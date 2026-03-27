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Neil Bennett

Where to watch AFC Bournemouth today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Bournemouth
Premier League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth in the English Premier Leag and all major competitions.

AFC Bournemouth, often referred to as "The Cherries," is a professional soccer club based in Kings Park, Boscombe, a suburb of Bournemouth, Dorset, England. The club was founded in 1899 and has called Dean Court its home stadium since 1910.

After a storied history through various English leagues, AFC Bournemouth achieved promotion to the top tier of English soccer, the Premier League, for the first time in their history in 2015. They have since established themselves as a competitive side in the league, known for their tenacious play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch AFC Bournemouth’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming AFC Bournemouth TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch AFC Bournemouth for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch AFC Bournemouth with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of AFC Bournemouth soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch AFC Bournemouth worldwide

Here's where you can watch AFC Bournemouth in various countries:

CountryBroadcaster
EnglandSky Sports+
CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
MexicoCaliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
United KingdomSky Sports+
AustraliaStan Sport
InternationalVaries by region, check local listings.

If you are abroad, you can watch the next AFC Bournemouth soccer game using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy AFC Bournemouth tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of AFC Bournemouth tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Bournemouth tickets from €44Buy now

Where to buy AFC Bournemouth kits

 For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official AFC Bournemouth kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop English Premier League jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

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