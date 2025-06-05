Best Sports Betting Sites - US June 2025

Our sportsbook expert breaks down the best sports betting sites with analysis, reviews and comparison of BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, ESPN Bet and more.

Learn more about these sportsbook promos with our experts guide

Best Sports Betting Sites - US - Contents:

Best Sports Betting Sites - Reviewed for the US Readers

Our sportsbook expert is here to guide you through the best online sports betting sites in the US this June 2025. This list is based on hands-on testing, industry insight, and years of experience with top US sportsbooks.

From standout names like bet365 and BetMGM to emerging platforms like ESPN BET and Fanatics Sportsbook, each operator has been thoroughly examined in detail. We’ll explain what makes each one a contender for the best sports betting sites right now.

Whether you want fast payouts, intense basketball or soccer odds, or an easy-to-use mobile app, you’ll find the best online sportsbooks right here.

1. bet365

If you’re searching for a giant of the online sports betting and soccer gambling space, look no further than British-based bet365.

Massive range of markets

While it’s an online-only platform, bet365 has made a significant impact in the US with its sleek website, fast load times, and user-friendly design. It covers a wide range of sports — from NBA and college basketball to La Liga, Premier League, and MLS — all with competitive odds.

Live betting for all

One of the biggest strengths here is the live betting experience. The site offers smooth, HD-quality streaming for thousands of events each year, and you can place in-play bets quickly from any device. Add on helpful stat feeds, a clean bet slip, and lightning-fast payouts, and it’s easy to see why bet365 continues to impress.

Committed to customers

Customer support is available 24/7 with live chat, email, and an excellent help center. While the homepage can feel information-heavy for brand-new users, it becomes second nature after just a few visits.

bet365 Sportsbook Key Information Legal States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA Minimum Deposit $5 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.6/5 US Expert’s Ratings Odds & Markets 5/5 Payment Methods & Speed 4.5/5 Betting Site Interface 5/5 Security 5/5 Customer Service 4.5/5

Overall

bet365 is a premier sportsbook renowned for its outstanding app betting features, customizable parlays, and sleek interface. Perfect for fans of the NBA and soccer, it offers extensive markets, easy and timely wagering, and dependable payouts. Whether you're just starting out in the betting world or are an experienced gambler wanting a more straightforward experience, Bet365 ranks among the finest online sportsbooks in the United States.

2. BetMGM

Backed by MGM Resorts, BetMGM has become one of the top online sports betting sites, thanks to its polished interface, extensive sports coverage, and seamless mobile experience.

The platform is powerful for basketball betting, with odds on everything from NBA games to college matchups. Soccer fans will also find complete coverage of the Premier League, La Liga, and MLS — all presented in a clean, easy-to-navigate format.

Feature-Rich Betting Experience

What sets BetMGM apart is its ongoing features for active users. Beyond the welcome offers, players can expect regular odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and early cashout options. One standout tool is “Edit My Bet,” which lets you tweak an active wager mid-game — an edge few sportsbooks offer.

This flexibility is beneficial for live bettors who need options during fast-moving games.

Mobile App Performance

The BetMGM mobile app effectively mirrors the desktop layout and performs smoothly under pressure—live betting odds update quickly, with solid statistical integration for in-play markets. Whether you’re browsing pre-game lines or watching markets shift during overtime, transitions are responsive and intuitive.

The app supports Face ID login, bet tracking, and personalized notifications — perfect for keeping up with NBA or soccer action.

Support & Banking

Customer support is always available, and they are very useful and helpful. You can easily process any withdrawal quickly and easily via PayPal, or it can be done through online banking. Aside from that, credit cards, Visa, American Express, and cash are also accepted.

BetMGM Sportsbook Key Information Legal States AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.4/5 US Expert’s Ratings Odds & Markets 4.5/5 Payment Methods & Speed 4.5/5 Betting Site Interface 4.5/5 Security 5/5 Customer Service 4.5/5

Overall

If you want a sportsbook that blends powerful tools, generous promotions, and a trusted brand name, BetMGM is a top-tier choice. It’s great for both beginners and experienced bettors who want control over their wagers and access to sharp US sports betting odds.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

With a legendary name in gaming and hospitality, Caesars Sportsbook delivers a premium experience built on trust, market depth, and elite rewards. This sportsbook is one of the oldest and most established sportsbooks in the US, with legal access in over twelve states.

Along with widespread state coverage, they also cover a variety of sports, which include the NBA, NFL, EPL, La Liga, college sports, and MLS. Lines are often released early, and the odds remain competitive across both pre-game and live markets.

Market Depth & Betting Tools

Caesars shines when it comes to straight bets and standard markets, but it’s also stepped up its live betting offering. Real-time statistics, in-play odds with real-time updates, and a responsive bet slip that facilitates quick wagering are all available.

The website gives gamblers the ability to customize their wagers with its extensive same-game parlay builder for the NBA and soccer games. It's dependable, simple to use, and frequently combined with odds boosts or bet token offers during important events, even though it's not quite as dynamic as FanDuel's.

Example: You could bet on the Celtics to win, Jayson Tatum to score 25+, and the total over 220 — and earn a +30% odds boost on that combo.

App Usability

The Caesars Sportsbook app has a simple and intuitive user design. Navigation is smooth and fast. It also has filters that help users easily sort through NBA, soccer, and props.

That said, the desktop site can feel dated, especially when compared to newer books like ESPN BET. However, the core functions — such as banking, bet tracking, and live scores — work efficiently across both platforms.

Payments, Security & Support

Caesars accepts:

Visa

Mastercard

Amex

PayPal

Online banking

Play+ Card

In-person deposits at Caesars casinos

Strong encryption and ID verification support player security, and withdrawals are normally handled in 1–3 working days.

Helpful how-to guides for registration, payments, and bet monitoring are available in the help section, and customer service is available via phone, email, or live chat.

Caesars Sportsbook Key Information Legal States AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, ON, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.6/5 Android App Rating 4.4/5 US Expert’s Ratings Odds & Markets 4.5/5 Payment Methods & Speed 4.5/5 Betting Site Interface 4/5 Security 5/5 Customer Service 4.5/5

Overall

Caesars Sportsbook is an ideal choice for bettors seeking a trusted brand, strong odds on basketball and soccer, and a robust rewards system. With a combination of traditional sportsbook tools and industry-leading loyalty perks, it’s one of the best US betting sites for both casual and frequent bettors.

4. Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook may be a newcomer in the online betting space, but it’s quickly proving to be one of the best US sportsbooks, thanks to its clean interface, sharp odds, and creative approach to rewards. Built by the same company behind the Fanatics apparel empire, it seamlessly blends sleek technology with trusted sports branding.

Fanatics is currently live in several regulated US markets and is expanding fast.

Strong Market Coverage

Fanatics covers all major US sports, including the NBA, college basketball, NFL, and MLB, with additional support for global soccer leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, and MLS.

Odds are solid across the board, especially in moneylines, player props, and total points markets. The layout makes it easy to locate live games, top promos, and trending markets.

Example: You can bet on Luka Doncic to hit 3+ threes and the Mavs to win, using the same-game parlay builder — often with a FanCash boost attached.

App Experience

The Fanatics app is incredibly smooth, with fast loading, clear icons, and intuitive menus. It’s built for modern sports betting fans, with less clutter and more action. Filtering markets by sport or bet type is easy, and the bet slip auto-updates as you add or remove picks.

Live betting is solid, and bet tracking is seamless. While live streaming isn’t available yet, the UX more than makes up for it.

Deposits and withdrawals are processed quickly via:

PayPal

Debit/credit card

Bank transfer

Apple Pay

Payout speeds average 24–48 hours, depending on the method.

Security & Support

Fanatics utilizes SSL encryption, account verification, and biometric login to safeguard user data. While still ramping up port coverage, the help section is informative, and the live chat is responsive in most markets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Key Information Legal States AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.7/5 Android App Rating 4.5/5 US Expert’s Ratings Odds & Markets 4.3/5 Payment Methods & Speed 4/5 Betting Site Interface 4.8/5 Security 5/5 Customer Service 4.3/5

Overall

Fanatics is one of the most user-friendly and innovative sportsbooks in the US market today. Its FanCash program, clean design, and sharp odds make it a top pick for bettors who value simplicity and want rewards they can wear. As it continues to expand, expect even more from this rising brand.

5. DraftKings

DraftKings has been a staple in US sports betting since day one — and for good reason. It blends deep market coverage, innovative features, and one of the best sportsbook apps in the US, making it a go-to choice for millions of bettors.

Basketball fans will find one of the most detailed NBA and college hoops sections available, including player props, team totals, alternate spreads, and live quarter betting. Soccer bettors can wager on everything from the Premier League to La Liga and MLS, with American odds listed clearly and updated frequently.

Advanced Betting Tools

One of DraftKings’ standout features is its Flash Bet tool, which is ideal for in-game wagering. It allows you to bet on the next point, goal, or outcome in real-time, with near-instant resolution.

Example: During a Celtics game, you can bet on Jayson Tatum to score the next basket, and the payout hits seconds after it happens. This keeps live sports betting fast-paced and exciting, especially for NBA fans who follow every play.

DraftKings also offers Stats Hub, where bettors can review advanced team and player metrics before placing a wager. This makes it easier to analyze trends, injuries, and matchups, particularly during major events like the NCAA Tournament or Champions League fixtures.

Same-Game Parlay Flexibility

The same-game parlay builder is one of the most versatile on the market. You can combine bets across player props, totals, spreads, and more, and DraftKings frequently adds opt-in promos tied to these parlay options.

During major tournaments or primetime games, expect to see:

Parlay boosts

No-sweat parlay insurance

Odds enhancements on featured matchups

This makes DraftKings a strong pick for bettors who enjoy building customized wagers with substantial upside.

Security & Support

DraftKings is fully licensed in dozens of US states and employs high-grade encryption, secure ID verification, and two-factor authentication (2FA) login features. Payments are safe and include:

PayPal

Online banking

Visa/Mastercard

Play+ Card

It usually takes between 24 and 72 hours for withdrawals to be processed. The time it takes to complete the process depends on the method used.

Customer support is constantly online to help bettors. You can reach them through live chat or email. The FAQ section is detailed and answers most of the questions you might have.

DraftKings Sportsbook Key Information Legal States AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $5 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.6/5 US Expert’s Ratings Odds & Markets 5/5 Payment Methods & Speed 4.7/5 Betting Site Interface 4.6/5 Security 5/5 Customer Service 4.5/5

Overall

DraftKings stands out for its powerful tools, live betting experience, and sharp odds across US sports. Whether you're sports betting casually or grinding NBA props, it’s one of the best betting sites in the US, offering top-tier functionality with reliable support and strong payout speeds.

6. FanDuel

FanDuel is one of the most trusted and recognizable names among the top US sportsbooks, thanks to its early success in daily fantasy sports and a polished sportsbook experience that continues to impress bettors nationwide.

The platform is compelling for sports betting on basketball and soccer. You’ll find sharp NBA and college basketball lines, deep soccer markets covering the Premier League, La Liga, MLS, and more — all displayed with crisp navigation and clear categories.

Same-Game Parlay Powerhouse

FanDuel’s same-game parlay builder is arguably the best in the industry. You can combine multiple outcomes — like point spreads, total points, and player props — from the same matchup in just a few taps.

Example: Bet on LeBron to score 25+, Lakers to win, and the total over 210 — all in one custom parlay with boosted odds.

FanDuel often features daily parlay boosts, and during major events like March Madness or the Premier League run-in, it runs insured promos that refund lost legs in bonus credits.

App Design & Speed

The FanDuel mobile app is clean, fast, and built with mobile-first navigation in mind. The bet slip is responsive, transitions are quick, and markets are categorized clearly — from live NBA props to top La Liga outrights.

You’ll also get real-time alerts for line changes or score updates if you opt in. Bettors who prioritize speed and reliability on game day will appreciate how smooth FanDuel’s app feels compared to bulkier alternatives.

The platform also offers:

Profit boosts for NBA, college hoops, and soccer

Parlay insurance on select leagues

Occasional giveaways and player prop specials

Even existing users receive value through FanDuel’s rotating promos calendar.

Payments & Security

FanDuel supports fast deposits and withdrawals via:

PayPal

Online banking

Venmo

Debit/credit cards

FanDuel Prepaid Card

Most withdrawals are processed within 24 to 48 hours. Account security features include two-factor authentication (2FA) and encrypted logins, providing players with added peace of mind.

FanDuel Sportsbook Key Information Legal States AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.7/5 US Expert’s Ratings Odds & Markets 4.9/5 Payment Methods & Speed 4.6/5 Betting Site Interface 5/5 Security 5/5 Customer Service 4/5

Overall

FanDuel is a top-tier sportsbook that excels at mobile betting, parlay customization, and intuitive design. It’s powerful for NBA and soccer fans who want deep markets, fast access, and reliable payouts. Whether you're new to sports betting or an experienced bettor looking to simplify your experience, FanDuel is one of the best online sportsbooks in the US.

7. ESPN Bet

ESPN BET may be new to the scene, but it’s backed by one of the biggest sports brands in the world. With ESPN’s media power and fan reach, this platform is quickly becoming a top contender among the best online sportsbooks in the US.

Despite its newcomer status, ESPN BET already offers a strong lineup of sports betting markets, sharp odds, and a clean, user-friendly interface that appeals to both beginners and seasoned bettors.

Expert Coverage of US Sports & Soccer

ESPN BET shines in NBA, college basketball, and soccer betting — three of the most in-demand markets for US players. NBA odds are competitive, and the platform includes deep props and alternate lines. Soccer coverage encompasses the Premier League, La Liga, the Champions League, and MLS.

Example: You can bet on Christian Pulisic to score anytime + AC Milan to win in a same-game parlay — and ESPN BET will often apply an odds boost or promo offer.

For casual players, the platform’s game pages include match previews and stats, often powered by ESPN’s content team, which helps inform betting decisions in a user-friendly way.

Mobile App Experience

The ESPN BET app is fast, lightweight, and easy to navigate. Designed in partnership with Penn Entertainment, it avoids clutter while surfacing top markets, bet suggestions, and promotions front and center.

Players can easily sort markets by game time, sport, or league, and the live betting interface performs well, although streaming is not yet available, which is a slight drawback compared to bet365.

Deposits and withdrawals are handled via:

Debit/credit card

PayPal

Bank transfer

Apple Pay (on mobile)

Most withdrawals are processed within 48 to 72 hours, depending on the method.

Security & Trust

ESPN BET is fully licensed in 15+ states and uses industry-standard security protocols. ID verification is seamless, and account logins are protected via biometrics or two-factor authentication (2FA) on compatible devices.

Customer support is solid, featuring a searchable help center and live chat; however, 24/7 availability is still being rolled out in some regions.

ESPN Bet Key Information Legal States CO, IA, IL, IN, NJ, PA, VA Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.6/5 Android App Rating 4.4/5 US Expert’s Ratings Odds & Markets 4./5 Payment Methods & Speed 4/5 Betting Site Interface 4.5/5 Security 5/5 Customer Service 3.5/5

Overall

ESPN BET is a rapidly improving sportsbook with the full weight of the ESPN brand, strong NBA and soccer odds, and one of the most unique offers in the US market. Suppose you want a simple, polished sportsbook that ties betting into your sports-watching habits. In that case, this is a great pick, especially for newer players looking to combine media and sports betting in one experience.

Best US Betting Site of the Week

This week’s top pick for the best US betting site goes to bet365. Known globally for its exceptional range of markets and consistently sharp odds, bet365 continues to impress American bettors with its seamless interface and reliable live streaming options.

What sets bet365 apart is not just the variety of sports it covers — from NBA to Premier League soccer — but also the quality of its betting experience. Whether you’re on desktop or mobile, the site runs smoothly, making placing bets quick and easy.

Customer support is responsive and accessible, and payment options are flexible, catering well to US users. For bettors looking for the most comprehensive and trusted sportsbook, bet365 remains the go-to choice this week.

Get your Bet365 sign-up offer today and experience what makes this site a leader in the US sports betting scene.

Best NBA Odds from Betting Sites

Indiana Pacers @ OKC Thunder - Saturday 5th June - 8:30pm EDT

Moneyline:

IND Pacers - Moneyline @ +310 with BetMGM

OKC Thunder - Moneyline @ -400 with BetMGM

Point Spread:

IND Pacers (+9.5) - @ -115 with BetMGM

OKC Thunder (-9.5) @ -105 with BetMGM

Totals:

Over 230.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Under 2130.5 @ - 105 with BetMGM

Best Soccer Odds from Betting Sites

Spain vs France - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final - Thursday 5th May - 3:00pm EDT

Moneyline:

Spain- Moneyline @ +140 with BetMGM

France - Moneyline @ +200 with bet365

Point Spread:

Spain (-1) - @ +363 with bet365

France (+1) - @ -185 with bet365

Totals:

Over 2.5 @ +110 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 @ -145 with BetMGM

How to Sign Up with US Betting Sites

Now you know all about the best sports betting sites in the US right now, let’s talk about how to sign up with one of them. Here is our guide for the simplest and easiest way to get playing with any US sportsbook in mere minutes:

Choose the Right Sportsbook for Your State - Check if your stake has legal sports betting Confirm you're of legal betting age - 21+ in legal US sports betting states - 18+ in KY only Go to the sports betting app or site - choose between any legal betting site Start the registration process - Click the big 'Join', 'Sign Up' or 'Register' - Normally top right/left of the screen Input important info - Full name, Email, Mobile No., Date of birth, Address, SSN and more Enter a promo code if need - bet365 (GOALBET), BetMGM (GOALNEWSGET), Caesars (GOALMAXDYW) Finish up process - Create a username and password with the betting site Verify ID - If needed Make your first deposit - often $5+ Start playing - you are now free to bet on any and all sports

How We Rate Sports Betting Sites

Selecting the top US online sportsbook involves more than just eye-catching ads or memorable taglines. Our knowledgeable staff employs a tried-and-true methodology that puts the needs of actual bettors first: simplicity, quick payouts, sports betting diversity, security, and assistance.

Each sportsbook is analyzed based on five main criteria, all of which are backed by hands-on testing, user feedback, and years of expertise monitoring the US sports betting market. Whether you're a novice or an experienced bettor, these categories are meant to assist you in finding a sportsbook that really meets your needs. Here's how we deconstruct it:

Online Sportsbook Interface

The starting point for your betting experience is the internet interface of a sportsbook. This covers the website or app's ease of use and enjoyment, the speed at which pages load, and whether or not it provides seamless navigation. You can easily locate your favorite wagers, stay error-free, and take advantage of uninterrupted live betting or streaming thanks to a simple, user-friendly layout.

For in-play gamblers who like to observe the action as they place their bets, live streaming is essential.

What We Look For:

Ease of navigation: Can you find NBA odds in two taps? Is the parlay builder easy to use?

Loading speed: Live betting demands real-time responsiveness — slow apps cost you value.

Mobile app quality: Is it clean, modern, and designed with sports betting in mind?

Bet slip functionality: Does it auto-update? Is it simple to build parlays or teasers?

Top sportsbooks for interface:

#1 bet365: Distinguished by its slick, user-friendly website and industry-best live streaming choices that provide lag-free HD quality.

Distinguished by its slick, user-friendly website and industry-best live streaming choices that provide lag-free HD quality. #2 DraftKings: A visually designed mobile app with fast load times and smooth bet placing is provided by DraftKings.

A visually designed mobile app with fast load times and smooth bet placing is provided by DraftKings. #3 FanDuel: Although it's live streaming choices are a little restricted, the website and app are well-structured, with simple navigation and unambiguous bet slips.

Odds, Prices & Markets

Sports betting is global, but every bettor wants the best value for their wager. The range of markets and the competitiveness of odds directly impact potential returns. A sportsbook that offers a wide range of markets allows you to bet on everything from NBA point spreads to niche soccer leagues. Better odds mean more profit when you win.

US sports fans typically focus on the NBA, NFL, and MLB, but bettors also appreciate depth in soccer and collegiate sports.

What We Look For:

Sharp lines: Are the odds competitive with Vegas or other top books?

Variety: Are NBA, Premier League, and MLS props available, or just moneylines?

Parlay and prop depth: How many legs can you combine? Can you stack player props in same-game parlays?

Niche options: Does the site cover lower-tier leagues or offer unique bet types?

Top sportsbooks for odds and markets:

#1 bet365: offers unmatched market variety and consistently sharp odds, thanks to its global scale and liquidity.

offers unmatched market variety and consistently sharp odds, thanks to its global scale and liquidity. #2 BetMGM: offers competitive pricing and a diverse market selection, with a primary focus on US sports.

offers competitive pricing and a diverse market selection, with a primary focus on US sports. #3 Fanatics Sportsbook: ranks highly for market variety, especially on American sports, with odds close to bet365’s.

Promotions & Bonuses

Promotions continue to be a major draw for many bettors, even if we steer clear of the phrases "free" and "risk-free" in our marketing. Good promos enhance your whole experience by providing extra value, such as better odds, cash back, or loyalty points.

What We Look For:

Clarity: Are the terms fair, or is it a trap with a 25x rollover?

Accessibility: Are new and existing users rewarded?

Value over time: Does the site offer weekly boosts, loyalty rewards, or odds specials?

Diversity: Are there multiple promo types — parlay safety nets, bet & gets, deposit matches?

Top sportsbooks for promotions & bonuses:

#1 bet365: Leads the pack here with an extensive range of recurring offers, including enhanced prices, profit boosts, and multi-bet promotions.

Leads the pack here with an extensive range of recurring offers, including enhanced prices, profit boosts, and multi-bet promotions. #2 DraftKings: Tailored deals on NBA, NFL and Premier League games

Tailored deals on NBA, NFL and Premier League games #3 Caesars: Offer solid sports promotion, rewarding both new and existing customers.

Security

Your data and money must be protected at all times. Leading sportsbooks employ state-of-the-art security measures, including SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and robust identity verification processes.

What We Look For:

SSL encryption & firewall protection

2FA (Two-factor authentication) support

ID verification systems

Payout reliability and dispute resolution

Every time you deposit or withdraw, you can rest easy knowing that your betting funds are protected from unwanted access.

Top sportsbooks for security:

#1 BetMGM: Using cutting-edge encryption and verification technologies to guarantee that they adhere to the strictest security guidelines

Using cutting-edge encryption and verification technologies to guarantee that they adhere to the strictest security guidelines #2 bet365: Similar protocols to BetMGM, and with millions of players protected globally for over 30 years this experience is crucial

Similar protocols to BetMGM, and with millions of players protected globally for over 30 years this experience is crucial #3 Fanatics Sportsbook: Maintains strong security protocols, although newer entrants may still be building trust, with the lesser known bookmaker

Customer Support

Great customer service may turn a frustrating problem into a simple and speedy solution. The top sportsbooks provide a variety of help channels, such as email, phone support, and live chat, that are available around the clock. Fast response times and skilled agents make all the difference.

What We Look For:

Live chat availability (ideally 24/7)

Email and phone support quality

Comprehensive help centers or FAQs

Fast resolution times

Top sportsbook for customer support

#1 bet365: Shines with its responsive live chat and extensive FAQ resources.

Shines with its responsive live chat and extensive FAQ resources. #2 BetMGM: Offers a well-staffed support team that is reachable by phone and chat.

Offers a well-staffed support team that is reachable by phone and chat. #3 DraftKings: Offers multiple contact channels, but its response times can be slower during peak periods.

US Betting Sites Payment Methods

Choosing the correct payment method at a US sportsbook can make your experience faster, safer, and more convenient. The best legal sportsbooks offer a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options, tailored to the preferences of US bettors when it comes to moving money.

From traditional credit cards to digital wallets like PayPal and Apple Pay, there's something for everyone. Below is a breakdown of the most popular options, including how they work, their pros and cons, and which sportsbooks each is best suited for.

American Express

American Express is a premium card option recognized for its strong fraud protection and high daily spending limits. Although it's not as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard, several top-tier sportsbooks still offer it as a deposit option.

Why use Amex?

Great for larger deposits

Strong security features and purchase protection

Trusted brand in the US market

Payment Method Avg. Fees Avg. Min Deposit Avg. Max Deposit Avg. Depositing Time American Express Free $10 Varies Instant Expert’s Best AMEX Betting Site: BetMGM

Mastercard

Mastercard is one of the most commonly accepted deposit options at US sportsbooks. It’s fast, reliable, and secure — perfect for new users who want instant access to sports betting.

Why use Mastercard?

Accepted at nearly every US sports betting site

Low minimum deposits

Easy to use via mobile or desktop

Payment Method Avg. Fees Avg. Min Deposit Avg. Max Deposit Avg. Depositing Time MasterCard Free $5 - $10 Varies Instant Expert’s Best Mastercard Betting Site: bet365

Visa

Visa is the most widely accepted payment card in the world, and sportsbooks are no exception. It's supported by virtually every legal betting site in the US.

Why use Visa?

Universally accepted at all top sportsbooks

Very low minimum deposit thresholds

Real-time deposits = instant play

Payment Method Avg. Fees Avg. Min Deposit Avg. Max Deposit Avg. Depositing Time Visa Free $5 - $10 Varies Instant Expert’s Best Visa Betting Site: bet365

PayPal

Due to its security, speed, and user-friendliness, PayPal is a preferred option for many US gamblers. PayPal is perfect for maintaining your bankroll because the majority of sportsbooks accept both deposits and withdrawals using this method.

Why use PayPal?

Keep your bank details private

Instant deposits + fast withdrawals (24–48 hours)

Supported at all major US sportsbooks

Payment Method Avg. Fees Avg. Min Deposit Avg. Max Deposit Avg. Depositing Time PayPal Free $5 - $10 Varies Instant Expert’s Best PayPal Betting Site: Fanatics Sportsbook

Sports Available with Betting Sites

US online betting sites have grown quickly and now offer one of the broadest ranges of sports betting markets anywhere in the world. While homegrown leagues remain at the core, these sportsbooks are continually expanding their reach, offering more options for all types of bettors.

The landmark sports betting markets that dominate the US betting scene include:

MLS (Major League Soccer) & other European Soccer leagues

NHL (National Hockey League)

NBA (National Basketball Association)

NFL (National Football League)

MLB (Major League Baseball)

Premier League (English Soccer)

US bettors have a wide range of alternatives when it comes to making their bets on various sports because there are innumerable markets, odds, and sports betting options available.

The sporting activity, however, doesn't end there. In addition, a lot of sportsbooks provide betting on motorsports, golf, tennis, boxing, and even specialized sports like cricket and esports. Every bettor may discover a sport that fits their interests and wagering style thanks to this extensive assortment.

Top Sports Betting Sites for Each

Sport Best Betting Site NBA bet365, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook NFL BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, bet365 MLB bet365, FanDuel, ESPN Bet NHL bet365, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars Premier League Soccer bet365, FanDuel, BetMGM MLS & European Soccer bet365, FanDuel, DraftKings Golf bet365, BetMGM Tennis bet365, FanDuel Boxing / MMA BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook Motorsports bet365, Caesars

Legal US Sports Betting States

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court made the decision to overturn PAPSA (the federal sports betting ban). Since then, states have been granted the right to negotiate and make their own laws regarding gambling. States are gradually getting on the gambling wave, with over 30 states having made online sports betting legal.

If you’re lucky enough to live in one of the 30 states that have legalized gambling, good for you. All you need to do is register on one of the sportsbooks legal in your area, like bet365, BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings. However, laws vary by state, and some states have stricter rules or slower rollout timelines.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of where sports betting is legal — and what that means for you.

Legal Sports Betting States Arizona (AZ) Colorado (CO) Connecticut (CT) Illinois (IL) Indiana (IN) Iowa (IA) Kansas (KS) Kentucky (KY) Louisiana (LA) Maryland (MD) Nevada (NV) Michigan (MI) Missouri (MO) New Jersey (NJ) Massachusetts (MA) New Hampshire (NH) Montana (MT) New York (NY) Ohio (OH) Oregon (OR) Pennsylvania (PA) Rhode Island (RI) Tennessee (TN) Virginia (VA) Washington, DC (DC) West Virginia (WV) Wyoming (WY) Non-Legal Sports Betting States Alaska (AK) Alabama (AL) Arkansas (AR) California (CA) Delaware (DE) Florida (FL) Georgia (GA) Hawaii (HI) Idaho (ID) Mississippi (MS) Minnesota (MN) Nebraska (NE) North Carolina (NC) North Dakota (ND) Oklahoma (OK) South Carolina (SC) South Dakota (SD) Texas (TX) Utah (UT) Vermont (VT) Wisconsin (WI)

Why State Licensing Matters

Only state-licensed sportsbooks are safe, legal, and regulated by gaming commissions. These operators must:

Verify your identity and age

Encrypt your financial data

Offer responsible gambling tools

Pay out winnings fairly and on time

Warning: Offshore sportsbooks are not legal in the US and do not offer any protection for your funds or personal info. Stick to trusted operators licensed in your state.

Safe Gambling with Sports Betting Sites

While online sports betting can be exciting and rewarding, it should always remain fun, safe, and under control. The best US sportsbooks recognize this and provide a full suite of tools and resources to help players gamble responsibly.

Whether you're a new bettor or a seasoned player, understanding how to manage your time, money, and emotions is key to a healthy sports betting experience. Below, we break down the built-in protections sportsbooks offer — and where to turn if you ever need help.

What Sportsbooks Offer to Protect Customers

All licensed US sports betting sitesare required by law to implement responsible gambling policies. But the best sportsbooks go beyond compliance — they empower you to stay in control.

Here are the key features you’ll find across top platforms:

Deposit Limits

You can set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits to control the amount of money you load into your account.

Example: FanDuel lets you set a $200 weekly limit. Once you hit that amount, you won’t be able to deposit again until the limit resets.

Why it helps: Keeps your spending within budget and prevents chasing losses.

Wagering Limits

Wagering limits let you restrict the amount you can bet, either per bet or across a set period.

Example: You could cap your wagers at $50 per day on bet365. Even if you have more in your account, the site will block further bets that day.

Why it helps: Keeps bets proportional and discourages impulsive decisions during hot streaks or losing runs.

Time-Outs

Sometimes you just need a quick break. With time-outs, you can pause your account for 24 hours, 72 hours, or up to 30 days — no questions asked.

Example: If you’re feeling burnt out or tilted after a tough sports betting day, activate a 3-day time-out. You won’t be able to log in until the expiration date.

Why it helps: Use time-outs proactively after significant events, such as March Madness or the Super Bowl, to reset.

Self-Exclusion

If you need a longer-term break, self-exclusion allows you to lock yourself out of all sports betting activity for a specified duration — typically 1 month, 6 months, 1 year, or even permanently.

Example: On Caesars Sportsbook, you can exclude yourself for a period of 12 months. During that time, your account is frozen and cannot be reactivated.

Why it helps: Ideal for those facing gambling-related stress or wanting to remove temptation during tough periods.

Reality Checks

Some platforms — like Fanatics or DraftKings — offer “reality check” notifications that remind you how long you’ve been playing or how much you’ve bet.

Example: After 30 minutes of browsing odds, you might get a pop-up saying: “You’ve been active for 30 minutes. Consider taking a break.”

Why it helps: Keeps your gambling intentional and enables you to recognize unhealthy patterns.

Help For Readers - Organisations and Government Projects

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, there are dedicated organisations and resources to provide support:

National U.S. Gambling Helpline: Call 1-800-GAMBLER anytime for confidential support and guidance. Text and chat are also available at www.1800gambler.net

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG): Provides education, resources, and treatment referrals for problem gamblers and their families. Visit their website www.ncpgambling.org for helpful tools and information. Some of the resources that they offer include self-assessment tools and state-specific resources.

SAMHSA National Helpline (1-800-662-HELP): Offers confidential treatment referrals for mental health and substance use (including gambling)

Gamblers Anonymous: A 12-step fellowship where members share their experience and support each other in overcoming gambling addiction. Meetings are available nationwide. Visit their website www.gamblersanonymous.org. Their key message: You are not alone — millions of Americans have sought support and found healthier betting habits (or walked away entirely).

State-Specific Help: Many states have their programs and hotlines. Here are a few examples:

New Jersey: www.njgambling.org

Pennsylvania: www.pacouncil.com

Michigan: 1-800-270-7117 (available 24/7)

Top US sports betting sites, such as BetMGM, FanDuel, Caesars, and Fanatics, actively support responsible gambling and will never penalize you for using their safety tools.

US Sports Betting Sites to Avoid

While there are dozens of licensed, trusted, and legal sportsbooks available across the US, there are still some unregulated and risky operators that bettors should avoid at all costs. These sites may appear polished on the surface — featuring flashy odds, aggressive offers, and slick designs — but they often lack proper licensing, oversight, and adequate player protections.

If you bet with the wrong site, you’re risking more than just your wager — you could lose access to your funds, expose your identity, or even become a victim of fraud.

Why Some Online Betting Sites Are Unsafe

Illegal or offshore sportsbooks typically operate from jurisdictions like:

Costa Rica

Curacao

Panama

Antigua

They may accept US players, but they do so without following US law. Your state does not license these sites; they operate without regulatory approval, meaning:

There’s no legal protection if you don’t get paid

Your deposit might be frozen or stolen

Payouts can be delayed indefinitely or denied outright

Customer support is unreliable or nonexistent

Your personal information could be sold or leaked

Red Flags to Watch For

To protect yourself, avoid online betting sites with any of the following warning signs:

No mention of US state licensing: If the site doesn’t list the states where it’s legal, it's likely not licensed at all. Legal books (like BetMGM or bet365) always disclose their licenses in the footer.

No geolocation check: All legal US sportsbooks require geolocation access to confirm you’re sports betting in a legal state. If a site lets you wager from anywhere — including restricted states — it’s almost certainly offshore.

Unrealistic offers: If a site claims “Bet $100, get $1,000 free with no strings attached,” that’s likely a scam. All legitimate sportsbooks are upfront about terms, wagering requirements, and expiration dates.

No responsible gambling section: Trusted sportsbooks offer timeouts, deposit limits, and self-exclusion. If there are no tools to control your play, you’re not on a legal platform.

Why State-Licensed Sportsbooks Are Safer

Every sportsbook we recommend in this article is licensed in the US and undergoes strict regulation by a state gaming authority, such as:

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE)

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB)

Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB)

New York State Gaming Commission

These agencies require:

Player fund segregation (your money is kept separate from company operations)

ID verification to prevent fraud and underage gambling

Audited payout processes

Secure technology standards

If you ever have an issue with a licensed sportsbook, you can file a complaint with the regulator, and they will investigate.

Common Myths About Offshore Sites

Myth Reality “Offshore sites have better odds.” They sometimes do — but at the cost of no protection or transparency. “This Bookie is legal — I use it all the time.” It's offshore and illegal in the US. Just because it’s accessible doesn’t make it legal or safe. “I’ve never had a problem with this bookie.” Many haven’t — until they try to withdraw thousands or win too often. “They offer more sports.” Legal sites like bet365, DraftKings, and FanDuel now cover everything from esports to niche soccer leagues.

Final Tip:

Always Check Before You Bet

Check if the operator appears on your state’s gaming commission website

Look for US licensing disclosures in the site/app footer

Use sportsbooks we’ve reviewed and verified in this guide — every one of them is 100% legal and tested

If a site isn’t licensed in your state, it’s not worth the risk.

Best Betting Sites Summary

After reviewing all the best online betting sites in the US, it's clear that BetMGM takes the top spot as the #1 US sportsbook right now. It excels in every key area we evaluate, offering a clean interface, excellent odds, generous bonuses, robust security, and top-tier customer service.

When choosing the best US sports betting site, here’s what we always look for:

A user-friendly online interface for desktop and mobile

Competitive odds, prices, and market depth on major sports like the NBA, NFL, and soccer

Strong promotions and bonuses for new and existing customers

Secure transactions and trusted banking options

Responsive, 24/7 customer support

Whether you're into basketball, soccer, or baseball, or you're just starting with online sports betting in the US, these factors ensure you get the safest, most rewarding experience possible.

Here’s a final breakdown of our top-ranked US sportsbooks by category:

Ranking Category US Betting Site #1 Online Interface bet365 #1 Odds, Prices & Markets bet365 #1 Promotions & Bonuses bet365 #1 Security BetMGM #1 Customer Support BetMGM

When choosing between the best online betting sites, you can’t go wrong with any of our top picks. However, if you're looking for a comprehensive experience from a licensed, trusted, and high-performing sportsbook, BetMGM is our expert's #1 overall recommendation.

GOAL’s Expertise with Betting Sites

When it comes to choosing the best US sports betting sites, you can trust GOAL to steer you right. Our expert writers boast years of hands-on experience in the online betting space, and we’ve been covering the ever-evolving US sportsbook industry since day one.

GOAL has been at the forefront of betting content in the United States since sports betting was legalized. We understand how quickly the landscape shifts—new apps launch, odds change, and promos evolve—and that’s precisely why we update our guides and reviews regularly, providing readers with the most accurate and timely advice possible.

We also deliver daily sports betting tips and expert analysis, ensuring we stay one step ahead of the game, so you can too. Whether you're a first-time bettor or a seasoned pro, our mission is to help you bet smarter, safer, and with confidence.

Best Sports Betting Sites FAQs

Which betting site is the best?

BetMGM is currently our pick for the best US sports betting site. It offers a top-tier mobile app, a wide range of sports markets, competitive odds, and one of the best sign-up offers available. Combined with its user-friendly interface, it’s a standout choice for US bettors.

What is the most trusted betting site?

Bet365 is one of the most trusted online betting sites in the world. Known globally for its reliability, licensing, and security, bet365 offers American bettors a secure platform with consistent payouts, responsive customer support, and transparent terms and conditions.

What is the best betting site in the US?

According to our rankings, BetMGM is the best betting site in the US. It combines excellent promotions, strong odds across US sports, and fast payouts with a sleek interface, making it a favorite for both casual and experienced bettors.

What is the most profitable betting market?

Moneyline betting is often the most profitable for new bettors. It’s simple to understand and low-risk compared to parlays or props. Experienced bettors may also find substantial value in player props or niche markets where odds can vary more.

Is sports betting legal in the US?

Yes, but legality varies by state. Since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling, states have the authority to legalize and regulate sports betting individually. Many have done so, but not all, so always check local laws before wagering.

Where is sports betting legal in the US?

It is legal in over 30 states, with more expected to join. States like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Illinois offer fully regulated online sportsbooks. Check your state’s gaming commission for the latest info.

Which betting site pays out the fastest?

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the fastest-paying sportsbooks in the US. Most withdrawals are processed within 24–48 hours, especially when using PayPal or online banking. Quick processing times make it a strong option for fast cash-outs.

Are online betting sites safe?

Yes, if you stick to licensed and regulated sportsbooks. All trustworthy US sportsbooks are licensed in their respective states. Look for operators listed by your state’s gaming commission to ensure safety and fair play.

Do betting sites have apps?

Yes, nearly all major US sportsbooks have mobile apps. Apps from sites like Bet365, BetMGM, and Fanatics offer full functionality, including sign-ups, deposits, live sports betting, and withdrawals—all from your phone or tablet.

What card can I use on betting sites?

Visa, Mastercard, and sometimes American Express are accepted. Most sportsbooks accept debit and credit cards for deposits. Withdrawal methods vary, so be sure to check the banking section of your chosen site before funding your account.

Do betting sites have PayPal?

Yes, many top online sportsbooks sites in the US accept PayPal. It’s a popular option thanks to its speed and added security. Sites like BetMGM, bet365, and Fanatics all support PayPal for both deposits and withdrawals.