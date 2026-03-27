Where to watch Sunderland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Sunderland Association Football Club, often referred to as "The Black Cats," is a professional soccer club based in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England. Founded in 1879, the club boasts a rich history, having secured six top-flight titles in English soccer's highest division, along with two FA Cup victories. They play their home games at the Stadium of Light, which has a capacity of 49,000 spectators.
The club has a passionate fanbase and a long-standing rivalry with nearby Newcastle United. After several seasons outside the top tier, Sunderland recently celebrated their return to the Premier League in 2025, marking a significant moment for the historic club and its supporters.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland’s next soccer game here in the United States.
Upcoming Sunderland TV schedule
READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer
Where to watch Sunderland for free
Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.
USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.
Where to watch Sunderland with Spanish language commentary
Spanish language commentary of Sunderland soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.
UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.
Where to watch Sunderland worldwide
|Country
|Broadcaster
|England
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Canada
|DAZN Canada
|Mexico
|Max Mexico
|UK
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|International
|Fubo TV
If you are abroad, you can watch the next Sunderland soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports
Where to buy Sunderland tickets
For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Sunderland tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.
Where to buy Sunderland kits
For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Sunderland kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.