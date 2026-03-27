Leeds United is a professional soccer club hailing from Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. Known affectionately as "The Whites" due to their traditional all-white kit, the club has a rich history in English soccer, competing in the highly competitive Premier League, the top tier of the sport.

With a storied past that includes three League Championship titles, one FA Cup, and one League Cup, Leeds United plays their home games at the iconic Elland Road stadium. Their matches consistently draw passionate fans, making them a significant fixture in the English soccer landscape.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Leeds United TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Leeds United for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Where to watch Leeds United with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Leeds United soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch Leeds United worldwide

Country Broadcaster United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League Canada DAZN Canada Mexico Max Mexico Australia Stan Sport International Sport 24

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Leeds United soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Where to buy Leeds United tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Leeds United tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Leeds United kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Leeds United kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.