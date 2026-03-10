Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

GOAL tells you everything about where to watch Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Live broadcast of Tottenham matches

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League

For English-language viewers, Paramount+ is the indispensable home for every minute of the action, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single UEFA Champions League match live and on-demand. Before you tune in for, you can check out our comprehensive Paramount+ review to explore the various subscription tiers and additional soccer content available on the service.

While streaming on Paramount+ is the primary way to catch the game in English, the Spanish-language broadcast landscape has shifted for the 2025-26 knockout stages. An exclusive slate of matches stream in Spanish on DAZN, though you can also find extensive coverage and highlights via ViX. For a complete breakdown of how to access these feeds on your favorite devices, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer provides everything you need to know to follow Spurs as they aim to bring a positive result back to London for the second leg.

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur documentaries

Tottenham Hotspur were one of the first teams to feature on Amazon Prime Video's hit All or Nothing docuseries. Narrated by Tom Hardy, the series follows Tottenham's turbulent 2019-2020 season under Mauricio Pochettino first and Jose Mourinho later.

The series is available in the United States on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Tottenham Hotspur Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo LATAM ESPN Germany Sky Deutschland UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Star Sports MENA beIN Sports Oceania Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

Read More: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to watch Tottenham Hotspur with Spanish commentary

Select Tottenham Hotspur games in Spanish are broadcast on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with access to Telemundo and Universo.

Where to buy Tottenham Hotspur tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Tottenham Hotspur tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Tottenham Hotspur kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Tottenham Hotspur kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.