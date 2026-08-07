Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup Overview

More

Watch it Live

TV Schedule
Advertisement

Leagues Cup, fixtures & results

Wednesday 5 August
Austin FC badge
Austin FC
AUS
2
Tijuana badge
Tijuana
TIJ
0
FT
CF America badge
CF America
CFA
3
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
1
FT
Portland Timbers badge
Portland Timbers
POT
5
Puebla badge
Puebla
PUE
2
FT
Thursday 6 August
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
Pachuca badge
Pachuca
PAC
Apple TV
Charlotte FC badge
Charlotte FC
CLT
Atlas badge
Atlas
ATL
Apple TV
FC Cincinnati badge
FC Cincinnati
CIN
Club Universidad Nacional badge
Club Universidad Nacional
CUN
Univision

Watch live on

Univision
TUDN
Apple TV
UniMás
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Portland Timbers crestPortland Timbers11005233
W
2Inter Miami CF crestInter Miami CF11004223
W
3CF America crestCF America11003123
W
4Charlotte FC crestCharlotte FC11003033
W
5Columbus Crew crestColumbus Crew11003123
W
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Columbus Crew, Cruz Azul, Leon, and Inter Miami are the most successful sides in the Leagues Cup, having won one title each.

As of 2024, there are 45 teams in the Leagues Cup, from both the MLS and the Liga MX. They are divided into 15 groups of three teams each. The inaugural edition in 2019, in contrast, featured just 16 teams.

Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jacob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, and Mikael Uhre – all of them players of Philadelphia Union – share the record for most appearances in Leagues Cup, making 14 appearances each.

Gabonese forward Denis Bouanga is the all-time topscorer in Leagues Cup history, scoring 12 goals in 10 games for Los Angeles FC. Lionel Messi is close in second place with 10 goals.

Tijuana goalkeeper Jesus Corona is the oldest player to ever feature in a Leagues Cup game. Corona was 43 years and 191 days old when he played against Vancouver Whitecaps in August 2024.

Axel Kei is the youngest player to feature in Leagues Cup. Kei was just 14 years and 267 days when he achieved the feat during Real Salt Lake City's 2-1 loss against Atlas Guadalajara in 2022.

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andre-Pierre Gignac, and Hector Herrera are among the most famous players to have featured in the Leagues Cup.

Caleb Porter, Tata Martino, Phil Neville, Martin Demichelis, and Fernando Gago are among the most famous managers in Leagues Cup history.