Best Sportsbook Promos: $4000+ in Bonus Bets in December 2025

This guide reviews the best sportsbook promos currently available, including bonus bets, deposit matches, and more, all designed to add value as you bet on NBA, NFL, college basketball, and major soccer leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and MLS.

We've compared the top sportsbook promos based on their value, ease of use, and app experience and compiled everything here to help you choose the right one for you.

Best Sportsbook Promos - Reviewed for US Readers

Below you’ll find in-depth reviews of the best sportsbook promos available in the US for 2025. We've ranked them by the quality of their offer, how easy they are to claim, and the unique advantages each site provides.

Let’s dive right into the top betting site promos this month.

1. bet365 Sportsbook Promo

bet365 has one of the most user-friendly and rewarding promos in the sports betting industry. There are some offers available for the bet365 welcome bonus. Here are some of the offers available to new users.

These two separate offers make bet365 one of the most flexible sportsbooks for new users. The low minimum bet and the win-or-lose payout mean you're not relying on a risky wager to get started.

Why We Like It:

This promo does not require a losing bet.

You get the bonus win or lose.

It also has a low deposit of $5, which makes it easy to start, and it covers NBA, college basketball, and all major soccer leagues. The bet365 app has been rated as one of the best mobile app experiences on iOS and Android.

Getting your bet365 sportsbook promo:

Use the promo code GOALBET Pick either the $150 bonus offer or $1,000 first bet safety net Register for a bet365 sportsbook account Deposit a minimum of $10 Follow the T&Cs for your chosen bet365 sportsbook bonuses Sports bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and will expire after 7 days

Looking for more on the bet365 promo code? Our expert breaks it down

2. Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook is a new player in the market, but it offers a solid sportsbook promo for new users in 2025.

Fanatics provides some safety net bet wagers up to $1000 for new players, meaning that if your initial wager is unsuccessful, you will receive your money back in bonus bets.

But their standout offer is available in most legal states in the US right now, meaning any and everyone should be eligible for it, It sees you able to land $250 in FanCash, from a spend of just $50.

Why We Like It:

Low minimum bet for the $50 bonus, making it accessible to many players

Simple process to claim without needing complex promo codes

User-friendly interface that's easy to navigate for beginners

However, Fanatics Sportsbook is still expanding its state availability, so coverage may be limited depending on where you are located. But it's a good option for those who live in available states.

Getting your Fanatics Sportsbook promo:

Promo code is required Choose one of their three sportsbook promos - checking their T&C's before hand Deposit as much as is needed for your chosen bonus bets Place the necessary wager over the set amount of days in Bonus bets expire seven days after accreditation Multi-day promos must be opted into every day - be aware of this

Fanatics Sportsbook: Sportsbook Promo Bet $50 Get $250 in FanCash Get $1000 back in FanCash Promo Code GOALBONUS GOALBONUS Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, VT, or WY Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.7/5 Android App Rating 4.5/5 Verified By: Samuel Odera

Check out our dedicated Fanatics Sportsbook promos

3. BetMGM Sportsbook Promo

BetMGM offers one of the most enticing bonus bets for 2025, especially for those who want to dive into sports betting with solid value.

These promotions are tailor-made for new users looking to make a quick buck. The deposit match ensures that your first deposit makes you some extra funds, and the $150 in bonus bets can be used on any major sporting event, including NBA playoffs, MLS, and Premier League matches.

Why We Like It:

High payout potential for all sports, especially basketball and soccer

Smooth and intuitive app experience for both iOS and Android users

While the deposit match is generous, some bettors may find the terms for withdrawing bonus funds a little stricter. But with BetMGM's reputation and easy-to-use platform, it's a top choice for many.

Getting your BetMGM sportsbook promo:

Choose one of three promo codes | GOALNEWSGET | GOALMAX1500 | GOALMAX Create an account with BetMGM Deposit $10+ Follow the T&Cs for your chosen BetMGM bonus bets Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and expire in seven days

Looking for more on the BetMGM promo code?

4. FanDuel Promo Code

Dive into the exhilarating world of sports betting with FanDuel's enticing promotion: Bet $5, get $150 if you win. This offer showcases FanDuel's dedication to providing exceptional value and an exciting betting experience.

FanDuel's platform is renowned for its ease of use, making it accessible for all levels of bettors. Whether you're placing bets on the NFL, NBA, or any other sport, the platform’s diverse selection and competitive odds ensure a comprehensive betting environment.

Beyond the attractive welcome offer, FanDuel excels in providing top-notch customer support and secure payment methods, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience from start to finish. This focus on delivering quality and value solidifies FanDuel as a premier choice for those eager to elevate their sports betting adventures.

Getting your FanDuel promo:

No promo code is needed Register for FanDuel Deposit $5 - place the qualifying wager on any sports betting market If it wins you'll get $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours The $150 comes as twelve separate $25 bet tokens Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and bonus bets expire after 7 days

FanDuel Promo Code Sportsbook Promo Bet $5+ Get $150 in Bonus Bets If you Win Bonus Code N/A Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $5 iOS Ap Rating 4.6/5 Android App Rating 4.5/5 Verified By: Samuel Odera

5. Caesars Sportsbook Promo

When it comes to sportsbook bonuses, Caesars Sportsbook consistently ranks among the top due to its attractive offers and solid customer support.

Caesars's brilliant set of profit boost tokens, ten to be exact. which can be used on popular sports like the NBA and Premier League soccer. This then allows for bettors to try and capitalize upon their bonus bets rewards, and turn these tokens into a boatload of winnings.

Why We Like It:

Access to exclusive sports events and unique betting markets

Tier credits for rewards — perfect for regular bettors

Very straightforward process for claiming

However, some users may find the minimum deposit requirement for full access a bit high. But considering the quality of the Caesars app and the bonus value, it's well worth it.

Getting your Caesars sportsbook promo:

Use the promo code GOALTOP20X Register for a Caesars Sportsbook account Deposit $10 - Place $1 on any sports betting market - Odds of (-10,000) or longer to qualify Receive twenty 100% profit boost tokens Use these token within 14 days of claiming Profit boost tokens have a max wager of $25, max winnings of $2,5000 and minimum odds of (-10,000) or longer Tokens cannot be used on odds boosts or sports betting promos

Caesars: Sportsbook Promo Bet $1+, Double Your Winnings Your Next 20 Bets! Bonus Code GOALMAX20X Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC Minimum Deposit $10 iOS App Rating 4.8/5 Android App Rating 4.6/5 Verified By Samuel Odera

Want more on Caesars sportsbook promo code? Our guide has it all

6. theScore Bet

theScore Bet, another newcomer, offers solid promotional value for 2025, especially for sports fans who already follow ESPN's coverage.

theScore Bet offers bonus bets up to the hundreds of dollars, giving users peace of mind while they explore the app. The $100 bonus after placing a $10 bet combined with also one of the more generous offers on the market.

Why We Like It:

Solid $100 bonus to start betting quickly

Easy-to-use interface for both beginners and experienced users

The new brand provides already credibility and reliability

Offers great coverage of the NBA, soccer, and college sports

Despite the quality of the offer, some users might find that the site still lacks some advanced features offered by older sportsbooks. However, it's an excellent choice for those already familiar with ESPN's content and looking for a solid welcome bonus.

Getting your theScore Bet sportsbook promo:

Use the promo code GOAL Register for theScore Bet Deposit $10 - place this on any sports betting market When settled you will receive $100 in bonuses win or lose Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

theScore Bet: Sportsbook Promo Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets Bonus Code GOAL Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Minimum Deposit $10 iOS Ap Rating 4.6/5 Android App Rating 4.5/5 Verified By: Samuel Odera

7. DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

DraftKings remains one of the top choices for US bettors in 2025, offering some of the most rewarding sportsbook bonuses available today.

DraftKings provides a great offer: the $5 bet, get $200 bonus, is one of the larger welcome bonuses offered among the US sportsbooks. The low minimum bet makes it easy for anyone to start, while the extra bonuses helps new users maximize their betting potential.

Why We Like It:

$200 bonus with just a $5 bet—easy to claim and access

Excellent app ratings and a long history of reliable payouts

Wide sports coverage, including NBA, college basketball, Premier League, and MLS

While the bonus bets are generous, it's worth noting that there are certain wagering requirements attached to the bonus, but this is typical for most sportsbooks, but the lack of any bonus code should make your lives that much easier.

Getting your DraftKings sportsbook promo:

No promo code is needed Register for DraftKings Deposit $5 - place this on major sports betting markets If it wins you'll get $200 in bonus bets The $200 comes as eight separate $25 bet tokens Bonuses cannot be withdrawn for cash and bonus bets expire after 7 days

DraftKings: Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins + 3 Months of League Pass On Us! Bonus Code N/A Legal States by Offer AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY Minimum Deposit $5 iOS App Rating 4.9/5 Android App Rating 4.75 Verified By Samuel Odera

Learn more about our DraftKings sportsbook promo code

How to claim your Sportsbook Promo

Step Details 1. Legal State Check if the sportsbook is licensed in your state 2. Promo Code Entered? Enter the correct bonus code during sign-up or deposit 3. Qualifying Deposit? Use the right payment method and meet the deposit minimum 4. Qualifying Wager Placed? Bet on the correct odds/markets as outlined in the promo terms 5. Bonus Credited? Usually within 24–72 hours after the wager settles 6. Terms Met? Meet playthrough, odds, and expiry requirements 7. Ready to Bet? Use bonus bets before they expire!

General sportsbook promo T&C's

Claiming any betting site bonus offer should never prove too complicated, but there are some terms and conditions that all new players need to be aware of. Fear not, our sports betting bonuses experts have broken down the most common rules so you know exactly what to look out for before signing up.

These apply to nearly all sportsbook promotions across the US and can impact how easily you can unlock and use your bonus bets.

Key sportsbook promo terms to know

Age Requirement: Players must be 21+ to sign up and bet with sportsbooks in the US (except in Kentucky, where the minimum age is 18). Also, all legal sportsbooks require identity verification using government-issued ID and SSN info.

Players must be 21+ to sign up and bet with sportsbooks in the US (except in Kentucky, where the minimum age is 18). Also, all legal sportsbooks require identity verification using government-issued ID and SSN info. Promo Code: Some bonus bets require a promo code at sign-up or deposit. If you forget to enter it, you might miss out on the offer entirely.

Some bonus bets require a promo code at sign-up or deposit. If you forget to enter it, you might miss out on the offer entirely. Qualifying Wager: Most promotions require a minimum deposit or bet, often starting around $5–$10. This initial bet must usually be settled before any bonus credits are issued.

Most promotions require a minimum deposit or bet, often starting around $5–$10. This initial bet must usually be settled before any bonus credits are issued. Qualifying Odds: Some offers only count if your wager is placed at certain minimum odds, like -200 or longer. This ensures you're taking a reasonable risk before earning your reward.

Some offers only count if your wager is placed at certain minimum odds, like -200 or longer. This ensures you're taking a reasonable risk before earning your reward. Promo Expiration (Qualifying Period): After you register, many sportsbooks require your qualifying wager to be placed within 7–30 days. Miss the window, and your offer may be void.

After you register, many sportsbooks require your qualifying wager to be placed within 7–30 days. Miss the window, and your offer may be void. Bonus Bets Expiration: Once your bonus bets are issued, they often expire within 7–14 days, depending on the operator. Use them quickly or risk losing them.

Once your bonus bets are issued, they often expire within 7–14 days, depending on the operator. Use them quickly or risk losing them. Playthrough/Wagering Requirements: Some promos require you to wager your bonus winnings a certain number of times before they can be withdrawn. Always check if your bonus comes with a 1x, 5x, or higher playthrough condition.

How we rate our sportsbook promo offers

Not all sports betting promos are created equal. While a big headline bonus might catch your eye, it's the fine print and overall structure of the promotion that can make or break your betting experience.

At Goal.com, we look beyond just the size of the offer. Our team evaluates each online sportsbook sports betting promotions using five key aspects. These factors help bettors, especially new ones, understand which offers provide the best overall value and which ones might come with the proverbial strings attached.

Each part of a sportsbook bonus affects how easy, fast, and worthwhile the offer is for players. Below, we break down each component, explain what to look for, and finish each section with a comparison table that calls out the best betting sites in that category.

Sports Betting Promos Value

The first thing bettors often ask is, How much can I get? That's a fair question. The bonus bet value is the headline amount that operators advertise to new users. But here's where it gets tricky: A $500 sportsbook promo isn't always better than a $200 one.

You need to balance the value with the qualifying conditions. Some promotions require a large deposit or a higher initial wager. Others may credit the bonus in smaller increments, based on how much you wager. Here is what to look for when picking bonus bets based on the value offered:

Total bonus amount

Required deposit or bet to unlock it

Whether the stake is included in the winnings

Percentage match (e.g., 100% of first bet or deposit)

Evaluation using these parameters matters because it can help you gain a clearer picture of the value of these bonus bets. A more balanced offer gives users flexibility. High-value bonus bets are great, but not if they require big risks upfront.

Best Sportsbook Promo - Bonus Bets Value

Sportsbook Pros bet365 Offers a strong value match with a low qualifying bet requirement BetMGM High ceiling for large bettors, with flexible promo conditions Caesars Great balance between value and accessibility, ideal for new users

Promo Code

Many online sportsbooks require you to enter a valid sports betting promo code during registration to claim the sportsbook bonuses they offer. The catch is that if you miss entering it, you might not be eligible to claim these bonus bets even if you meet the rest of the conditions.

It's a small step, but an important one. Forgetting to enter a code could mean you lose out entirely on your best bonus bets.

Here is what to look for when dealing with these promo codes:

Check whether a code is required

Check where and when to enter it

Check whether it's applied automatically (some are built into tracked links)

Simple and visible code application reduces user error. The smoother the process, the better the user experience.

Best Sportsbook Promo- Promo Code Simplicity

Sportsbook Pros DraftKings Code is auto-applied with most tracked links, reducing missed offers bet365 Clear code entry during signup, reminders shown on-site Fanatics No code required; all promos unlocked by default for eligible users

Bonus Expiration Window

When we give advice on betting bonuses, we take into consideration the need to closely monitor expiration dates. Players want time to enjoy and shop around with their sports bonuses instead of being rushed into using them. A short expiration window may lead players to place a wager they don't fully back or haven't had time to research.

In an ideal scenario, bonus bets expirations will not exist or would rather last for a long time. Anyhow, we make do with the cards we have been dealt. Here is what to look for when comparing online sportsbook expiration windows:

How many days is the bonus active for

When the countdown starts (signup, deposit, or bet placement)

Whether the offer expires after inactivity

Here's why it matters:

Bonus bets expire, the longer the window, the better. It gives players the space to strategize, research their options, and make bets with confidence.

Best Sportsbook - Promo Bonus Expiry Window:

Sportsbook Pros theScore Bet Gives users 14 days to use their bonus, more than enough for casual bettors Caesars Offers tiered expiration dates depending on promo type—flexible and user-friendly b et365 Bonus valid for 7 days—Standard of the most sportsbooks

Promo Qualifying Requirements

Promo Qualifying Requirements

Most online sports betting apps and sites have qualifying requirements written in their fine print for the promotions and bonus bets that they offer. Some of these requirements may include:

Minimum deposit amount

A qualifying wager

Minimum odds restrictions

Limited to specific sports or markets

The more flexible these terms are, the better for users. For instance, a qualifying wager that must be placed on a +300 odds market carries more risk than one that allows -110 or even -200.

To pick the betting sites and sportsbooks that have the least requirements and restrictions, here's what to look for:

Minimum odds for a wager to qualify

Whether bets must be placed on specific leagues or sports

How soon the qualifying bet must be placed after signup, i.e, the expiration window

This matters because lower barriers and restrictions make sports bonuses more accessible to casual bettors who are not used to playing long odds and therefore may be unwilling to take a big risk.

Best Sportsbook Promo - Promo Qualifying Requirements

Sportsbook Pros Caesars Qualifying bets start as low as $1 BetMGM Flexible terms that apply across sports, including the NBA and soccer bet365 Very low qualifying odds (+100 or greater), appealing to risk-averse players

Promo Registration Process

No one wants to spend 15 minutes jumping through hoops to claim a bonus. The best sports betting promos are backed by a smooth, fast, and intuitive sign-up process.

Some sportsbooks streamline this step with automatic geolocation checks, easy identity verification, and optional promo code fields. Others make you dig through small print or send emails to support. To evaluate the registration process for individual online sportsbook, simply look at the following factors outlined below:

Time to complete the signup

Steps required to activate the promo

Whether promo details are clear and upfront

A fast registration process helps players claim offers easily and reduces frustration. More time betting, less time registering. It therefore correlates that the best sportsbooks are the ones with intuitive and

Best Sportsbook - Promo Registration Process

Sportsbook Pros Fanatics Extremely user-friendly interface and clear promo details bet365 Quick signup, bonus clearly shown, fewest steps needed BetMGM One of the fastest approval times post-registration

Types of Sports Betting promos & bonus bets

There's no shortage of sportsbook promotions available to new players in the US, anything from NBA betting promos to NFL betting promos but not all offers work the same way. Some promos reward deposits, while others unlock bonus bets with no initial payment needed at all. The key is understanding which type works best for your betting style.

Below, we've broken down the most common types of sports bonuses you'll find at US betting sites. We'll explain what they are, how they work, and which sportsbook is offering the top version of each right now.

Bet and get promos

Bet and get promos are among the simplest and most popular bonus bets in the market. All one has to do is place a qualifying wager (bet) and get a bonus in return, regardless of the outcome. The qualifying wager varies from sportsbook to sportsbook but is usually $5 or $10. It's an ideal promo type for new bettors who want to test the waters without a large deposit commitment. These bet and get promotions have many advantages, some of which include

Low barrier to entry (often just a $5 or $10 wager)

Rewards are delivered regardless of the bet outcome

Usually split across multiple bonus bets for more flexibility

US Sportsbook Promo #1 Bet and Get Offer bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Win or Lose! T&C's: New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

No Deposit

No deposit bonuses are rare but highly sought after. As the name implies, these betting site promos don't require you to deposit a cent to receive a reward. Simply signing up may trigger a small amount of bonus bets or site credit. Imagine that! Free bonus bets upon registration. These promos have some of the best advantages when compared to other promos, some of which include

It is a simple way to try betting for first-timers

No deposit or initial wager needed, which means anyone can get these promos

Has no downsides; win or lose, the bettor is playing with house money

These no-deposit promos are incredibly rare, and they are only offered for limited periods of time. These periods may or may not include special events. Also, the size of the bonus bets is usually small, mostly always between $10 and $20. The sportsbooks are running a business, not a charity; hence, the rarity of these kinds of promos.

We currently do not have any no deposit offers available - check back soon

Deposit match

Deposit match welcome bonuses have become extremely popular, offering new players a sizable return for simply funding their account.

Sportsbook operators will match a percentage of your first deposit, usually between 20% and 100%, and issue sports bonuses accordingly. These offers may come with playthrough requirements, but they offer excellent value if you're planning to make a sizeable deposit anyway. Deposit match promos provide many advantages, some of which include

High bonus potential, often into the hundreds or thousands

Excellent for players who plan to bet regularly

Helps stretch your deposit further

US Sportsbook Promo #1 Deposit Match Offer BetMGM Get a 20% first deposit match up to $1,500 in sports bonus! T&C's: 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participant must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

Safety Net / No Sweat first bets returned

hese are often advertised as “No Sweat” or “First Bet Returned” offers. You place your first bet, and if it loses, the sportsbook returns your stake as bonus bets.

This offer appeals to cautious bettors who want some safety on their first wager. It doesn't guarantee a win, but it does reduce the risk of total loss of the wager.

This is particularly great for new players who are still cautious about gambling and don't want to lose everything on the first try. The returned bonus bets can be used to re-bet multiple times and choose various odds, whether short ones like -120 or long ones like +350. This particular type of promo allows for a large qualifying amount (up to $1,000+).

US Sportsbook Promo #1 No Sweat First Bet Offer bet365 Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! T&C's: New players only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call or Text 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, TN, VA only. Place a qualifying bet of up to $1000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. Registration required.

Referral Bonuses

Referral sportsbook betting promos allow existing users to earn rewards by inviting friends. When your referral signs up and places a qualifying bet, both of you receive bonus bets or credits. These aren't traditional welcome offers, but they're great for long-term value and community building.

Why they're great:

Ongoing value even after initial sign-up

Both the inviter and invitee benefit

Encourages platform loyalty

US Sportsbook Promo #1 Referral Bonus Offer DraftKings Sportsbook Refer a Friend—You Both Get $100 in Bonus Bets T&C's: 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, TN, WV, and WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Please gamble responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS, NV), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). Participants must complete the wagering requirements and satisfy the (10x) playthrough requirement. Deposit Match unavailable in IL, LA, OH, and VA. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit DraftKings.com for Terms & Conditions.

Best sports betting promo by type

Existing users sportsbook bonuses & promotions

Sportsbook promotions in the US aren't just limited to new users. Many of the best betting sites go above and beyond to keep their current players engaged through ongoing sportsbook bonuses, odds boosts, and loyalty rewards. These promotions are an excellent way for existing users to stretch their bankrolls, earn more on the bets they already planned to place, and unlock perks just for playing regularly.

Whether you enjoy betting on NBA playoff games, Premier League clashes, a weekly MLS fixture, or even on some Super Bowl odds there's a constant stream of welcome bonuses designed to reward your search.

Below, we break down the key types of sports bonuses available to existing players, complete with real examples from top US sportsbooks.

Sports Bonuses

Bonus bets for existing users are usually offered through targeted campaigns tied to specific matchups or leagues. If you've opted into marketing updates, you'll often see these appear in-app or via email.

What They Look Like:

“Get $5 in bonus bets when you place any NBA wager this weekend.”

“Opt-in and receive a $10 bonus bet if you wager $25 on any soccer match.”

These bonus bets typically require an opt-in and a small qualifying action (like placing a minimum bet), but they offer real value. Since the funds aren't withdrawn from your balance, it's a great way to test out riskier picks or live betting strategies.

Best Sports Bonuses Promo:

BetMGM NBA Match Bonus

During marquee games like Warriors vs. Lakers, BetMGM frequently offers $5–$10 bonus bets to existing users who place qualifying wagers on the game.

Odds Boosts

Odds boosts are one of the most popular forms of bonus bets for regular users. They work by increasing the payout odds on a pre-selected market, offering more potential profit with the same stake.

Key Benefits:

Enhanced payout without increasing your risk - if the bonus bets win

Usually centered around popular events (NBA, Champions League, MLS)

Often stackable with loyalty points or other offers

Best Odds Boost Example:

BetMGM NBA Token Boosts

An NBA same-game parlay might be listed at +250 but boosted to +375. That's a big jump in value for anyone confident in their picks.

Profit Boosts

Similar to odds boosts, profit boosts increase your potential return. But instead of changing the odds, the sportsbook calculates your normal payout and then adds a percentage bonus—anywhere from 10% to 100%—on top of it.

Common Usage:

Typically used on parlays or same-game parlays

Often percentage-based, e.g., “25% boost on any 3-leg NBA parlay.”

Applies to both pre-game and in-play markets

Best Profit Boost Example:

bet365 Soccer Acca Boost

bet365 runs regular parlay boosts on soccer, especially during weekends. A five-leg parlay involving Premier League and La Liga fixtures might come with a 20% profit boost if it hits.

These profit boosts offer a massive upside for those who like building complex betting slips, particularly during high-action weekends or international fixtures especially if the bet wins.

Loyalty & Rewards Programs

Long-term profits are one of the most underappreciated advantages of sticking with the same sportsbook over time. With the help of well-designed loyalty programs, a number of reputable bookmakers enable players to earn points or credits for each real-money wager they make.

What You Can Earn:

Bonus bets

Cashback or site credit

Exclusive promotions

Hotel discounts, merchandise, or sports tickets

Best Loyalty Rewards Program:

Caesars Sportsbook Rewards Tier System

Your online wagering is immediately connected to the larger Caesars Rewards network when you use Caesars Sportsbook. This implies that you can accrue Tier Credits and Reward Credits for use on eating, entertainment, and travel benefits at actual Caesars properties.

In-app point systems are also available at other sportsbooks, such as FanDuel and DraftKings. These can be redeemed for betting site bonuses or converted into cash-style credits.

Daily/Weekly Promotions: What's New Every Day?

To keep users coming back, many sportsbooks now offer daily betting site promos tailored to your activity or betting interests. These could be random bonus bets, safety net offers, or sport-specific challenges.

Examples:

“NBA Wednesday Reload: Get a $10 bonus when you wager $25 on any NBA game today.”

“Soccer Saturday: Place 3+ bets and get a $5 bonus regardless of the result.”

These rotating offers are perfect for consistent bettors and may provide quick, low-effort rewards.

Best Daily/Weekly Promotions Sportsbook:

BetMGM NBA/NFL Promos

BetMGM offer their players some of the best timely promos, with special bonuses, for every single big NBA or NFL clash. From primetime clashes to Conference Championships, players should check out BetMGM to see if they have any special promos for them to take advantage of.

Promotions by Betting Style

Operators often customize sportsbook bonuses based on your preferences or betting habits. If you're a parlay fan, look for same-game parlay safety net. If you favor live betting, some books will offer real-time bonus rewards based on in-game wagers.

Tailored Offers to Look For:

Parlay safety net: Get your stake back in bonus bets if one leg loses

Live Bet Bonus: Bet live during a specific match and unlock a reward

Weekend Reloads: Deposit on Friday and earn a reward to use over the weekend

These tailored bonus bets help deliver ongoing value and encourage repeat engagement with the platform.

Summary: Why These Sports Betting Promos Matter

Existing user promotions are more than just a way to reward loyalty—they're a powerful tool for maximizing long-term value from your favorite betting sites. By taking advantage of these offers, you can:

Get better odds and higher payouts

Wager with bonus bets instead of your bankroll

Build long-term loyalty rewards

Take part in exclusive contests or boosted markets

If you've already signed up with one of the best sportsbooks in the US, don't overlook the recurring value in these ongoing sports bonuses. Check the promotions tab in your sportsbook app daily to stay in the loop—and don't miss out on free value waiting to be claimed.

Tip: Turn on sports betting app notifications to get first access to new bonus bets the moment they drop.

Top Existing User Promos by Sportsbook - 2025

Sportsbook Promo Type Example Offer Key Sports Covered Frequency BetMGM Bonus Bets/Odds Boosts $5 bonus bet on Warriors vs. Lakers NBA, Premier League Weekly Bet365 Profit Boost / Acca Boost Up to 70% parlay boost on soccer bets La Liga, MLS Weekly theScore Bet Boosted Parlays Enhanced odds on ESPN-featured NBA games NBA, Soccer Weekly Fanatics Weekend Reloads Bet $20 on Friday, get $10 for Saturday College Basketball, NBA Weekly DraftKings Live Bet Bonuses / Daily Missions $10 bonus for betting $25 live on soccer NBA, Premier League Daily FanDuel Parlay Safety Net/Bonus Bets “No Sweat” Same-Game Parlays NBA, MLS Daily/Weekly Caesars Loyalty Rewards Earn Tier Credits toward hotel and merch NBA, Soccer Ongoing

Pro Tip: Use the app's “Promotions” tab daily to discover which sportsbook promotions are currently active for existing users. Most sites update these offers between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET.

Legal states with sportsbook promos

After the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, sports betting websites were allowed in the United States. Since then, legitimate online sportsbooks have proliferated all across the nation, providing new users with welcome bonuses, the best sportsbook promos, and betting site incentives.

Currently, more than 35 states have legalized sports betting in some form, with dozens of operators now live. Our knowledgeable staff has located the top sportsbook promotions and betting site deals for those fortunate enough to live in one of these states, allowing you to start betting with assurance.

Not every state has made the leap yet, though. Before registering, make sure your area permits online sports betting. To ensure that no one is left in the dark, we have put together a comprehensive list of states that are both legal and illegal.

Legal Sports Betting States Online Sports Betting Retail Sports Betting Illegal Sports Betting States Online Sports Betting Retail Sports Betting Arizona Yes Yes Alabama No No Arkansas Yes Yes Alaska No No Colorado Yes Yes California No No Connecticut Yes Yes Georgia No No Delaware Yes Yes Hawaii No No Florida Yes (Tribal) Yes (Tribal) Idaho No No Illinois Yes Yes Minnesota No No Iowa Yes Yes Nebraska No No Indiana Yes Yes New Mexico No Yes (Tribal) Kansas Yes Yes North Dakota No No Kentucky Yes Yes Oklahoma No No Louisiana Yes Yes South Carolina No No Maine Yes Yes South Dakota No No Maryland Yes Yes Texas No No Massachusetts Yes Yes Utah No No Michigan Yes Yes Missouri Yes Yes Montana Yes Yes Nevada Yes Yes New Hampshire Yes No New Jersey Yes Yes New York Yes Yes North Carolina Yes Yes Ohio Yes Yes Oregon Yes Yes Pennsylvania Yes Yes Rhode Island Yes Yes Tennessee Yes No Vermont Yes No Virginia Yes Yes Washington Yes (Tribal) Yes (Tribal) Washington, D.C. Yes Yes West Virginia Yes Yes Wisconsin Yes (Tribal) Yes (Tribal) Wyoming Yes No

Safer gambling for sportsbook promos customers

Although gambling can be enjoyable and lucrative, it's crucial to use caution and moderation. Numerous sportsbooks are aware of their obligation to players and provide a range of resources to assist players in controlling their gambling behaviours. These resources are intended to shield players from possible danger while ensuring that they gamble sensibly and enjoy themselves.

Tools for Responsible Gambling with Sportsbooks

To help gamers gamble responsibly, most respectable sportsbooks provide a range of alternatives. These include:

Deposit Limits

Players can establish daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limitations at a lot of sportsbooks. You may manage the amount of money you put into your account using this tool, which will help you stick to your spending plan. Changing these limitations might be a useful strategy to control your expenditure if you're depositing too much or too often.

Time-Outs

With time-out features, gamers can temporarily stop gaming. You have the option to lock yourself out of your account for a set amount of time, which might be anywhere from a few hours to many weeks. This can assist you in decluttering your thoughts and stop you from making rash bets.

Self-Exclusion

Self-exclusion might be a useful strategy for players who require a longer break. With the help of this tool, you may prevent yourself from using your account for several months or even years. Additionally, several sportsbooks work with self-exclusion programs that, if necessary, might assist you in abstaining entirely from gaming.

Help Organizations and Resources for Gambling Support

Numerous organizations and services are available to offer assistance if you or someone you know is experiencing problem gambling. For people who suffer from gambling addiction, these organizations provide choices for treatment, therapy, and advice.

National U.S. Gambling Helpline: 1-800-GAMBLER

For those with gambling problems, the National Gambling Helpline is open around the clock and provides private assistance. It links callers to nearby counseling and treatment facilities. This is a fantastic place to start if you think your gambling is getting out of hand.

1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) is the phone number.

www.ncpgambling.org is the website.

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG)

One of the top groups devoted to helping problem gamblers is the National Council on Problem Gambling. It provides a wealth of resources, such as access to expert treatment services, internet forums, and instructional materials. Additionally, they want to raise awareness and encourage responsible gaming.

www.ncpgambling.org is the website.

State's Responsible Gambling Resources

Every U.S. state has a unique collection of tools aimed at encouraging responsible gaming. For information on particular programs offered in your region, check out the websites of your state's gaming commission or municipal gambling authority. Numerous states have self-exclusion initiatives, counselling services, and hotlines.

Gamblers Anonymous

A support organization for those who battle gambling addiction is called Gamblers Anonymous. Like Alcoholics Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous is based on the 12-step program and provides a secure, encouraging atmosphere for people to talk about their experiences and ask for assistance from others who have gone through similar struggles.

www.gamblersanonymous.org is the website.

Final Thoughts

It's crucial to use the tools and resources at your disposal and gamble sensibly. Sportsbooks that provide choices for responsible gambling are dedicated to assisting players in controlling their wagering and maintaining their safety. Keep in mind that you don't have to deal with gambling problems alone and that assistance is accessible.

