I used it to get bonus credits and discounts on sports merchandise.

Responsive Customer Service: Live chat was quick to reply and handled my verification query professionally. It's reassuring to know help is readily available.

Wide range of betting options: From NBA and soccer to college basketball and niche props, there’s a depth to the markets that rivals more established names.

Modern design and live updates: The interface is fast, clean, and aesthetically sharp. Markets update in real time with odds changes, which makes live betting a breeze.

Overall, Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app and site is a top-tier betting platform that pays real attention to user experience. The promo code was easy to claim, and the overall service—from payment methods to app navigation—was slick and intuitive. Whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned bettor, this is a sportsbook that delivers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Payment Methods

Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app and site offers an extensive range of secure, fast, and user-friendly banking options to ensure a seamless deposit and withdrawal experience. Whether you're a first-time bettor or a seasoned pro, there’s a method to suit your needs — and best of all, Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app and site charges no platform fees for transactions.

Below is an in-depth look at each available method, with insights into transaction speed, accessibility, and pro tips to help you avoid delays.

Fanatics Sportsbook Deposit Methods

1. Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, etc.)

Processing time: Instant

Instant Minimum deposit: $5–$10

$5–$10 Fees: None from Fanatics (check with your bank)

Debit cards remain one of the most popular funding options on Fanatics. They offer instant deposits and work seamlessly across states. However, some banks—especially smaller institutions or credit unions—may block gambling transactions by default. If your deposit fails, try using an e-wallet like PayPal or Venmo instead.

Best for: Users who want fast and familiar transactions with no extra setup.

2. PayPal

Processing time: Instant

Instant Minimum deposit: $5–$10

$5–$10 Fees: None

PayPal is a top-tier deposit option due to its speed, reliability, and privacy. You can link your PayPal directly to a bank account or debit card, then fund your Fanatics Sportsbook account instantly. Since PayPal deposits don’t show up directly as gambling charges on bank statements, they’re often used by players looking for a bit more discretion.

Note: Your PayPal name and email must match the name on your Fanatics account to avoid verification issues.

Best for: Players who want a quick, secure deposit method with widespread acceptance.

3. Venmo

Processing time: Instant

Instant Minimum deposit: $5–$10

$5–$10 Fees: None

Venmo has become a favorite among mobile-first users. You must link your Venmo account to the Fanatics app, and from there, funding is just a tap away. It’s fast, secure, and integrates perfectly with most smartphones. Be sure your Venmo account is verified and uses your real name, especially if you want to withdraw via the same method later.

Best for: Bettors who prefer quick, app-based transactions via mobile.

4. Apple Pay

Processing time: Instant

Instant Minimum deposit: $5–$10

$5–$10 Fees: None

Apple Pay provides a sleek, one-tap deposit experience for iPhone and iPad users. Because it uses Face ID or Touch ID for authentication, it’s both secure and extremely fast. However, Apple Pay is only available on iOS devices and may not work for withdrawals — so consider linking an alternative method for cash-outs.

Best for: iOS users who want maximum convenience and speed.

5. ACH / Online Bank Transfer (via Trustly)

Processing time: Typically instant to 1–2 hours

Typically instant to 1–2 hours Minimum deposit: $5–$10

$5–$10 Fees: None

ACH transfers (also called eChecks or online banking transfers) are another reliable deposit method. You connect your bank directly to Fanatics via a secure gateway (Trustly), and once verified, funds are usually available within minutes. Some banks may require manual approval, especially for large amounts or first-time transfers.

Best for: Players with bank accounts who prefer direct transactions without third-party apps.

6. Cash @ Retail or Paysafe

Processing time: 15 minutes to 24 hours

15 minutes to 24 hours Minimum deposit: $10

$10 Fees: A possible small processing fee, depending on the provider

Retail cash deposits (via Paysafe or PayNearMe) are ideal for users who prefer to avoid digital payments. You receive a payment barcode from Fanatics, take it to a participating retailer (like CVS or 7-Eleven), and pay cash at the register. It’s easy, private, and secure, though not the fastest option.

Best for: Bettors without access to cards or digital wallets.

7. Wire Transfer

Processing time: Up to 2 hours (for deposits)

Up to 2 hours (for deposits) Minimum deposit: $5,000

$5,000 Fees: Free from Fanatics, but banks may charge

Wire transfers are designed for high-volume bettors. While slower to set up, they allow for larger transfers and are often used by VIP players or those moving substantial funds between platforms. Always confirm any additional fees with your bank before initiating a wire.

Best for: High-stakes users or those depositing $5,000+ at once.

Fanatics Sportsbook Deposit Methods Table

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Debit Card (Visa, Mastercard, etc.) Free $5–$10 Instant PayPal Free $5–$10 Instant Venmo Free $5–$10 Instant Apple Pay Free $5–$10 Instant Online Bank Transfer (Trustly/ACH) Free $5–$10 Instant Cash @ Retail or Paysafe Free* $10 15 minutes – 24 hours Wire Transfer Free† $5,000 Up to 2 hours

Fanatics Sportsbook Withdrawal Methods

A Fanatics Sportsbook account makes it easy to withdraw your winnings quickly and securely, using the same methods you’ve previously used to deposit (a standard industry practice). Below are the available withdrawal methods with practical notes:

1. PayPal

Speed: Within 2–24 hours

Within 2–24 hours Minimum withdrawal: $1

Fast, flexible, and reliable, PayPal is among the fastest ways to get your money out of Fanatics. It’s ideal for regular players who want low-friction, quick access to their cash.

2. Venmo

Speed: Typically same-day (within 2–24 hours)

Typically same-day (within 2–24 hours) Minimum withdrawal: $1

Just like PayPal, Venmo is extremely efficient for withdrawals. Make sure the same account was used for your deposit, and you'll enjoy a seamless process.

3. Online Bank Transfer / ACH

Speed: 1–3 business days

1–3 business days Minimum withdrawal: $1

This is one of the most widely used withdrawal methods. It’s reliable, but a bit slower. You’ll need to verify your bank account and identity, especially if you’re withdrawing for the first time.

4. Debit Card (Visa, Mastercard)

Speed: 2–3 business days

2–3 business days Minimum withdrawal: $1

Card withdrawals take slightly longer and can be affected by your card issuer’s policies. Visa tends to be faster than Mastercard, but always check your bank’s gambling policies.

5. Paper Check

Speed: 7–10 business days

7–10 business days Minimum withdrawal: $10

Checks are a fallback option when no digital method is available. While secure, they’re the slowest and require a valid mailing address on file.

6. Wire Transfer

Speed: Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours Minimum withdrawal: $5,000

Reserved for large cash-outs, wire transfers offer fast execution for high-value transactions. It’s ideal for professional or high-stakes bettors who want to move funds efficiently.

Key Tips for Smooth Transactions

Use matching names on your banking method and sportsbook account to avoid ID verification issues.

Withdraw early on game days or weekends to avoid congestion and longer processing times.

Keep a record of your transaction receipts, especially for wire transfers or cash deposits.

Use e-wallets (PayPal or Venmo) for the fastest payouts with minimal delays.

Avoid credit cards where possible — many banks treat gambling deposits as cash advances and apply extra fees or interest.

Fanatics Sportsbook Withdrawal Methods Table

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Debit Card (Visa, Mastercard, etc.) Free $1 2–3 business days PayPal Free $1 Less than 2–3 business days Venmo Free $1 Less than 2–3 business days Paper Check Free $10 7–10 business days Online Bank Transfer (Trustly/ACH) Free $1 Instant – 2–3 business days Wire Transfer Free† $5,000 Up to 24 hours

Notes on Withdrawals:

E-wallets and bank transfers are the fastest, typically processed within minutes to hours

Paper checks take 7–10 business days.

Minimum transaction amounts are generally low, with just $1 required for most electronic withdrawal methods.

Summary

Fanatics Sportsbook provides a robust and flexible banking experience:

Most deposit methods require just $5–$10 and are instant.

Withdrawal fees aren't charged by Fanatics, and most pay out quickly.

However, wire transfers have higher minimums and slower check processing times.

Fanatics Sportsbook’s Customer Service

Platform Availability Details / Hours Phone Yes 1‑855‑438‑9701 (some state-specific versions available) Email Yes support@betfanatics.com Live Chat 24/7 In-app & website “[Chat with Support]” feature Help Center/FAQ Yes Online self‑help library Social Media (X) Yes @FanaticsSupport responding during business hours

Phone Support

Tools and review sites confirm the presence of a phone line (1‑855‑438‑9701), though some report it’s not always answered or staffed, depending on state and time.

Email Support

Email support generally responds within 24 hours, which is great for account or payout-related inquiries.

Live Chat

Available 24/7 via app or website. Chat support is quick to connect, often delivering human assistance within minutes, though wait times may increase during peak betting hours.

Help Center / FAQ

A robust library of self-service articles offers quick answers to common questions about account setup, betting options, banking, and responsible gambling.

Social Media (X)

Fanatics Sportsbook provides support through Twitter (X) @FanaticsSupport, though response times can be slower compared to chat or phone.

Fanatics Sportsbook Community Feedback & Real-World Experience

Positive Experiences:

Reviewers describe live chat as “the best of Fanatics’ support options,” with prompt agent responses.

Email replies are typically received within a day, and phone support is praised for handling urgent issues.

Reported Issues: Some Reddit users have raised concerns:

“I’ve been suspended … no phone number … only email and chat, and they don’t respond.”

“Their support is terrible. I’ve been suspended twice … and it’s been 5 months.”

These are isolated cases, but they suggest support can vary, especially around account or promotional issues.

Conclusion

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a comprehensive support system with live chat, email, phone, and FAQ access. In normal scenarios, assistance is quick and effective. However, a small number of users report delays or unresolved issues, especially in complex disputes. Despite this, the majority of bettors find the support solid and dependable.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Summary

Fanatics Sportsbook has quickly become one of the most trusted names in the US sports betting industry, and after spending time on the app and website, it's easy to see why.

Whether you're a first-time bettor or a seasoned pro, Fanatics Sportsbook offers an intuitive, smooth, and enjoyable experience from the very first click. With multiple promo code offers available — including Bet $50, Get $250, Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets, and Bet $30, Get $300 — there's real value waiting for players in eligible states. All promos are easy to claim, and best of all, they’re accessible via mobile and desktop.

Signing up takes just a few minutes, and once your first wager qualifies, your rewards are credited quickly. With extensive coverage of top-tier events from the NBA, Premier League, MLS, La Liga, and more, you're never far from the action.

What keeps players coming back to Fanatics Sportsbook isn't just the sleek app design or impressive odds — it's the constant rotation of engaging promotions, competitive betting lines, and one of the fastest payout systems in the business. The customer support team is on standby to help, the payment methods are plentiful, and the overall user journey is seamless.

In short, Fanatics Sportsbook offers a complete package for anyone looking to get more out of their sports betting experience. With major summer and fall sporting events around the corner, now is the perfect time to get started.

Fanatics Sportsbook Overview Table

Fanatics Sportsbook Promos Bookmaker Offer Bet $50, Get $250

Get $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

Bet $30, Get $300 Legal States AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $10 New Customer Offers (4.5/5) Sportsbook Odds (4.3/5) Promotions (5/5) Payment Methods (4.5/5) Customer Service (4/5)

Get in on Fanatics Sportsbook promos today and bet on the games you love with bonuses that boost your experience from the get-go.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms and Conditions

Each Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up offer comes with specific terms and requirements. It’s important to review them before claiming any promotion to ensure eligibility and full understanding of how the offers work.

Below is a breakdown of the key terms for each Fanatics Sportsbook welcome bonus:

Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

Only for new customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY. You must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. This offer is not available in NY. Terms apply- see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. You must opt in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

New customers, 21+ and physically present in NJ, MI, PA. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for the first three 3 days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the reward each day. Terms apply - see Fanatics Sportsbook app.