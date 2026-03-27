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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Leeds United today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Leeds
Premier League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds in the English Premier League and all major competitions

Leeds United is a professional soccer club hailing from Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. Known affectionately as "The Whites" due to their traditional all-white kit, the club has a rich history in English soccer, competing in the highly competitive Premier League, the top tier of the sport.

With a storied past that includes three League Championship titles, one FA Cup, and one League Cup, Leeds United plays their home games at the iconic Elland Road stadium. Their matches consistently draw passionate fans, making them a significant fixture in the English soccer landscape.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Leeds United’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Leeds United TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Leeds United for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Leeds United with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Leeds United soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch Leeds United worldwide

CountryBroadcaster
United KingdomSky Sports Premier League
CanadaDAZN Canada
MexicoMax Mexico
AustraliaStan Sport
InternationalSport 24

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Leeds United soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Leeds United tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Leeds United tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Leeds United tickets from €79Buy Now

Where to buy Leeds United kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Leeds United kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Leeds United kits at FanaticsBuy now

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Frequently asked questions

Leeds United, founded in 1919 at the Salem Chapel, are the successors of the Leeds City football team which was abolished due to illegal payments to players during World War I.

Leeds United are owned American billionaire Denise DeBartolo York through 49ers Enterprises, an investment arm of NFL side San Francisco 49ers. Full takeover was completed in 2023.

Leeds United's stadium is called Elland Road, which has been their home ground since their formation in 1919.

Elland Road has a capacity of 37,792. In 2019, Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear had stated that there would be plans to expand Elland Road's capacity to 55,000 should the team be promoted to the Premier League.

Leeds United have won seven trophies throughout their history, which includes three league titles, two Community Shields, and one FA Cup and League Cup each.

Leeds United have lifted the English top flight title on three occasions. However, they have failed to win the title in the Premier League era, with their previous title coming in the 1991-92 season, which was the final season in the English first division before it was rebranded to the Premier League.

Jack Charlton, the elder brother of Sir Bobby Charlton, has made the most appearances for Leeds United in the club's history. Charlton played 773 games for the Whites and spent his entire 21-year career with them.

Late Scottish attacking midfielder Peter Lorimer holds the record of scoring the most goals in Leeds United history, having found the back of the net 238 times between 1962 and 1979.

Alf-Inge Haaland, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Robbie Keane, Raphinha, James Milner, and Eric Cantona are among the biggest stars to have played for Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa, Don Revie, Terry Venables, David O'Leary, and Billy Bremner are some of Leeds United's most famous managers ever.

Leeds United are also simply known as The Whites, based on the colour of their home jersey.

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