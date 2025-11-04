Where to watch Crystal Palace today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Crystal Palace Football Club, often simply known as Palace or "The Eagles," is a professional soccer club based in Selhurst, South London, England. Established in 1905, with origins tracing back to 1861, the club competes in the English Premier League, the highest tier of English soccer.

Known for their vibrant red and blue vertical striped kits, Crystal Palace plays their home matches at Selhurst Park. The club boasts passionate support and has a storied history, including reaching the FA Cup final multiple times and, most recently, winning the FA Cup in 2025 and the FA Community Shield in the same year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Crystal Palace’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Crystal Palace TV schedule

Where to watch Crystal Palace for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Where to watch Crystal Palace with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Crystal Palace soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Where to watch Crystal Palace worldwide

Country Broadcaster Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada Mexico Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport International Palace TV+

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Crystal Palace soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to buy Crystal Palace tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Crystal Palace tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Crystal Palace kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Crystal Palace kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.