Where to watch Manchester United today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

Upcoming Man Utd United USA TV schedule

How to watch and live stream Man Utd Premier League soccer

When United is featured in a marquee weekend slot or a high-stakes midweek fixture, the action typically airs on USA Network. This channel is the workhorse of NBC's soccer coverage, carrying the majority of televised matches. If you’ve cut the cord, you can still access the channel through live TV streaming services like Sling TV or DirecTV. To make sure you’re set up for the next big kickoff, check out this guide on how to live stream and watch the USA Network channel.

However, a significant portion of Manchester United’s campaign is exclusive to Peacock, making it an essential tool for any serious fan. The streaming service carries roughly 175 exclusive live Premier League matches per season and provides full match replays for every single game shortly after the final whistle - perfect for those who find the early morning kickoffs a bit too daunting. Before committing, you can read this Peacock review to see how features like the "Goal Rush" whip-around show and "Multiview" stack up against other platforms.

Beyond just the action at Old Trafford, the platform has solidified itself as a central hub for American sports, offering everything from Sunday Night Football to Big Ten athletics and the Olympic Games. For a deeper look at the full catalog of events included in a subscription, you can explore the current lineup of live sports on Peacock. To ensure you never miss a goal, remember that while major TV matches land on USA Network or NBC, the digital exclusives and Spanish-language broadcasts via Telemundo or Universo complete the viewing experience for United fans in the States.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd for free

While there is no permanent free way to watch Manchester United in the Premier League, savvy supporters in the United States can take advantage of various trial offers to catch the action at no initial cost. For matches airing on cable, fans can utilize a DirecTV free trial, which provides full access to the USA Network and NBC. This is an ideal short-term solution for high-profile midweek fixtures or "Match of the Week" slots that are broadcast on traditional television, allowing you to stream the Red Devils on your favorite devices without an immediate commitment.

For the significant number of Manchester United games that move exclusively to digital platforms, you will need to look toward NBC’s streaming arm. Because so much of the season lives behind a paywall, it is essential to know which promotional windows are currently open; you can find the latest updates on how to watch and live stream Peacock for free to see if there are active trials or bundled offers available. By stacking these various trial periods from DirecTV and Peacock, fans can often navigate a heavy stretch of the schedule, including those early morning weekend kickoffs, without paying a subscription fee upfront.