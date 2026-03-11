Goal.com
Live
Pranav Venkatesh

Where to watch Manchester City today? Live soccer streams & TV channels for upcoming games

GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch Manchester City this season.

Live broadcast of Manchester City matches

West Ham vs Manchester City
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Where to watch and live stream Man City in the UEFA Champions League

For fans of the Cityzens in the United States, following Pep Guardiola’s side through the European calendar is straightforward thanks to a long-term broadcast deal. For English-language viewers, Paramount+ is the essential home for the competition, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single match of the tournament live and on-demand through 2030. Whether City is navigating the league phase or deep in a high-stakes knockout tie, every minute of action is available on the platform. To explore the different subscription tiers and the broader soccer catalog, you can read our detailed Paramount+ review.

While the majority of matches are streaming-exclusives, select high-profile Manchester City games, particularly in the later rounds, are frequently chosen for national broadcast on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) or the main CBS flagship channel. These broadcasts feature the acclaimed studio team for in-depth pre-match and post-match tactical analysis. If you want to ensure your cable or streaming provider includes these channels, our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the information you need on compatible platforms like Fubo.

Where to watch Man City with Spanish commentary

For Spanish-speaking supporters, the viewing options have expanded recently. While TelevisaUnivision remains a core partner through TUDN, UniMás, and the streaming platform ViX, a partnership with DAZN now provides Spanish-language coverage for 38 select matches per season. You can stay updated on which specific City matches will air on these channels by consulting our guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these digital and linear platforms, American fans have comprehensive access to every tactical masterclass as Manchester City chases further European glory.

Where to watch Manchester City documentaries

Manchester City offers several documentaries for its fans to enjoy. The best of the lot is All or Nothing: Manchester City, produced by Amazon Prime Video. Narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, the documentary follows the exploits of Pep Guardiola's centurions from the 2017/18 season.

City Studios, the club's in-house production studio, produced Together: Treble Winners (2024) and Together: 4-In-A-Row (2025), which are available for free on Manchester City's website.

Where to watch Man City around the World

Supporters in the USA can watch most Manchester City Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
LATAMESPN
GermanySky Deutschland
UKSky Sports, TNT Sports 
NetherlandsViaplay
Indian sub-continentStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
OceaniaStan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

Read More: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Manchester City tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of  Manchester City tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Manchester City Kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Manchester City kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Frequently asked questions

Currently, the most cost efficient package looks to be picking up a TV deal through Virgin Media or EE TV.

Existing TV or broadband customers can add TNT Sports to Virgin Media for £12 per month and Sky Sports for £31.75 per month, adding on Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

EE TV (formerly BT TV) also provide their Big Sport deal which includes TNT Sports and Sky Sports via NOW TV, for £45 per month, which is available for existing broadband customers, with the addition of Amazon Prime Video for the few weeks in the season when they show football which is £8.99 per month.

However, when it comes to bang for your buck, if you’re wanting to spend a little less, then the Complete Sky Sports package from an additional £22 per month on top of your current Sky TV deal is the best option, giving you over 128 games across a single season.

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.

Yes. TNT Sports is the new name for what was once known as BT Sport, in both the UK and Ireland. Along with appearing on the same channels as it always has, TNT Sports provides four live sporting channels, with red-button and digital channels, Eurosports channels, TNT Sports Ultimate (4K), and Box Office, depending on what package and provider you opt to go with.

Besides watching matches through the designated TV package your subscription is assigned to, some offer ways to live stream and tune in to the big game through a variety of ways. For games on TNT Sports, the discovery+ Premium app is available on the usual array of live stream options, including on Smart TVs mobile phone, PC, laptop and Mac, as well as video games consoles, Apple and Android devices too. Similarly, if you are using NOW TV for Sky Sports, you can login on a range of devices to keep track of the scores.

Yes. Standard coverage of TNT Sports is available to BT broadband customers.

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network currently have the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in the United States. Matches are available across two of their TV channels, NBC Sports and USA Network, as well as their dedicated streaming service Peacock.

