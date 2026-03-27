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Sunderland v Aston Villa - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Sunderland today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Sunderland
Premier League

Everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland in the English Premier League and all major competitions

Sunderland Association Football Club, often referred to as "The Black Cats," is a professional soccer club based in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England. Founded in 1879, the club boasts a rich history, having secured six top-flight titles in English soccer's highest division, along with two FA Cup victories. They play their home games at the Stadium of Light, which has a capacity of 49,000 spectators.

The club has a passionate fanbase and a long-standing rivalry with nearby Newcastle United. After several seasons outside the top tier, Sunderland recently celebrated their return to the Premier League in 2025, marking a significant moment for the historic club and its supporters.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch Sunderland’s next soccer game here in the United States.

Upcoming Sunderland TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer

Where to watch Sunderland for free

Here in the United States, English Premier League soccer games are often broadcast live on USA Network.

USA Network is accessible via the streaming service Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Stream USA Network live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Sunderland with Spanish language commentary

Spanish language commentary of Sunderland soccer games is available on UNIVERSO.

UNIVERSO is available on the streaming service DirecTV.

Stream UNIVERSO live todayStart free trial

Where to watch Sunderland worldwide

CountryBroadcaster
EnglandSky Sports Premier League
CanadaDAZN Canada
MexicoMax Mexico
UKSky Sports Premier League
AustraliaStan Sport
InternationalFubo TV

If you are abroad, you can watch the next Sunderland soccer game on your preferred streaming platform using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Sunderland tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Sunderland tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across the UK. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Sunderland tickets start at 74€Buy Now

Where to buy Sunderland kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Sunderland kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Sunderland at FanaticsBuy now

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