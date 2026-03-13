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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Manchester United today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

Among their gigantic worldwide fanbase is a loyal group of followers right here in the United States. GOAL breaks down everything you need to know to watch the Red Devils live.

Upcoming Man Utd United USA TV schedule

Manchester United vs Aston Villa
USA Network

Watch live on

USA Network
DirecTV Stream
Sling TV
Telemundo

Live stream Man Utd in EPL action today!Get Peacock

How to watch and live stream Man Utd Premier League soccer

When United is featured in a marquee weekend slot or a high-stakes midweek fixture, the action typically airs on USA Network. This channel is the workhorse of NBC's soccer coverage, carrying the majority of televised matches. If you’ve cut the cord, you can still access the channel through live TV streaming services like Sling TV or DirecTV. To make sure you’re set up for the next big kickoff, check out this guide on how to live stream and watch the USA Network channel.

However, a significant portion of Manchester United’s campaign is exclusive to Peacock, making it an essential tool for any serious fan. The streaming service carries roughly 175 exclusive live Premier League matches per season and provides full match replays for every single game shortly after the final whistle - perfect for those who find the early morning kickoffs a bit too daunting. Before committing, you can read this Peacock review to see how features like the "Goal Rush" whip-around show and "Multiview" stack up against other platforms.

Live stream Man Utd in EPL action today!Get Peacock

Beyond just the action at Old Trafford, the platform has solidified itself as a central hub for American sports, offering everything from Sunday Night Football to Big Ten athletics and the Olympic Games. For a deeper look at the full catalog of events included in a subscription, you can explore the current lineup of live sports on Peacock. To ensure you never miss a goal, remember that while major TV matches land on USA Network or NBC, the digital exclusives and Spanish-language broadcasts via Telemundo or Universo complete the viewing experience for United fans in the States.

How to watch and live stream Man Utd for free

While there is no permanent free way to watch Manchester United in the Premier League, savvy supporters in the United States can take advantage of various trial offers to catch the action at no initial cost. For matches airing on cable, fans can utilize a DirecTV free trial, which provides full access to the USA Network and NBC. This is an ideal short-term solution for high-profile midweek fixtures or "Match of the Week" slots that are broadcast on traditional television, allowing you to stream the Red Devils on your favorite devices without an immediate commitment.

For the significant number of Manchester United games that move exclusively to digital platforms, you will need to look toward NBC’s streaming arm. Because so much of the season lives behind a paywall, it is essential to know which promotional windows are currently open; you can find the latest updates on how to watch and live stream Peacock for free to see if there are active trials or bundled offers available. By stacking these various trial periods from DirecTV and Peacock, fans can often navigate a heavy stretch of the schedule, including those early morning weekend kickoffs, without paying a subscription fee upfront.

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Frequently asked questions

Manchester United were founded in 1878, although under a different name at first - Newton Heath LYR. The name Manchester United was born in April 1902, beating alternative suggestions like Manchester Central and Manchester Celtic.

Manchester United are currently co-owned by the Glazer family, as well as INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe. In February, Ratcliffe bought an initial 25% stake in the club, ganing control over all the sporting operations.

Manchester United play their home games at the Old Trafford, which is also known as the 'Theatre Of Dreams' among fans and pundits.

Old Trafford has a capacity of 74,310, making it UK's second-biggest football stadium in terms of capacity (behind Wembley).

Manchester United have an impressive haul of 68 trophies in their prestigious history, which includes 20 league titles, three Champions Leagues, as well as 13 FA Cups.

Manchester United have won a record 20 English top flight titles. They have won 13 titles in the Premier League era, all of them coming under Sir Alex Ferguson. United, though, haven't lifted the Premier League trophy since the 2012-13 season.

With 963 appearances to his name, Ryan Giggs holds the record of making the most appearances for Manchester United. Giggs made his debut for the club in March 1991 and spent his entire professional career, spanning 23 years, at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 games for the club. He spent 13 years at the club, from 2004 to 2017.

Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van der Sar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria, and Denis Irwin are some of the most famous players to have donned the Manchester United colours.

Sir Matt Busby, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, and Louis van Gaal are among the most famous to have been at the helm at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are famously known as The Red Devils among their fans and rivals alike. The term was introduced by the legendary Sir Matt Busby in the 1960s – after the tragic Munich air disaster – seeking inspiration from a local rugby club from Salford, who were referred to as "Les Diables Rouges" (The Red Devils) when they toured France in 1934.

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