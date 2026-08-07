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World Cup

World Cup Overview

Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026

Tapia issues Messi Copa 2028 update

Argentina football supremo Claudio Tapia has insisted that the national team will not place any pressure on Lionel Messi regarding his participation in the 2028 Copa America. The Inter Miami superstar remains the focal point of the national side, but his long-term future with La Albiceleste continues to be a topic of intense speculation as he enters the twilight of his career.

L. MessiArgentina
England v Spain - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Qualifier

Bronze backs UEFA World Cup boycott

England stalwart Lucy Bronze has thrown her significant weight behind a potential UEFA boycott of FIFA competitions, insisting that drastic action is necessary to safeguard the long-term integrity of the sport. The Chelsea defender believes that standing by collective principles outweighs the immediate participation in major international tournaments.

L. BronzeChelsea FC Women
Harry Kane Cristiano Ronaldo

‘Big ask’ - Ronaldo used as Kane 2030 World Cup warning

Harry Kane has been advised to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a World Cup warning, with Chris Waddle telling GOAL that involvement with England at the 2030 World Cup will be a “big ask” for the Three Lions’ record-shattering captain. Kane is showing no sign of slowing down, with club and country, but questions continue to be asked of his international future.

H. KaneExclusive
Gianni Infantino

Argentina FA backs Infantino after FIFA abandons $20bn World Cup proposal

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has thrown its full support behind under-fire president Gianni Infantino amid an ongoing governance crisis. The massive endorsement arrives shortly after the FIFA boss was forced to abandon a highly controversial $20 billion proposal to sell off commercial rights to the World Cup.

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World Cup, fixtures & results

Monday 13 July
France badge
France
FRA
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Tuesday 14 July
England badge
England
ENG
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
FT
Friday 17 July
France badge
France
FRA
4
England badge
England
ENG
6
FT
Saturday 18 July
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
0
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Bournemouth crestBournemouth00000000
2Arsenal crestArsenal00000000
3Aston Villa crestAston Villa00000000
4Brentford crestBrentford00000000
5Brighton crestBrighton00000000
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Apostas em destaque

Odds Copa do Brasil 2026: Palmeiras é favorito
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Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.