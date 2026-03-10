Goal.com
Live
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and all major competitions.

GOAL tells you everything about where to watch Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Live broadcast of Tottenham matches

Liverpool vs Tottenham
Peacock

Watch live on

Peacock
NBCSN
Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League

For English-language viewers, Paramount+ is the indispensable home for every minute of the action, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single UEFA Champions League match live and on-demand. Before you tune in for, you can check out our comprehensive Paramount+ review to explore the various subscription tiers and additional soccer content available on the service.

While streaming on Paramount+ is the primary way to catch the game in English, the Spanish-language broadcast landscape has shifted for the 2025-26 knockout stages. An exclusive slate of matches stream in Spanish on DAZN, though you can also find extensive coverage and highlights via ViX. For a complete breakdown of how to access these feeds on your favorite devices, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer provides everything you need to know to follow Spurs as they aim to bring a positive result back to London for the second leg.

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur documentaries

Tottenham Hotspur were one of the first teams to feature on Amazon Prime Video's hit All or Nothing docuseries. Narrated by Tom Hardy, the series follows Tottenham's turbulent 2019-2020 season under Mauricio Pochettino first and Jose Mourinho later.

The series is available in the United States on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Tottenham Hotspur Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
LATAMESPN
GermanySky Deutschland
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports 
NetherlandsViaplay
Indian sub-continentStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
OceaniaStan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur with Spanish commentary

Select Tottenham Hotspur games in Spanish are broadcast on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with access to Telemundo and Universo.

Where to buy Tottenham Hotspur tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Tottenham Hotspur tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Tottenham Hotspur kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Tottenham Hotspur kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Frequently asked questions

Currently, the most cost efficient package looks to be picking up a TV deal through Virgin Media or EE TV.

Existing TV or broadband customers can add TNT Sports to Virgin Media for £12 per month and Sky Sports for £31.75 per month, adding on Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

EE TV (formerly BT TV) also provide their Big Sport deal which includes TNT Sports and Sky Sports via NOW TV, for £45 per month, which is available for existing broadband customers, with the addition of Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

However, when it comes to bang for your buck, if you’re wanting to spend a little less, then the Complete Sky Sports package from an additional £22 per month on top of your current Sky TV deal is the best option, giving you over 128 games across a single season.

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.

