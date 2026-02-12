Where to watch Liverpool today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

Follow Liverpool FC on their quest for domestic and European glory as GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to follow their next game live.

Liverpool's rise to glory under legendary Jurgen Klopp was well captured by multiple documentaries. The End of the Storm is one such docufilm that resonates with millions around the world. The film is available on Prime Video in the United States. It captures the Reds' historic league title from the 2019/20 season.

Doubters to Believers based on Klopp's era is another documentary that is a must-watch for all the Reds fans.

Where to watch Liverpool around the world

Supporters in the USA can watch most Liverpool Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo LATAM ESPN Germany Sky Deutschland UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Star Sports MENA beIN Sports Oceania Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

Where to watch Liverpool with Spanish commentary

Select Liverpool games in Spanish are broadcast on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Our favourite streaming service, Fubo, provides you with access to Telemundo and Universo.

Liverpool tickets

