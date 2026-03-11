Where to watch Coventry City today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Upcoming Coventry City US TV schedule

How to watch and live stream Coventry City in the Championship

For supporters of the Sky Blues in the United States, following Coventry City’s campaign in the EFL Championship has become increasingly accessible thanks to a multi-year broadcast agreement with CBS Sports. For English-language viewers, Paramount+ is the primary home for the competition, streaming a wide selection of Championship fixtures live throughout the season. If you are debating whether the service fits your viewing needs, you can read our detailed Paramount+ review for a breakdown of its soccer coverage and features.

While Paramount+ carries many of the high-profile games, it is always worth checking for ways to save on your monthly bill. If you are a student, veteran, or senior, you may be eligible for specific Paramount+ deals and discounts that make following the promotion race more affordable. For a broader look at which matches are being televised each week across all platforms, our comprehensive guide on how to watch and live stream EFL Championship football is an essential resource for US-based fans.

How to watch and live stream Coventry City for free

If you are looking for a way to catch the Sky Blues without committing to a long-term subscription, there is a handy "hack" available via Walmart+. Currently, Walmart offers a 30-day free trial for its plus membership, which includes a full subscription to the Paramount+ Essential plan at no additional cost. Since Paramount+ is the primary US home for EFL Championship broadcasts, this trial effectively gives you a month of free access to any Coventry City matches selected for international coverage.

How to watch and live stream Coventry City from anywhere

If you’re traveling abroad or living in a region with limited EFL coverage, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the most reliable way to ensure you don’t miss a single Sky Blue fixture. A VPN allows you to virtually relocate your device to a country where the match is being broadcast, such as the UK for Sky Sports+ or the US for Paramount+, bypassing the geo-restrictions that often block international fans.

Leading providers like NordVPN or ExpressVPN are highly recommended for their high-speed servers, which are essential for streaming live sports without buffering. Simply download the VPN app, connect to a server in your home country (or a region where the match is available), and log into your preferred streaming service as usual. This ensures you can watch the match legally and securely, even while on the move.