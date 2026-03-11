Live broadcast of Manchester City matches

Where to watch and live stream Man City in the UEFA Champions League

For fans of the Cityzens in the United States, following Pep Guardiola’s side through the European calendar is straightforward thanks to a long-term broadcast deal. For English-language viewers, Paramount+ is the essential home for the competition, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single match of the tournament live and on-demand through 2030. Whether City is navigating the league phase or deep in a high-stakes knockout tie, every minute of action is available on the platform. To explore the different subscription tiers and the broader soccer catalog, you can read our detailed Paramount+ review.

While the majority of matches are streaming-exclusives, select high-profile Manchester City games, particularly in the later rounds, are frequently chosen for national broadcast on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) or the main CBS flagship channel. These broadcasts feature the acclaimed studio team for in-depth pre-match and post-match tactical analysis. If you want to ensure your cable or streaming provider includes these channels, our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the information you need on compatible platforms like Fubo.

Where to watch Man City with Spanish commentary

For Spanish-speaking supporters, the viewing options have expanded recently. While TelevisaUnivision remains a core partner through TUDN, UniMás, and the streaming platform ViX, a partnership with DAZN now provides Spanish-language coverage for 38 select matches per season. You can stay updated on which specific City matches will air on these channels by consulting our guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these digital and linear platforms, American fans have comprehensive access to every tactical masterclass as Manchester City chases further European glory.

Where to watch Manchester City documentaries

Manchester City offers several documentaries for its fans to enjoy. The best of the lot is All or Nothing: Manchester City, produced by Amazon Prime Video. Narrated by Sir Ben Kingsley, the documentary follows the exploits of Pep Guardiola's centurions from the 2017/18 season.

City Studios, the club's in-house production studio, produced Together: Treble Winners (2024) and Together: 4-In-A-Row (2025), which are available for free on Manchester City's website.

Where to watch Man City around the World

Supporters in the USA can watch most Manchester City Premier League games on Peacock. Alternatively, they can watch a few of their Premier League games and FA Cup fixtures on Fubo. Paramount+ holds the rights for all the Champions League games in the USA.

For the rest of the world, check out the table below. The broadcasters listed are for Premier League games.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo LATAM ESPN Germany Sky Deutschland UK Sky Sports, TNT Sports Netherlands Viaplay Indian sub-continent Star Sports MENA beIN Sports Oceania Stan Sport, Sky Sport, Digicel

Read More: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Manchester City tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Manchester City tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Manchester City Kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Manchester City kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.